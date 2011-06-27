‘The Big C’ – ‘Losing Patients’: The truth wins out

“The Big C” returned to Showtime tonight, and I have a few thoughts on where the show finds itself at the start of season 2, coming up just as soon as I pose as a pharmaceutical rep…
I stopped writing about “The Big C” after only 4 episodes of the first season, deciding that I didn’t like Laura Linney enough to overcome my fierce dislike of Cathy Jamison. Simply put, Cathy’s decision to keep her cancer a secret from her family was a choice that didn’t seem to provide nearly as much benefit as either she or the creative team thought it did, so I bailed. I watched bits and pieces of the rest of the season, was pleased to see Cathy finally tell her husband and son the truth, and looked forward to seeing how the show worked going forward with that on the table.
And, indeed, I found the start of season 2 (I’ve seen 4 episodes) much more palatable than season 1. Both Cathy and the show still tend to come across more smugly than they realize, but the possibilities created by honesty are a lot more interesting to me than everyone wondering why Cathy seems to have lost her damn mind. The Cynthia Nixon character’s reaction to the news -Â “You’re gonna be my first really good friend that has had cancer! I will be forever changed!” – was priceless, and Cathy and Paul are much more entertaining when they’re working together than when they were constantly yelling at each other last year.
I imagine this is at best going to be a show I like but don’t love, but it’s nice to see a series find a way to fix its greatest flaw. (Though, given the evolution of the story, I imagine people would have found out by now, regardless of how people reacted to season 1.) Probably not something I’m going to write about weekly, but at least not something I’m going to grit my teeth through the majority of the airtime.
When I dropped the show from the rotation last year, reaction was mixed between those who had already given up and those who loved Cathy and didn’t understand why others didn’t. For thos of you still watching the show, how did you feel about the premiere?
I’m much happier now that everyone knows and now that Cathy and her husband are back together. I would have preferred had Cathy been able to tell her brother, as opposed to Cynthia Nixon doing it.
I do enjoy this show, but my enjoyment might be heightened by the fact that watching anything after 27 minutes of Weeds seems like a true gift.
I completely understand why you don’t write weekly about the show because at times I struggle to watch weekly, but once its on in front of me the show is always an enjoyable way to spend twenty-two minutes,, so on that front I’m happy for it to return.
I really would have been happy had it ended with her dying into the dream-pool, but alas this show goes on and it is Tara who is deceased… what can you do?
I don’t much agree with your opinion on Laura linney. I loved last year. I understood why she behaved the way she did last year. It all made sense to me to the way it rolled into season 2 the way in which it did.
There are so few good tv shows on network anymore. I love this show, Men of a Certain Age, Rescue Me, Breaking Bad etc. The fact that vampires gets high marks and this doesn’t blows my mind.
I enjoyed the pilot last year and I generally like Linney, so I stuck with the show for a few episodes. By the time I realized it wasn’t getting any better the season was half done, so I figured I might as well finish it out. The only reason I bothered to watch the season premiere was because it’s summer and nothing else is on. That being said, this episode was 1,000x better than most of last season. I completely agree that the entire show oozed “smug” during its first season. Not only that, but none of the situations or behavior bore any resemblance to reality. This was the first episode where I remotely felt like I was watching real people. Hopefully that will continue for the remainder of the season.
As both a writer and someone who recently endured 2 years of grueling cancer treatments, I am offended by this obnoxious show from two different vantage points.
Forget it, Alan. It’s Showtime. I just don’t understand how you can have actors as wonderful as Linney, Toni Colette and Edie Falco and end up with such profoundly meh-some shows. Obviously casting isn’t the problem at Showtime; epically half-arsed development is.
This smug little a$$hole of a show squandered my good will and patience last season. I won’t be back on principle alone.
The Big C is the only Showtime show I have really, truly enjoyed. Most Showtime shows (Weeds, The L Word, and to a lesser extent Dexter) are hard for me to take seriously because they throw the characters into completely unrealistic situations and the comedy tends to be very slapstick, which makes it difficult for me to connect with the characters. With The Big C I connected with all the characters, especially Laura Linney’s Cathy and her elderly neighbor. I thought the relationship between Cathy and her oncologist was sweet last season and never once felt forced. I agree that having her husband and son know about her cancer was a good decision at the end of last season because there came a point where I was getting annoyed that she kept trying to hide it in each episode. The only complaint I have is I find Cathy’s brother to be a complete pain in the ass.
As for season 2, I’ve only seen the 1st episode and since I don’t have Showtime I probably won’t watch the rest until it comes on DVD. I thought the first episode was hilarious, everything from Adam’s “aggressive farting” (comedy involving farting/ fart jokes never cease to make me laugh) to bringing the neighbor back Six Feet Under style. I hope the oncologist continues to be part of her life this season and I wouldn’t mind another couple episodes with Idris Elba’s character from season 1.
This show not only has heart but it’s very funny at the same time. Few shows can pull that off.
I enjoyed the show last year and so far, like the direction they are taking it. However, I understand why you wouldn’t write about it every week – I’m not sure it lends itself well to weekly recaps.