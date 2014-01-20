Talkback: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Unpause’

On one end of things, tonight’s “How I Met Your Mother” was a clearinghouse for unanswered questions about Barney, and Robin, and about Ted and the Mother’s future children, as well as an opportunity for random stealth quoting of “Knuffle Bunny” when Barney went past Jabba the Hutt drunk. On the other end, it dealt with the current crisis in Marshall and Lily’s marriage by revisiting their biggest schism of the whole series.

What did everybody think of it? Were you amused by all the Barney revelations? Did you enjoy the 2017 scenes? Do you think the show is being fair about the issues, past and present, in the Eriksen marriage? And how ’bout those names?

Have at it.