Talkback: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Unpause’

#How I Met Your Mother Review #How I Met Your Mother #Jason Segel
Senior Television Writer
01.20.14 55 Comments

On one end of things, tonight’s “How I Met Your Mother” was a clearinghouse for unanswered questions about Barney, and Robin, and about Ted and the Mother’s future children, as well as an opportunity for random stealth quoting of “Knuffle Bunny” when Barney went past Jabba the Hutt drunk. On the other end, it dealt with the current crisis in Marshall and Lily’s marriage by revisiting their biggest schism of the whole series.

What did everybody think of it? Were you amused by all the Barney revelations? Did you enjoy the 2017 scenes? Do you think the show is being fair about the issues, past and present, in the Eriksen marriage? And how ’bout those names?

Have at it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#How I Met Your Mother Review#How I Met Your Mother#Jason Segel
TAGSALYSON HANNIGANCOBIE SMULDERSHOW I MET YOUR MOTHERHOW I MET YOUR MOTHER ReviewJASON SEGELJOSH RADNORNEIL PATRICK HARRIS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP