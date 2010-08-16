‘The Big C’ – ‘Pilot’: In the summertime, when the mother is high

I reviewed Showtime’s “The Big C,” based on a viewing of the first three episodes, in this post on Saturday. I still haven’t decided whether it’s going to join the regular blogging rotation. I think Laura Linney is fantastic, like Gabourey Sidibe and Oliver Platt a lot, etc., but can’t shake the feeling that the show is a little too cable dramedy paint-by-numbers for even the performances to keep my attention for very long.
But I’ll see how I’m feeling a week from now. In the meantime, you can see some of my preliminary thoughts in that review, and while I’m busy saving for new closet systems, why don’t you tell me what you thought?
I know it’s a pilot/introduction to the characters, but it felt like everybody’s volume was turned up just a little too high. Between the homeless eco-freaky brother and the son with the home-invasion/severed finger problems, I was ready to slap everybody within the first 10 minutes. There were signs by the end of the episode that the tone could get dialed in a little more precisely over time, so I’ll probably come back and check it out at least a couple more times.
Well, her brother and her son do whatever they want in disregard of social convention–the brother being a hyper environmentalist and the son being an ass by scaring his mother despite being raised to be respectful. So I guess they fit the theme of social contract vs. total freedom, or, in Mad Men parlance, doing what you want vs. what is expected of you, which Linney’s character is navigating.
I agree it seems a little too self-consciously “cable dramedy” but there were enough elements I liked that I’ll definitely be back. My only real quibble is that way that it appears money is no object for Linney’s character. I get that she’s trying to live every day as if it’s her last and that she probably doesn’t feel the need to watch her spending, but it doesn’t seem that realistic given that she has a son and that she’s a teacher. Also, it feels a little lazy to have her be able to buy everything her heart desires. I’d rather see her come up with more creative ways to handle her problems than just throwing money at them, especially in this economy.
M, I thought the same in regards to money; however we don’t know if she has made some good investments, what the husband does, etc., so I decided to let that slide (for now).
I have to say the pilot seemed a bit “forced”-Adam seemed spot on with his observation. Perhaps, the writer/producers wanted to set-up everyone’s personality right away to set the stage. Typically, those around you and the person who has cancer do evolve to some degree. I expect that the show will demonstrate this during it’s course.
I thought Linney was wonderful. Also, I had to laugh when she was talking with dr. and he revealed his age and she made a comment about her insurance. A little jab at the health insurance industry-loved it.
Alan, I need your help! Bruce Fretts at TVGuide gave Oliver Platt a “Cheer” for defying typecasting on this show. I don’t think he defies typecasting at all and commented how another critic (that being you) said he was playing the “Oliver Platt role.” Now Fretts is challenging me to come up with other characters that are like this one! I think this might be a case where we’ll have to agree to disagree (several of the examples he sites as being different are to my mind very similar) but I’d love to have some back-up!
While I was optimistic I’d really like it, your original review was spot-on. I’ll hang in for a few weeks, but I didn’t like it nearly as much as I had hoped I would.
My original concern that Brando from My Boys would be too young to convincingly play a physician didn’t turn out to be a problem for me.
I actually liked the show better than I thought I would. However, I’m not sure about how long this show will keep my interest.
I agree about the actor playing the role of the physician, LJA. He made it clear that he was only 31, a rookie oncologist. That is believable.
I wasn’t all that impressed, to tell the truth. Linney was strong and I liked her interaction with the doctor, but the writing didn’t live up to the material (especially when there has been so many great stories about these situations, e.g. Breaking Bad and My Life Without Me). There were way to many (near-)monologues for a half-hour show with quite a few characters, and they weren’t that well written.
A far bigger problem is the way the other characters are written, as Adam pointed out above. The son was horrible and pathetic in a way that read sociopath rather than spoiled brat, the brother didn’t at all fit in with (my idea of) the tone of the show; much too loud and caricatured for a contemplative work about loss and liberation. Worst of all was the old lady across the street, that seemed like a barely rehashed version of the same kind of character from countless ‘feel good’ Hollywood movies. There was absolutely nothing at all to distinguish her from any other embittered old person with a heart of gold and wisdom to spare (and the actress didn’t do anything to improve upon the weakness of the characterization).
I did like some of the images, like the faux-hanged brother (was he supposed to be able to sleep like that, or did he just put on that act routinely for the benefit of a few strangers? And wouldn’t the police get involved and force him to stop at some point?) and the closing shot of the couch in the pit in the back yard. On the other hand those shots were the visual representation of a troubling strategy of the show – to assault the viewers by introducing them to situations they had no way of decoding. There was a pretty notable lack of establishing shots and both the husband and brother came off as something entirely else for the first couple of exchanges. I suspect the producers would call this ‘challenging’ and a sign of respect for the ‘smart’ viewers, but it is to my mind a kind of window dressing to hide the fact that there wasn’t really any emotional substance to any of the relationships (except, maybe, the relationship with the overweight student).
I’ll probably come back a couple of times as many shows improve upon the pilot (US of Tara had a horrible pilot that kept me from watching the show until the second season began), and there is a kernel of something that could be good if they tone it down a whole lot and maybe watch My Life Without Me a dozen or so times to see how it should be done.