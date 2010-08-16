‘The Big C’ – ‘Pilot’: In the summertime, when the mother is high

08.16.10

I reviewed Showtime’s “The Big C,” based on a viewing of the first three episodes, in this post on Saturday. I still haven’t decided whether it’s going to join the regular blogging rotation. I think Laura Linney is fantastic, like Gabourey Sidibe and Oliver Platt a lot, etc., but can’t shake the feeling that the show is a little too cable dramedy paint-by-numbers for even the performances to keep my attention for very long.

But I’ll see how I’m feeling a week from now. In the meantime, you can see some of my preliminary thoughts in that review, and while I’m busy saving for new closet systems, why don’t you tell me what you thought?

