‘Terriers’ comes to Netflix Instant, productivity says goodbye

I have a lot of things I should be watching today for next week’s reviews and podcast, yet I’m sorely tempted to devote the entire day to watching “Terriers” now that the brilliant-but-canceled FX detective drama has arrived on Netflix Instant.
If you were around these parts last fall, you should know just how deeply I loved “Terriers” – including my passionate but ultimately futile argument for why FX should consider renewing it in spite of pathetically small ratings – and you read the reviews, read Ted Griffin’s take on the cancellation and where the show would have gone in a second season, etc.
At one point, I noted that even if the show only got the one season, that season worked so well as a self-contained entity that one day we would get to buy the DVD, keep it on our shelves and put the series on whenever we wanted to enjoy it in its shaggy, charming perfection. Unfortunately, Fox’s home video division has shown very little interest in putting out a DVD set, and the last comment I saw from Shawn Ryan on the subject wasn’t particularly optimistic.
But technology changes quickly – even if it confuses the hell out of our private eye heroes Hank and Britt – and the episodes have been available all along for paid download from iTunes and Amazon, and starting today they’re all on Netflix.
If you watched the show last year, you know how great it was, and why you’d want to revisit it now that it’s available in so many convenient fashions. If you didn’t watch it, here’s all you need to know: Donal Logue and Michael Raymond-James (good friends in real life whose chemistry translates beautifully on-screen) play a pair of bottom-feeding Ocean Beach detectives – one an ex-cop, one an ex-thief, both with a magnificent gift for self-destruction – who alternate between simple, strange cases and a large, knotty conspiracy involving some of the richest, most powerful men in town. It does as good a job of balancing interesting standalone procedural stories with longer plot and character arcs as any first-year show I can remember.
It is funny, it is heartbreaking, and it really does feel like a great 13-chapter novel with a beginning, middle, and end. It sounds like a million things you’ve seen before, and it is – but it’s an incredibly well-done version of those things. I need the benefit of more time and distance to figure this out for sure, but at the moment it’s up there near the top of my list of best one-season shows ever, with “Freaks and Geeks” as the only show I’d probably put above it.
So while I don’t want to torpedo any of your work days, I can’t recommend watching these 13 episodes highly enough, through whatever digital method is easiest for you. “Terriers” unfortunately wasn’t (as its tagline suggested) too small to fail, but it’s just the right size for a great weekend viewing marathon. Enjoy.
Something else to ruin your productivity: TV Legends has posted an interview with Vince Gilligan.
Um, where? I don’t see it.
Hmm. A slew of clips popped up in my YouTube subscription page this morning, so I mistakenly assumed. Apologies for misleading.
I loved this show and urged many, many people to give it a try. But ultimately I only got a couple people to even look at it.
My favorite episode was “Missing Persons” where Hank and Britt found the kid with amnesia and Steph made friends with a neighbor girl. It was funny and exciting and heartbreaking all at once. Damn I miss this show.
I do, too. Every time I think about it it makes me a little sad.
I was listening to the theme song the other day, and honestly I almost cried. I miss it so much.
I really want to rewatch this show, but I’m afraid that I’ll cry at the end.
BLU-RAY PLEASE!
Yes, Please! I will buy it for sure.
Missed this show a lot.
Terriers. Firefly. Freaks & Geeks.
Enough said.
Yep. Fox does a good job of putting good shows on the air.
It’s too bad a lot of them end up canceled, but a short run is better than no run at all.
FX was never available in Canada, so Terriers was never aired up here. FX Canada came into being on October 31, though, and has been airing the show on a weekly basis since then (along with Sons of Anarchy and American Horror Story, among others,) so I’ve finally been able to watch it. So far, it’s lived up to what I heard.
Alan, I would be interested in hearing what other shows you would have in the one-season pantheon. Perhaps fodder for your next podcast.
Alan wrote an article on his favorite 1 and done shows. If you Google Alan Sepinwall one and done, I think you’ll find it.
Here you go: [www.hitfix.com]
Best news all week! Watching the pilot now, and already sad there won’t be any more episodes all over again.
The very best show cancelled after one season. I loved the sister As batty as she was she was better than that group of women on TWD
‘Case you didn’t know, she’s Donall’s RL sister.
Alan, How did you find out about this so quickly? Was there a press release or is there an easy way to find the new releases on Netflix. I check what is on New to Television que every Tuesday and this show is not on it. I am a Netflix junkie and I need to know about the new stuff faster than they are telling me.
Studioplant,
There are sites track upcoming instant releases, hereone of them that I originally saw the Terriers news on:
[feedfliks.com]
Damn it, I switched from Netflix streaming to Amazon Prime because they’re generally pretty redundant of each other (and I was already paying for Prime). I suppose I should just suck it up and purchase it on iTunes, but a foolish, naive part of me is still hoping for a DVD release some day (though I know you’ve mentioned that that seems highly unlikely at this point).
Just searched for “Terriers” on Netflix Instant and it showed up as “DVD only–DVD coming 1/18/2012.” Assuming I need to reset Netflix a couple times, but… is that DVD date a real thing or is my Netflix just messing with me?
I pray to God that it’s true
@Alex T: Ditto.
That seems to be fixed now. Under format, streaming is the only option listed and when you click on disc details, it gives you the option of saving the title to be informed when it arrives on disc.
Hello,
This was my absolute favorite new show since Life. I am quite excited that Netflix added it. However, there is something wrong with the way they Uploaded the show as when I started the Pilot, the episode that played was the Series Finale. Also, I could not add it to my Instant Queue. And to add insult to injury, after searching for new TV Shows, it would not initially play. Note, this was through my Blu-Ray Player. It would play through my HTC EVO 3D and my Notebook, but the Episodes remained completely out of sync. I would be so upset if I had never seen this show before and started by watching the Finale due to the Episodes not being uploaded correctly.
The Pilot is actually the last episode as it currently stands.
This is the show that seriously redefined what is quality TV for me.
This is great news. Now I can badger my co-workers into trying it.
I’ve begun to think of the show as “Occupy Ocean Beach”.
Thank goodness I almost bought this!
hehehe… good things come to those who wait – and don’t pay for cable… Another tip: video games get much cheaper a year after they come out… just sayin’.
Not only that, but when you buy that videogame on Steam a year later for 66% off, it’s twice as big.
Plus the bugs are debugged. And it’s not like the old Moore’s Law days when games looked dated a year later.
I loved this show. Shawn Ryan is my favorite writer. Everything about this was great, EXCEPT the damn title which I’m convinced is why it failed.
The original marketing as as bad as the title.
Make that: The original marketing WAS as bad as the title.
“Terriers: P.I.” and we’re rocking season 3 (?) right now. Well, maybe.
Out of curiosity, where would Firefly rank on that best one-season show ever list?
OT: I guess I’ll watch this at some point.
There’s a link in one of the comments above to Alan’s top ten list; Firefly’s on there.
#1.
Nolo contendre.
Freaks & Geeks is objectively better, but Firefly still wins.
Terriers gives Firefly a run for its money though. I’m definitely adding it to my (mental) “I Have the Blues… BAD” que.
I started watching episodes on my computer so I could go to the Terriers page and report a problem with each episode. One of the selections on the problems page is incorrect title being played and I did that for each episode. I hope enough people do that so Netflix can fix it ASAP.
Thanks for the heads up Alan! Re-watching the pilot now, and I have reported the problem to NF!
Does anyone know the best way to keep up with new adds to NF Instant?
[instantwatcher.com]
YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Just watched what Netflix told me was the pilot episode.:) Don’t get FX on my cable system.
I spoke to Netflix’s CS this afternoon. The rep was very friendly and assured me they will have the eps in order asap.
Warning…I have had the same problem with Sons of Anarchy on Netflix. Not sure if it is fixed now, but those episodes were out of order at one point.
bRING back this terrific show. Great story line, acting excellent with memorable episodes. I often wonder why this is gone so quickly. Could it be the title. cheers thans netflixs
Alan a million thanks for sharing this. By far my favorite canceled-way-too-soon show EVER. Further proof that idiots are at the helm of tv studios.
Signing into Netflix now…
That’s cool, i can finally get my stepdad to watch this show, but I’m curious why Shawn Ryan gets all the credit for Terriers and everyone seems to forget about Ted Griffin? You know, the show’s creator.
goddamnit I WANT THE DVDs.
I don’t think I’ve been this excited, ever.
I want Rubicon to be released on DVD now.
It’s too sad to watch Terriers. It really upset me so much when this was cancelled. That’s all I want to say.
One of the best shows ever. And Britt was one of the loveliest men on TV ever.
I loved this show. Too sad to watch it now and know it is no more.
Britt was the most gorgeous male character ever. But the whole show was great. Very painful when it was axed. FX stranded it after old movies and then pretended it gave a crap.
BRING BACK TERRIERS!
Really enjoyed this show despite the weak over-arching plot of the conspiracy etc. Really loved the small cases, the ex wife drama, chemistry between the leads and everything else. The only thing they screwed up was the big story that carried through the entire season .
OK, today I watched the real pilot on Netflix. Now the other episode makes way more sense :) Excellent pilot.
I thought at the time that Justified took a better approach season 1 with a half season of stand alone episode before gearing up the over arching plot. I told people about Terriers, the turned it on and were lost. Several told me, “I’ll catch it from the beginning next time.” A little less ambition might have helped.
This is the “real” re-make of “The Rockford Files” that everyone has looked forward to!
Jim
watching it again now…and I’m depressed all over again
Two days late to the party, but wanted to add my own WOOHOO! to this post. Still want the DVD set, though. C’mon, Fox — give us the disks! I was hoping to give a few out as X-mas gifts, because my sadistic streak wants others to be as bummed as me that it ain’t still on the air.
Sigh, this still hurts. Though, as you say, at least the season does work pretty well as a one and done. I just wish I could see the further adventures of these guys (and what happens with Neal McDonagh’s character).
This is not a pleasant observation, but upon rewatching, Neal McDonough’s character is a bit Sandusky-esque.
Anyway, I love this show so damn much.
Tell your friends about this show. If enough people start to watch it on Netflix maybe it will get brought back
I missed this story, but . . . AWESOME! Now I can (finally) get my wife to watch this show. It’s kind of sad that it was cancelled just over a year ago to the date (it was a year ago yesterday), yet I’m still carrying the torch for it.
It is bittersweet. As others have noted, I am glad to watch it again, yet sad that the show never got a second season. I am also still remarkably bitter that the show seemed torpedoed by the title (which I liked but had nothing to do with the show) and ESPECIALLY the marketing. I almost did not watch it specifically because of the ads for it. I actually really liked the title simply because it was a good metaphor for their tenacity as P.I.’s. But the show they were displaying in the commercials was not the one that we all fell in love with.
I am also sad that I have not seen Donal Logue or his sister or Michael Raymond-James or Laura Allen in anything since. I had heard some were going to be in upcoming shows, but have not seen them and really think Donal Logue deserves more props and a successful show. Heck, everybody on that show.
I know it’s a long shot, but have they ever discussed what their plans were for the show? I know they had said what would happen with Britt and his situation (you’ll know what I’m talking about if you’ve seen the show through to the finale), but despite being fictitious characters I actually care about what happened with Hank and his wife, Steph, the main bad guy, and just the overall arc they planned on going with the show. I also really hope tho actors in the show eventually get with a show that sticks. The whole cast really won me over.
If nothing else, thanks to Alan for caring about the show and continuing to post any relevant news about it (not to mention being an advocate for it).
-Cheers
sigh…this show had so much potential to be something (even more) amazing. i was late to work twice watching this show into the wee hours of 3am. my favorite episode was “sins of the past” i think its one of the best episodes on ANY tv show.
Having missed the show when it was on, watched it on Netflix due to your impassioned defense. And yeah – fell in love with it. Not quite my favorite single-season show (I am a Browncoat), but damn, it is way up there.
there has got to be a way to get enough fans together to convince Ted Griffin to maybe re-look at the shows “status”. I think now that there are so many outlets for the show to connect with viewers (netflix, itunes,etc..) maybe the show can resurrect itself and blow its old ratings out of the park? just a thought.. hope i’m right =] i absolutely love and respect the writing,directing, and acting of Terriers.