‘The Chicago Code’ – ‘Gillis, Chase and Baby Face’: The bank jobs

And it is scary.
What a showcase for Delroy Lindo this week. Actually, what a showcase for all three leads this week – Jennifer Beals in particular in the scene where Teresa gets upset at how thoroughly Gibbons has played her, Jason Clarke when Jarek is getting upset over killing the guy – but after being a bit on the periphery last week, Lindo owned center stage tonight. Because we had seen him be so commanding in the previous episodes, it was striking to see him so nervous in his earlier meeting with Killian, and then as we got into the episode’s second half and all the dominoes started falling just the way Gibbons had set them up, Lindo got to show us just what true power can look like. Lindo was just so smooth and confident and commanding in that scene in Killian’s house that I really hope Shawn Ryan and company have a long-term plan(*) in place for keeping Gibbons convincingly, interestingly in play so we get to watch him work.
(*) Though given the ratings dip between week 1’s “decent but not spectacular, given the timeslot and promotion” and week 2’s “not far from what ‘Lie to Me’ was doing here” numbers, I don’t know that we should be worrying about the long-term just now. I know the FOX execs are fans of the show, but the numbers need to stabilize, if not rebound, I would think.
Beyond Gibbons thoroughly owning all he surveys, much of the hour was devoted to Jarek and Caleb investigating a bank robbery case – and, more interestingly, to how Jarek’s special status with Teresa is generating major friction between him and the rank-and-file.
That story reminded me of a lot of the cases on “The Shield,” in that the actual plot, the perps, etc. were essentially besides the point. I barely knew nor cared about the identity of the bad guy and whether he’d be caught, but the story held my interest because of what it had to say about the state of Jarek and Caleb’s partnership and about how the other cops are beginning to treat the two of them. And I loved – and was surprised by – the resolution. Jarek saving the life of the jerk who didn’t have his back in the earlier shootout is a familiar beat, but Jarek getting that angry about having had to kill a guy because of Moose’s earlier negligence felt unusual – and was, again, a terrific moment for Jason Clarke.
A few other thoughts:
• On the other hand, the scene with Liam witnessing the beatdown was so blatant a Scorsese homage that they even played The Shangri-Las’ “Remember” from the “Goodfellas” soundtrack. (Although the scene it reminded me of, also involving Billy Batts, used a different song. “Remember” comes a little later for poor Billy.)
Anyone else catch the Terriers promo ad as Wysocki got off the train?
How you managed to spot that is beyond me, impressive! I rewatched and, sure enough, there it is…
I feel like I may have missed a step in the business with the chief of staff. I was looking for it to be sting that Gibbons was too smart to fall for, but it was the guy just plain striking out on his own…and Gibbons, who I guess tapes things a lot (and as Oliver Platt’s character said on West Wing, “that never went wrong for anyone, right?”), chose to turn it down, because…he could get his own guy in there for free anyway? And then bust the existing guy and be a little insinuating about “corruption in the Superintendent’s office”, even though the tape itself has the guy offering Teresa up. Yes?
And another thing: because for some reason “amounts of money offered” are rarely mentioned on TV, the COS has to do that thing where he passes a piece of paper to Gibbons. Which is not only completely stupid for a guy who’s supposedly making a secret deal — because now Gibbons has a piece of paper in his handwriting with an amount of money on it! — but undercuts the whole “got the whole thing on tape” concept.
Good point on Gibbon’s taping everything. Would have been funny if he accidentally hit fast forward during the conference and the next conversation on tape was him talking about framing the guy.
I do think this whole story arc was a little contrived (starting with what you mentioned):
-Not only was COS anti-Theresa, but the legality of using that as proof is shaky. Theresa was like “Who’s that?” to the recording.
-Theresa giving out tickets is one thing… but I’m pretty sure she can’t just shut down various enterprises in Chicago.
-Framing for child porn: I suppose I’m an optimist, but it must be harder to frame someone than placing a box of child porn in his garage. I guess the headline would read: “Man turns to child porn after his construction site is illegally shut down for a couple days”
Maybe its because the only other police procedural i’ve watched was the slow-burn of The Wire, but the Gibbons side of the story was far from subtle even though I liked the acting and overall point.
I liked how the COS story played out. They telegraphed the fact that he would be dirty a little, but completely flipped it around with Ronin’s move to throw him under the bus to make Theresa look bad *and* get his own guy in there.
That said, it seemed a little odd that a police lieutenant would be promoted to chief of staff to the superintendent. But I guess it would’ve been too clunky to introduce a wholly new character for the replacement scene.
Ahhh, the Super blew it this week. If she’d been on her game, the moment Gibbons confronted her about her aide, she’d have said, ‘you know, I think I’ll go to that press conference with you, given that the guy was dumped on me supposedly by the mayor’s office — except that the mayor doesn’t know squat about him. YOU wouldn’t know who dumped this dude on me, now would you, Alderman?? ‘Cause I’m about to fire his ass, and I’m happy to do it in public.’ Followed by a big smile from Teresa. THAT would’ve thrown Gibbons off his game.
That said, it was a good, tight episode. I was pleased with it, particularly when they used the Quincy ‘L’ stop downtown and got it right. Pretty cool — except they completely undid the brownie points with a ***HUGE*** blooper after that, when Wysocki phoned in an address in the 1600 block of West Harlem Avenue … Considering that Harlem is a major artery running north-south along the west side of the city, if you mention it, you damned well have to get it right. They blew it by relocating Harlem 7 miles east in the heart of the city, making it a side street, and changing its direction to east-west. Damn! How many ways can you get that wrong?! I get it if they want to make up a name or address for an unrecognizable side street, but you can’t mess with main streets and keep any credibility. And why DO that if you’re making such a big deal about filming in the city?? Really, an amateurish mistake, and so easily avoided. One more sign that this show is being written by someone from Rockford who doesn’t really know the big city as much as he wants you to think he does.
I like this show well enough and I like that it’s being filmed here enough that I want it to succeed — but they have to stop making such stupid, newbie out-of-towner mistakes.
Don’t you think the writing staff of a multimillion dollar TV show has a map of the city they’re supposed to be writing about? On the @TheChicagoCode Twitter feed, someone asked about the same thing you just wrote about and the writer said it was on purpose because they can’t be too accurate with the locations.
Nope, now they’re covering ass. It would’ve been easy to fake it correctly. Now the fake address at the start of the episode — when the radio reports a robbery in progress at 1260 East Chestnut — is a different story: it’s like a wink at the audience because anyone in the city would know that 1260 East Chestnut is about 10 blocks into the lake. An inside joke. But to get one of the major main streets so wrong?? Nah, just stupid. I think I recognized that neighborhood, and they could have made up an address on a real east-west street in that area, and it would have been okay. Like specifying 221B Baker Street for Sherlock Holmes’s address: there really is such a street in exactly that neighborhood, but no such house number. It’s easy to get such details right when you try. My point is that the idiot writers weren’t trying, or they got sloppy; you don’t screw with the names of main streets like that. It’s as if they’d relocated State and Madison downtown to somewhere in the suburbs or New York’s Central Park to Queens. Dumb, plain and simple. And it reduces credibility.
I guess the problem here is that I have a good basis of comparison. Detroit 1-8-7 tries a lot harder to get its locations right, and that adds to a genuine feel for the city and the verisimilitude. What I hope for Chicago Code is that it gets the feel of Chicago and the details as right as Detroit 1-8-7 does for that city. And that the drama is as compelling. I’m still having trouble believing Beals’s character, and that’s the writers’ fault.
@Webdiva, that does seem to be a pretty bad gaffe. As a native of SF I guess I’ve gotten used to pretending that LA is the city I grew up in and as long as they’ve got establishing shots of the Golden Gate bridge everything else doesn’t matter. But you’re right if you’re going to shoot in the city know your geography.
And I agree that this show is having problems writing for Beals. The character seems to misfire too often. I don’t think it’s entirely the writing though. I think Beals should subscribe to the less is more method. Her anger in this episode seemed so overdone. Maybe it was a director’s choice but having her standing the whole time and throwing this around the office played false for me. Sitting down, making an phone call and then breaking something seems like something a character in her position would do.
I caught the Harlem gaffe immediately. Gaffes like this really stick out to anyone who knows Chicago. I think Matt Lauria gave directions during the chase saying Madison and Adams–which is impossible since all of the president streets run parallel to each other.
Overall I think this is a great show with lots of political intrigue and great scenic shots of the city. I really hope this show makes it.
Oh Alan… I could not disagree more. That scene with Theresa watching the press conference was just so so bad. Just wow. Also, some of this dialogue, when they met with Killian at the bar. Then of course you have the cliche bad guys meeting in the dark courtyard. Does every cop in Chicago wear a bulletproof vest all the time? Is that really how it is? I tried to give this show a shot, but I think I’m done with it. Just not good.
Depends what neighborhood you’re in. Maybe not in Sauganash, where former mayor Jane Byrne grew up. But in the so-so to bad areas, cops often wear their vests all day long. Only smart.
The vest thing was used as a plot point in the first 2 episodes. There was some sort of regulation that says they always have to wear vests. At least there is in the show, I don’t know about real life.
Yeah, the vest requirement was what Gibbons used to deny Antonio’s family any death benefits, while simultanaeously making it sound to the guy’s grieving mama like he was looking out for her instead of using her as yet another way to screw the Super.
Agree completely about the reaction scene. It was the worst moment on the show so far. I blame editing/directing there; it’s possible that anger is outside her range, but she is usually so good, that she probably deserves a pass.
As for the show overall, I’m enjoying it. Look – it’s not the Wire. But nothing on tv is. There were enough twists and good moments to make it an engaging and reasonably intelligent show (Jarek’s counter-intuitve reaction to the apology; the COS getting taken down by Gibbons). Hope the ratings are decent.
Most of the time, when I see cops in the city, they are wearing vests. Especially when it’s not 80+ degrees. As far as realism, there have been 6 cops killed in the last year. If I was a Chicago cop, I’d damn well be wearing my vest all the time.
Agree with you about Teresa in the bar. That was just way over the top acting-wise. I find that she hits that point a lot, especially when she’s trying to play “bad-ass.”
Yeah, I can’t remember if I’ve ever seen a city cop *not* wearing a vest. Even plainclothes usually seem to have it on under their shirts or jackets.
I actually thought the meeting between Gibbons and Killian was well done. KIllian wanted him to see how much money he was losing and the Alderman was pointing out his foolishness for being so careless with a meeting place. A point that he drove home later by planting evidence in his home.
But Beals was particularly awful in that reaction scene. Again, not sure if it was all on her though. Was it really necessary for the camera to stay on her while she throws a remote, then coffee cup and then breathes heavily with her hands on her legs? Overkill.
Lindo was specfriggintacular (not a word) — love that guy. Love the episode, with one minor caveat. The relationship between Teresa and Jarek seems real, but at the same time comes across as rather ridiculous. It’s hard to blame half of the CPD for being angry, because she continually talks to him on the phone or kicks people out of the office or gives him carte blanche to do as he wishes, while never acting like a single other person has anything to say that she cares about. Her character as of right now, is not likable to me. No problem with that, but the show is structured in a way where the viewer is supposed to root for her, and right now I just root for Wysocki and Caleb and look forward to Gibbons’ chicanery and skullduggery.
OTHER THAN THAT… it’s been very good, and is improving each week. Also, kudos to Fox or the production team, because it is one of the best looking high definition television programs on the air. Flipping from that to virtually anything on any other network, from both an audio and a visual standpoint, is almost painful. I hope the ratings go up though, as with each week I check TVBTN and it looks more and more like a one season and out. In the case of The Chicago Code, there’s a feeling that Shawn Ryan really has a potential goldmine on his hands if it gets its chance.
“It’s hard to blame half of the CPD for being angry, because she continually talks to him on the phone or kicks people out of the office or gives him carte blanche to do as he wishes, while never acting like a single other person has anything to say that she cares about.”
I think the show is doing that on purpose, actually. When she asks Jarek’s niece to excuse them at the crime scene, Jarek says something like “You know, you’re always asking people to leave.”
I think we’re supposed to root for her, but not be blind to the ways in which she’s sabotaging her own efforts with her insular ways.
There was a lot to like tonight, but man that backroom scene in the bar was about as clunky as exposition gets, explaining featherbedding and fake mob construction jobs.
By the way, for those wondering (like I was until I found out) where they saw the actor playing Hugh Killian before, he plays SAMCRO’s sometime benefactor Oswald on Sons of Anarchy.
I’m lukewarm on the show which is upsetting as a diehard fan of Terriers and Shield also I’ve lived downtown Chicago for the past decade after growing up in the burbs I really want to root this show on but it just feels off, like reaching into a prostitutes panties and finding a dong. Not pumped to watch anymore like I was with Shawns other work when those shows made me want to watch the entire season straight without waiting weekly.
I’ve seen the episode twice now (I recorded it while I watched), and it still really stick in my craw that the Super never ‘vetted’ her own aide — she seemingly just accepted that he was pushed on her by the mayor and waited to check that bit out until after the aide was accused of corruption. How bad a cop do you have to be not to check out your own assistants, especially when you don’t know them? That’s just mine-bogglingly unbelievable. I can’t believe the writers made Theresa this hotshop decorated cop and then made her stupid enough to accept someone she doesn’t know as an aide and not check his background — especially in a city where the unofficial motto of city government is ‘we don’t want nobody nobody sent.’ Aw, c’mon now! She can’t be simultaneously that smart yet that dumb. Make up your minds, dudes.
In your previous post you said Teresa could have gone to the press conference about the corrupt COS and denied culpability as he wasn’t her choice but was thrust on her by higher ups. Apparently I’m confused because I thought the whole business about not knowing anything about the guy who was supposedly the “mayor’s choice but no one’s heard of him,” and all of that, was in reference to the new COS, not the dirty one.
I thought the conversation in which she outlined the particulars of her lack of input was by way of explaining why she didn’t trust the new COS, why she was shining him on about backing off Gibbons, and why Jarek should proceed accordingly. It also seemed that having her new COS imposed on her was a non-negotiable punishment of sorts for having been unaware of her previous COS’s corruption.
Having seen it twice now, you’re saying it was the old COS who was pushed on her and not vetted? I didn’t catch that; I guess I just shifted it around mentally so it made more sense to me. I can understand her having her staffing authority co-opted after a very public screw-up so I guess I made it that.
I do know what you mean about the dumb or smart thing, though. Theresa just feels badly drawn, not interesting, and irritating. I feel bad saying this but I think Beals is pretty awful. Her attempts at bad-ass are forced – overdone and not at all convincing – Teresa seems to be posturing more than anything. Also, it seems like she’s garbling or swallowing whole riffs of dialog trying to convey rapid-fire decisiveness and it makes her delivery even more tinny.
Love Delroy Lindo doing his cool menace and don’t have any issues with the rest of the cast, but Teresa is not cutting it for me.
Why are you so certain (1) that she DIDN’T check the guy out or (2) that some sort of background check would’ve revealed his eagerness to take a bribe from Gibbons?
She DIDN’T let the COS in on private business. It was implied that being left out was one reason why “Bill” went to Gibbons in the first place.
NEITHER of the Chiefs of Staff were her choice. #1 was “the mayor’s guy.” #2 was “supposedly the mayor’s guy, but nobody’s heard of him down there.” He’s really Gibbons’ evidence-planter.
Thanks for the clarification about COS #1 and #2; things synch up better now. I was up moving around doing something else while I watched – guess some parts just floated by me.
Agree with you amazing episode,the best by far,acting,writing,filming,all is good…
We need more Fox!
And i was a shield’s fan but not a terrier’s at all (for men only,i guess)
I’m a female who really enjoyed Terriers. Sorry, but I really dislike when people think everyone in their gender hates something just because they do.
Two things about Killian:
I thought it was (kind of funny) how he was blackmailed in a similar fashion on Sons of Anarchy. And both times it was about similar things: kiddie porn versus the child- molesting clown’s manhood.
Also, I know everyshow has plot holes but would Killian WANT to go the superintent after he is blackmailed? He could get immunity and give up Gibbons.
Delroy Lindo is an absolute beast on this show right now. He is one of these actors who was born to play a slick bad guy like this.
I think this show has been pretty good so far, and I’m definitely going to keep watching, but as someone whose 2nd favorite show of all time is The Shield, I did have higher expectations. Hopefully they are learning as they go with some of these things and the show will keep improving.
i really liked the episode if it weren’t for the [seemingly] partial ripoff of the beginning of “the dark knight.”
1 – bank job in chicago
2 – wearing masks
3 – leader is “insane”
4 – kills off his partners
5 – cops worried about school neighborhood threat
6 – wysocki says to moose, “why so serious?!”
ok…just joking about 6. but i wanted to go back to see if chris nolan was given any writing credit.
Heh. When they walked into the bank, I thought it was the bank from Dark Knight. Still not sure if it was or wasn’t.
I was really hoping someone at the station would chew Jarek out over his gross violation of tactical training: even I know that you should never, ever, ever aim your gun across another member of your team. The fact that it worked was luck; the fact that it was necessary was someone else not doing their job, but it was still something a trained officer should never have done in the first place.
And, for that matter, wasn’t that rule mentioned on this very show during a training scene earlier? I guess either something got left on the floor or it’s going to get raised later on, if so…
never let technical facts overshadow an opportunity to create a laughable set-up that is waaayyy to obvious in it’s attempt to resolve the wysocki v moose/rest-pf-the-department situation.
my least favorite scene of the ep.
Would’ve been far more entertqining if, after hqving to shoot that way, Jarek had looked at the closest cop and said ‘See what I did just there? Bad Move. Stupid move. Don’t do that – and don’t make *me* have to do that again to save your ass!’ THAT would have reinforced the training point made in the earlier part of the episode while keeping Jarek’s credibility as an experienced officer.
After being a die hard fan of “The Wire” it is hard to take any other cop show seriously, but I have been really giving this one a try. It is just not working for me. Just to name a few examples… The Superintendent can shut down a work site, really? Does the mayor not have anything to say about this? The Superintendent of the entire police department is on site at a deli robbery? I just can’t take how unrealistic her character is. Also, the Irish Mob bar scenes are pathetic. I can’t even express in words how unrealistic this is. I was really hoping this show would feel my void for a new cop show but so far it is a disappointment.
I think it’s a pretty enjoyable show. The main characters are all pretty interesting to watch, and I always love when the villain is the smartest person in the room. Shades of a Ben Linus or Batiatus.
Very few people will get this, but after Moose delivered the heartfelt apology in the locker room, there was a pause before the response, and it would’ve been just awesome if Luke Cafferty (standing in the background) would’ve piped up and said “That’s really pretty. You should put that in a little poem.”
Coach Taylor wouldn’t like him to steal someone else’s lines with attribution!!
Oh, and a neat detail was when the wounded bank security guard’s heart monitor started beeping faster as the questioning began to intensify. That interrogation scene was very reminiscent of “The Shield” where you could feel the suspect’s panic start to rise in such a claustrophobic setting.
I’d be worried. I have it placed at Borderline, and on the edge of tipping to Cancellation Likely. Hopefully, it will pick up more people in the coming weeks. It’s an excellent show, more so than even I was expecting (especially back when they had that horrific placeholder title, “Ride-Along”, which made it sound dramedic).