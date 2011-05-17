‘The Chicago Code’ – ‘Greylord & Gambat’: The cop who came in from the cold

Senior Television Writer
05.17.11 27 Comments

I wish I had more time to write about last night’s “The Chicago Code,” which was the strongest episode the show has done in quite some time, and possibly the strongest of the season. This is the sort of thing Shawn Ryan shows do so well: have all the various balls that are being juggled come crashing down right on top of each other, as our heroes race to catch what they can and clean up what they can’t.

If the show were coming back next year, we could look at this as a possible turning point. Instead, it’s an improvement that’s unfortunately too late to matter.

I’ll have a longer write-up of next week’s finale, but I need to get back to upfront-related madness. What did everybody else think?

Around The Web

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLDelroy LindoJASON CLARKEJennifer BealsMatt LauriaSHAWN RYANTHE CHICAGO CODETim Minear

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP