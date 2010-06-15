‘The Good Guys’ – ‘The Broken Door Theory’: You make me sick

In its two episodes post-pilot, it seems like “The Good Guys” has stopped trying to straddle the action/comedy line and is going more for straight-up comedy. Bradley Whitford’s Texas accent is thicker, his character seems even more unstuck in time (and/or a complete imbecile on obvious subjects like computers), and here he spent the whole episode either puking his guts out or on the verge of doing so.
I know I said in my initial review that I bought Whitford more as an ’80s cop parody than as the genuine article, but I think last night’s episode probably pushed things too far in that direction. For those of you still watching, what do you think? Did you find “The Broken Door Theory” too goofy, just goofy enough, or would you rather the show keep going more for yuks?
After falling asleep during the pilot I haven’t been back. Why is Fox running this out during the summer? I thought they were Gleeing it, I guess not.
I think this show is pretty good. I really like that it has embraced the goofy aspect of the pilot. Watching it from that perspective it is a nice hour of TV to watch where all I have to do is laugh. Nice summer show where I don’t need to think too much, and really shouldn’t while watching it.
This was the first episode I can say I genuinely enjoyed without trying to be generous or looking on the bright side. I’m no fan of Whitford, and didn’t like the West Wing or Studio 60 but with his silly throw-back antics here I find him much more something I can take. Yes it’s overdone at times, agreed, but at least he’s not being pretentious as he is in his more famous roles. It works for me as a character. The villain in this episode was very much in the 1980s Miami Vice/Equalizer style and that was fun. Colin Hanks continues to be a charisma free zone and has a face that is crying out for a beard (much like Conan O’Brien’s) but at least he’s supposed to be stiff and fits the role. The guest actress playing the victim was very good but the ex-gf of Hanks character seemed out of place, like an escapee from Grey’s or a shampoo commercial.
I expect this show to be cancelled but if it stayed on the air I’d probably continue to watch it and drop something old and stale like NCIS.
If Broken Door Theory turns out to be one episode that leans more heavily towards the ridiculous, I won’t mind too much. It elicited plenty of chuckles for me, and I’m not tired of Bradley Whitford and the moustache in the Trans-Am yet. But if they don’t step back a bit from the crazy and balance the action out more in the next couple episodes, I’m not sure how much longer I’ll stick around.
I thought this episode was the best yet. I’m loving the evolving relationship between Jack and Dan, and I’m also intrigued by Jack and Liz. I think they’re doing a good job of focusing on the comedy while also letting us care about the characters.
I think this is the right formula — Whitford was hilarious and I really loved the writing. The first couple of eps have been something of a struggle. Now, if they just figure out how to write for Colin Hanks, they’ll have something.
Whitford continues to just crack me up. He is really delightful in this. Hanks…well, he’s a foil at this point. Not much of a free-standing character. But, lord, Whitford has enough character for both of them.
Hanks’ character’s disposition of the watch was a nice touch, though.
I laughed out loud at Dan’s handling of the vending machine jerk. I was expecting a sneeze; that was so much better.
I want to like this show more than I do, but I’m quickly losing interest.
This is exactly how I feel. Love the actors, seems like an interesting plot line. But do not like the actual show itself. Last night’s would be my last episode if it weren’t summer. I’ll probably give it another week or two just b/c there isn’t much on.
I like the idea of this show more than I like the show itself. I really wanted to like it, but something just doesn’t click for me.
I liked that they embraced the comedy this week..it made me genuinely LOL several times, and that’s a win in my book. I’m going to keep watching as long as they keep bringing the funny.
I do have mixed feelings about the show. I want to like and hate it at the same time. I guess that why I keep watching it. Waiting for that one thing that does it for me. But it does have a little bit of action and some comedy. I like the humor style, which means alot because I hat most comedies. I say let continue a few more episodes. I would like to see the episodes flow better into each other, instead of being stand alones.
I’m still watching it and laughing out loud. Now I’m going to add a mimeograph to my computer machine.
Whitman is turning into Jonathan Harris from LOST IN SPACE — the support character whose comical antics ended up carrying (and overpowering) the show. Colin Hanks is Robot. So they need a “Will Robinson” character, and they’re all set.
Wow, I really disagree with you. Actually I thought this was the first episode to really get things rolling real good, and be really good/funny all the time.
It was great, and really funny, and definitely the best episode so far (I thought).
And I disagree that this episode pushed too far into goofy territory.
You really thought that this week Dan was too goofy when he actually made a mess in the hotel’s bathroom to get access to the “computer machine” because he recognized that that would be useful, while obviously not knowing how to use it?
I mean sure, he was just hitting the keyboard at random, but he wanted his partner to react. Unlike last week, when he pretty much jumped on it (like, literally) and pulled his gun to threaten the damn computer machine to reveal his partner’s location, I guess…?
If anything, I thought that this week, Dan was less goofy than last week!
I agree completely Fred. Best episode yet. I was entertained (and laughing) the entire hour.
This was the first episode where everything seemed to click into place. The relationship between Dan and Jack felt less forced, more relaxed; the case of the week was very good with a truly despicable bad guy; how the case continued to escalate from a broken vending machine to prostitution to murder seemed truly organic; wonderful humor throughout with a couple of hilarious running gags (Dan getting everyone sick, Jack’s frequent “that’s detective” correcting); a perfect amount of gunplay and other action; and enough appearances by the supporting cast to round it out.
So what if the show is a little goofy and leans more on comedy in some episodes? It’s better than 90% of the other crap the major networks are airing this summer.
For everyone that has a difficult time with the shows execution and the Dan Stark character, two things:
1) Go back and read (or re-read) Alan’s interview with show creator Matt Nix and;
2) Instead of me interpreting it, here’s what M.L. House wrote in another review that does a good job of addressing those two issuesâ€¦
“The show relies on gimmicks and once you turn yourself over to that fact, it’s easier to sit back and just enjoy the general hijinks delivered each week.”
and,
“It’s just a matter of letting Dan’s outlandish behavior wash over you and it works the more you realize that he may be stuck in 1985 in many ways, but he’s also one smart cop that gets the job done.”
I hope that helps.
I’m enjoying this show very much. I like the goofiness. I haven’t seen a cop show with this much goofiness since “BARNEY MILLER” and I say . . . it’s about time. I have heard that actor Dennis Farina (who used to be a cop in Chicago) once said that real cops are more like what was shown on “BARNEY MILLER” than any other cop show. “THE GOOD GUYS” seemed to be going in this direction. I think that it’s sad that so many still want “THE GOOD GUYS” to be a typical cop show. By the way, this is the series’ second episode. I think it is too soon to make a judgement on it.
3rd Episode. Number 2 Assassin/Golf bag full of money, then British Car Thief/Evil Cop Mrs. Slater, then this one.
Dennis Farina NEEDS a guest shot on this show .. that would be awesome!
So, I missed the second episode? Damn! Oh well. I have no intention of missing any future episodes. I’m enjoying this series too much. It’s weird. And I like it.
I’m having fun with it. I like that they don’t spend a lot of time explaining or apologizing for the concept, and instead spend that time on more amusing things like how Gemini decided to go into prostitution or Dan Stark talking about mimeographs. You have to accept certain things (Dan will be worse with computers than my grandma, every coincidence will go in their favor, there will be many, many coincidences), but then it is enjoyable, light fare like Psych.
I’m also pleased to see Jenny Wade (of Reaper) again. She is just a delightful presence and her accent makes me giggle.
I’m enjoying a really solid cast of familiar folks with familiar guest stars enjoy working with each other. There’s a real insouciance. Its fun. I get real drama at work. (I’m a doctor at a free clinic.) I like my TV drama wacky. Love the ‘stache. Love that the clean cut guy appreciates his partners strengths without indulging too much of his weaknesses.
I need laughs and this makes me laugh a lot. I can overlook a lot in a summer show, just make me giggle for 40 minutes and we’re friends.
Whitford has great talent, but he seems to have been in mostly bad things after WW ended. Pity
I really like this show. I live in the Dallas area so I spend most of the show looking for landmarks I recognize.
It is nice to have a new semi-comedy on for the summer.
I liked Kath & Kim though, so what do I know?
At first I had a problem with the level of Starks goofiness but I quickly got over that and now I just find him hilarious an he’s absolutely the best thing about the show. Perfect summer show. :)
I didn’t see the pilot originally. After watching the 2nd episode I went back and caught the pilot and I really enjoy the show. The 3rd episode for me was just flat out an hour of fun. I hope they keep doing what they are doing.
I’m liking the show.
I understand the concerns with Whitford in this role (since most viewers have been conditioned to look at Whitford in past projects and automatically see a smug preppy type, which is nowhere near what he’s playing in this). Really, though, despite him acting like he’s supposed to be some bad-ass old-school cop, the show has unfolded in a way where it turns out he just thinks of himself that way. In reality, he just lucked into some prominent case years back, buying him” goodwill from the mayor and the media or whatever, and he’s been pretty much of a joke just living off of that for years. This isn’t like “NYPD Blue” where Sipowicz was kind of a dinosaur but he was still the guy they called in when they needed an answer from somebody in the interrogation room. In this show, Whitford is told to go work on dinky little cases while the real cops do their jobs. So they’ve made it less of a stretch to buy Whitford in the role by not making him the ’80s action hero the part maybe looked like before we actually got a good look at it up close.
Still not nuts about his partner, though. Colin Hanks looks so much like his father, it’s honestly distracting. I’d almost prefer for them to just address it on the show at some point. I mean, in what universe does this guy walk around and not constantly get told how he looks so much like Tom Hanks?
I like the show, It reminds me of turner and hooch only turner is Colin Hanks and Hooch is a Dallas cop with a mustache. I think if you take it too seriously you’ll be disappointed. Great summer show.
I love it! Soooo, it will not be coming back.