‘The Good Guys’ – ‘The Broken Door Theory’: You make me sick

Senior Television Writer
06.15.10 30 Comments

In its two episodes post-pilot, it seems like “The Good Guys” has stopped trying to straddle the action/comedy line and is going more for straight-up comedy. Bradley Whitford’s Texas accent is thicker, his character seems even more unstuck in time (and/or a complete imbecile on obvious subjects like computers), and here he spent the whole episode either puking his guts out or on the verge of doing so.

I know I said in my initial review that I bought Whitford more as an ’80s cop parody than as the genuine article, but I think last night’s episode probably pushed things too far in that direction. For those of you still watching, what do you think? Did you find “The Broken Door Theory” too goofy, just goofy enough, or would you rather the show keep going more for yuks?

Around The Web

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLTHE GOOD GUYS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP