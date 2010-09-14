‘The Big C’ – ‘Playing the Cancer Car’: Sticks and claws

The network TV season starts on Monday, which means I’m going to have to start making hard decisions about what I have time to watch and write about. I had hoped that last night’s “The Big C” might convince me to keep making the effort, but if Idris Elba wasn’t about to show up, “Playing the Cancer Car” might have put the show into That’s It For Me! territory. Some quick thoughts on why coming up just as soon as I focus on middle management…
Simply put, I’ve come to realize that I can’t stand Cathy except when she’s in the company of Marlene or Dr. Todd – in other words, when she’s being honest and not irritatingly smug – I dislike every member of her family, find Cathy’s various opponents (here the rugby floozy) to be caricatured strawmen and don’t think the performances or the occasional lovely image like the lobster in the pool are enough to keep me interested. This one actually had a fair amount of Cathy with Dr. Todd, but halfway through she decided to play-act again for the realtor and annoyed me all over again.
I don’t have to like the central character of a series in order to stick with it. To use the most obvious comparison, Walter White has become pretty loathsome over the course of “Breaking Bad,” for instance. But I have to have something to latch onto with that character, some way to understand why they are the way they are, or perhaps something that makes me appreciate their presence even though their overall behavior is repugnant. (Walt’s a genius chemist, Tony Soprano was a strong mob boss, Don Draper a great ad man, etc.) “The Big C” hasn’t offered that, and the occasional moments where Cathy is a recognizable human being are too few and far between.
I imagine I’ll check in on the show after the fall premieres quiet down, but I expect this will be the last time I write about it for a while.
What did everybody else think?
You lasted longer than I did. I quit after the 1st episode.
I dropped out after the first episode. Too similar to Showtime’s other “comedies”, and just not for me.
Of course with this being a show dealing with cancer, I’d say the chances of it running for 5+ years are small. Of course if they make enough episodes it can go into remission instead of syndication.
I agree with you. This whole story line of not telling any of her family and being a bitch to everyone has run its course. I am done with it.
I missed the thing with the lobster, and I don’t know what rugby floozy you’re talking about. Which shows how much attention I was paying while watching this show last night. I adore Reid Scott, but there really is nothing else to keep me watching this show. Pity.
I actually disliked her no matter who she was with in this one. But I do have faith that the additions of Elba and Nixon will make a significant difference.
The thing that could be interesting is that the longer she doesn’t tell them, the more impossible it is to do it. I really dislike the homeless brother, though, and I wish they’d rein in Oliver Platt, who is just doing a pale imitation of the same role he had in Huff. I like the gruff-but-secretly-tender neighbor. Let’s make a show about her.
“Smug” is the perfect word to describe this unpleasant little show. It’s equal parts the stuff I hated about Friends and the stuff I hated about Sex and the City. So much potential not realized in a show I anticipated loving. Sorry, Jenny Bicks.
Just tell your family, you idiot!!!!!!
I am still watching it for two reasons: the acting has been outstanding (can’t blame Linney or Platt or Somerville for the poor story turns so far) and I’d like to see where they’re at once everyone does find out about Cathy’s cancer. But I’m concerned that the show might have painted itself into a corner by having her not only be this emphatic about keeping it secret, but being this much of a jerk in the process. If she doesn’t want sympathy, is she OK being hated? If she fears how people will treat her differently, can the show find a way to make that difference something other than a cliche? My plan at this point is to DVR the episodes, FF through the stuff that’s simply not any good (read: any sustained scenes with Cathy and her son) and at season’s end either fish or cut bait.
I’m shocked that Alan and y’all are really not fans of the show – or, really, of Cathy. The show clicked with me very immediately and I guess I feel like I ‘get’ her. Still, nobody else was bowled over by “Cancer Car”‘s final scene? Really?
Cathy was right frustrating through a good portion of this ep, and that definitely made it the show’s least effective episode… but I’m still sad to hear so many folks dislike it. She’s a fascinating character whose journey I’m really enjoying.
Here’s hoping you find more to like about it sometime this season, Alan. Either way, we had to disagree sometime. :)
I agree. If people are looking to latch onto something about her, here’s what hooked me. Successful or not, I like her attempts to change her life. Sometimes they are cringe-worthy, or come off forced and/or awkward, but that’s part of what I like. Real change is never smooth and easy, going in an always-upward trajectory, and real people are never constantly likable. Weâ€™re given the impression that she was always a pretty passive-aggressive person who hid from conflict in the name of “being the responsible one”. Her husband may be a man-child, but it didn’t happen in a vacuum and she now can admit that to herself- that she was an equal part of the dynamic that led her to this unsatisfying life. So I like the attempts. Sometimes I get nervous about situations like that myself – where I know I can’t act as I would in my comfort zone – and I have to psyche myself up to get over that and try anyway. I also feel like we’re supposed to think she’s a bit smug at this stage. Part of her “responsible one” persona is the control factor and always having a handle on things – she doesnâ€™t seem to open up directly about her emotions, but rather tells little stories in response that illustrate what she means (it’s very Don Draper in fact). She’s going to have to go a lot farther down the rabbit hole to start breaking down that control on more than a superficial level and really connect – and that’s what I want to see and why I’ll keep watching.
Just wanted to concur with the both of you, I loved this show. I instantly liked it from the very beginning (although some scenes and characters didn’t seem developed) it was clear that Linney’s character was in for some critical changes to her otherwise previous persona. Change is difficult and it shows as she tries to find the “right fit” on who/what she wants to become before she dies. It was evident to me that she didn’t want to be the cancer patient, she needed to get her own grip on the situation, as well as knowing that she would then have to “take care” of the loved ones. Which I think is why she chose the selfish act of non-disclosure. Who wouldn’t need to wrap their head around a terminal diagnosis?? I believe the story, and it reads like some material did come from a personal account. Last, but not least REALLY “the cancer car” didn’t move some of you… I was bawling the instant that storage door went up, the love of a parent to her child that will miss the growing/milestones was immediately recognized. It also hit home to her son, and allowed him to grieve.
I think that anyone that can watch and fawn over drek like Mad Man should certainly be able to sit through The Big C. It’s no prize, but it’s a heckuva better than the sainted MM.
I don’t know if this makes a difference or not, but I am a 41 yr old woman with a terminal illness, and I LOVE the main character. She just hits the nail on the head for me, in every episode I’ve seen so far. Yes, in spite of everyone’s “Hallmark Greeting’s” style of dealing with someone is with cancer who may be terminally ill (if they choose to acknowledge it at all), there are all these intense mixed emotions. Overwhelming feelings of love for your family that sometimes feels unbearable, intense anger/bitterness for knowing that your life is going to end before you get to see your child grow up or imagining yourself holding your first grandchild, immense fear on the road ahead (will I be in pain/unable to care for myself?), and the relentess pressure of having to act “happy” in spite of your own demise to make everyone else more comfortable. I am so glad this show is on, because frankly, it makes me feel a little bit less alone in my feelings. Maybe I am just some weirdo, but I really think The Big C is written from the perspective of someone who knows what it’s like to go through the not so fun or happy experience of facing your own mortality at a relatively young age.
I’ve enjoyed the show, the character and this episode immensely. However wouldn’t the lobster have died in a chlorinated fresh water pool? It would certainly starve if not discovered. I get the metaphor but it seemed a little cruel.
I’m kind of shocked that people find her smug or annoying or anything negative at all. She comes across as very sympathetic and likable. She has terminal cancer. This would change your outlook on life, to the point where you could play act and be impulsive and act zany just for acting zany. Linney makes the show. It wouldn’t be possible without her. She imbues this character with such pathos, but also such joy, and that joy comes from the quirkiness. She’s getting a kick out of it, and thus, so are we, or so am I at least. I assume there must be a reason, a character reason why she doesn’t tell her family, and this episode perhaps offered one. I think once she tells them, then she is the cancer victim, this becomes her identity and everything has to be serious and responsible and she has to take care of her loved ones as they deal with the news. Right now, she doesn’t want that. She wants to be free and live her life the way she intends and if that means contradicting herself, then she contradicts herself. (She contains multitudes–excuse the Whitman for a broad comedy, but it’s kind of appropriate. She’s singing a song of herself). Anyway, she will tell them. But actually the major flaw of the show, the one ironically brought to the surface by Linney’s great acting out of anything goes, is that this must be the most repressed woman ever. Her going whole hog on life indicates she didn’t before, even though it’s Laura Linney and Linney is too intelligent to play such a doormat. And that we’re meant to assume she never did anything for herself throughout her marriage, her husband must be a fire breathing Puritan. But he’s the fun Oliver Platt, so why did she not have fun herself before all of this?
I’ve got the “Big C”, but it never once crossed my mind to get a wax job and show my snatch to random men. If I had a 401K I’d cash it in and take off WITH my husband. And just imagine how her son will feel every time he looks at that car and remembers what a jerk he was. Who writes this dreck? And why has it become obligatory to have biracial sex to prove how “open minded” we all are?
I personally love the show and Cathy. The character is working, the best way she can, through the last months of her life. she has reached the stage where she does not care what people think of her, only that she is enjoying what is left of her life. I like everything about this show right down to the perfectly needy, inconsiderate husband.
“Well this is why we watch TV… To escape from reality. In the real world, we will all face adversity in different ways. Unfortunately, this show comes across as what it is, a compilation of what a group of writers can come up with to make these fantasy escapades entertaining. In my mind, Cathy is acting terribly irresponsibly, and hopefully, this character will not be flouted as some sort of a role model for those of us who don’t know how long we have left. Not to sound “preachy”, but Illness shouldn’t be glorified as an excuse to lower moral or civil standards, deceive people, act financially irresponsible, etc. at the risk of adversely affecting the lives of those closest to you. Again, I realize this is a story on television, and I am fairly certain that the character will make peace with all of her misgivings before the final script ends. I just would hate to see any real people, that may not make it to the end of season 2 (or beyond), to make similar types of errors in judgment and reason…”
The whole premise of the show just doesn’t ring true. I get the feeling that the writers all sat down together that first time and said to each other, “let’s make a show about a woman who finds out she has cancer and then becomes wonderfully quirky.” So then they made the show, and now it’s like every episode they’re screaming at you, “Look! Isn’t she just so wonderfully quirky?? Don’t you just love her wonderful quirkiness??” And the other thing that annoys me about the show, besides the fact that none of the characters are even remotely likable, is that it appears they intend to drag out this whole not-telling-anyone aspect of it as long as possible, and really, how much mileage do they expect to get out of that before it becomes tedious? In fact it’s already tedious. Last night after Cathy told her brother she had cancer and then told him she was just kidding after she watched him react badly, I turned to my husband and said “I don’t think I can keep watching this show.” It was like they finally got over that stupid hurdle and then themselves told the audience, “Oh, we were just kidding. Stay tuned to see us drag this bullsh*t out for even more episodes.”
I just finished watching this entire season of episodes and find a lot of the negative commentary to be quite surprising. I find it interesting that some people seem to hit on the idea of how Cathy “should” behave and how her behavior doesn’t “ring true.” I have a sister who had a serious bout with cancer (and fortunately, has survived for 10 years) and I can tell you that a cancer diagnosis does not arm you with a playbook about how you should act. How and when to tell those you love is a step charged with emotion – and dealing with all of the baggage (yours and theirs) does not follow any one path. What you think is “right” may simply not work for someone else.
This show is about one woman’s journey. You take it for what it is and learn about one perspective. It may not be the journey you would take. Or a friend would take. Or anyone else would take. That doesn’t make it wrong or of less value.
I think the story lines ring true on so many levels given what our family went through. But that was our cancer journey. I think the show is terrific.
If you don’t care for Cathy’s journey, then don’t watch.