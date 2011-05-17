‘The Chicago Code’ – ‘Greylord & Gambat’: The cop who came in from the cold

I wish I had more time to write about last night’s “The Chicago Code,” which was the strongest episode the show has done in quite some time, and possibly the strongest of the season. This is the sort of thing Shawn Ryan shows do so well: have all the various balls that are being juggled come crashing down right on top of each other, as our heroes race to catch what they can and clean up what they can’t.

If the show were coming back next year, we could look at this as a possible turning point. Instead, it’s an improvement that’s unfortunately too late to matter.

I’ll have a longer write-up of next week’s finale, but I need to get back to upfront-related madness. What did everybody else think?