Talkback: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Unpause’

On one end of things, tonight’s “How I Met Your Mother” was a clearinghouse for unanswered questions about Barney, and Robin, and about Ted and the Mother’s future children, as well as an opportunity for random stealth quoting of “Knuffle Bunny” when Barney went past Jabba the Hutt drunk. On the other end, it dealt with the current crisis in Marshall and Lily’s marriage by revisiting their biggest schism of the whole series.
What did everybody think of it? Were you amused by all the Barney revelations? Did you enjoy the 2017 scenes? Do you think the show is being fair about the issues, past and present, in the Eriksen marriage? And how ’bout those names?
Have at it.
The tiny scenes showing Ted with The Mother just serves as a reminder how much they missed the boat by not introducing her earlier and letting the gang interact.
While I do enjoy the scenes I also get why they wouldn’t want her to be the complete focus.
There have been a few of Ted’s girlfriends in the past that viewers absolutely hated and just could not get behind. If the Mother ended up poorly written or just didn’t have the chemistry that can be manipulated in these brief moments then viewers would end up more disappointed and frustrated with the choice. This way everyone wants to see more of her and can be happy with who the Mother is despite not knowing everything about her.
DuckyDan,
They have showed us previously they can make a likable GF for Ted. Victoria and Stella, before the writers decided to make her horrible, are two perfect examples. We hated Zoey because she was a horrible character meant to delay Ted meeting the mother. And Abby Elliot’s character was just more writer based delay tactics.
The biggest problem is and continues to be the creator’s got married to an ending and couldn’t adapt once the series went beyond two seasons.
I’m still not getting when the writers decided to make Stella horrible. This is a thing that keeps being mentioned, but I don’t see what she did that was all that bad. On the grand scale, jilting is not a fraction as bad as divorce, which is pretty much where they were heading with that marriage if those issues existed. Ted was being completely immature in his recalcitrance to move to NJ, which was a symptom of the whole central problem of their relationship, that they were moving way too fast, which was as much on Ted as Stella. In her defense, she was a lonely, emotionally vulnerable woman whom Ted badgered into a relationship. A lot of their issues were a result of his melodramatic overreactions to things, like getting engaged as a correction to a fight he started by assuming a disagreement meant they were breaking up. Their engagement was a decision that neither of them had any business making on such short acquaintance, considering one of them was a parent. But their mutual bad decision was on her part, explained by her circumstances, and on his part, by his nature. By any reasonable standard, if that relationship illustrates either party as a horrible person, it would be Ted.
That stuff went down because Stella reacted badly to being lonely and vulnerable, and agreed to a commitment she was not ready for. It also went down because Ted is a ginormous drama queen with an adolescent insistence on making his life match up to a idealized fantasy.
So, ted’s son is Luke…. Is his daughter leia?
Luke (Star Wars) & Penny (his love for collecting pennies)
Darn it! I always thought the kids would be Luke and Leia!
Until tonight, I felt like the show was clearly saying that Marshall was entirely in the wrong all along. I enjoyed how it showed a little bit of his perspective tonight, in that nothing is quite so black and white for a couple that has been together for this long and has the amount of history that Marshall and Lily have. Everything they’ve done in the past plays into their arguments in the present, and Marshall being uncertain about Lily’s commitment to the family seems sad but grounded and realistic.
Not bad, I thought! I loved seeing Ted and the Mother interact again, even for such a brief period. The Barney/Ted/Robin plot wasn’t terribly strong, but I did enjoy the revelation about Barney’s job and his long-term revenge plot (which is completely unrealistic and over the top, but then again, so is everything else about Barney).
And I actually really loved the Lily/Marshall fight. I still think Marshall is being unfair to Lily — I almost lost it when he called her dream job a “hobby” — but I thought it was really interesting that he has this deep-seated insecurity about their relationship dating all the way back to seasons 1-2. I think his perspective is totally believable and a bit more understandable now (although I’m still not on his side, dammit!). I’m actually looking forward to next week’s episode now, which is not something I ever thought I’d say this season!
Marshall isn’t being unfair to Lilly…he’s being realistic and looking out for the future of his family. They have already established that they were already only gonna do a year in Italy for Lilly’s job which she has no prior experience for other than picking one painting fit the captain that made him money. Meanwhile Marshall has a chance at a stable secure job that will support their family for the foreseeable future. This is on top of the fact that Marshall already had to take a job he hated to take care of Lilly’s stifling debt from her shopping addiction. So you tell me who’s being unfair…Marshall who had only ever looked out for the family, or Lilly who is getting a chance at HER dream job.
I would totally be on Marshall’s side. And Adam has it completely right-Marshall’s been forced to sacrifice important things for Lily because of her actions, and it’s time for her to grow up and sacrifice this HOBBY for her husband. Honestly, I felt like she had a little tantrum there at the end. Girl needs to stop running away every time things get complicated.
I want to play devil’s advocate and make one point in Lily’s favor. She also took a job as a kindergarten teacher to support Marshall through Law School.
That being said I don’t think it tips the tables in her favor, I have to narrowly side with marshall on this one.
I agree with you guys that Lily has often been at fault in the past, especially with the huge credit card debt situation. But in this particular fight, I’m still on her side — they had already agreed to go to Italy, and then Marshall went behind her back to take the judge position. That’s a decision that should have been made by both of them, and he was wrong to act without telling her. But it does look like some old fights might resurface in the coming weeks, and Lily certainly has her share of blame in many of them.
Why can’t they just live apart for a year? I know it’s hard with the baby and all but plenty of couples do it in real life.
Also siding with Marshal, but I agree with Lisa. I thought Marshal would’ve had a plan all along to take the job and send Marvin and Lily to Italy, but ask that she take his mother as well, because of how hard a time she’s had since her husband’s death. Then they grow to accept each other or murder one another; either way, problem solved.
Living apart for a year is the obvious solutions, and where I figure the show will ultimately go (so tension around this has always felt manufactured to me, even if I make myself not think about Marshall getting a judgeship in New York at his age).
IDK about Lily entirely supporting Marshall as a kindergarten teacher. I mean, did she have some other, more fun, plan to support herself as well as the entire rent on a ground-floor Manhattan apartment she hardly used? If she was supporting Marshall, why was he living somewhere else? Their whole arrangment makes no financial sense from that perspective. I think it’s more likely that as their relationship grew tighter, as the one with the steady job, she undertook some of the financial burdens for the short term.
I don’t know that living apart is an acceptable solution for a married couple with a kid, but if you have to pick choice or the other, Marshall was right to take the job, and Lily’s response to run off in the middle of it trumps anything he did or said for immaturity.
I’m sorry, but I’m siding with Marshall on this one. Moving to Italy for a year is something you do before you have kids as a young couple. Once you do have kids, you have to choose the long term options that have stability and allow you to provide for your child. Marshall’s one mistake here is he should have talked to Lilly before accepting if at all possible. But even that doesn’t invalidate that’s he’s right.
I think it’s realistic that Marshll would bring up Lily having left him 7 years ago, and call her job a ‘hobby’, because that’s what fights usually bring up. But it’s really just a distraction from how the fight originated – the fact that Marshall chose not to consult with his wife on something that would change dramatically their plans as a family (which was to be in Italy for a year, they were already packing and were about to leave, so that’s a pretty huge decision of Marshall’s that would affect the entire family. When Lily was offered her job, they talked it out, decided things, Lily gave Marshall the opportunity to be supportive and stuff, and because they are a loving couple, he would). That was the first thing she asked – Why didn’t he talk to her about it first – after the unpause. Had he talked to her, chances are she’d probably relent and be supportive (sure, she was the reason why Marshall worked at GNB, but she also was supportive when he decides he doesn’t want to do it anymore). Having already took the job, it puts Lily in a terrible position really – Marshall didn’t even give her the chance to be the ‘good’ wife, he already accepted and she has no choice in the matter if she wants to stay in the marriage. She HAS to give up italy, and if she doesn’t want to, she’s the terrible wife who ‘abandons’ her family in ny and doesn’t support her husband’s more prosperous job offer.
Lily’s substantial credit card debt (and her hiding of it from Marshall for several years until the last possible second, after they were married) struck me as pretty messed up in “Dowisetrepla.”
If I were Marshall, I’d have played that card (showcasing her previous dishonesty) before busting out the “you dumped me once”.
This was the best episode in awhile, in my opinion. I *LOVE* how Marshall finally expressed his true feelings about Lily’s actions and occupation—it was realistic and it’s about time.
I still am on deathwatch for this show, as I loved it once but now it stinks. This episode, though, will keep me watching, as it was better than most of the recent ones. Its like that glimmer of the old flame you used to love just before she sleeps with your best friend and you realize how awful she’s become. I keep reminding myself that sweet, sweet oblivion in the form of the last episode is coming soon. And I try to ignore press about “How I Met Your Father.”
Who does everyone think came to pick up Lily. The cliche answer would be someone she used to be in a relationship with or a character in an expected affair but the only person would be Scooter and he’s long gone and there wasn’t any hint at an affair. Although I thought her getting in the back seat it may have been Ranjit
Pretty sure it was Ranjit. Haha
It’s either gonna be Ranjit or The Mother.
Either Ranjit or her dad. Have we seen Chris Elliot in the season-long parade of former guest stars yet?
Best guess – the Mother. Second guess – Ranjit. Although it was a tinted glass sedan, which suggests the latter
I think it was The Captain. Lily probably called him and he send over some driver to pick her up and take her back to his place and they will end up talking about her future in art.
There’s no chance that with the amount of time The Captain and lily spent together that maybe The Captain wanted to do what Ted did with Zoey right? I mean, that’s something they would have shown
My first reaction was her Dad. Followed by a long chat where he tells her to put her kid first, that he regrets not doing so, and that Marshall taking the Judgeship is the best thing for their family.
Is it sad I recognized Huttese before they called it out as such?
Another pretty good episode.
Same here.
Finally, a solid episode. I liked the fact that they didn’t gloss over the looking fight. Lily’s case that Marshall should have discussed things with her is obviously fair, but Marshall’s insecurities, as many have noted, seemed like something a “real” couple might deal with. Although, I wonder what road they head in the next few episodes. They’ve presented Lily/Marshall as a perfect couple, so are they going to have a huge “storm” where they realize that they glossed over/didn’t really express things to make sure things went well? If that’s the case, then it somewhat dulls the meaning of some of their previous epic fights. Dunno, curious how they play it. I wasn’t real big on the “who came to get Lily” angle, because it’ll either be a bad hook (Ranjit) or something that simply isn’t that significant (the Mother). I guess Chris Elliott coming to help his daughter would be mildly interesting, but not sure how much. The Scooter idea would work as a shtick (that she made a big mistake calling him at 2am to come get her), but would make everything so ridiculous (really … calling Scooter? Robin, Ted, anyone would make more sense).
I sort of liked the B-story. The PLEASE acronym was mildly entertaining, although Barney’s eyes when he was “truth” drunk was sort of odd.
The Mother scenes were … nice, but they really didn’t resonate with me in that … what was the point? To say that something good happened at 2am once? Eh … I’d like the Mother scenes to have some more meaning than to stick it in there to show them as a good couple.
I was glad there was finally a discussion of when Lily went off to be an artist. At the time, the show really did give the impression that she came back to Marshall because she was lonely and felt like a failure — leaving open the possibility that she would have stayed if she had been more successful. And it seems perfectly realistic that Marshall would still have that situation in the back of his mind when he made decisions about his life, even if he technically “forgave” her. It doesn’t provide an answer to who is now more deserving of following through with his or her dream job, but it gives us a better sense of what the issues are.
(And while I agree that it’s unfair of Marshall to call Lily’s job a “hobby,” a judgeship would certainly offer their family more long-term financial security than a position choosing art for one eccentric and mercurial person.)
The experience Lily gets in Italy would allow her to build her arts resume and probably open up a career doing curator work for galleries and such back in NYC after that year was up. Marshall doesn’t see Lily’s work as a career at all. Comparing it to a judgeship obviously negates a lot of her side of the argument. Of course a judgement that you unrealistically get in your early thirties in New York is an amazing opportunity nobody should pass up, it’s also insane. The way the show has set this up annoys me, though I feel like their conflict is the only one in the show I still care about.
the last scene — what was that last scene about “feeding time”?
My guess is that it was the actual ring bear. Barney only send there would be a ring bearer at the wedding. He didn’t say there wouldn’t be a ring bear also
*said
That was exactly it. He gave the name of the ring bearer as Trevor Something, which is also what the voice in the tag said: “Feeding time, Trevor Something”. I don’t think Barney ever explicitly said the ring bearer was a human child.
No, the last scene was a stupid little joke. The “bear” in the last scene of feeding time was called by the name of the ring bearer that Barney told Robin about. It wasn’t a scene set in reality.
I thought it was a nod to Life of Pi in that the animal mistakenly had a human name
One other thing I did want to note is it referred to the setting of the bulk of the episode as “Present day” but technically the “Present Day” of this season is actually set in May 2013.
No.. the show is in flashback so present day for the show is 2030.
I was sort of happy to see Lilly finally get some comeuppance. She’s sort of terrible. Did she even think about the child she hasn’t seen in a week before she ran off?
Totally agree. When viewed objectively I could see either Marshall or Lilly’s side of the argument. However, Lilly has a track record of such terrible behavior (credit card debt, fleeing to San Fran, etc…) that its hard to take her side.
One thing nobody else has seemed to touch on so far is this episode illustrated how unnecessary a lot of the intermediate seasons have been. While this was a classic episode full of continuity callbacks and actually making Old Ted’s tale relevant to his marriage, almost none, if any, referenced stuff beyond the first two seasons. All the clips to specific episodes were in those two years. They could have easily made this episode identical in season three or four, as long as they shoehorned in the Italy trip.
Even the Marshall-Lily fight only mentioned the first season flight to Italy, without Lily’s later and more relevant transgressions, like the credit card debt, and attempting to manipulate Marshall into taking the corporate job with John Cho to cover that debt. For his next big corporate job, at GNB, he was so whipped that he was terrified of her reaction to his taking the job, and had Barney trying to soften the blow by talking up the bank at every chance.
Marshall’s transgression seems to be one of violating accepted practice and neglectig to humbly present his request to Her Majesty, Queen Lily. On any sort of objective scale, a trip abroad for a job with no future and a highly suspect security does not remotely compare to a career advancement opportunity like Marshall’s offer of a judgeship. I wonder if he accepted it without calling Lily first, because he knew she’d make him decline in favor of Italy.
Lily is well established as a manipulator who always gets her way in all of the relationships on the show. An obvious interpretation not often mentioned is that she seems to have a very selfish mentality. Most of her manipulations and conflicts with other characters are borne out of an insistence on her way over all other considerations. She’s the only only child in the group, and one interpretation I have encountered from time to time is that only children are more prone to a mild form of solipism, as in their formative experience, they are the most important person in the world. Lily cut off a father who was attentive and caring in her early years, not because of anything he actually did to her, but because he usually placed his addiction and job-that’s-more-of-a-hobby as higher priorities than his “Princess”. She interfered in Ted’s love life based on how well his girlfriends fit into her criteria for “sisters”-in-law (HIMYM Values: It’s somewhat understandable to need the approval of a potential spouse’s friends to join the “family”, but utterly anachronistic to need the approval of a potential spouse’s parent to join the actual family), and the most prominent criterion seemed to be how much her fighting with Ted would annoy Lily. And let’s not even get into the over-the-top obnoxious birthday party. There are small children who are more generous and less egocentric on their birthdays, but like most of her more selfish events, the HIMYM writers cover for her by having another character commit a minor transgression to divert attention. So Ted brings a date they’ve never met to a gang-only party, and Lily’s infantile self-absorption on every other issue in that incident is glossed over.
That’s what Marshall’s failure to discuss accepting the judge appointment is in this conflict. It’s something that is a plausible transgression, because just about everyone can see that it’s wrong to make these kind of decisions unilaterally, even though real people do do it. The only plausibility to Lily’s selfishness and manipulative characteristics is that she only has three friends besides her spouse, and almost no relationship with the rest of her family, who, unlike the more prominently featured parents of Ted & Marshall, live in the same state as their only daughter.
In the argument prep for this episode, we see another example as each party mentions an off-limits tactic. Marshall’s “dirty” trick is cartoonish and implausible (exposing his calves – a joke almost never touched on since brunch with Ted’s parents), while Lily’s is nasty and vicious (potshots at Marshall’s mother – an oft-cited habit of hers).
While some might consider Marshall’s work as an environmental lawyer to be “more of a hobby” as well, it was servicing an unselfish cause, in which Lily apparently shared some belief. For a certain type of left-wing Manhattanite, the cachet of a spouse who practices environmental law can be nearly as desirable as one who makes a lot of money in a corporate practice. The only cause Lily’s job is servicing is the whims of a wealthy man who can’t seem to keep a spouse, as well as her own version of a ridiculously romantic life plan.
For a show that so often has characters make lifechanging decisions on such frivolous criteria as being able to check off “living in a foreign country” to fault Marshall for accepting an appointment to the bench is just another indication of the out-of-touch attitudes of the producers that has caused them to lose the affection and trust of their core fan base in recent seasons.
Oh, and regarding Barney’s story, I’m surprised no one thought that he might be faking it. It’s hardly unknown for him to reveal details no one thought he’d admit in the service of a longer con. Their very episode amply demonstrates how far he will go and how long of a con he can play. Faking honest drunk to keep the Ring Bear gag intact and lower Robin’s guard is totally a thing he’d do.
And on the issue of Barney’s supposed bout of honesty, Marshall and Lily have generally seemed even more fascinated in his secrets than Ted in the past, and would seem like naturals for participation in that incident. I can’t help but think in episodes like this of other fans on this blog suggesting that they are making efforts to limit Jason Segel to scenes with only one cast member at a time as much as they can.
Is this your term paper for a HIMYM class? :-)
I agree that the judgeship makes sense for both Marshall and Lily, but I fault him for making such a major decision on his own and keeping it from Lily — especially when it effectively reverses a major decision they had made together.
Way more thoughtful an analysis than a show of this quality deserves, but bravo to you sir, well articulated and argued.
I could not agree with Darkdoug’s comment more. I always complain to my girlfriend that the show almost always paints Lily as right and even thought she acts like a terrible selfish person. And when she does something wrong they have another character make a minor screw up which apparently negates Lily being a b-word.
Some examples:
-Lily and her “Aldron Justice” where Ted could have very well LOST HIS JOB because Lily stole a priceless collectable from Ted’s boss. They completely skate over the fact in the episode that she is in the wrong because it comes out roses in the end.
-The episode where Lily won’t talk to Ted because he called her a *****. Well, Lily was acting like a *****, and everyone seemingly sides with Lily without giving Ted’s side of the story a second thought.
-Lily going out of her way to break Ted up with his girlfriends, including Robin. This is just wrong, but the show never has anyone really call her out on just how terrible it is. Ted starts too, but in the end of the episode everything is happy go lucky like nothing ever happened.
There are more, but these are a couple off the top of my head.
Spot on. I had completely forgotten about Lilly breaking up Ted’s relationships with his girlfriends. In reality Ted should have never been friends again after that.
One more that just popped into my head…when Lilly freaked out like a child because Ted brought a new girlfriend to her bday party.
is it just me or is it increasingly more annoying that they’re explaining all the callbacks? by this point in the show, i think it’s fair to assume that we know what pause/unpause, etc is (i can’t think of more examples from last night, but i remember thinking it a couple times).
The audience of the show has increased dramatically since it hit syndication/netflix, it’s quite probable that people who either saw a bunch of episodes and liked it at 6-7pm on a local affiliate are turning in, or people who binge watched it might not pick up on all the callbacks (generally sitcoms, CBS sitcoms in particular, are writing to the audience’s lowest common denominator)
Did anyone else notice in the flash forward with Barney in his bosses office, when Barney looks in the mirror and straightens his tie, he’s wearing a wedding ring?! After it’s shown he winks. In other flash forward episodes Barney or Robin’s left hand wasn’t shown.
I’m sure we’re headed to a happy ending, but realizing that they turned Lily into a horrible person is the first sign of self awareness I’ve seen from this show in a long time.
I think the whitewashing of Barny was unnecessary. Clearly the general audience can care about him being awful human being, and the showrunners have been crapping on the dedicated fans for years, so for who’s sake was it done?