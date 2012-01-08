‘The Firm’ – ‘Pilot’: The Firm 2: Die firmer?

I posted my review of NBC’s “The Firm” sequel earlier this week. Now it’s your turn. Did this feel like a worthy successor to either the John Grisham book or Tom Cruise movie? Did Josh Lucas make a good Mitch McDeere? Did the presence of both Callum Keith Rennie and Tricia Helfer make you wonder whether this new firm is some kind of elaborate Cylon plot? Did you care at all about the case involving the kids and the vengeful father? And do you intend to continue watching when the show moves to Thursdays at 10 later this week?
Have at it.
Nope, The Firm was boring. There’s too much tv on Sunday evenings to waste time on a show this dull.
The first three minutes were good. The last minute was good. The middle 116 minutes were real bad.
No. Sort of. Yes. No. No.
I watched it…and I am really not a TV watcher (1 hour/week). The last serie I watched was Commander In Chief in 2005. The pulled the plug on it after a few weeks.
The Firm: they (NBC) will probably do the same.
One thing I know for a new serie: the first one is most of the time the most boring because you have to set the entire story.
We’ll try the next episode.
JJ (Montreal)
– Did this feel like a worthy successor to either the John Grisham book or Tom Cruise movie? I guess.
– Did Josh Lucas make a good Mitch McDeere? Yes.
– Did the presence of both Callum Keith Rennie and Tricia Helfer make you wonder whether this new firm is some kind of elaborate Cylon plot? Yes! Gods, I hope so.
– Did you care at all about the case involving the kids and the vengeful father? Yes.
– And do you intend to continue watching when the show moves to Thursdays at 10 later this week? Yes.
I’m ok with the premise and the structure and I love several of the actors. My only beef is with the writing. God, the dialogue is so clunky and on the nose. Hire some writers who can do subtle, interesting dialogue and this will be a good show. These actors deserve it.
Consistently mediocre – it will probably get more time than most to get interesting based solely on the legions of Grisham fans out there.
I didn’t love it but I will be checking it out. I think it was trying to hard to get you up to speed on what is happening. Hated the boardroom meeting at the end, so if there will be more needlessly implicating ourselves then I won’t keep watching. Otherwise I look forward to it.
Ugh – so slow and boring. Where was the editor on this and who thought that that deserved a full two hours?!
Love the cast, but Thursday better give them something better to do than reenact sub-par episodes of Law & Order.
Watched the show expecting some fun. But it was just awful. The premise was interesting though forced, however the case with child was so boring I kept dozing off. It was interesting the way they kept interspersing info from the original movie to remind you of the original. But the new actors were nothing like the original and in the end, I found that I didn’t care for any of them. Will I watch again – doubtful. I give it 3 weeks before it gets pulled.
Enjoying the firm a lot, not a legal show guy but like the case twists, and overall conspiracy items. It’s like lost in a courtroom, hopefully this goes somewhere. Also, cases do seem a bit solo and exist in their own world, then forgotten about. Lucas is very good, not great, but solid.