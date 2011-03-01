‘The Chicago Code’ – ‘Cabrini-Green’: Bombs away

A review of last night’s “The Chicago Code” coming up just as soon as I butcher your favorite Neil Sedaka song…
I like “The Chicago Code” a lot, but the show has a number of potentially problematic elements, and several of them seemed more prominent than usual.
First, there’s this idea of Wysocki and Evers as this elite unit that gets to roam the city and bigfoot their way onto any case they want. I get that this gives the show a lot of built-in variety in terms of locations and types of stories so that the episodic stuff doesn’t get dull and repetitive. But I don’t think that that component of the series meshes especially well with the larger corruption investigation. Someone has to take down the mad bomber, but I spent a lot of that storyline thinking that the superintendent could probably put someone else on that while having Jarek look into this barbershop shooting.
He has to work regular cases to provide some cover to what he and Colvin are really doing, I suppose, but this week’s case wasn’t interesting enough for me to care. Last week’s bank robbery plot was also wholly disconnected from the Gibbons arc, but as I said in last week’s review, what made it compelling wasn’t the plot itself, but the way the case revealed the tensions between the other cops and Colvin’s pet detective. This story dabbled in the idea that it was really about Caleb proving himself to Jarek, but only a little; when they had their final conversation in the locker room(*), I didn’t feel like Caleb had done anything special enough throughout the rest of the episode to merit it. Had it been more about the partnership and less about aging counter-culture radicals, I might have been more invested.
(*) That scene, combined with Isaac and Vonda’s return to uniform, had me wondering if perhaps the bomber plot was originally from an episode meant to air earlier in the run. But I asked the episode’s co-writer Tim Minear about it on Twitter and he said it was always intended to be at this spot. (He also explained that Vonda and Isaac will go back and forth between uniform work and Moose’s task force. Quote Minear: “They’re still uni cops. They get to play with the organized crime guys, but it’s both.”)
The investigation into the barbershop incident, meanwhile, featured one of the more awkward scenes the show has done so far, with Teresa meeting with Liam to get intel. Liam’s a character I imagine is tricky to incorporate into the show on a weekly basis, since the only regulars he can interact with are Teresa, Jarek and Gibbons – the latter of whom it would be implausible at this point if he saw in every episode – and that scene felt particularly shoehorned in. It didn’t help that Jennifer Beals’ delivery of most of her lines was weirdly stilted, as if she had just gotten new script pages a few minutes earlier. (She doesn’t usually seem that way to me, so it stuck out here.)
That scene aside, that storyline was definitely the stronger of the two, given that Gibbons is so far the show’s most compelling character. Delroy Lindo was wonderful throughout – I particularly loved his reaction to Little Monster’s demands, since Lindo has such a full, expressive, ingratiating laugh – I liked getting more of his backstory and seeing more of his relationship with his own community while at the same time addressing the idea that an alderman from a black district is so heavily tied to white organized crime.
I’m not sure how I feel about giving him so much narration, though. The use was still consistent, in that it was still all about the character’s history, and revealed details that would be difficult to incorporate into regular dialogue. But it was slightly jarring to go from the idea that we would get little snippets from various characters each week to having one character do all of it. Maybe that’ll be the design going forward much of the time, in which each episode’s narration is designed to turn the spotlight on a specific character (Caleb could probably use an episode like this, and soon), and if that becomes the case, I’ll get used to it.
The word on the street (or on the Twitter) is that the numbers were up last night, which is very good news, indeed. Though it wasn’t my favorite of the four episodes so far, hopefully most of the new people will stick around for whatever the show has to offer next week.
What did everybody else think?
this ep was so good it almost had me feeling empathetic towards gibbons in his voice-overs. he really is a benevolent dictator despite what he must tell himself before falling asleep at night.
evers is really turning into good police and wysocki knows it [despite only giving him a couple more days in the car for cracking the bomber case]. i think more than anything, wysocki likes his dedication to the job.
and speaking of the bomber case…DAE get the feeling argyle was based on bill ayers? too many similarities there, right?
however, a couple things bugged me:
1 – can charges for a crime like armed robbery or assault with a deadly weapon be dropped [by gibbons or anyone]? seems to me like ‘the people’ would have to press charges regardless.
2 – as much as i love wysocki, i think they’d probably bring in a hostage negotiator for the hotel scene. minor point.
Hadn’t thought of the Bill Ayers connection but makes a lot of sense. Wonder if that was their basis for the character…?
Yes, the Gibbons dropping the charges thing did bother me. In this case, “the people” are really just the DA and you’d have to think a powerful alderman (like they’re making Gibbons out to be), would be able to twist the DA’s arm and not have them bring charges.
One other thing I was bothered by…it’s been illegal to carry a handgun in Chicago for like 35 years. They claimed that aldermen were exempt from that, but I’m not sure that’s actually true.
Ditto: I don’t think aldermen get a pass on that, especially when you consider how many of them in the past went to jail. I also doubt that Daley pere or fils would have given the blessing for that exemption. And the city council has been far from cohesive enough over the years to have given themselves that exemption without challenge from within its own ranks. Guess the writers shoulda done their homework. Again.
And yeah, I thought of Bill Ayers and the Weathermen immediately.
Argyle was absolutely based on Ayers. If my memory serves, the timing of Ayers’ controversial appointment at University of Illinois-Chicago may have coincided with a portion of filming, so it might have inspired the episode.
If the victims of the crime won’t press charges it is probably also a given that they won’t testify in court, so the prosecution wouldn’t have enough of a case to bring it to trial. Throw in the fact that one of those victims not interested in charging the kid is a powerful alderman, and I can see the charges being dropped.
Agree about the hostage negotiator.
Jork – not sure if there really is a law that exempts officials from Chicago’s gun law, but I respected the fact that the writers acknowledged the gun law and created a way around it. Less knowledgeable writers would probably have ignored the issue altogether.
I definitely think it will be to the writers (and our) benefit if they fictionalize some things, and the gun law was one of them. It makes sense (and I could see the alderman being a proponent of it), and it gave us a good plot with some great character moments for Gibbons.
I saw Bill Ayers immediately when Argyle appeared on screen, and assumed it long before that… except that Argyle was more sympathetic, not being a communist (or portrayed as one), and seemingly seeing at least some of his old ways as being poor judgment.
Gibbons’ story was much better last night, just as last week, but I always like “mad bomber” stuff, though I do not generally like the activist stuff, generally because it is portrayed as quietly heroic in most cases. Ryan treated it correctly and did not push an agenda on either side, and in that moment revealed again that virtually every character on this show is going to end up a shade of grey rather than true good or true evil. That is one of his best story attributes, through most of his work.
@Robin – It would have been with Ayers retirement from UIC, not his appointment there, and whether he would be allowed to become a professor emeritus.
But there should be no doubt that Argyle was Ayers, right down to the two having a similar look. Interestingly, the resolution with the son was even sort of tied to Ayers life and the Weather Underground’s bombing – look up Kathy Boudin – though there wsa obviously a fair amount of license taken with that aspect.
This show has so many ridiculous scenarios, from Wysocki’s inability to pronounce his own name a la Chicago to his cowboy character that corrals the bad guys singlehandedly, to Colvin’s disconnected character. Her backstory lacks credibility as well as integrity. Not only does it seem downright silly, but hypocritical as well, the pot calling the kettle black. Even SHE doesn’t seem to believe her own motive. Tell me, why is the super on a tactical unit? Interesting potential but the show needs to grow up a bit to please its observant and sophisticated audience.
Yes, our “Aldercreatures” are legally allowed to own handguns. It’s the mere mortals who cannot own a handgun.
The street cops (Isaac & Vonda) remind me about the thing that annoyed me most about the Shield. They’ve only got two series regulars playing street cops, so everytime the detectives show up at a crime scene it’s the same two cops working it. Feels low budget, even if the motivation is more to give all the actors something to do.
A good point. And at least with The Shield, it was one small, understaffed precinct, where Jarek’s allegedly covering the whole city. I don’t know exactly how the Chicago PD works, but I would assume that when Vonda and Isaac are in uniform, they’re only working a specific territory within the city.
Yeah…for all of the actual Chicago cops that they say this show is hiring as extras you’d think they would give a couple different ones just a few lines in each show.
Thank you. Those two showing up at every crime scene is beginning to bug me. The characters aren’t interesting enough to justify their screen time. Also, the bomber plotline felt like warmed over Law & Order.
@cbg – i didn’t mind the bomb plot too much. what made me laugh was the mom screaming to blow argyle up so she could here it and colvin trying to “cut the line.” now that was funny.
Thank you Garrrry! It’s not that I don’t like Vonda (tho her partner’s undisciplined ambition IS beginning to grate just a tad), but I’m reminded of another cop show I once loved a lot — Third Watch, where you didn’t run into that problem because the cop ensemble was a lot bigger. And it’s beginning to show here that they need a abiggerensemble of cops if they’re going to go running around the entire city like that. Someone else here said it earlier: if they’re using so many real cops as extras, give ’em a few lines and scenes now and then so you can save Vonda and Isaac for the scenes that matter.
BTW, I should add that if she’s really Jarek’s niece and really Polish, her name is spelled Wanda but pronounced Vonda.
agree, glad Alan had the Minear quote to point out why they were in uniform again even if it doesn’t make much sense
This show is starting to catch a groove, in a big way.
Shawn Ryan doesn’t do bad TV, and I love the inclusion of Tim Minear, one of my favorite writers from the Whedon Stable.
The writing combined with the good acting from guys like Lindo and Luke Caffrey, and of course Jennifer Beals, make me believe in the characters, and because I believe in the characters, I believe where the show takes them, and me.
Man, I hope this one sticks around.
Would be an interesting pairing with say, Fringe, next year on, I don’t know, a Tuesday night, maybe?
Alan, you mentioned that you thought the numbers were up for the show last night…didn’t they go up last week as well?
Tuesday or Wednesday — there’s nothing I like on Wednesdays besides Top Chef. I could stand going from Fringe to Chicago code to Top Chef. Works for me. But Fox is already determined to kill off Fringe, or it wouldn’t have dumped it onto Friday nights, so good luck with that.
“there’s nothing I like on Wednesdays besides Top Chef.”
raylen givens is gonna pretend he didn’t here you say that.
@ Matt C. – Really?? You think they’re doing such a great job with the Super’s character??? ‘Cause I’m still having trouble with her, big time. And I’m not buying Beals’s schzophrenic acting, good one moment, then over the top and hokey the next (drop the accent, already, babe – you have enough problems without that!). No, if they wanted to REALLY make her character from Chicago, they’d show her learning how to work the back rooms of the city council, the committees, and the ward offices to network with Gibbons’s enemies and get more dope on him that way, ’cause you know he has to have plenty of enemies, on the council and off, not just among the city contractors, etc. Now *that* would be smart. But it would keep her off the streets and in her office some of the time, which would also be mor realistic. let’s face it: she had to learn that a superintendent has a whole garbage truck full of paperwork that she cant’ delegate to anyone else that keeps her behind her desk AT LEAST part of the time. To hint that she can escape that is not credible. Only on TV … [sigh!] and I thought they were aiming for at least the impression of some reality here.
@ Conrad – Whoops!! My bad – I **LOOOOOOOVE** Raylan Givens, just as I love Elmore Leonard. Must have been because I’m sleep deprived and have missed seeing Justified on time the last two weeks due to conflicting commitments (and I forgot to tape it … sorrysorrysorry.
Good call on the scene between Teresa and the informant. The whole exchange sounded like a cut scene from a poorly written video game. “Stay safe.” “You too.”
It was weird acting, and it sounded like it was looped particularly badly as well.
painful to watch. Low point of the episode. Next time she really HAS to meet her CI, they should at least give us a better view of the city – like have them meet along Solidarity Drive in front of the planetarium with the skyline behind them. Great view. Wish they’d thought of it.
This was an interesting episode. I kinda wish they would have talked more about Gibbons time in Cabrini-Green (Like with one of there awesome flashbacks?). I remember when Cabrini- Green got taken down. All of the residents got moved to the outer suburbs and a lot of them ended up up in my old neighborhood. All of a sudden there was stuff getting stolen, break ins, graffiti and we ended up getting our own security force patrolling the neighborhood. It was pretty crazy.
I’m starting to not notice there accents as much which is good (Except Beals, who still sounds like shes from Boston). Hopefully the ratings stay up and we get a second season cuz I’m really getting into this show.
Agree on Beals. Not sure what that accent is supposed to be. A little disturbing because she actually grew up here.
Nice use of stock news footage of Cabrini-Green, however — I like the way they integrated it into Gibbons’s reminiscence. It fit very well.
She may not sound Chicago, but she definitely doesnt sound like Boston
Beals seems to be the only chink in the armour, she’s stiff. Last week was better (IMO) because her roll was minimized.
Robin – Agreed. At least they didn’t just completely ignore the fact.
1) Alan’s right about Beals accent. I know people who grew up with her here in Chicago and that is not her normal chicago accent. Last night was the first time it really bugged me.
2) The Bill Ayers plot, while dull at times, makes sense in grounding the show in Chicago history. Of course, having to use made up names for the Weather Underground and Ayers takes away of all of that. But, he was news in ’08 with Obama. I think it was a good try by the writers, but probably too obscure for many viewers.
3) I praise them for making this a true Chicago show–even with the accents and basically non-existent Irish mob–unlike, say, Traffic Light that is all-LA, even though they claim it is Chicago. Or the Good Wife, a show I love, but barely covers the NY look no matter how many real police cars or ASA references they use.
A few things, after a few episodes:
– The non-serialized elements of this show remind me A LOT of Cold Case. Part of it is that both shows were well-photographed. The other part is less defined, but isn’t a compliment. I think it’s the fact that the plotlines are just formulaic. (Last night’s subject matter didn’t help the Cold Case comparison).
– AND, both shows cast too many “pretty” actors — guys and women who just look like actors with dirty clothes. (This is a small problem on Justified, too.) This is pretty minor, but it takes away from the realism.
– They could (need to) develop the positive (or at least the productive) aspect of Gibbons. He is an example of “how things get done,” but so far, all I’ve see him doing is lining his pockets and protecting his a$$. He supposedly got Cabrini Green torn down, but I didn’t learn anything about how it happened.
I had to laugh at Gibbens playing video games – a nice touch considering it is an obscure copy of the much unloved video game adaptation of Shawn Ryan’s THE SHIELD. :)
Thank you! That scene was awful. There are times when I don’t buy Jennifer Beals at all in this role, and that was the absolute worst. The actor playing Liam certainly didn’t help matters. Shawn Ryan has such a deft eye for casting, I can only assume that Liam will reveal himself to be a much more nuanced character as time goes on.
Also, wasn’t the kid that Gibbons shot the older of David Fischer’s two adopted sons?
This was the first episode that I felt bored by at times, but by the looks of it, next week should be an improvement.
no on the six feet under connection.
durrell = kendre berry
blakey sims = kwame boateng
Dang, so where else have I seen him?
Big, unapologetic fan of the show, slightly disappointed in the “Cabrini-Green” episode. Gibbons did the heavy lifting and carried the episode, making up for the surprisingly lukewarm bomb storyline. Delroy Lindo has such charisma and presence that I’d still be watching “The Chicago Code” even if the cast didn’t have Jennifer Beals (who’s so easy on the eyes) and Jason Clarke (who’s got a fan for life after Brotherhood).
Gibbons is so patient the way he works the kid who shot him. The TV and Xbox were extremely transparent as gifts-in-trade, but he didn’t press the issue. He stuck around as long as it took to win the mom over (her transformation went just a shade too far) and played enough videogames with the kid to win his confidence. Then, and only then, did he broach the subject of who sent the kid on his mission.
That was a nice scene, played slow and powerful by Lindo and paced well by director Jean de Segonzac. The end of that scene also an interesting illustration of Gibbons as a whole: He lulled the kid into security, but then hit him with a cheap shot in the videogame. I think he’s spent most of his political career perfecting that one-two punch.
The Weather Underground-inspired storyline did nothing for me, but I’m a sucker for seeing chases through REAL Chicago. Ferland’s L-Train chase was great last week. The running around scenes had some beautiful locations, like right before they went to the Chamber of Commerce.
But I also have to mention the elephant in the room: That horrible climax involving a person held duct-taped to a chair by a madman. C’mon, that’s been done so many times, by lesser shows. There’s too much talent behind the camera to resort to this kind of generic ending.
If I gave grades, this ep would get a B-.
Couple of points —
A scene cut for time — many things were cut for time — had the city attorney go to Teresa and tell her about the pressure his boss was getting to not prosecute. Blah blah.
The law exempting aldermen from the gun law is fact.
thx for the clarifications.
and condolences on terriers…wish you had more time on that series.
Whoa, it’s Tim.
I miss Terriers as well. So much.
Loved the Gibbons story line. All of it. Some of the other pieces still seem a little off, but the episode flew by. They only fly when I am engaged.
Interesting to note that it looks like CPD’s real Superintendant will walk at the end of the day…
I’ve often wondered while watching this show how much Beale’s character is patterned on the now-gone Superintendent Weis. And how many times (if he watches it) that Weis has felt like art was imitating his life.
For those who aren’t in Chicago, Weis did in fact walk yesterday, and they appointed an interim supt. who was the top cop in the early 2000s.
So I watched the episode again over my lunch break, and a few things stuck out for me:
* Beals’s obnoxious half-Southie accent. It’s gotta go.
* the fact that I’ve lived in Chicago virtually all my life and have never heard anyone refer to the police department as CPD (but that’s minor).
* the fact that Chicago has 49 other aldermen, some of whom manage to get on TV pretty regularly (like at least once a week), and yet we’ve seen only one so far; very uncharacteristic.
* that I love the way my city looks on film. YESSS!!!!!! Eat your hearts out, New Yorkers: we invented skyscrapers *here.*
* that Jarek must have Polish relatives all over town but we’ve never seen them or seen him stop for lunch someplace like Kasia’s deli on Chicago Ave, or at Pasieka’s Bakery on Milwaukee Ave. Come on, there’s a huge Polish contingent in this two, and except for Jarek, you’d never guess. That just rings false.
Still, I like the look, and Jarek’s sidekick is getting street-smarter, so I’m willing to watch a while longer. Really hope we start seeing more Chicago actors. John Cusack would make a good alderman from Lincoln Park, maybe. Anybody out there listening?? Take a hint!
* the East Jackson Blvd. address, another wink at the audience as it puts the building just east of the breakwater in Lake Michigan (hey, it’s cool, even though they were using shots of Kinzie Street under Michigan Avenue under the river;
* that they had the guys going past the Billy Goat, which used to be an old journalists’ hang out (and occasionally still is when the Headline Club has a meeting there over burgers); nice touch.
Sorry, I meant Kinzie Street under Michigan Avenue *north* of the river. And they’re overly fond of those staircases off of Michigan Avenue. Try shooting near Illinois Center or Columbus Drive north of the river instead, if you want to stay downtown. I’m just saying.
You’re right that it doesn’t make sense that a guy who’s been on the force as long as he has isn’t bumping into his family/friends. I was also very surprised that we haven’t got a follow up scene with any of his immediate family. The ex-wife, the kid or the fiance? Did I miss a scene since the pilot?
Oh, and they really, really like that shot of the Michigan Avenue bridge from just in front of the Wrigley Building, ’cause they’ve used it maybe half a dozen times now. Hey guys, yes, it’s great – now go discover another great-looking part of downtown, all right?
First of all, let me say that this show has become one of my favorites, I really like it. However, I thought this was the weakest episode of the four so far. I thought last week’s was the best. The bomber plot peaked my interest but then when it turned out to be old left wing group I quickly lost interest.
Here are the things I liked about the episode:
Gibbons VO: I liked it because it makes him seem more like a person with a soul instead of just some corrupt politician bad guy.
The ending: I really liked it and didn’t see it coming at that point, I thought maybe the killing would be done in a later episode.
What I didn’t like…
The press conference after the shooting seemed slapped together and poorly written. A politician and superintendent would NEVER just spew out things to the cameras. The politician would say nothing, except maybe issue a statement and the superintendent would never comment on an investigation that is just beginning. The writers did it to establish their characters, but by now we got it. They hate each other but are overly nice to each other when face to face. We got it.
The shooter (the kid)’s mom. I’m angry at the alderman, wait…now I’m angry at the white cops. My son is an angel even though he has a gun and pistol whipped a guy in the barbershop. It’s amazing what an Xbox and a falt screen can do these days. And I agree with everyone that it seems unrealistic that the alderman waves his wand and poof the charges go away.
I agree 100% with the street cops being thrown in in every scene. Come on, pay some extras.
The hotel room scene. The kid with the bomb must have been told by the director, “just yell a lot and shout ‘I hate this man!’ over and over. Don’t know who that actor was but he was a lot better in the Mentalist when he played a developmentally challenged kid who turns out to be a cunning murderer.
We know Jarek/Caleb formula now. Jarek challenges Caleb, Caleb passes and gets to be his partner just a few more days. Can we come up with something new. Caleb is a main part of the show, we all know Jarek is going to like the guy so get to it.
Especialy since Caleb is doing all of the thinking for Jarek.
It was ok. Definitely all over the place. Who was the actor that played Lil Monster?
Every part of the Gibbons story worked for me. But nearly everything else fell flat on its face.
They spent too much time focusing on the Argyle character and following him around. If they had interviewed a couple of the bombers that went to jail, the payoff scene with the mother on the phone would’ve made more sense and felt more grounded.
Lindo was fantastic and I agree that laugh is probably one of the best around.
I really liked the gibbons storyline and was not so crazy about the bill ayers inspired bomb plot. Bombings just dont seem like a believable chicago crime. I hope it doesnt head into a torn from the headlines type thing and goes more in a wire direction of making the crimes feel authentic to chicago.
The gibbons storyline is great though. I actually thought the narration worked best in this episode. The narration with the cabrini green story allowed the show to weave chicago history into the personal lives of its characters. Chicago has such a rich history that there would be so much to draw on and by weaving it into the character narrative you not only get a story about the people but the city too.
Finally i think the most interesting dynamic so far has been between colvin and gibbons. It is the chess match that they play with each other – how each makes a move and how the other responds.
Which makes me think that in the end i hope this show is less about the cop stuff and more about the politics and power games that chicago is known for. I could see over time maybe introducing other alderman, maybe a gibbons political rival…who may be corrupt too but can help colvin. What would she do?
An article in the Chicago Tribune mentioned that the order of the episodes was switched around after Lonestar got cancelled so quickly. Shawn Ryan switched the order so that more action packed episodes appeared earlier in the run. So, obviously Alan was on to something with that idea.
I don’t dislike this show, but I always find myself wanting a lot more from it when it comes to characterization. Perhaps they’re trying to reveal the characters through their job performances, but so far, it’s not working for me. None of them feel like fully-realized people because aside from the pilot, I pretty much only see them at work.
I also agree that Billy Lush’s character Liam feels blatantly shoehorned in. I’ve liked Billy Lush in the other things I’ve seen him in, but what I’ve seen him in amounts to Generation Kill and an episode of The Sarah Connor Chronicles, so I’m disappointed that he has nothing–literally, nothing—to do but deliver exposition here (and look secretly squirrelly on occasion).
Having watched every episode of Terriers and loved them all, I know Ryan and Minear are capable of excellent characterization, so I’m really hoping they’re able to put more emphasis on that aspect of the writing within the next few episodes. They have such an excellent cast to work with, and the cast is doing a lot with what they’re given, but I could also be a lot more invested in these people than I am currently.
billy lush is the worst actor. hes absolutely killing the undercover storyline
BIlly Lush Undercover is like Charlie Sheen Sane… just not believable, too transparent for my respect. Casting needs to be addressed for sure!