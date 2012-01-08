‘The Firm’ – ‘Pilot’: The Firm 2: Die firmer?

01.08.12 10 Comments

I posted my review of NBC’s “The Firm” sequel earlier this week. Now it’s your turn. Did this feel like a worthy successor to either the John Grisham book or Tom Cruise movie? Did Josh Lucas make a good Mitch McDeere? Did the presence of both Callum Keith Rennie and Tricia Helfer make you wonder whether this new firm is some kind of elaborate Cylon plot? Did you care at all about the case involving the kids and the vengeful father? And do you intend to continue watching when the show moves to Thursdays at 10 later this week?

Have at it.

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLCallum Keith RennieJOSH LUCASJULIETTE LEWISMolly ParkerTHE FIRM

