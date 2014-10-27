The Gang blasts off in ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ season 10 trailer

“It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia” won't be back on FXX until January – for the 10th season of the little homemade comedy that could – but I've got a special bonus dose of the Gang that will hopefully tide you over til then: the latest cinematic “Always Sunny” season trailer, titled “Blaze of Glory.”

As the show has done for the past few years, it's less a trailer than a short film parodying a style of movie Rob McElhenny and company like. In this case, it's the “Always Sunny” take on “The Right Stuff,” “Apollo 13,” “Interstellar” and every other film where noble astronauts – or, here, colossal idiots – wear their flight suits and march in slow motion towards their spacecraft. There are cameos by a large chunk of the “Always Sunny” universe, and the climax seems just about right for these five.

Enjoy, and ponder the notion that these people are still around, and dumber and more self-destructive than ever, after a decade.