The Evening Round-Up: ‘Ben and Kate,’ ‘New Girl’ & ‘Happy Endings’

[The following reviews were written before Hurricane Sandy cruelly confiscated Alan’s power for a yet-to-be-determined, but still-ongoing duration.]
It’s evening round-up time, with quick review of tonight’s episodes of “Ben and Kate,” “New Girl” and “Happy Endings,” coming up just as soon as I have a mustache glued on top of my mustache…
“Scaredy Kate” was probably the most laugh-out-loud installment of “Ben and Kate” so far, an episode that really played to the strengths of its cast: Dakota Johnson being socially awkward, Lucy Punch being inappropriate with Maggie Jones, and Echo Kellum and Nat Faxon being goofy (and, in this case, high) with each other. And as a believer in the theory that funny dancing is funny, I enjoyed both Kate doing the robot with a bunch of people in robot costumes and Tommy showing Ben his dance moves (“This is called, ‘Move your shoulder real slow-like'”) in the bathroom. Nothing complicated: just a group of likable characters behaving amusingly. The ratings have been pretty dire, but the show so far is a very nice fit with the rest of FOX’s Tuesday comedies. And speaking of which…
A strong “New Girl” for all four roommates, who A)got to bust out their respective Woody Allen impressions (I’d say Max Greenfield’s was the most accurate, and Lamorne Morris’ the funniest due to the surprise of it), and B)all wound up single and alone by the end of the night, with only the prospect of Jess punching Nick in the face to look forward to. The various stories ended roughly the way you’d expect them to, but along the way we got a lot of amusing Schmidt insults of Robbie (who was, per Schmidt, dressed as “guy who shot John Lennon dressed as a Ninja Turtle”) that worked precisely because Robbie was untroubled by them, plus Schmidt being indignant about the idea of using his Purim costumes on Halloween, we got Nick facing his fears of haunted houses (Jake Johnson squealing = funny), Winston’s frustration with Shelby’s “reigning cats and dogs” costume, and our glimpse of the routine for a haunted house employee. Also, Schmidt’s backup costume as McConnaughey in “Magic Mike” was outstanding.
Finally, I was much happier with tonight’s “Happy Endings” than I was with the season premiere. “Sabado Free-Gante” had the usual rapid-fire string of jokes (everyone making fun of Dave as LaToya, the montage of Dave and Max failing to open the pinata, Alex doing her impression of a dial-up modem), but the stories all worked much better for me. Dave and Alex are still Dave and Alex, but this week we got Rachael Harris with them, and there are few better in the business if you want someone to respond to a character or storyline with the withering disapproval it deserves. Penny and Jane at the car dealership made good use of Jane’s insane competitiveness while also allowing Penny to be smarter than usual, and it set up that marvelous closing sequence with Rob Corddry as the Car Czar (who knows what cars are). And Brad’s maiden voyage into Max-world was a welcome return for one of the show’s funnier pairings.
What did everybody else think?
I agree, Happy Endings was much better this week. Hope for more of these caliber episodes. Also, why doesn’t Rachel Harris have her own show?
Apparently, Harris and Angela from The Office will star in their very own TV show together. That’s something to look forward to
It seems like poor Ben & Kate has no shot of staying alive past this season (if that). It’s a shame, as it’s my favorite new show of the season. I really hope we get to see more of that talented cast, after the inevitable cancellation.
Great reviews as usual. Hope your power comes back on very soon Alan.
I had more laugh-out-loud moments at “Happy Endings” than any other show this week.
I think that Nick in the haunted house was one of the funniest things on New Girl ever. Nick screaming like a girl is about equivalent to Troy on Community crying.
Someone get David Walton another show please. I think I liked him even more last night than I did on Bent.
Although looking at his IMDB page, it looks like he’s gotten lots of shows, most of them lasting six episodes. Is he officially a Showkiller?
My husband put it best: this show always does its best work on holidays. By far the funniest ep since Thanksgiving (which still makes me giggle every time I go into my spice cabinet and see the tarragon). Loved Jakes costume, and the fact it wasn’t explained raised my estimation of this show even more. When “New Girl” is firing on all cylinders, it’s a real gem.
Good night for comedy. Also watched Mindy project and B in 23, and they just werent as good as these three. Like what they did with Dave and Alex. I know a lot of people don’t want them together, but they do have chemistry. They definitely won’t stay together, but I feel like this is a good direction for the show to go in. That was afterall, the foundation of the show to begin with.
Also a little confused at the Brad thing. So the job he had last week… doesn’t exist/never existed? So confused.
He quit at the end of the episode last week
I watched the B in 23 too. The “chickflick” nightmare plot was fantastic. I haven’t watched many episodes of this show, but I really liked this one.
The job thing is inconsistant. She wanted him to stay unemployed so he could relax but now they are looking at financial issues ……….and he already had a job that she made him quit. Ah, it’s just a sitcom.
I have to admit: I didn’t get the “reigning cats and dogs” joke. either, until I saw it spelled out. :/
Count me as one who thinks its a terrible idea to put dave and alex back together. I hope it doesnt last long.
The reason theyve come to be funny over last season (yes even dave) is that you put those actors with the more natural comedic actors in the cast. Especially elisha cuthbert became hilarious when she throws in the out of left field random comments.
But putting dave and alex back together forces the two actors to comedically carry scenes themselves, which still is not their strongsuit.
I thought this Don’t Trust the B was better than last week’s, too, although I don’t know if you already saw it and have decided to shelve the show.
What are Ben and Kate’s chances for renewal? This is my favorite new show and it seems to be struggling in the ratings.
Will there be a review of HIMYM this week?
Turns out that Monday night’s episode (which was listed as new) turned out to be a reairing of the season premiere (possibly due to the storm).
Always nice to see Maria Thayer in something, but I was distracted when I noticed how similar she looked (facially) to Christina Hendricks. “Could they play sisters?” I wondered. IMDB says they were born the same year. Weird.
Great Wednesday night features, great way to barricade myself inside and avoid the trick’or’terrors (I don’t like Halloween; yeah, I said it).
Hope everything gets better soon in the Northeast, Alan.
Loved both Happy Endings and New Girl this week. Just a wonderful duo of Halloween fun.
Only disappointment with HE is that they won’t have a Halloween episode this year. Last year’s was my favorite Halloween episode of the season.
At the risk of going “off topic”, my fave network “couples” comedy is Go ON with Matthew Perry. I LOVE it
You’re right. You are off topic. Way off topic.