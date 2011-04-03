‘The Borgias’ – ‘The Poisoned Chalice/The Assassin’: Pope floats

04.03.11 5 Comments

I posted my review of  “The Borgias” on Thursday. As with “Camelot,” it’s not my kinda show, and not something that’s going to be in the rotation going forward, but as I often do with new series premieres, I’m curious for outside reactions. What did everybody else think? Was there enough there for you to stick around? 

