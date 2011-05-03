‘The Chicago Code’ – ‘Bathhouse & Hinky Dink’: Undercover blues

A review of last night’s “The Chicago Code” coming up just as soon as I treat you like one of the boys…
“Let’s be honest, Teresa: you could use a game-changer right now.” -Gibbons
We’re in the home stretch now for this season of “The Chicago Code,” with three episodes to go after this one and the show still very much on the bubble for renewal. And though I continue to think there are promising pieces to the series – as well as a level of storytelling competence that some other uneven young series often lack – I’m still waiting for that game-changing moment or episode that convinces me we’re about to switch from potential energy to kinetic energy.
I had hoped that “Bathhouse & Hinky Dink” – the first new episode in a couple of weeks, and the first in a long time to focus primarily on Teresa and Jarek’s attempt to take down Alderman Gibbons – might be that game-changer, but it wasn’t. There were good things in it, and I’d much rather be spending all this time chasing Gibbons and his pals than trying to muster enthusiasm for Jarek and Caleb taking over random cases around the city, but on a whole I was probably more engaged by the previous episode, which didn’t feature Gibbons at all.
Admittedly, this was a bit of set-up episode. Because the show has kept Gibbons in the background for a while, we had to reframe the conflict between him and Teresa, re-establish Hugh Killian, give Jarek a more personal stake in Liam’s undercover operation, etc. A lot of this may pay off very strongly in the final three episodes, and there were some good beats here, like Liam’s reaction to the juror’s blood spraying his face, or, especially, Gibbons needing his secretary/mistress to calm him down after getting the bad news about the garbage truck.
But I do worry about some more fundamental issues I’m starting to develop with “The Chicago Code” – specifically, that I don’t particularly like Jarek Wysocki.
It’s not that he’s prickly and pig-headed and judgmental. I have no problem watching TV shows where the central character is a colossal jerk – or, in the case of Vic Mackey from Shawn Ryan’s previous cop show, a homicidal thug. But for a character this abrasive to carry a series, he requires both more charisma than I think Jason Clarke is bringing to the part, and also needs to be clearly talented enough for everyone else to put up with him. Mackey stayed on the street because he got results. Ditto Greg House keeping his job on the show that leads into this one. Jarek has obviously closed a lot of cases already on this series, yet I rarely watch him and think, “Wow, he’s really good at what he does.” It feels like it’s been a while since he’s done something incredibly clever or ruthless to carry the day, and when I watch him bumping the crooked sanitation boss, he comes across like a petty bully and no better than the dumb cops he’s always being so dismissive of when he hijacks their cases. I’m not saying cops don’t do stuff like that with bad guys, nor that I couldn’t like a character who does it, but those moments felt emblematic of the issues I’ve started to develop with Jarek. If Mackey or Sipowicz or Kima Greggs had done it, to name three other TV cops, I’d have just shrugged it off because they had deeper reservoirs of goodwill and had previously demonstrated their skills in a way I don’t feel Jarek has.
And given how much of the show falls on Jason Clarke’s shoulders – particularly since Caleb still remains fuzzily-defined beyond the Boy Wonder nickname – that’s a problem.
I’m also not sure why they wouldn’t just bring Killian in on the murder charge and use the weight of that to flip him against Gibbons, rather than leaving Liam out there and risk having their key witness to a murder charge get killed if his identity was discovered(*). They know Gibbons is deep in bed with Killian, and while it would burn Liam’s cover, surely Killian would have so much dirt on their target that he’d gladly volunteer it to get a reduced sentence on a slam-dunk murder charge. Or am I missing something obvious here?
(*) Speaking of which, I really wish they hadn’t felt the need to show the flashbacks to Jarek seeing his brother’s body as Liam was wearing the wire to meet with Killian. Either trust your main actor to sell the moment – and your audience to remember a piece of information they were given earlier in this episode, and that was repeated in a later conversation with Caleb – or don’t do it at all.
I realize I’m coming across pretty negatively about this episode, when I did like a lot of it. Again, this is what the show should be about, and while it will be tough to sustain nothing but Teresa/Jarek/Gibbons tension for seasons on end, it’s a much more focused, compelling series when that’s the main subject matter rather than the C-story. But given the personnel involved in front of and behind the camera, the setting, etc., I’ve been itching for this show to make the leap. This seemed like the episode where that could happen, and it didn’t quite get there. I’m still in for these last three, but I’m feeling more restless than I might have imagined going into the season.
What did everybody else think?
I agree to a point. If you were watching this episode hoping for the show to make “The Leap,” then I can see how you would come away disappointed. That said, I thought it was a really strong episode overall and it did a good job blending the Gibbons storyline with everything else happening in the episode.
I feel that with the show focusing on Gibbons and his gang this week, the last 3 episodes almost have to follow that path. Therefore, I’m optimistic that the show will make “The Leap” before the season ends.
I am in total agreement with you about Jareck. The character is obnoxious and one-note. At least this week the allowed him to show some vulnerability, though that came in flashback.
I’m starting to worry that while we’re all waiting for Jarek to become the next Vic Mackey and wow us with cool personality and witty one-liners, Jason Clarke may be giving us all he has to offer and unfortunately the show may never live up to the standards established by The Wire and The Shield, as we are all hoping it will. It will be a shame to waste such a wonderful character as Gibbons and such a great performance by Delroy Lindo.
After 10 episodes of this show anyone who is expecting it to live up The Wire, or even The Shield, would strike me as a ridiculously overly optimistic. The Chicago Code is middling network pablum that is coasting on Shawn Ryan’s reputation.
Yeah, you got *that* right. This cliearly isn’t his best effort (and if it is, that doesn’t say much for him). Incidentally, a REAL Polish-American cop from Chicago would pronounce Wysocki’s first name correctly: YAH-rek. Amazing that Ryan didn’t bother to get that part right. Uh-huh, he really *is* from Rockford and not Chicago …
This is a show that I really want to like, but it’s just not doing it for me. I think I’ll keep watching, hoping for it to grab me, but if it weren’t for Shawn Ryan, I’d probably have given up already.
I feel the same, except I won’t be watching anymore. Loved Shawn Ryan’s Terriers, but I’ve either just lost interest in the characters or hate the characters (Vonda and Issac anyone?). I also am feeling that the super obvious white hats versus black hats is just not that interesting. I can feel the setup at the beginning of each episode. These are our heroes, here are our villains, now go! Thought this project would be a bit more interesting. Also, can we just put a moratorium on voiceovers on tv now?
I agree with DAN3320 .. this episode was just setting up for the remaining 3 episodes .. & I thought it was a good episode too ..
but I do agree with you about the flashback to Vincent’s murder.. I thought it was unnecessary too.. but overall, I liked it!
Liking Jarek Wysocki is a bit hard for some of the people I read they reviews, yet I do imagine any one who can pull it off than Jason Clarke but again, I agree that he’s been lacking something lately..
As for him doing something ‘clever’, he’s doing it.. it’s just the ordinary way.. the way that isn’t overused in TV.. yes, it makes for some dull moments but that’s how cops do it & that’s they say they doing their show ..
Good review .. hope the remaining 3 episode will be great ones ..
I think the problem lies in that it was only a 13 episode season and not a full 22 like the others. I trust Shawn Ryan’s work for the most, honestly I’m still riding off the high of The Shield. But with Mackey and The Strike Team I felt a sense of unity…with Wysocki, I just feel like he’s King Kong stomping around Chi-Town because he’s been given the right, vaguely, to be King Kong.
That’s the problem? The problem is that the show has felt unfocused, because of too many episodes centering on C-stories. With a full 22 episode season we would just have the double amount of that, rendering the show to serialization on the level of The Mentalist. And this show should be more serialized than it is, not less.
Exactly Remus. Cable shows manage to tell complete stories in 10-13 episodes, so why can’t Chicago Code? 22 episodes of a show this undercooked would have been tough to sit through.
Just a note to the out-of-towners: we don’t call it ‘Chi-town’ — the Windy City, occasionally, but never Chi-town: using that term immediately identifies you as a newbie, an outsider, and a chump. Just a thought.
I’ve got to side with Remus on this. I like the cable/BBC style 6-12 episode seasons and think that allows for much more focused story telling than the 22 episode factory grind style season. 10 more episodes of watching hard core criminals make the stupidest mistakes ever in the last 10 minutes of each hour?
I’ve got to disagree with WebDiva a ton. We call it Chitown all the time or shorten it up to “Chi”, as in, “What’s going on in the Chi this weekend?”. Windy City? Don’t think I nor my friends have ever called it that in our lives during a normal, non-ironic conversation.
I don’t know what Alan is talking about. I couldn’t disagree with his assessment more. I thought this episode was excellent, the best since the phenomenal premiere. I loved everything involving the Irish mob and the focus on Liam’s undercover investigation.
I also don’t know what Alan is talking about with Jarek either. While he may not have the charisma of Vic Mackey or Tony Soprano or Jack Bauer, he doesn’t have to. Those guys did things that were much, MUCH worse than anything Jarek has ever done, so they had to rely more on their charisma to keep the audience from turning against them (and it didn’t always work). Bumping the crooked sanitation guy? That’s such a bad thing?
The one thing I do agree with is that they would probably have pulled Liam out and picked up Killian on the murder charge instead of leaving him out there to possibly get killed. Maybe they felt that Killian would just do the time instead of testifying against Gibbons. I’m not sure I agree with that, but it’s possible.
Bumping the sanitation guy isn’t a *bad* thing, but it’s a pretty juvenile, obnoxious thing, and part of a pattern of Jarek being a jerk with a superiority complex who’s done little in the past 10 episodes to justify it.
Bumping the sanitation guy was intentional overkill so that he’d think a cop with an axe to grind was coming after him hard, so that he would rattle the cages of his puppetmasters as hard as he could. It wasn’t Jarek being himself, it was Jarek in character trying to scare the crap out of the guy. I don’t see how that’s not being understood. And John, I agree. For my money this is the most compelling police drama on network TV right now, and this was one of it’s strongest episodes.
I watched last night’s episode, mainly because No Reservations was a re-run. As a Chicagoan, I’d wanted to like this series, but I’ve pretty much given up on it, as have virtually all of my friends.
Jessica Beals is wooden, Wysocki, as you said,is just not likeable; none of the other characters except Alderman Gibbons are very interesting. And Shawn Ryan had painted himself into a corner from the beginning. He made getting Gibbons the main story arc, but if Teresa and Jarek are successful, the days of his best character (and best actor in Delroy Lindo)are numbered.
Fox is finally putting a few shows on On Demand, and The Chicago Code is one of them. I tried to catch up on an episode I’d missed, but since Fox (and I think ABC) blocked the Fast Forward function, the commercials were annoying and the story didn’t hold my interest enough to keep watching.
As a former Chicagoan I agree with you on Beals and Wysocki. It’s difficult to get excited about a show where the leads are the worst part of the show, but I’ve managed to overlook the same problem with Fringe (Olivia is charisma-challenged) and I’ll continue to do so with this as long as my daughter remains a fan.
On the plus side I don’t think I’ve ever seen a movie or TV show that has ever made the city look so enticing. They are shooting all over the place. I remain amazed at how many different locations they use.
Amen! Beals and Clarke are the two biggest problems, but they’re not the only ones. Colvin would be immediately more likeable if Beals dropped that inane bad-Boston-Southie accent and stilted pronunciation and Ryan stopped giving her bad dialog with outdated lingo. What IS is with Ryan and his stupid insistence on calling cops ‘coppers’?!?!! That kind of archaic slang might have been appropriate for The Untouchables, which was set about a century earlier, but clearly not for anything set in Chicago after 1960. NEVER EVER have I heard anyone except comedians doing bad impressions use the workd ‘copper’ when referring to Chicago cops, nor have I ever heard a cop using it (and I’m a working journalist who’s lived and worked in Chicago all my adult life, so you’d think I would have if they still did). Beals’s accent coach needs a slap upside the head and a termination notice, and Ryan needs to snap out of it and listen better to real Chicagoans who aren’t high-school dropouts. Seriously.
As for Jason Clarke, his problem is that Ryan hasn’t bothered to give us much that *would* make Wysocki more human and likeable. Plenty of good cops enjoy putting away bad guys, but they don’t all come off as bullies and a**holes in the process. The writers need to work harder at giving us reasons to care about Wysocki and Colvin, and give Boy Wonder more to do that justifies his existence as Wysocki’s partner. It’s doable, clearly — but are they smart enough to manage it? That’s where the doubt creeps in: we haven’t seen any evidence of that yet.
“(*) Speaking of which, I really wish they hadn’t felt the need to show the flashbacks to Jarek seeing his brother’s body as Liam was wearing the wire to meet with Killian. Either trust your main actor to sell the moment – and your audience to remember a piece of information they were given earlier in this episode, and that was repeated in a later conversation with Caleb – or don’t do it at all.”
While I agree with the premise of what you are saying here I also like this direction style. It focuses the viewer to understand the show more visually. I also like that this is similar to the scene where River is in Jubal Early’s head in “Objects in Space” on the outside he has cool demeanor but on the inside you can see that she is getting to him. I hope they can use this technigue more effectively in the future.
I too am completely unsure of Jason Clarke’s ability to hold down his leading man role. At this point I would watch an entire show of just Teresa Colvin and Ronin Gibbons. Hopefully his backstory with Jarek Wysocki’s brother brings out his character more and makes him more human.
Flashbacks of Jarek’s dead brother’s body is hopelessly insufficient to give us any clue as to who Jarek really is and why we should root for him. the only thing we do know about him is that he’s smug when he puts away bad guys, he’s devious and can strategize well when he wants to (a trait he shares with his former partner), and he’s immature about his relationships and can’t keep his pants zipped the rest of the time. None of which helps us to like him.
Where is that little Polish grandma we know he has to have, who makes him her special pierogi and Polish sausage with sauerkraut and duck’s blood soup on holidays? Where are the aunts and uncles who watched over him and his brother and made sure they were invited to family gatherings and taken care of on Christmas, Easter, and Thanksgiving? The cousins they grew up with and went to school and chirch with, who could give us some kind of insight as to what made Jarek the man he’s become? Why have we seen none of these people??? At least on shows like Third Watch, we also got to see how the larger groups of cops and firemen eventually became and behaved like family after having worked together so long and saved each other countless times. Jarek has no one he counts on, other than Theresa and himself, and he doesn’t bother making allies. Why?? The whole department isn’t corrupt or incompetent — can’t he make friends with anyone else who does the job well? Is he really just a complete schmuck who happens to be good at making arrests that get convictions? Ryan and the writers need to giva us a LOT more if they want us to give a damn about the two leads. And they haven’t so far. If they don’t in next week’s episode, that could be the kiss of death for a renewal. And I so wanted to like this show.
I thought Chicago Code was cancelled a month or two ago. I deleted my season pass back in early March.
FOX has the worst programming department of any network ever. EVER.
I acn’t believe that this show is going to fail so thoroughly and we STILL won’t get Terriers on dvd
I’m a bit surprised you didn’t go back to your roots and mention my favourite obnoxious police detective, Andy Sipowicz. Definitely a character whose competence at getting results had to be shown at the outset so we could understand why the job put up with him.
You may want to go back and re-read that section. Andy’s in there.
Sorry, I must have skimmed over the end of that paragraph. I haven’t seen this week’s Chicago Code episode yet, so can’t comment on Jarek’s behaviour in it. I’m willing to wait for the story arc to develop, so long as the buildup in tension is handled well, without seemingly artificial barriers or prolongations thrown in.
I disagree with the sentiment that we need to see Wysocki do something brilliant to make us like him. I think instead that there is just an inherent flaw with his character, in that we are meant to like him because we trust that he is the most honest and scrupulous character on the show. This is supposed to set him apart and make it easy to like him in situations like bumping the sanitation man. However, he is a cop, and from my personal view we always assume (unless told otherwise) that cops are scrupulous and must be forgiven for bumping a guy around to get some information. It worked when he was wronged by Moose earlier in the season, but it doesn’t work with criminals. This leaves us with the “something lacking” in Clarke’s character that should set him apart.
I really want to love this show, or even like it, but it’s tough. Jarek is indeed a jerk, but there are far worse problems. Beals is decisively wooden in a role that had to be a slam dunk for this show to work. Our Boy Wonder Caleb is a pretty mysterious figure, as we don’t know nearly enough about the character as we should. I am not buying Liam as a success at his job, as every undercover scene is painful to watch due to his phony acting. Vonda/Issac are unnecessary and pretty dull characters, with no real point to the show besides being a pretty interracial couple for FOX to market and/or boast about. The show keeps jumping in and out of Jarek’s relationship with his ex-wife, son, and girlfriend, and then we get many episodes in a row without seeing/hearing of them.
Delroy Lindo is awesome in this show (I think he should even get some Emmy consideration), but he can’t carry it alone. If we don’t see an improvement fast, I’d say it’s time for a cancellation.
The thing that pisses me off about Liam is it seems like every five minutes he’s meeting with either Jarek or Teresa. That’s an incredibly risky thing for an undercover cop to do.
Good point. I can’t imagine a character like Liam would really meet up with Jarek and Teresa in public during broad daylight, incredibly risky. Why don’t they just use cell phones?
Maybe I am missing something, but I thought this episode was very succesful in doing one thing: setting up Colvin for the big fall. Up until this episode Teresa’s judgment has been unimpeachable, but in this episode she makes two decisions out of pure hubris and self-righteousness. The first is when she decides to thwart the FBI investigation, the second is when she decides to leave Liam undercover. We have been waiting for decisions like these to add depth to the character of Colvin. I for one appreicated seeing her as something more than a saintly crusader against corruption. Perhaps it is Colvin, not Wysocki, who will be the show’s driving personality that gets results in ways that aren’t always moral.
+It was my favorite episode in a while. I liked how it set everything up and that it focused on the main plot line. I’m hopeful the last 3 episodes will be very good.
I agree about Jason Clarke. He’s okay, but he’s no Vic Mackey!
what are the chances at a season 2 alan?
Not great. It got a series low rating this week–a 1.6 demo.
I want to like this show and i feel like a should like this show, but it seems like its got all the right pieces for me to like it but cant get it together.
Jessica Beals was laughably bad. one of the speeches she gave was so overacted that i couldnt believe it.
Also im pretty sure they would bring the mob boss in after the murder, which made no sense anyway. why would the boss listen to lindo and do it himself?
Great point. They want to roll Killian up on Gibbons, and now they have him for 1st degree murder, pulling the trigger himself in front of a cop eye witness…..but they’d rather put that on hold so they can use stolen goods (or whatever macguffin was supposed to be in the dump truck). Ummmmm…slam dunk murder case. If he’s going to roll up, here you go, gift wrapped with a bow.
I can’t take it. My heads exploding. I’m going to stop talking now.
They’d already shown the brother thing for Jarek, so hitting us over the head with it during the wire scene was overkill, much like about ANY conversation between Caleb and Jarek when the elder cop spells out in 1-2-3 exactly what’s going on, obviously for the sake of the remedial viewer.
And it’s exactly correct that Ryan & Co have painted themselves into a corner re: Gibbons. Either they catch him and their most compelling character goes away, or they don’t when they have him cornered, and we have an incompetent superhero and his awful, always at that one precinct boss. As a Shawn Ryan guy, my goodwill has about run out.
For those who missed the reference in this episode’s title, it’s to Bathhouse John Coughlin and Michael ‘Hinky Dink’ Kenna, the two highly corrupt aldermen of the First Ward in Chicago at the start of the last century, when there were two aldermen per city ward (that changed in 1923, when Kenna stepped aside to become ward committeeman to Coughlin’s alderman. The two also sponsored the notorious annual First Ward Ball, at which their graft and corruption was reinforced and where many of their contacts met and networked. The ball also raised a ton of money under thinly legitimate cover. An apt reference for an episode focusing on Alderman Gibbons and his many ‘connections.’
It took me all of this week to finish this ep because I could only take it in 10 minute chunks before I’d have to cut it off out of frustration. I really wanted to like Chicago Code, but this show and I are done. I’ll start with the good: Love the opening credits. As a black kid from the south side whose first album purchases were Purple Rain and Raising Hell, that’s not my type of music but it gets me pumped and I love the moving shots thru the city that I miss since I moved a decade ago. The credits often get rewound and played again. The bad: Everything else.
Are we sure Shawn Ryan is involved in this? Because it’s so ham fisted. Why is the Police Superintendent so omnipresent? She’s giving interviews before the trial verdict like she’s the District Attorney. Police don’t try cases nor take the blame in the press if the case fails.
And if there’s another scene of them talking to their undercover officers outside on sunny days on Lake Shore Drive I’m going to break a tv set. They can’t meet anywhere but out in plain view of the entire world? If you’re going to meet at LSD, at least get inside a car. Preferably a car with tinted windows. If the baddies are following you at least make the work the bare minimum.
So Killian one of the city’s top crime bosses, but he does his own wet work, on residential streets, with car headlights illuminating his face for many minutes both before and after gunshots are heard by the families whose homes he is facing, and he has no problem committing 1st degree homicide in front of a guy he trusts so little that he has to have him strip naked before talking about stolen goods. Once you’ve committed murder in front of a guy, isn’t it a bit late to start not trusting him?
And the untrusted guy just happens to date a girl who works in the FBI office that just happens to be on this case and lets not only news of a impending bust slip but will also tell him the target’s name? Yeah, okay.
And how is using city trucks to bring in illegal goods somehow more convenient than just bringing them in the back of a rental truck?
I’ll keep reading your reviews to see if I should bother watching the season finale, but as of now, I just can’t see watching the final 3 eps, even after watching every one so far this season.
In a 700 word rant, can’t believe I left out the B (or was it C) plot with a car for sale where a stranger just calls out of the blue and asks to buy a car half in cash, half in coke. Really? REALLY????? This show and I are D-U-N, done.
Thank you! So much of this show insults the viewer’s intelligence.
Also, I can see Liam looking like a recovering crack addict, but why does Wysocki always look like he’s two drinks away from a failed liver? As Colvin’s right hand man? Come on now, can’t his constipated butt take a $@!t, shower and shave? Is that why he’s such a loud-mouthed a$$#ole? It’s a relief when he’s off the screen.
Now that the series is over, I’m not sad to see it go. I believe any remaining fans were endeared to the great cinematography and Delroy Lindo’s acting, which was wasted on horrible writing and direction.