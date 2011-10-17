‘The Good Wife’ – ‘Feeding the Rat’: An innocent man

A review of last night’s “The Good Wife” coming up just as soon as I’m in line to be the next baseball commissioner…
All of which is a roundabout way of saying that it was so nice to not have the J-E-T-S playing yesterday so that I could watch an episode in pattern, on the night it actually aired. And the parts of the episode dealing with Will and Celeste(*), and Diane being inspired to make a grand gesture with Legal Aid(**), and Eli trying to figure out how to win powerful friends and influence the right people at Lockhart-Gardner were all very strong. Office politics has always been a sweet spot for “The Good Wife,” and bringing Eli in-house, so that Diane and Will are dealing with a character we know well (and who will be sticking around, unlike Derrick Bond), has proven to be a very wise idea.
(*) As an old “Sports Night” geek, I kept waiting for Celeste to bring up that time she and Will had sex in Spain, and for Will to not remember it.
(**) I’m especially glad that this seems to be setting up Romany Malco, by far the best part of last year’s mediocre “No Ordinary Family,” to have a recurring role. Love that guy.
On the other hand, Alicia’s case was pretty forgettable. I know “The Good Wife” isn’t generally structured like a whodunnit – this isn’t like “The Practice,” where it was always meant to be a surprise when you found out that a client had actually committed the deed – but showing us the crime in progress not only made it very clear that the initial witness was the real perp (since we had seen what actually happened in the store), but took away any of the usual moral ambiguity that makes the cases of the week so interesting. This was just Alicia, Diane and Julius doing a good deed for a man who absolutely deserved it. And I suppose you could tie that into Diane’s desire to do a bigger deed for Legal Aid, but I could see her getting that inspiration even if we didn’t know the client was completely innocent. (After all, Diane wasn’t in the store the way we were; she was just taking it on faith, too.)
What did everybody else think? Are you continuing to enjoy the Eli/Kalinda team? Did you like Cary’s new watchdog partner? And where would you put Harvey Fierstein’s character on the scale of wacky “Good Wife” judges?
IN MY OPINION, Fierstein’s not yet as good a judge as Ana Gasteyer or Denis O’Hare.
I want more of Eli Gold Reacting To Stuff. Internal politics not as much fun, except insofar as David Lee (Zach Grenier) is coming back.
Enjoyed the episode, but I’m becoming numb to the existential threats faced by Lockhart/Gardner as a business.
Word of advice: Don’t switch directly from a harrowing Walking Dead scene to this show. You’ll be expecting zombies around every corner (even though they probably won’t eat lawyers).
Particularly because, three episode ago, they were all talking about how much they were expanding, and life was good.
The show needs to learn that they’re on American network TV, where there are a fixed number of episodes– and on the network that tries to keep shows going (to max out the syndication sale) as long as possible. I know Lockhart-Gardner isn’t going to go bankrupt three episodes in, and Juliana Margulies won’t spend the next 19 turning tricks at a Glory Hole to pay the bills.
I don’t care how big the firm is, but figure it out and make it last for at least one season, OK?? My brother lives in Chicago, so I know the large firms don’t go under every other week.
I don’t understand how anyone can still want more of Eli reacting to stuff after that whole cheese debacle. It just put Eli way over the top for me. Glad he reined it in this week. Glad to see an episode without Grace and that irritating freestyle dance bollywood flash mob tutor. That is tiresome. I loved the interaction between Will and Alicia but just wish they would let Alicia put her guard down a bit more. She barely says anything to Will! Also I love Peter. It’s fun to see the “boss” side of him so that he’s not always looking ominous and/or like a fake politician.
I hope his reaction to the Cheese debacle wins him a Globe or a SAG. Genius.
I thought this show had some great real moments with the characters. The case wasn’t handled well in the end (anyone ever feel like it could go 90 min every week?), but I didn’t care. The guy who played the defendant did a great job of making me root for him.
I had the same reaction as you to Eli’s cheese reaction. He seemed frenetically out of character. Way over the top. I’m glad he’s back to his old self.
Maybe it´s just me growing too familiar with the show, but the cases of the week this season has not been good. This weeks were particulary terrible, no testing for gun-powder residue or a gun that somehow disappeared, they really aren´t trying. And it makes Corey look like a douchebag and a moron, I doubt it is what they are going for.
Exactly – the case made no sense at all. I kept thinking “nitrate test!” But then I didn’t even notice there was no gun, so I guess I’m nearly as dumb as they expect me to be.
Weren’t there enough potential issues with Alicia and Will getting together publically that they didn’t need to introduce this new Celeste character to create tension?
You still had in some order: the kids, he’s her boss, she’s still married, Peter is the DA, etc.
Will/Alicia have zero chemistry between them, so its tough to somehow rationalize why Alicia (and Will even) would be willing to take this big a risk.
Why didn’t the show at all deal with the big “Peter told the son he slept with someone else” storyline this week?
And I agree fully with Alan, glad to see Romany Malco might now be a recurring character.
No comments on the ridiculous offer of baseball commissioner and how Will took that seriously? Has any recent commissioner every come from that leagues law firm?
David Stern started as outside counsel for the NBA, then moved in-house, then became commissioner. Bowie Kuhn moved straight from outside counsel to the National League to the commissioner’s chair.
Adam, you omitted Paul Tagliabue, the recently-retired commissioned of the NFL. Gary Bettman of the NHL was the NBA’s general counsel until recruited away. Fay Vincemt, who also served as the Baseball Commissioner, was a Washington lawyer who was hired to become deputy commissioner– and then promoted when Bart Giamatti died suddenly.
This was entirely believable– the most reasonable elsement in the entire episode. The number of really complex contracts that the commissioner needs to consider (labor agreement and TV) and the likelihood of legislation means almost everyone at ;east thinks about it.
I love Alan Cumming. LOVE him. And now that the election’s over, they obviously needed to find some way to keep him involved in the show. But I sense the writers are straining a bit to come up with joint crisis management/law firm storylines that make sense for Eli without being ridiculous. Of course, the situations that Eli’s dealing with right now are pretty realistic in crisis management — that’s why they make the big bucks. I just prefer him in scenes of juicy political intrigue vs. Comical Hijinks With the Cheese Lobby.
Oh, well. Peter will be running again soon.
Meanwhile, I really dug the whole Charles/Edelstein pairing this episode. I don’t think we’ve ever BEGUN to see how nasty and messed-up the Edelstein character is. I mean, she psychotically spills the beans on the Will/Alicia affair in front of Will TO Peter and THEN tries to restart Will’s gambling addiction. First time I’ve felt truly sympathetic to Will since the show began. I definitely want to see more crazy from her!
I haven’t seen this series from the beginning. I didn’t even know Will had a gambling problem in the past. They didn’t seem to play that up at all in this episode.
Alan,
No comment on Will’s “love you” comment and Alicia’s insistence on not discussing it?
Liked the idea behind assigning Cary a new watchdog.
Still loving Eli and Kalinda. Very intriguing stuff there.
The case of the week was definitely the weakest past of the ep (I particulary disliked the non-mention of no gun powder residue on the client, plus the off-screen resolution instead of the usual in-court reveal through cross examination felt like a cheat to permit a rushed ending to the case)
But all other parts were really strong, like Eli wanting the Firm’s dirt from Kalinda, and she been very smart in what she reveal and what she kept. The scene with Celeste, Will and Peter was really great, I felt really uncomfortable just watching in, I can imagined Peter and especially Will wanting to either walk away or just ask her to shut the F up.. and it was a nice surprise to see such a good tense scene without Kalinda or Alicia who are usually the ones having such showcases.
(btw, Alan, thanks for dropping in on TGW) =)
I dunno. . . this show might be losing me. As a lawyer, I just can’t let some of this stuff slide. I know legal shows aren’t supposed to be perfect, but whoever is doing the legal consulting for this show should be fired. 1. Law firms do not EVER partner with non-lawyer consultants/PR folks/etc. It’s against the rules of professional responsibility. 2. Someone Carey’s age would NEVER be given the level of responsibility/serious cases he has been given as an ASA. 3. The condescending tone of the storylines involving legal aid (which would also NEVER be brought into a law firm per Diane’s idea) is really annoying.
Jumping the shark?
I’m a lawyer too, and when the legal aid merger came up, I was like. Ok, unrealistic,but clear vehicle for generating more criminal law plots, which are typically more interesting than civil cases. Even the civil cases at L&G.
I’d call the show more of a “legal issue” per week than a case per week. I did criminal defense, and the eyewitness ID stuff was actually spot on.
I actually liked the way the episode began. By showing the defendant as a bystander in the robbery, the entire episode questioned the reliability of the narrator. I actually kept waiting for the defendant to be guilty!
And I agree about the lack of chemistry between Will and Alicia. When did THAT happen?
I actually thought it was the cop who committed the robbery so the way that case played out was a pretty good twist for me. The office politics are still the best parts of this show though.
I thought it was the cop, too. I think that would have been a way more interesting storyline — dirty cop/corrupt PD could have been a juicy continuing arc for the season. How does the DA’s office deal with that? With the lack of an election, this season needs some big issue/event/thing to work towards.
The legal cases have always been just a vehicle to drive character drama for me so I’m more willing to overlook certain things as long as the characters remain compelling, which I thought was well done this episode.