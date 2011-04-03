‘The Borgias’ – ‘The Poisoned Chalice/The Assassin’: Pope floats

I posted my review of “The Borgias” on Thursday. As with “Camelot,” it’s not my kinda show, and not something that’s going to be in the rotation going forward, but as I often do with new series premieres, I’m curious for outside reactions. What did everybody else think? Was there enough there for you to stick around?
Speaking as a Showtime skeptic, I’d say The Borgias is better than the average Showtime series. It’s more sophisticated and intelligent. I’m not coming back for more because it’s too staid, but at least I respect it, which I can’t really say for most Showtime shows. And I don’t have an aversion to British costume dramas. This one just seems slight.
I agree that Jeremy Irons is giving a subpar performance here. If I was seeing him for the first time on this show, I would be impressed. But knowing what Irons is capable of makes me feel like he’s not really giving 110 percent.
Really enjoyed this series & wish it would come back. Please!
It should be returned to showtime. Best showed they ever aired
Unless Ezio Auditore shows up, I’m out.
The romance between cescere and his sister lucretzia is why i am watching, and the BEAUTIFUL set. I am waiting for some scandal and incest to errupt and have christian papers wherewhere taking to the streets. also they are just SO BEAUTIFUL. I love camelot although it is MUCH more corny. Still watching both.