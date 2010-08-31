‘The Big C’ – ‘There’s No C in Team’: Support is for suckers?

Senior Television Writer
08.31.10 13 Comments

Last night’s “The Big C” was the last of the three I saw in advance before the season began, and probably the one that frustrated me the most, both in terms of Cathy’s behavior and in the use of the support group as broad comic relief. On the other hand, I loved seeing Andrea be exposed to Cathy’s family, and am expecting to see a lot more of her and Adam sharing scenes, so there’s that.

The show’s in repeats next week because of Labor Day, and perhaps I’ll feel moved to write after seeing the fourth episode, but until then, what did everybody else think?

