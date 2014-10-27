The Gang blasts off in ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ season 10 trailer

“It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia” won't be back on FXX until January – for the 10th season of the little homemade comedy that could – but I've got a special bonus dose of the Gang that will hopefully tide you over til then: the latest cinematic “Always Sunny” season trailer, titled “Blaze of Glory.”
As the show has done for the past few years, it's less a trailer than a short film parodying a style of movie Rob McElhenny and company like. In this case, it's the “Always Sunny” take on “The Right Stuff,” “Apollo 13,” “Interstellar” and every other film where noble astronauts – or, here, colossal idiots – wear their flight suits and march in slow motion towards their spacecraft. There are cameos by a large chunk of the “Always Sunny” universe, and the climax seems just about right for these five.
Enjoy, and ponder the notion that these people are still around, and dumber and more self-destructive than ever, after a decade.
My name is Artemis and I have a bleached asshole.
I wonder what the overlap in viewership is between this and Masters of Sex.
I thought it was moving back to FX regular this year, is that not the case?
Nope. It and The League are on FXX for the long haul.
I guess they’re using it as an achor for the channel. Makes sense given the multi-year order they’ve given to Sunny, and the commitment they’ve made with RCG in general post-Sunny
This is delightful.
What are the other premises they’ve used since they started doing this kind of parody? I remember one year it was sepia-toned sentimental Movies of the Week.