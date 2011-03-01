‘The Good Wife’ – ‘Great Firewall’: Rock the vote

This morning, I posted a review of tonight’s pivotal “The Good Wife” and how it exemplifies many of the show’s strongest qualities (and was an episode that largely left some of my less favorite stories, like Alicia/Will, on the sideline). Now it’s your turn; what did everybody else think of an episode with so many big developments at the firm and on the campaign trail?
A show that started off as The Alicia Show (with Kinky Kalinda) ends this run with two solid scenes featuring neither of them. Yes, this was great — the threatened double-cross, the guest appearance by one of my favorite alterkochers, the interesting issues raised by the China case, Alan Cumming Reacts To Stuff … yes, it’s more soap than Sopranos, but I do like this show so much.
And Rita Wilson’s just another great addition to the tertiary cast.
Was this the finale? I can’t find any info on the next episode or if there’ll even be one.
They have a 23 episode order for this season. This is probably the last new episode until late march/early April, since they’ll want to show as many new eps in a row leading up to the finale… noob
Next new episode is March 22.
Hmm, I dunno, I’ve been better wowed by the show… Does feel like a “finale”-ish episode though.
Pretty good show. The initial hook to this series felt sort of tired to me, so I really only picked it up this year–lot of interesting stuff going on. Saw the fake double-cross coming a mile away, but that’s no big deal.
One small question: is there really that much elaborate scheming for a campaign for state’s attorney? It’s good stuff, just feels a little excessive for the position.
OMG YES! I am distracted by the over blown campaign for a pretty minor position. Not enough to ruin my enjoyment of the total, but enough to roll my eyes every episode. I guess he can’t run for senate because they wouldn’t have the tie in to individual cases, but…yes! I agree the campaigning is overblown for states attorney.
Having been involved in a big city DA’s race, yes these things can be pretty intense — but they’re not staffed as heavily (or as well-dressed) and don’t have the resources (focus group dial-testing debates?) that this race does.
In CHICAGO??! You’re kidding, right? We make *every* political race here into a giant, overblown spectator sport — and the state’s attorney’s race is one of the top ones countywide. So yeah: it’s big deal, with plenty of scheming, spinning and positioning to go ’round. Fun to watch, deadly to be in.
That’s interesting…Chicago does have the rep of being a cut-throat political town, but it felt like some creative embellishment there. Guess not. Yikes!
Delicious, delightful, delovely. A beautifully woven, complex episode. And Alan Cumming makes Eli Gold into serious competition for my deep-seated Kalinda love.
It’ll be a long wait until March 22!
Alan Cumming is channeling a hybrid of Rahm Emanuel and David Axelrod (he’s the nicer one), and it’s working. And The Little Dance of Glee was perfect. It’s all very familiar to those of us from Chicago. This is exactly what I meant when I wrote ages ago that sometimes The Good Wife has more of a Chicago feel even when it doesn’t always have a Chicago look. the politics are spot on. It’s often a subtle thing, this feel, but it was there in last night’s episode for sure.
This episode of TGW totally rocked my world. Although I was more drawn in by some storylines than others, I thought the performances were top notch, and utterly convincing.
The episode, with all of its double-crossing, back-stabbing and conniving players seemed awfully Shakespearean…Seeing the four lawyers huddled in the cold around the warmth of the spaghetti-steam, I kept thinking of The Witches of the Scottish Play. (Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn, and caldron bubble…)
Some highlights/favorite scenes:
I was pleased at how much I was totally thrown by Julius’ fake left; I usually see that kind of thing coming a mile away, and probably on a re-watch, I will. But last night, I was totally taken for the proverbial ride. Well played, Michael Boatman! This is to me a testament of the talent of the cast, and to the smart pacing of the show.
Zach Grenier as David Lee. “What fresh hell is this?”
David Lee is just genius. (Yay, Deadwood alums!)
Alicia and Kalinda’s scene in the first part of the episode. Marguliues and Panjabi have great chemistry and the humor between the two characters seemed genuine. It moved the whole “Who is Kalinda” storyline ahead just a nudge, which was fine after all the shenanigans with Blake. Which are hopefully now finished.
Cary and Kalinda — okay, this scene was awesome until the kiss, then I screeched like a needle on a record. Whaaat? And then I remembered that I’m watching a network drama, and Kalinda has chemistry with everything, and I will be upset only if she and Cary end up in a relationship that is other than best buddies. She needs someone in her life who is dependable, trustworthy, and yet not trying to sleep with her. Cary and Kalinda (Czuchry and Panjabi) have great chemistry, and I hope it’s confined to the Best Friends Forever category.
Alan Cumming/Eli Gold does a mini-jig of delight! A brilliant example of Alan Cumming Reacts to Stuff!
Less effective:
I felt that everything about the case got buried in the more interesting office politics. And it even featured Miles from Lost! But still…I was so focused on the tensions between the partners that I couldn’t follow it. I’ll have to pay more attention to the whole Faux-Google/Chinese dissidents case later.
Also: I really dislike the character Becca. Or maybe I dislike the actress? I don’t know, but every time she shows up, I get aggravated. At least she played her conniving games for Peter’s team this time…maybe the actress is just really good, and that’s what I can’t stand her. Clearly, she’s not meant to be likable. So, um, well done Dreama Walker!
Okay, final thought: Will and Diane are The Perfect Couple. Christine Baranski has been an absolute treat! She and Josh Charles delight me to no end.
Truly last thought: does this mean no more Titus Welliver? Sob. I need my Deadwoodians as much as the Wire folks.
Funny you should mention Shakespeare: Alan Cumming is an alumnus of both the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal National Theatre. I’d been thinking he’d borrowed a bit from his role as Saturninus in the film version of Titus (from the play Titus Andronicus) in bringing Eli Gold to life — there is a certain Shakespearean ruthlessness to Eli Gold that is more focused and calm than that which would be inspired by either Rahm Emanuel or David Axelrod.
I was so excited to see this after reading your review–and I loved it. I have a lot of Kalinda-related anxiety, but was it satisfying to see Bond PWNED! And while I don’t feel very invested in Peter, I love Alan Cummings and about died laughing at his sneaky glee!!
I wrote about this in my review at the AV Club, that I was happy that the show actually addressed the Alicia/Will relationship by revealing to her what she should already know, that the guy is seriously ethically compromised in her eyes and that would be a major roadblock if they ever did try to be a couple. Something that needed to be addressed and I thought the scene where it was addressed was very well done.
In general just a really fun episode to watch. The Ken Leung plot fell a little flat but the serial stuff was so perfectly executed with the right amount of humor and drama and suspense and etc. This is just the best network drama on TV right now, i think.
I don’t think I’ve ever enjoyed Michael Boatman as much as I did in his big scene last night.
Late to comment, but just wanted to add two things to what others have said. First, (don’t kill me) I found myself surprised to discover Ken Leung can act. I must have (subconsciously) assumed he was more or less playing himself as Miles on “Lost”. Maybe because he was so natural? I don’t know. In any case, I hope he he gets lots more work.
Second, that scene with the four conspirators pictured above plotting and tallying the expected vote count, and then getting hung up on the math…. I nearly fell out of my chair laughing. Sooo true to life, or at least my life. Whether it’s a statistical analysis, a shared dinner tab, a head or vote count at a meeting — any time numbers are involved, there’s always someone arguing the math. Nice to enjoy a laugh about it instead of the usual frustration dealing with same in real life.
OMG my boss and I just had a ridiculous math-type argument over Daylight Savings! So true.
I really don’t understand why Cummings isn’t getting Emmy buzz. The whole cast is brilliant but he’s really on another level.
I found it a bit disappointing that after such a large build-up, the Will/Diane/Bond storyline is concluded with a relatively short and comically-played scene. What about all the stuff about MS13, the drug lord, etc?