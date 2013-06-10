The Television Critics Association just sent its members the list of the shows we nominated for the 2013 TCA Awards, which will be presented on August 3, midway through this summer’s TCA press tour.
It’s a list filled with some familiar names – whether from the Emmys or from TCA nominations past – including “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Louie” and “Game of Thrones,” as well as some people and shows that seem likely to get attention from the Emmys later this summer, like “House of Cards” and “The Americans.”
But there are also some quirkier choices. “Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany and “Parenthood” co-star Monica Potter, for instance, were both nominated for the Individual Achievement in Drama award, and we showered love on series from Sundance Channel (“Rectify,” “Top of the Lake”) and Cartoon Network (“Adventure Time”) as well as more traditional powers like HBO, AMC or FX.
As a group, I think we may have to disqualify ourselves from ever mocking the Emmys, Golden Globes or other TV award that has trouble identifying what is and isn’t a miniseries, since we nominated two ongoing shows – “Rectify” and “Downton Abbey” – in our movies and miniseries categories. Because of the strange nature of the balloting – though there are five nominees per category, TCA members are only allowed so submit two nominations – there are the usual inconsistencies throughout the ballot. “The Walking Dead” and “House of Cards” aren’t nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Drama,” for instance, but they’re both up for Program of the Year(*), while “Bunheads” and “Rectify” weren’t nominated for New Program, but appear elsewhere (Youth Programming and that pesky miniseries category, respectively).
(*) Fienberg would argue that this is not inconsistent, nor does he have an issue with “TWD” being up for that award. When I expressed surprise at the nomination, he said, “The first cable series in history to win the season in the key demo? Sure. Zero problem with that.” Similarly, I can see the groundbreaking nature of “House of Cards” – the first Netflix-produced original drama, and the trailblazer for the services all-at-once distribution model – getting it a nod there, even if I preferred a whole bunch of shows to it.
I also suspect the nominating process had something to do with Jay Leno’s nomination for Career Achievement, given that the TCA, by and large, tends to be very pro-Conan/Dave/Johnny/anyone-but-Jay. But a few votes can be enough to secure a nomination (see last year, when “Smash” was up for New Program).
Happy to see us recognize Jake Johnson, disappointed we couldn’t throw a nomination to Michael Cudlitz, or to “Hannibal,” but there’s never room for everything.
Here’s the full list. Voting’s open for the next week. I have a pretty good idea what I’m going to do in most categories, but will think for a few days before voting.
Individual Achievement in Drama
Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”
Vera Farmiga, “Bates Motel”
Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”
Monica Potter, “Parenthood”
Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”
Individual Achivement in Comedy
Louis C.K., “Louie”
Lena Dunham, “Girls”
Jake Johnson, “New Girl”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation”
Outstanding Achievement in Drama
“The Americans,” FX
“Breaking Bad,” AMC
“Game of Thrones,” HBO
“Homeland,” Showtime
“Mad Men,” AMC
Outstanding Achievement in Comedy
“The Big Bang Theory,” CBS
“Louie,” FX
“New Girl,” FOX
“Parks and Recreation,” NBC
“Veep,” HBO
Outstanding Movie, Miniseries or Special
“American Horror Story: Asylum,” FX
“Behind the Candelabra,” HBO
“Downton Abbey,” PBS
“Rectify,” Sundance Channel
“Top of the Lake,” Sundance Channel
News and Information
“Anderson Cooper 360,” CNN
“Central Park Five,” PBS
“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” Comedy Central
“Rachel Maddow Show,” MSNBC
“60 Minutes,” CBS
Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming
“The Amazing Race,” CBS
“The Glee Project,” Oxygen
“Shark Tank,” ABC
“Survivor,” CBS
“The Voice,” NBC
Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming
“Adventure Time,” Cartoon Network
“Bunheads,” ABC Family
“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” PBS
“Sesame Street,” PBS
“Switched at Birth,” ABC Family
New Program
“The Americans,” FX
“Elementary,” CBS
“House of Cards,” Netflix
“The Mindy Project,” FOX
“Orphan Black,” BBC America
Career Achievement Award
James L. Brooks
James Burrows
Jay Leno
William Shatner
Barbara Walters
The Heritage Award
“All in the Family”
“Lost”
“Saturday Night Live”
“Star Trek”
“Twin Peaks”
Program of the Year
“The Americans,” FX
“Breaking Bad,” AMC
“Game of Thrones,” HBO
“House of Cards,” Netflix
“The Walking Dead,” AMC
What does everybody else think? How’d the TCA do as a nominating body?
Program of the Year:
I’d take out The Walking Dead and replace it with Orphan Black. It was just more consistent.
/blocked
you’d have to get really far down my list of TV programs to get to “The Walking Dead” so I’d prefer Orphan Black, Homeland, the nominated comedies, Parenthood, Hannibal … it was a bad season and has been inconsistent since episode 2.
Yay Bunheads
Just as with the Critic’s Choice Awards, all I can wonder is where on earth is 30 Rock? Very stellar final season from a show generally liked by critics, yet not one nomination?
Other than that, a great list.
Nothing for Enlightened. Ridiculous
You guys are always interesting and much better than most other awarding groups, but I’m pretty confident that a telltale sign of a category gone askew is one with the following nominees:
“Adventure Time,” Cartoon Network
“Bunheads,” ABC Family
“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” PBS
“Sesame Street,” PBS
“Switched at Birth,” ABC Family
what r u talking about Adventure Time is awesome!
I agree that the youth programming category seems like a random I-heard-this-mane-before-so-I’ll-nominate-it category. There were a few animated series that should have made the cut over some of these.
I’d replace “The Walking Dead” with the Skymall I read during takeoff on my last flight.
It was way more interesting.
What! How can you say that? The Walking Dead is amazing!!!!!!!!
The Mindy Project was the only nomination I went “wait, what?” at. And I like The Mindy Project.
Also a Mindy fan, and I did a double-take as well. Definitely this year’s Smash (although it’s still a step up from that trainwreck).
Okay but what would you put in its spot instead?
Bunheads, Rectify, Hannibal…
Bunheads isn’t new. Rectify received a nom as miniseries so it’s not eligible as a new series. Hannibal? Apparently other critics don’t agree. What else?
Yes, Bunheads is new. Its first episode premiered five days after last year’s nominations, making it eligible for this year’s nominations.
And your point about Hannibal doesn’t make any sense. You asked what we would have put in Mindy’s spot, and we (well, Paul, but I agree with him) said Hannibal. Saying that the critics don’t agree is beside the point. Obviously, they disagree, or they would have nominated Hannibal. We just don’t agree with them, which was the point of your original question.
In any case, I also would have nominated Ben & Kate or Last Resort over Mindy.
The idea that ratings or the means by which a show is disseminated should be a factor in the nominations is, frankly, indefensible.
But the category isn’t “Outstanding Drama,” it’s “Program of the Year.” That’s a nebulous phrase that can mean anything. Critics don’t just critique shows, they analyze the industry as well. And clearly they see ground-breaking shows (in terms of cable audience and new distribution models) to be worthy of being called Program of the Year.
NOTHING for Enlightened or Laura Dern?!
Criminal.
I think it got caught up a bit in category confusion. But, yes, I wish it was somewhere.
The Mindy Project for Best New Show is a joke, right? I haven’t heard anything especially positive about it since the pilot.
Also, how is it possible that House of Cards is worthy of being considered Program of the Year, but is not considered one of the five best drama series of the year? Is it just because it was the first wholly Netflix-produced show?
I think it is well-deserved. The Mindy Project has edged out New Girl as my favorite comedy this year. The writing and acting are terrific. It’s a very funny show IMO.
Given how weak the crop of new shows was this year, I have no problem with The Mindy Project making that list. It’s a bit inconsistent, but managed to hit a few peaks as the season went along.
Does this cover the current seasons of GoT and Mad Men, or last years?
The Hour > Downton Abbey.
I agree. And why
why is Downton Abbey considered a miniseries? Didn’t it go on Drama series last year?
I would prefer “Hannibal” to “Mindy Project” in best new program. I do not like seeing the continued abuse of the word mini-series, but that’s industry wide. The only really bothersome nomination for me is “The Walking Dead” for Program of the Year. It’s a less terrible “True Blood” in my mind (a terrible show that is commercially successful for a prestige network, both with horror themes)
I really wish there was a way for this group to award Nick Offerman, but I get that the structure makes it more difficult.
I understand Dan’s perspective that a cable series winning the key demo for the season, for the first time, is a significant event. And that may be the reason TWD is here. But I have to believe quality is at least *part* of the equation for Program of the Year, and despised the show so much the commercial success alone – *to me* – should not lead to a TCA nomination or award.
But awarding achievement in art is somewhat subjective by its nature. “Program of the Year” as an award allows for analysis beyond the show’s quality so I have no issue with the thought process. Just strongly disagree with the result.
Nick Offerman won for Individual Achievement in Comedy in 2011 when he had a stellar year. I don’t think he has done anything this year that warrants a nomination.
Ah, thanks. Yea I’m not advocating this season specifically. Just wanted to know he got an award/nod for Ron Swanson. The list I had read previously (published in 2012) stopped at 2010 for whatever reason. I had no memory of 2011 or a published list to reference. Thanks for filling in the blank.
The Daily Show is a news program and not comedy?
With Monica Potter getting this nom and the Critic’s Choice nom, is there a chance she’ll sneak into the Emmys?
I hope so. Parenthood needs more recognition and Monica Potter was phenomenal last season. It’s one of the best shows on TV right now.
I’m torn between Tatiana Maslany and Matthew Rhys for Outstanding Achievement. They’re both amazing performances. As a tie-breaker, I think I’d end up going by the wording of the award and picking Maslany: it’s technically tougher and of a very different nature than ‘straighter’ roles, and so more outstanding.
The Americans should take both Outstanding Achievement in Drama and Best New Program, though.
I love The Americans more and more. It is interesting, suspenseful, emotional, and inventive. I think it should win everything.
Alan are you going to post your votes in a few days?
It’s a shame that there’s nothing for Enlightened. I guess some people put it in the Drama category and others in the Comedy (I’ll just tell myself that that’s the reason it’s not on the list). Also would have liked/hoped to see Rectify in the New Program list.
The nominees for Individual Achievement in Drama are great – though I wonder why Matthew Rhys got nominated and Keri Russell didn’t?
Wouldn’t call Maslany a quirky choice. She’s got to be one of the frontrunners.
She’s a TCA front runner, sure. I will be very surprised, if pleasantly, if she gets an Emmy nomination.
I am so very excited to see Maslany and Orphan Black getting some recognition. The thing that clinches is with Maslany for me is I am always looking for the other actresses on the Orphan Black IMDB page. It’s almost disappointing that she is the only one playing all of those characters, which is incredible.
clinches *it, ie. Maslany as award-worthy
I’ll also be pleasantly stunned if Maslany gets a well-deserved Emmy nod. Danes and Margulies are probably shoo-ins. Other strong contenders, industry-wise, are Connie Britton and Kerry Washington (who is everywhere this year). There’s usually somebody from Mad Men. Personally, I think Maslany should be in there. If Britton (who I adore) gets a nod, I think Panettiere deserves one as well. It’s the downside of there being so much great TV drama right now.
I’ll also be pleasantly stunned if Maslany gets a well-deserved Emmy nod. Danes and Margulies are probably shoo-ins. Other strong contenders, industry-wise, are Connie Britton and Kerry Washington (who is everywhere this year). There’s usually somebody from Mad Men. Personally, I think Maslany should be in there. If Britton (who I adore) gets a nod, I think Panettiere deserves one as well. It’s the downside of there being so much great TV drama right now.
Also happy Vera Farmiga is nominated!!!!
@AnnaTorv20112012, I must respectfully disagree with you in regard to the differences between the clones being skin-deep. Each clone carries herself differently and has a different personality and different upbringings that are clear when you watch each one. I actually get different emotional resonances from each one.
And Anna Torv has done a wonderful job on Homeland, for sure.
Argh! I confused Anna Torv with Morena Baccarin! I apologize. I have not seen Fringe and I am sure Ms. Torv is wonderful.
Top of the Lake > Rectify > Downton > Candelabra > AHS:A
Agreed. Top of the Lake was fantastic.
Really, I wouldn’t have sought out Top of the Lake if it hadn’t been for Firewall & Iceberg or Alan’s blog, and I ended up loving it and recommending it all over the place.
Didn’t watch TOTL but damn was Rectify interesting television.
why is Downton even there at all???
Interesting that Homeland was able to grab an “Outstanding Drama” nomination, but nothing for Lewis or (especially) Danes.
Count me in as completely agreeing with Feinberg on TWD’s inclusion for Program of the Year. It seems clear to me that the category devoted to a qualitative analysis of programming is “Outstanding Achievement in Drama,” while Program of the Year is more encompassing of the shows impact on the industry in general. Having said that, I’m not sure what Breaking Bad or The Americans did that warrant their inclusion in a category that doesn’t seem to have quality as the primary basis for election.
I’m also surprised by the Homeland nominations, mostly because I assumed that, when it comes time for the Emmys, the series might be snubbed but the acting will still be nominated. I suspect that it’ll still get at least a Series nomination, just because it won last year. The TCA acting categories are tough because of the small number of slots, but it’s rather nice to see them choose some more unexpected names instead of the usual favorites.
I’m sure Lewis and Danes are shoo-ins for Emmy nods. That said, if anyone deserves it from Homeland, it’s Patinkin. That last scene was the best of the entire show.
I think Homeland is a lock for Series, Actor, and Actress Emmy nods. The 2nd season limped down the stretch, but the first half was pretty darn good, and the Emmys are pretty stubborn when it comes to change, so I feel like all 3 have to be front-runners. As far as the acting noms go, I think it’s justified. I’m not sure I saw better acting this year than Danes and Lewis in “Q & A.”
I wouldn’t be shocked if Patinkin cracks the field this year. I just hope he doesn’t take a slot from Jonathan Banks or Noah Emmerich.
I have a curious question. Why is Downton Abbey considered a miniseries? Unlike American Horror Story, Downton Abbey has a continuous story.
Number of episodes…
Number of episodes…
This also applies to Rectify. And there is still a chance Top of the Lake will return.
Thanks for the reply. I like Downton Abbey but I do feel bad for actual mini-series and TV movies considering they only get 1 run.
Dan, as the networks increasingly adopt a more Brit approach – namely, shorter seasons – it will be interesting to see how this evolves.
Downton is a miniseries when is more convenient for them to get a nomination… or it appears so.
I’m surprised that no nominations for Justified made the cut. What was that group I’d never heard of before that announced its third annual nominees a few weeks back? CCA or something like that?
In years past, I’ve been frustrated that the unisex nature of the acting categories meant that great female performances usually got overlooked, with only one or two women among the nominees (even if each of the ten deserved to be there.) The actress categories in the Emmys and Globes are too often seen as an also-ran compared to all the amazing male performances out there. So I’m quite pleasantly surprised that six of the ten nominees this year are women.
And although the advance buzz didn’t light my fire, it looks like I need to spend my summer checking out Orphan Black.
Question 1. – was Hannibal not eligible for new show? Because I can’t for the life of me understand why it wouldn’t be nominated and The Mindy Project would.
Question 2. Sooooo – as much as I LOVE Jon Stewart, isn’t he more variety/comedy? He’s not officially news.
Question 3: I recall you saying last year that often the youth programming category ends up being random because critics don’t really watch them. Is that again the case this year? Because (sadly) I watch a lot of youth programming, and there’s TONS better than these.
Big Bang Theory over 30 Rock is a travesty.
Amen. Love that Parks and Rec and Amy Poehler are up, though.
Vera Farmiga is a serious threat for an Emmy nomination
I don’t get all the love for the Americans, hope it wins nothing, Orphan Black is the best nice to see nominated but will never get cred from the snobs at awards. Reality show should go to Shark Tank as it is reality as opposed to other fakes with it and Glee Project, WTF?
Be great to see Jimmy Burrows get career achievement: He’s not as much a “name” as the others, but has a ridiculously impressive resume as a comedy director.
While i’m thrilled for Maslany, it might have taken away Rossum’s equally deserved spot.
The walking dead>>>>>> everything eles
Twd is garbage compared to game of thrones and breaking bad straight up garbage!
Wow. I’m really surprised that Claire Danes didn’t get a nomination. I wasn’t in love with this past season of “Homeland,” but I thought for sure she would be a lock based on the all-around love for her performance–“Q&A,” in particular. That said, I am so happy to see Tatiana Maslany get into the field. I have to root for Bryan Cranston out of love and loyalty to Walter White (as a fascinating character, not a human being) and Breaking Bad, but if she were to win, I would not object.
Tatiana won! :)
I must be the only person here who loved The Mindy Project. By the end of it’s season, I enjoyed it more than New Girl. Despite that, I think Jake Johnson deserves to win the Individual Achievement in Comedy Award. He was amazing this season.
Rectify or Top of the Lake? I loved TotL, but I think all of the individual eps of Rectify were stronger.
I’m shocked that Homeland and TBBT were nominated for anything. Homeland will get Emmy nominations, but I could at least understand that based on the single ep nomination process. If it’s about the entire season, I don’t see how Homeland could be nominated. To say it sputtered down the end is an insult to sputtering.
The Americans will be this year’s Homeland in terms of award winning and deservedly so.
I would have thought Keri Russell would be ahead of Matthew Rhys.
Program of the year and outstanding achievement in a drama has to be Game Of Thrones… Huge fan, so possibly biased…
Lol, is The Big Bang Theory really an “Outstanding Achievement in Comedy?” Just repeat those words to yourself.
Now that I finally watched Orphan Black, Tatiana Maslany all the way baby. I really hope she gets it.