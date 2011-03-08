‘The Chicago Code’ – ‘O’Leary’s Cow’: Forget it, Jarek. It’s Chinatown.

A review of last night’s “The Chicago Code” coming up just as soon as I inform you that you may have a stalker…
“The Chicago Code” is going to have an ongoing problem, I think, in making the cases unrelated to Teresa and Jarek’s unofficial corruption probe be as compelling as anything relating to Gibbons. In the bank robbery episode, I talked about how this show is structured similarly to “The Shield,” which also had episodic cases for the strike team (and the other detectives and/or uniform cops) to work on each week. The difference there, though, was that the strike team cases always had Vic Mackey – the target of that show’s corruption investigation, as well as its most compelling character – at the center of them. Gibbons isn’t a cop, and while he can be brought in briefly to help out on a case like the Chinatown one, that’s the most they can do with him. And while I like Jarek and Teresa, the show is just much, much stronger when Gibbons is central to the action; I’m just not sure how plausibly the show could feature Gibbons-centric investigations each week.
All that said, I thought the episodic stuff in “O’Leary’s Cow” was a definite improvement from last week’s Bill Ayers pastiche. What separates “The Chicago Code” from your average cop show, beyond the corruption arc, is that it’s trying to depict not just how crimes are investigated, but the political ramifications of those investigations in a big, diverse, ethically-complicated city. So it made sense to have Teresa so heavily involved in dealing with the Mayor of Chinatown(*), and I liked seeing her have to navigate this tricky territory – and have to bring in Gibbons to help her with that. Also, giving Jarek some Chinatown backstory not only led to a more complicated resolution to the case, but gave better justification for why he took it on in the first place. As I said last time, Jarek’s dual responsibilities – investigate Gibbons while simultaneously bigfooting in on any case he sees fit – don’t always seem like they should be part of the same show, but if he has a personal stake in a job, it works better.
(*) Played by Franois Chau, best known as “Lost” scientist Pierre Chang, who was tasked to study and harness the island’s strange electromagnetic energy. I don’t know if it was an intentional wink to that show or not, but I had to laugh at the scene where Jarek sarcastically complained about the electromagnetic current in Chinatown that erases videotape.
Meanwhile, we got to learn more about Teresa’s background and family, in a subplot that brought in Rockmond Dunbar from the previous Shawn Ryan/Tim Minear show, “Terriers.” The character of Teresa as introduced in the first couple of episodes is one who would be a loner – who would have been so focused on her career that she never had time for or perhaps even interest in starting a family – and here we see her forced to choose between that job and her relationship with her sister, brother-in-law and their kids. And it neatly tied into Teresa’s ongoing anti-corruption mission, so it didn’t just feel like a personal story for the sake of it.
I do feel like the writers are still figuring out how best to use Jennifer Beals. When Teresa’s being a politician – smiling(**) and commanding the room and not letting anybody see her sweat – Beals is terrific. She’s also very strong when Teresa is sad, as she was in that final scene in the FBI building’s lobby. But when she has to play angry and indignant, the performance becomes much iffier. The nature of that character and her mission means she’ll frequently be put in position to do so, so either we have to hope she gets a better handle on how to portray Teresa’s temper, or the writers and directors start asking her to internalize a little more – to have her, as she so often does with Gibbons, act like she’s still happy and in control even as she’s furious. She’s a much stronger character when she’s catching flies with honey rather than vinegar.
(**) Lotta great dental work on display in this cast, as Beals, Delroy Lindo and Matt Lauria all have great, bright, winning smiles, all of them featured last night.
Some other thoughts:
• After lurking mostly in the background for the last few weeks, Liam finally became prominent again, dealing with one of the classic tropes of undercover fiction, in which the cop has to commit a crime in order to maintain his cover. I’m interested to see where they go with the body that was in the house, and now Liam has a more personal stake in this.
• Also, I can’t help but notice that Liam consistently meets with either Teresa or Jarek in some of the most scenic, beautiful spots in Chicago. He’s not just an undercover cop, but a tourism industry billboard.
• Still waiting on some Caleb backstory, but at least he got a small subplot to call his own this week, striking out with pretty Natalie, who likes him but has an understandable policy against dating cops. Odds that Caleb turns out to be as persistent with her as Luke Cafferty was with Becky on “Friday Night Lights”?
• Always reassuring to see the name Clark Johnson as the credited director. He and Shawn Ryan clearly work well together.
• Every episode title is a reference to a piece of Chicago history (in this case, to the cow that, as legend has it, kicked over the lantern that started the Great Chicago Fire), and I noticed at least one other nod to Chicago film history with Jarek’s “No, he was on a mission from God” line at the end of the teaser. Any “Blues Brothers” reference is a good one, in my book.
What did everybody else think?
I don’t know if it was meant to be a Freaks and Geeks reference, but did anyone else notice that the name of the parking garage guy was Nick Andopolis?
Caught that immediately. I was wondering if it was a reference, too.
Leslie Linka Glatter is producing, and she was one of the directors for F&G as well, so I’m guessing it’s deliberate. It really made me smile.
Loved it. I had to rewind and double check but, still.
Don’t you think part of the problem with the Gibbons-less plotlines is that the show hasn’t defined who Jarek is? I just don’t feel they’ve done a good job explaining why he’s on this anti-corruption crusade with Teresa, and he’s such a straight cop (with some network-approved edge) that he sometimes comes off as a weak personality, I think.
Yeah, I was trying to remember if the nurse Caleb was hitting on was one of Jarek’s women. They seem to have dropped that plotline…
has to be one of my favorite eps of the season. great chinatown story while slowly pushing the gibbons rock uphill.
my one beef has to be with wysocki’s previous chinatown case. i buy that the mayor hid the truth from the cops and buy that he likely had the killer murdered as part of their own code of right and wrong. this is all very consistent with the kid who lost his hand.
but i don’t buy that the grieving husband was still in the dark 3 years later waiting for wysocki to solve the case. as a local, the husband would have known that justice was served in the murder of his wife and son…the mayor would actually want him to know. he should have been aware of the body in lake michigan.
great seeing rockmond dunbar guest star despite having to play such an unlikable guy. i wish they were able to use him as a cop since he was so good as gustafson on terriers.
That’s a good point. I wonder if Jarek got involved early enough, and proved persistent enough, that Lau didn’t trust the husband to keep the secret from him. If that’s the case, an explanatory line of dialogue would have been nice.
I’m struggling with the show. Maybe it’s because I’m from Chicago (My understanding is that our Chinatown isn’t anything like it was portrayed here), but more than anything, I feel like the characters change to serve the story, and that drives me crazy.
Why does Teresa have to report them? Why is it so black and white? And why can’t the wife see anything wrong with what her husband did?
If Jarek is such a get-it-right cop, why didn’t he remove himself from the Chinatown case, knowing full well that he was going to compromise the case because he can’t not say what he’s thinking (which is weird in and of itself – wouldn’t it be more interesting if he was quietly steaming and not popping off any time someone breathed wrong?)
Wouldn’t a police superintendent in a city the size of Chicago almost never be on the scene? Feels like a desk job to me. With as long as it takes to get from point A to point B in Chicago, it might be true that these cases she goes on with Jarek would occupy her *entire* day.
And I really wish the characters were a little less 2D. The Wire has ruined everything for me, but I don’t find Gibbons compelling AT ALL. He’s apparently evil incarnate, and the most powerful man in Chicago on top of that. It’d be more interesting if he was conflicted.
I’m going to keep watching ’cause I love the way they film this city… but at some point that needs to be the secondary reason to watch, right?
my take on a few of the issues raised:
– chicago natives need to check [some of] their local knowledge at the door. this isn’t, and never will be, a documentary about the city and it’s inner workings. there will be countless details in the series that are used to tell “the chicago code story” that aren’t factually accurate [i.e. see irish mob].
– colvin says that she has to report her bro-in-law before the garage owner decides to rat them out after she refused to shut down the competitor. she can’t very well make it her primary mission to root out corruption while her own family is corrupt.
– code V the wire: since we’re only a few eps into the first season i’ll let them develop gibbons and others more as characters [remember, it took d’angelo a whole season to be pushed to the edge of rolling on avon and stringer]. that said, this is fox…not hbo. we may just have to accept less than wire-like depth from chicago code [and i’m fine with that].
I agree w/ Conrad, generally, but as I wrote last week, it’s coming time for Gibbons to serve, as Shawn Ryan promised, as an example of “how things get done.”
I’d love to see a cop-lite episode of Gibbons walking something through the bureaucracy. Preferably a bit of laudable constituent service.
I see Gibbons (or at least WANT to see Gibbons) as a modern version of the Nucky Thompson character from Boardwalk Empire. Interested in feathering his own nest? Certainly. But more interested in perpetuating his own long-term power.
And not UNinterested in actually serving his community — and self-delusional as to how often he actually does so.
I’d dial the moustache-twirling back by 5%, and show him spending political capital to help people once or twice.
I thought they did a fairly good job of demonstrating how Gibbons works in the last episode. Like DB Cooper said, maybe pull back the overt evilness a bit but overall the guy is just interested in power.
He’s going to do whatever he needs to keep his constituents voting for him. It seemed like it was shoehorned into the last episode but Gibbons tearing down the projects that he grew up in seemed to indicate some long-term bureaucratic victory.
Heck, I’m almost amazed Teresa wasn’t angrier. Her BIL took fifty thousand dollars from his friend/boss/whatever, for nothing that he could deliver — and then dragged her into it? And if this show were The Shield, this incident would never, ever go away.
Fair points, re: Brother-In-Law. Maybe if they would’ve introduced the character prior to this episode so it wasn’t yet another two-dimensional evil character for Teresa to react to, it could’ve felt more organic. Hard to feel sad for her when they aren’t characters you knew *existed* prior to this.
I agree with DONBOY: Without any back-story about (ugh-SHUT-UP) sister and (wanted-to-like-you-because-of-Terriers-but-NO) brother-in-law, I was taken aback by the situation in-and-of-itself (HYPHENS! ON SALE NOW!), and then disgusted by their reaction to what I have to assume is Teresa’s obvious actions. Blargh.
As a Chicago native, I agree with Conrad about checking our knowledge at the door. The show has to take license to tell its stories. And I actually enjoy catching it doing it.
That said, Dave, I think you might want to brush up on your Chicago history. I am guessing that aspects of this story – the idea of corruption and insularity in Chinatown – come from real events. Look up Fred Roti and read about the 1st Ward corruption/mob scandal. As a tie-in to that, I am pretty sure that the office that Jarek entered to get to the Mayor’s office was seized by the FBI as part of another corruption investigation.
As for why she had to report it – she knew about the bribe. She talked to the garage owner who wanted to bribe her. So if/when (more likely when) he went to the feds himself, he would out her part in it – which was in this case failure to report and nothing else, but that’d be a pretty big scandal in and of itself.
The chinatown mayor story didn’t work for me only because I couldn’t stop thinking “how is Pierre Chang still alive?!!” The electromagnetism comment from Wysocki basically obliterated whatever suspension of disbelief I had.
Best line of the show so far. I guess it proves how much people miss LOST.
Once again, Asians in media are presented as a closed-off, savage people who cannot integrate into modern society. I bet Officer Wu had a blast in both CPD and the city itself, where cops, criminals and civilians alike continue to be informed by the same old stereotypes (as seen on CC!).
But seriously, while I didn’t mind this plot when I saw it in DEADWOOD (or Boardwalk Empire), the Asian-American community, like most American minority groups, has come a long way into becoming ‘civilized’. Don’t let the televised myths and hearsay fool you.
This episode’s depiction of an Asian-American community is tantamount to that of African-Americans in Birth of a Nation, except Shawn Ryan and co. were benevolent enough to include a couple token (and mostly characterless) good Chinamen, like all great offensive films from the 80s.
I apologize for the whining. Not trying to provoke anything, and I know my post will probably be written off as an overtly sensitive PC rant. Cheers.
I agree with you.
First, the evil leftwing terrorist organization from last week and now the bad Chinamen mutilating the God-fearing black kid? This show really earns its Rupert Murdoch stripes! It doesn’t feel like a Shawn Ryan joint one bit aside from the ongoing corruption themes.
Or it could just be there are communities out there that are run by cultural identity. When people feel they are on the fringe of society (which in Chicago, I imagine Chinatown does) they will insulate themselves from the masses and deliever their own form of justice/policing.
This goes beyond FOX. Hell it’s one of the central themes in the graphic novel DMZ…including having a character whom is very similar to the Mayor of Chinatown. Albeit he is more fleshed out, but there is more than 40 minutes and a broad audience brightline to attract.
In fact, this Asian community was very much ingrained into the society that had been created by the Alderman. They understood how to play the game, get things moving, and keep the police out of their own backyard. Sounds like any typical ethnically controlled neighborhood in any major city.
I agree with your assessment Alan that Gibbons is by far the best character on the show and the best episodes have to do with Teresa and Jarek investigating him. I also understand you can’t do that every episode.
I thought last week’s episode was the worst and this one for me was next worst. I got into the Chinatown plot a little bit but didn’t like the Teresa/Brother-in-law storyline. I did like they got the ball rolling a little bit with the Irish mob story.
Here are my problems with this episode:
First, Jarek hates the Mayor of Chinatown and Teresa knows it. So when they first meet in the mayor’s office she tells Jarek to take a deep breath. Jarek ignores this and takes constant jabs at the mayor, who Teresa is trying to make peace with. After that meeting Teresa should’ve never let Jarek then come to subsequent meetings with the mayor. Jarek verbally assaults the guy and threatens him and Teresa doesn’t say one word about it? She should have been irate at Jarek and never let the two meet again face to face. And this “tough” Mayor of Chinatown just sits their and take it and his henchmen do/say nothing? Come on!
Also, when Caleb first struck out with the nurse wasn’t it obvious that it was a cop thing. You could see it coming a mile away.
The bribery storyline was executed poorly. Why do writers slap us in the face with stuff they want us to know. Obviously when the b-in-law comes to Teresa’s office right after he asked her for the favor you knew something was amiss. So the reveal of the bribe was not shocking nor moving in any way. It would’ve been better for the b-in-law just to not pester Teresa, let her do her investigation, try to do something about it, and then at the end find out there was a bribe. That would’ve been more shocking and Teresa would have more of a problem because she was more involved in the investigation and it would be harder for her to look clean even though we know she is and it was only the b-in-law that took money.
I did like the end where Gibbons offers the mayor of Chinatown job to the henchmen. Another great scene for Gibbons.
This show started out so well it was in my Top 3 favorite shows, but after these last two weak episodes, it’s falling for me. I hope it improves.
Sorry about the typos, but there was one more thing I forgot.
The first conversation/meeting between Jarek/Liam where Jarek tells him to start thinking like a criminal and not a cop. This is news to Liam? Did he graduate from the police academy yesterday? Liam is undercover yet it seems all the things he faces confuses and scares him. I know it’s part of the story but how does Jarek have all the answers and Liam acts like he knows nothing about being a police officer or undercover work?
Who ever is responsible for getting all the Chicago touches just right is doing a great job. The 16 inch softball game was great.
yes. except for the “ping” of the ball coming off the bat.
16″ gives more of a thud…even off aluminum.
Except… Chicago softball games involve beer. Lots, and lots of beer. There are even rules about knocking beer bottles over=an out, etc.
Well, that’s it for me. This is a show you want to like, but it’s just not good and certainly not compelling TV. I can’t decide if it’s more cliche or simply formulaic… the cop has to commit a crime in order to maintain his cover…the nurse won’t date cops because one once died in her ER. What a cheese fest. I’d put it on par with Bones…not awful, but not much reason to watch.
I fear the fact that I completely forgot this show was on last night is a very bad sign. I like it when I watch it, but apparently not enough for it to be appointment TV.
that is a bad sign. early onset dementia is nothing to be messed with. get that checked out!
Haha! Thx, I needed that laugh at the end of the day.
What was said to Daniel in Japanese that put him at piece?
That he chopped of his son’s killer’s head, stuffed in a box and sent it to his mother.
As i chicagoan i really want to like this show and want it to succeed. Part of me continues to watch for this reason alone.
There are definately elements and moments that are great but it still seems to be searching for that hook that ties everything together.
Perhaps i think the show made one huge mistake. That they stated the expose gibbons corruption mission upfront. It would have been more effective if they had let it unfold over time.
If the mission hadnt been so upfront, the integration of these week to week crimes vs the main story arc wouldnt be so problematic.
Its too bad we already know colvin is supposed to be very anti-corruption. Its to bad we already know that gibbons is supposed to be corrupt. It would have been great if the week to week crimes could have presented the characters to reveal these traits over time.
The other option is to drop the week to week crime thing and dive solely into the main arc. This is where it would be more like the wire, where yoy do your best to make the day to day investigations of the case as dramatic as possible.
I agree with alan, at some point its just not going to make sense to have gibbons play some role in these major crimes going on throughout the city. No alderman is THAT powerful.
I thought the nurse was Jarek’s secret girlfriend until the line atthe end unless she said it to keep it hidden.
I liked this episode and I really like the series as a whole so far.
Any Chinese speakers here? What was said between the old victims’ husband/father and the Mayor that gave him peace?
Read a few comments up…
Referring to the attempted pick-up in the hospital: Oven Grinder is not the best pizza in the city. Not close. And there’s no way you can have a “slice” of it, since it’s a pot pie that’s dumped on your plate and it explodes all over the place.
I’m pretty close to cutting the cord on this show. No one acts like a real human. I’ve seen more moral complexity on “Little House on the Prairie.”