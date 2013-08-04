TCA Awards: Norman Lear to Amy Poehler to Boo from ‘Bunheads’

Last night, I published the list of TCA Awards winners. It was, as I suspected, a fun night, not just because we got to honor some shows (“Bunheads”) and performers (Tatiana Maslany from “Orphan Black”) Emmy hasn’t noticed, but because there were a lot of terrific speeches and moments. Key and Peele killed as the opening act, doing a TV-centric Obama and Luther sketch (Luther threatened a drone strike if Netflix didn’t release its viewing data). Louis C.K. kicked off one running gag by dismissing the TCA Award itself as “a shitty piece of plastic,” which several other winners also pointed out, until Mike Schur studied his and said, “It’s fine.” Kaitlyn Jenkins, aka Boo from “Bunheads,” got choked up at the idea of her canceled show winning an award, and Norman Lear and Rob Reiner read hilariously from a transcript of Nixon, Haldeman and Ehrlichman discussing “All in the Family” in the Oval Office.
The most remarkable aspect of the night also involved Boo from “Bunheads.” As she took the stage, Jenkins did a pirouette for us:
When it was time for the “Parks and Recreation” cast to accept their award, Poehler did the same.
And then when Lear and Reiner took the stage for the Heritage Award, 91-year-old Lear also did a pirouette for us.
So we had one of the great comedy minds of the 20th century imitating one of the funniest actresses of the 21st century imitating Boo from “Bunheads.” It was something to behold. And though the Lear picture isn’t great, I wanted to share the moment with you.
So cute! God, I am going to miss Boo.
Ah, that’s nice. Lotta TV history there.
I did like Bunheads, even when it felt like it was losing its way. It had a lot of strengths.
I guess it’s fitting that Parks and Bunheads be connected like this. If you compare their first seasons, there are a lot of similarities between the shows, which is why I am still so heartbroken that we didn’t get a season two of Bunheads.
will this show be broadcast?
Tatiana wasn’t in attendance, huh? Did Louis CK make a joke about it or was that a rumour?
Yeah, why don’t you guys stream this? Do you think the talent will act differently if they know this is going out to the world?
HeavyRaines17 – Yes. They swear. They make off-color jokes. They talk as long as they want. Sometimes they dress up. Sometimes they don’t. They do what they want.
And I’ve been going to these award shows for a decade and I have never had a single year when at least one winner didn’t tell me how much they love that the awards are just in the room.
Well, that sucks for the rest of us, you know, the viewers, which are the reason they have those jobs.