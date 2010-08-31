‘The Big C’ – ‘There’s No C in Team’: Support is for suckers?

Last night’s “The Big C” was the last of the three I saw in advance before the season began, and probably the one that frustrated me the most, both in terms of Cathy’s behavior and in the use of the support group as broad comic relief. On the other hand, I loved seeing Andrea be exposed to Cathy’s family, and am expecting to see a lot more of her and Adam sharing scenes, so there’s that.
The show’s in repeats next week because of Labor Day, and perhaps I’ll feel moved to write after seeing the fourth episode, but until then, what did everybody else think?
I had managed expectations going in thanks to Sir Tim Goodman. Overall, I like the series. Could be partly because I’d watch Laura Linney in just about anything, could be mostly that I can relate to her character. Thankfully, I’m not sick, but I’m not exactly embracing life, so I’m getting some vicarious thrills watching her let go. And I, too, have a surly 16-year old.
I’m definitely liking the show, but I can see where your frustrations lie what with her not telling anyone. On the other hand, I can understand why she wouldn’t tell anyone either.
I want to like this so much, and yet, I don’t.
The show is eh for me, I can’t buy into the fact that someone would do all of this crazy stuff and try to bond with her family, specifically her son, but won’t tell him that she has cancer.
Listen, you have a 16 year old son, he is not gonna want to do everything with you, no 16 year old son does with their mom, because at that age all their mothers can do is embarrass them (believe me, I was a 16 year old boy at one time).
However, there is no doubt he would take a different approach if he knew his mother’s condition, and try to spend as much time as he can with her. And please don’t give me the she doesn’t want his pity attention, because that’s a crock of crap. Can she even begin to imagine just how much she is going to mess her son up in the head if she dies having never told him and he spent all that time thinking she was crazy and embarrassing.
One other thing, I know I will probably get hate for this, but I think Gabouray Sidibe is a horrible actress. It seems like 90% of the time she is just reading her lines off of a card or something, with no emotion or feeling as to how a person normally talking would. Now I don’t doubt she was awesome in Precious, but in this series she hasn’t done anything for me. I actually the character that she plays, but I don’t like her acting doing it.
Show was pretty good the first two episdodes but now just frustrating. Are they going to draw out her admitting to her family to the seaon finale? Her character is inconsistent and never really explained to the son or dad why no soccer camp.
Where to start
-Love Linney so it’s almost impossible for me not to watch.
-I like Gabby as Andrea.
In my opinion, it would be wise for Cathy to tell her family. I understand that (guessing) they want to show how one person may deal with cancer. A neat, disciplined woman who suddenly starts doing the opposite of her personality. It supposed to provide laughs. The problem is that I’m not laughing. There is a lack of cohesiveness, imo. You have the off the wall brother, petulant son and man child for a husband but she provides no explanation for her behavior while they continue to act normal. Her son knows something isn’t right because he and Andrea were talking and she mentioned her grandmother (who started to act differently during menopause). He may be a brat but he knows something is off.
Personally, what does strike a chord is that I have been struggling with a cancer and I could relate to the support group. When I first started going, I was in my car, smoking a cigarette (I had a who cares attitude), slouched in my car and was busted by two women of the group. It turned out to be a very funny moment for me.
I could relate to Cathy’s rant about cancer not being a gift. Typically, a person with cancer goes so many emotions and issues. I thought Linney played that bit perfectly.
I am impressed by how Oliver Platt and the writers manage to effortlessly slide Paul back and forth between endearing and irritating. To my mind, the performance completely justifies Cathy’s resistance to telling him. I imagine her thinking that he’s such a handful normally that it would be impossible to handle her own emotions plus the insanity that he will unleash once he finds out.
In understand the frustration with this episode. Cathy’s behavior is erratic in a way that sometimes works and sometimes feels a bit false. The reactions of the support group members seemed too narrow and simplistic to be real. Still, the characters are interesting enough to keep me watching and hoping it gets better as it continues.
Agree regarding Paul. I think she (probably rightly) believes that he’s immediately going to make it all about him. And she doesn’t want to have to be supporting him and his MY WIFE HAS CANCER melodrama, when rightly he should be supporting her.
I’m glad Adam said it: Gabouray Sidibe is not a good actress…at least not in this role. I didn’t see “Precious,” but as Andrea, her flat line readings and flat expression just aren’t doing it for me. She’s just got no charisma to hang onto. I don’t understand the love affair with Sidibe (okay, the cynic in me absolutely understands it, but I won’t verbalize it).
Linney, on the other hand, is a fantastic actress. She manages to make a dreary, unlikeable, confusing character somehow likeable. Her not telling anyone about condition rings incredibly false right now – very frustrating.
A final note…this is supposed to be a comedy, right? Has anyone even chuckled? This is a comedy the same way “Hung” is a comedy on HBO (and no, that’s not a compliment).
This is a deeply flawed show but I found myself enjoying this episode despite myself. I like Leon. I like seeing Gabouray Sidibe working. There is something off about it. It’s too self conscious and many of the jokes fall flat. I did find the reveal about the dogâ€™s behaviour moving.
Whats the song they play at the end “There’s No C in Team – Song at End of show???
I’m trying to find that out too. Please post if you find the answer.
Don’t bring your pity to my party!!!!!