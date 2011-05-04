‘The Good Wife’ – ‘In Sickness’: Moving out

A review of last night’s “The Good Wife” coming up just as soon as I leave the baby monitor on…
So when last we left Alicia Florrick and company, she had gotten the devastating news about Peter and Kalinda, and I was a bit irked that Chris Noth had been so absent this season that I barely had any idea what the state of the Florrick marriage was. Were Alicia and Peter little more than roommates? Was she genuinely trying to give things a go? Somewhere in between? As several of you pointed out, production has had trouble working Noth in because he’s been busy on Broadway with “That Championship Season.” I can appreciate that difficulty, but the reason doesn’t matter when the season has been building to this big moment in a marriage where circumstances have conspired to render the marriage itself a complete abstraction. If the Kings knew that Noth’s services would be so limited this year, they should have either pushed back this storyline until they knew they’d have enough time to build up to it, or they should have made sure that most of Noth’s infrequent appearances this season focused on where he and Alicia stood.
Having said that, Julianna Margulies still acted the hell out of all those scenes this week – Alicia’s conversation with the kids was particularly rough/great – and if I still have no idea what Alicia’s expectations were for the marriage going forward, I can tell exactly how hurt she is by this news. And the final Alicia/Peter conflict was marvelously ugly. Even though we know Alicia hasn’t done anything with Will, we also know how much she’s thought about doing things for the last two years. Lust in your heart isn’t as egregious as actual adultery, but if Eli doesn’t delete that voicemail, who knows what Alicia might have done?
Still, I have higher hopes for the inevitable Alicia/Kalinda confrontation, because that’s a relationship the show has serviced early and often this season, and where the betrayal (even if, as Peter points out, it was a betrayal of someone Kalinda didn’t yet know and like) cuts deeper. This week focused on the Florricks (including a very good scene between Alicia and Peter’s mom); now it’s time for the other shoe to drop.
Given the seismic shift in Alicia’s personal life, it would have been easy for the case of the week to get lost in the shuffle. The producers, no doubt recognizing this, wisely brought back Martha Plimpton’s cunning Patti Nyholm to liven things up. (Though Plimpton’s now a regular on “Raising Hope,” many network series regular contracts have a provision for one or two extra-curricular guest spots on another show.) The hospital case was a familiar “Good Wife” blend of shady ethics, unanswerable moral questions and six or seven plot twists – who thought Will and Patti would stay on the same side for very long? – and Plimpton’s enthusiasm for the part was infectious. Plus, Aaron Staton from “Mad Men” played her co-counsel, proving that Kenny and his haircut work just as well in 2011 as the mid-60s.
What did everybody else think? And are you glad to see Peter and Cary teaming up in some kind of Axis of Evil, or would you have rather seen Cary back causing trouble at Lockhart/Gardner?
I don’t have any problem with Noth’s limited screentime this year because while his character is important it is mostly important in how he affects others, rather than his scenes in particular. I’ve always taken the title “The Good Wife” as ironic, as in Alicia is not going to be some sweet stand by your man politician’s wife so I was actually surprised Noth has had as much screentime to date as he has. The show is to me mostly about her striking out on her own and finding a new life, he’s mainly the rock that causes the ripples in the pond.
I can see where you might have wanted more clarity on the state of their marriage but that’s a your mileage may vary thing. I felt like we had a decent sense of things.
Also he’s such a strong and experienced physical presence that with him not around a lot it gives other, newer actors more time to shine.
I agree with Plimpton’s glee for her role being infectious. And also agree about how good the mother/Alicia scene was.
I agree. I actually feel like his absence is almost a comment on their marriage; they only way it’s survived as long post-jail as it has is because they spend very little time together and Alicia has a whole world of her own. It’s also helped maintain this sense of pushing off the big decisions until after the election.
Yes, and because of those absences, Peter comes off as a particularly presumptuous snot this time around, given his long-time lying and cover-up. What a dick! But WOW, did Julianna Margulies act her little butt off in this — she had me reaching for the Kleenex more than once and totally believing every moment. Just hand her the Emmy and skip the voting — she earned it.
BTW, I rank this show right up at the top of my favorites this season, just a shade above Justified, much as I love Raylan Givens and Elmore Leonard. Actually, Raylan and Alicia have this much in common: they’re both trying their damndest to be better people, but Alicia’s succeeding more, probably because her kids make her rise to the occasion. She’s trying harder because of them. Raylan perhaps isn’t quite trying hard enough and is more fatalistic (which could lead to another self-fulfilling prophecy: if he thinks he can’t get past his past, he probably can’t, whereas if he thought he had a chance, whether because of Helen or his own ability), he just might do better). Raylan doesn’t believe in himself as much as Alicia believes in herself, and that makes all the difference. Now that Winona’s pregnant,k however, maybe Raylan will try harder next season. Can’t wait to see. And I *will* be on pins and needles waiting for the fall season of The Good Wife. Wowie zowie!!!
Yeah,I’m afraid I saw Patti Nyholm’s treachery coming a mile away–but it was still fun to watch.
Julianna Margulies now has a killer episode to submit for Emmy consideration. Alicia has always been so buttoned down that the slightest flicker of a facial muscle has always been enough to convey a ton of emotion–see her in the fabulous scene with Jackie and again at the end with Peter. As a result, her two complete breakdowns (first in the kitchen, and then again with her children) carried vastly more punch than they might otherwise. We expect a wife and mother to weep on such occasions, but we are so accustomed to seeing Alicia rise above such displays that their use was a gut-punch (gee, was that what my mom always meant about the sparing use of profanity??).
It says as much about Peter, too, that he went from abject devastation and pleading to vicious counter-accusations and -plotting in a short timespan. Yes, the Cary/Peter axis has MUCH more story potential than Cary once more chafing under Alicia’s dominance. That whole 2nd-year/3rd-year scene told volumes about how much Cary still resents Alicia; why would he simply submit rather than be able to do something about it? He will be a formidable ally for Peter in whatever shenanigans that lout gets up to next. I wonder if Eli will be able to reel any of it back, given his obvious affection and respect for Alicia–and knowing she never heard Will’s second message.
I guess the Alicia/Kalinda fallout would have been too much to include in such a jam-packed episode, but I’m eager to see how it plays. With Peter and Cary aligning against her, Alicia needs a friend like Kalinda on her side more than ever. Will she fall without her, or will she negotiate a truce? Or will Eli become her confidant and fellow-strategist?
It’s going to be an interesting remainder of the season.
the whole 2nd year thing doesn’t make sense. he’s alicia’s peer, has been doing solid work elsewhere. it’s nonsensical and dumb. please give cary something else to do besides feed kalinda information and cast moon pie eyes…..
I’ve never trusted the Nyholm character, no matter how entertaining she is, so nothing she did this episode really surprised me. As for Cary, he knew when he left the firm how he’d be treated if he chose to come back, and he’s being treated just like everyone else, so he has no cause for complaint — even *less* cause, given the bigger salary and benefits package he was offered as a sweetener. he’s just being a putz.
I don’t think Alicia came off very well here. It was well-established that Peter was a real dog with his repeated infidelities, and it would of course hurt Alicia to find out a new friend of hers was one of his conquests. But I don’t see how that translates to her hurting her children & family so much. Peter, by all appearances, HAS changed, so her behavior doesn’t feel justified.
Not wanting to be Kalinda’s friend anymore I could see, doing what she’s doing now, not so much.
You’re kidding right? I don’t mean to jump down your throat but, Peter has definitely proved that he’s is still the calculating jerk who cheated on his wife and embarassed his entire family several times over. I’m still surprized that she stayed with him for this long. Yes she should be upset with Kalinda, but that is a different type of betrayal and should in no way absolve Peter of his behavior.
I’m with Fumi – if there was any question on whether or not Peter has changed, he answered it with his ugly reaction to their argument at the end. He has no concern at all about what more evidence of his betrayal(s) has done to Alicia. The fact that it was with Kalinda just makes it worse. If Alicia hadn’t done anything I think the viewer, or the majority of viewers, would have lost a lot of respect for her.
agree with Melissa. His accusations re; Will in the end caught be off guard a bit, and really showed how quickly he loses his temper when he doesn’t get what he want. Typical alpha male stuff. Me, me, me! Also goes to show that he doesn’t understand at all what it means to her that he hasn’t told her about everything.
No, I disagree. Alicia certainly had the right to leave when she found out about his disgressions–he was a pig. But the fact that he happened to be a pig with someone that Alicia got to know after the fact does not make it a new offense on his part.
I think the new offense is that he continued to lie about it, even after he knew she was becoming friends with Kalinda. Alicia must feel like they’ve been playing her for a fool for the last two years.
In addition, it has never been made clear to us how much Alicia knew about Peter’s many indiscretions. She didn’t seem to know he had been involved with anyone other than prostitutes, and she certainly didn’t expect to find he had been with someone who is now so close to her. Alicia’s reaction was completely justified, and I have to agree with everyone above that pointed out how very little Peter has actually changed.
KMARKO you are quite right, but I think the issue for Alicia is the breach of trust because Peter kept it a secret from her.
The new offense is the months and months of lying (by omission). And though the affair itself was history, it was new news to Alicia.
It woke her up to the fact that Peter’s betrayal wasnâ€™t just about dalliances with hookers (bad enough), but that he had other extra-curricular activities that he had never come clean about. So, as a result, all his previous efforts to win her forgiveness, and whatever efforts heâ€™s put into rebuilding the trust in their marriage, have all been a sham.
And, it demonstrated to her just how little heâ€™s concerned with her wellbeing (Not just the affair, and the omission of it when he â€œcame cleanâ€, but also that heâ€™s allowed her to, in a way, make a fool of herself by unknowingly becoming close to one of his paramours.) And his quick change from â€œI love youâ€ and trying to get her to reconsider, to lobbing accusations and hateful statements at her, and his â€œmwah-mwah-mwah-haâ€ evil moment at the end with Cary just underscored that for me.
Hmmm, interesting feedback. I guess I just don’t perceive it as evil on the part of Peter not to list everyone he had slept with. While Alicia may have ASKED for that list, I’m not sure she really would have wanted it. At least I think you could see Peter thinking it through in that way. That’s not necessarily the right thing to do, but it is understandable, if he didn’t want to cause her any more hurt. So Alicia finding out doesn’t, to me, justify her ending her family.
Now regarding the last scene, if they are positioning Peter to become a comically evil presence, then none of that matters. It would also be pretty bad writing, I think.
What Shannon and Hannah said. If you make a confession and say you’re fessing up and turning over a new leaf– and you lie in the process– it becomes impossible to trust the other person.
If I always have to check on you and hold you accountable, why would I possibly want to be in a relationship with you?
I’ve been under the impression that, up until now, Alicia only thought Peter slept with the one prostitute (Amber?) and that he did that multiple times. So, it’s not like she was aware that he was sleeping with anything that moves, and Kalinda was just one of the group. I think there’s two things here: one, the awfulness of being lied to about something so close; and two, if he slept with not-a-prostitute Kalinda, who else did he sleep with? Was he picking up women in bars?
I think, if you’re being incredibly charitable, you can sort of seeing going to a prostitute as going to a professional for a purely mechanical purpose. (I’m not saying Alicia would feel that way naturally, but she could tell herself that if she wanted to). Once you start branching out into different kinds of infidelity, though, the rabbit hole pretty much never stops. Better to get out now.
Also, I see this as some sort of a wake up call to Alicia regarding her life. Ever since Peter’s infidelity, they haven’t had a marriage. They’ve had an arrangement. We’ve seen no reconnection, no apologies, no growing closer again. Alicia has bascially spent the entire first two seasons pining over someone else! It took this shock for her to realize: yes, she needs to end her marriage. Yes, she should have done it long ago.
I don’t see this as “ending her family.” Any family they had ended before the series even began.
I can’t remember which episode, but I know there was a scene where Peter swears to Alicia that he’s told her everything and that there are no more secrets, so to me this was the heart of the final betrayal.
Aamadis, I recall the same. I seem to remember her flat out asking if there was anything/anyone else she needed to know about, and he said no.
It has been stated in several eps that Peter “only” slept with that one prostitute several times. That there were no more. No more secrets. Now think about it, a responsible man that is at fault and wants to earn the trust he has lost back from his family, takes full responsability for everything at the start. He doesn’t hide this or that. He comes clean. Peter acted as if he had come clean about everything. He didn’t. This is a massive betrayal when things were on the road to getting better. How is Alicia (or anyone for that matter) going to believe that was the last thing he was hiding? For all she knows, there’s a ton more…even there’s no more secrets…the doubt is back and all good faith is gone. Now, it just so happens that that betrayal was done with a woman whom Alicia has grown to trust and respect, welcome in her home, was someone whom Peter slept with, who knew he was married and did it anyway. You see that betrayal there? That’s more than enough to kick his ass out and divorce him.
Christ. My apologies for the crappy grammar and sentence construction on the post above.
Don’t know if anyone’s still reading, but I think my reaction might have been a little off, based on my not being a regular watcher of the show from the beginning. My impression was that Peter was a serial adulterer, so Alicia leaving just didn’t play right to me. But if it was only that one hooker (that sounds funny), and a big point was made about Alicia asking if there were others (I never saw that), then I could see the fresh rage/last straw element.
Full disclosure is that I haven’t been all that interested in this story line–I’ve really enjoyed the law firm intrique and the campaign stuff this year much more.
First, thank you, Alan, for posting a review of this episode.
Second, Juliana Margulies totally rocked this episode in each and every scene she was in. The scene with her kids was heartbreaking. I’m so impressed that even with how much she was hurting, she refused to lash out against her husband with her children, Jackie or Eli. I guess she’s reserving that for Kalinda.
The argument between her and Peter was so true to life it was uncomfortable/painful to watch. How many marital arguments start about one thing and end about another? Or where when one side knows they have an untenable position they deflect blame by attacking the other person? I’ve never really hated the Peter character until last night at that moment. I imagine Alicia went back into her apartment and thought of all the retorts she could have said, “So says the husband that went to jail for fraud, had a sex tape with a hooker online and slept with my best friend! Yes, Peter, I’m totally to blame for our problems.”
I’ll be honest, whatever it is Cary has against Alicia is a bit old and stale as far as motivation goes. He’s a smart guy; you would think he would, logically, see why they kept Alicia last year, even if he didn’t like the decision. He was successful at the State’s Attorney’s office and Alicia has done nothing at all to fan the flames of his resentment. To make Cary continue to resent Alicia makes him seem petty and childish which seems out of character for him.
I don’t know what they’re going to do with Eli next year (but heard he’s signed for 3 more years with the show) but hope that they do whatever they can to get more scenes with him and Alicia.
I can see at least two ways to use Alan Cumming. I’m not wild about either, but I’m figuring we’ll get at least one and maybe both:
1. He’s a campaign manager, and there have been 2-3 suggestions that Christine Baranski should/will run for judge. Obviously he can run her campaign.
2. Have you noticed how (comparatively) warm and cuddly his character has gotten lately? In the last few episodes, we’ve seen him turn into a divorced dad who’s shown interest in America Ferrara. Plus, he has been extremely subdued and sympathetic toward Margulies– and she’s responded.
Last episode, he didn’t pressure her to do the interview– and when she yelled at him, he didn’t yell back (and she ended up apologizing). This week, he provided the most sympathetic response to her decision to throw her husband out.
I’m not looking forward to seeing it, but I have a feeling we might get a romance in a season or two. About the only positive thing I can say for that is “It’s better than seeing Margulies with Josh Charles.”
Your last sentence…does…not…compute.
I hope they don’t ruin Eli by making Cumming a regular. The Baranski thing is promising, although I don’t know how long or in-depth such a campaign would be. I’d be ok with him just being an advisor and/or chief of staff for Peter (assuming people in his position have chiefs of staff). It might be a pretty big step down for him, financially, though, so probably not.
The article I mention is on the Hollywood Reporter website. In it, the Kings detail how they can keep a political consultant employed on the show without having to do a bunch of storyline acrobatics. They have researched what political consultants do during their “offseason” and have found a way to keep Eli in the mix. I have faith the Kings will make it seem organic and logical. The article is very interesting and pretty spoiler free, if you’re interested in reading it.
Meaning “If I have to see Alicia Florrick find love with one of the people on the show, Eli Gold seems a lot more interesting than Will ‘Gigantic Tower of Generic Cream Cheese’ Gardner.”
The tension between the type of law Will practices and the type Alicia does (or refuses to do) is a pretty strong element of the show. If they’re bumping uglies, then every fight about case tactics becomes a metaphor for the relationship, and that pretty much blows.
History shows that it is almost always better to keep the stars of a show out of bed, because bad things happen when they do.
Interesting article, Melissa. (Don’t know if I can paste in a link so I’ll suggest googling “good-wife-creators-tease-next”).
I used to run campaigns and the big odd-year activities are usually municipal elections (which take place in odd years so mayors, councilfolk and judges can run for state or federal jobs without giving up their seats). The other biggie is levies, bond issues and referendums.(And special elections to fill an unexpired term, if someone dies or wins a different office.)
I don’t know if it works to make Cumming (who was a customer big enough to get Lockhart-Gardner to not fire Margulies in season one) anything close to a peer. Need to see how they play it.
Oh, gosh, I’m sure you’re right. I would rather watch Josh Charles do anything than anyone else do anything else. I’m a fan way back to Hairspray. I don’t claim it’s rational.
I think Cary’s issues have less to do with Alicia and more to do with his ego. I actually think he doesn’t resent Alicia. I think that scene at the end with Peter he was honestly trying to clear the air, while also salvaging his job. I think he just couldn’t bring himself to return to LG in a lower position as he felt humiliated by losing the ‘competition’ last year. I think he could have easily worked alongside her, but under her, no.
“History shows that it is almost always better to keep the stars of a show out of bed, because bad things happen when they do”
I’m curious: What historical examples are you referring to?
Hannah – first and foremost example has to be Dave and Maddie in “Moonlighting”. And one could certainly argue that Sam and Diane were never the same on “Cheers” after they hit the sheets.
TMB, not this old canard again. Moonlighting didn’t fall apart when David and Maddie got together. By the time they got together for good, nobody was watching anymore, in part because the show had dragged it out so long that everybody lost interest.
And Cheers went through so many different iterations of Sam and Diane that it didn’t get stale at any point in Shelley Long’s five seasons.
Far more shows are ruined by delaying the end of Unresolved Sexual Tension than are ruined by letting the leads sleep together when it feels appropriate to the story.
Epic fail, Alan. This isn’t a matter of opinion– you’re just dead wrong on your facts. When Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd bumped uglies, it was episode #38 of the series, and 60 million people watched.
MOONLIGHTING was in the Top 10 in ratings that season, averaging a 34 share. That episode got them a 44 share. Your comment brings to mind Yogi Berra’s famous assessment of a popular restaurant: “Nobody goes there anymore– it’s too crowded.”
If you want to argue that MOONLIGHTING was killed not by sex, but by behavior that makes Charlie Sheen look like a consummate pro, that’s reasonable. Due to temper tantrums and other issues involving Willis, Shepherd and showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron, MOONLIGHTING was able to film only 18 episodes in season two, 15 in season three and 14 in season four. Viewers rarely got episodes in consecutive weeks and were constantly hit with unscheduled reruns. After “I am Curious… Maddie”, for example, viewers waited five weeks for the next episode– and it was the last one of Season 3.
[ASIDE: It was season 3 but episode 38 because MOONLIGHTING started as a replacement show and the first season had only six episodes.]
In season 4, partly because Shepherd was pregnant, the show sent her to Chicago in episode one and kept her there for nine straight shows.
In show #10 (which ran in February, just to give people some idea of how often the show didn’t run), Shepherd returned– but the show had her get married to some guy she met on the train trip back. By that point viewers had had enough and the ratings tanked.
The CHEERS thing is subjective, but I felt the seasons where Shelley Long and Ted Danson weren’t an active couple were stronger than the ones where they were.
And your opinion, I should note, was not shared by the people who populated Jumptheshark.com (before the site jumped the shark)– “They did it” is right up there with casting Ted McGinley.
Dwayne Mendoza – you seemed to have made Alan’s point for him: it wasn’t putting the two together that made the show tank, it was a combination of actor behavior, spotty scheduling, Cybil Sheppard’s pregnancy and, what sounds like, poor writing.* It could also be argued the common sentiment on Jumptheshark.com doesn’t validate the “They did it” as the reason the show tanked but rather perpetuates the myth that it did.
*Although I can’t decide if you are arguing that “They did it” was the reason the show failed or if you’re arguing against Alan’s reasons the show failed (drawn out romance, declining ratings).
I firmly believe that the Moonlighting Curse, whether it be fact or myth, is cited in way too many cases as the reason showrunners keep characters apart. It has become a self-fulfilling prophecy; shows that drag out UST out of fear that a relationship will doom the show ultimately resort to the relationship when the show has started to decline in ratings and quality. Chuck is the one show that had the courage to go there. Unfortunately, it has always had poor ratings but I don’t think the ratings have dropped from the hard core fans it has always had. Fringe hasn’t suffered with the Peter/Olivia relationship – in fact, season 3 might be the best of the bunch.
In regards to The Good Wife – putting Alicia and Will together won’t be the death knell of this show. There is too much conflict that will come out of that for it to make the show worse. I personally don’t think there is much chemistry between Margulies and Charles but I’m probably in the minority there. But, quality, well written shows don’t tank because a relationship is developed (see Fringe, Chuck), nor will The Good Wife. Maybe we should all just accept that the reason Moonlighting failed was it was an average show that couldn’t hold up under the behind the scenes drama and conflicting personalities of the stars.
Dwayne, yes, they hooked up near the end of the third season, and then almost immediately after (in part because the two actors despised each other), the show kept contriving reasons to keep them apart. I recall vividly at the time that the reaction was “We waited so long for them to get together; why can’t they stay that way?”
The scheduling (and production’s lateness) was also a huge problem, but I believe that if Cybill and Bruce had been able to better tolerate each other’s company, and if the fourth season had placed them in a long-term relationship rather than splitting them up quickly, the show would have done just fine for itself.
The so-called Moonlighting is stupid (and, in some cases, a self-fulfilling prophecy: if you expect to fail, you probably will) **and** irrelevant, in this case. There’s a much better reason for not putting Alicia together with Will, and that is that she’s moved past him, too — she’s seen his flaws and the fact that they don’t subscribe to the same important worldview in all the ways that matter, from the way he handles his relationships with other women to the approach he takes to cases, which is often different and less principled than hers. She deserves better. Besides, after this kiknd of hurt I’ll bet Alicia will be careful about getting close to anyone for any reason for many months, if not longer.
Instead, I’d like to see Alicia have a real friendship — without romance — with Eli Gold. He’s slowly come to have great respect for her, he’s been civil and decent with her, for the most part (except for deleting that voicemail: that was purely Machiavellian of him, and he may yet regret that), and I think she brings out his better qualities just by being who she is, however grudging that might have been at first on his part. Which is also why the America Fererra character was also able to call up Eli’s better nature: Alicia had already broken that ground for her just by giving Eli an example of how a decent person really behaves, in private as well as in public. Which is what got his respect.
Cary, meanwhile, was supposed to have grown more and become deservedly humbler than he had been at Lockhart, Gardner. Seems that may not have happened after all, given that he’s still holding an unwarranted grudge against Alicia. Re: the second=year/third-year thing, Cary went to the DA’s office; he didn’t stay at the firm, and hes not being treated differently than any other person who left the firm and might be coming back. He knew when he left that that would be the case if he ever tried to return — he can’t claim discrimination or favoritism for Alicia. She did her part at the firm, and she’s more than earned her third-year status in hr own right, regardless of why Diane wanted to keep her. That’s not Alicia’s fault, she hasn’t harmed or acted against him in any way, and Cary knows it, yet it looks like he’s going to be bitchy about it anyway, without true justification. He’s rationalizing if he thinks he has any reason whatsoever to hold Alicia responsible for his situation or his failures.
I want to see Cary evolve more and get over his resentment of Alicia … but it looks like that isn’t what the showrunners have in mind. Pity. He’s not worth even Kalinda’s regard if he doesn’t become a better person instead of just a better, slicker lawyer.
i’m a bit conflicted. at the end of last week’s episode when juliana margulies walked down the hallway it really shook me to the bone, but this opener was cut different and felt less effective. and i think the scene with the kids felt off — actually the whole thing with the kids in this show has been underserviced, i think. maybe it’s casting or writing but right now i don’t care much about the kids (and probably should). i actually forgot about them. i am really truly loving alan cummings and alicia — and the evil mom-in-law and alicia. that was V. FUN!!!!
I have to watch the final scene with Cary and Peter once more. Was Cary essentially agreeing to become Peter’s ally in what may become a contentious divorce? Perhaps with his complicity in bringing Peter’s affair with Kalinda to light and his fears about “reporting” to Alicia, Cary saw no choice but to put all his chips in his relationship with the State’s Attorney’s office. I could use a little clarification here if anyone has any.
Margulies was terrific in this episode, and I guess if anything, the writers are setting the stage for a more aggressive version of her character — though how will that aggression play out? Though I LOVE Josh Charles in his role, I think Alicia’s character would be “settling” for him — Will’s just a couple of inches too far over on the dark side for my taste, but that’s perhaps the lesson every viewer will learn as this show goes on. Everybody — even Alicia — spends some time on the dark side. I think the transplant patient’s line “You’re fighting now,” to Alicia was foretelling.
Oh, one question. What was the song playing at the conclusion of the episode where Peter and Cary met? Anybody know the title?
Last thing: Somebody just hand Martha Plimpton the guest actress Emmy already.
Someone told me it was something called mr hurricane by beast.
I don’t think we know what Peter is planning with Cary yet. Noel at AV Club thought he might want Cary to provide him with info on Will, but I’m hoping they’re going to just join together to make life terrible for L-G in general. Pure revenge.
The way I saw it, Cary was worried about his position at the State’s Attorney’s office as a new candidate was moving in and was the husband of Alicia, whom he’s been at odds with before. He assumed he would be let go and Peter would bring in his own people. He thought about going back to Lockhart Gardener but his pride wouldn’t let him return as Alicia’s inferior, so he decided to talk to Peter to clear the air in the hopes of keeping his job there. But now that Peter realizes Cary is an opponent of Alicia, so to speak, he’ll want to keep Cary around and use that to hurt her.
Alicia’s scene with the kids broke my heart for all of them. Finally the kids get to see their mother needing comfort from them. She has been such a fierce protector and enforcer for so long.
Cary is that peckish, consistently through the series. He has a built in sense of entitlement and weighs every positive for Alicia as a negative for himself. He and Peter can make a real mess of things together.
Peter is all about Peter. He hasn’t changed. She has. I cannot wait for the next episode.
I think Cary wants more than a job; I think he wants Will and Diane to implicitly admit that they made a mistake in firing him. Honestly, I don’t know why they just don’t give him the third year title if that will keep the piece; they’ll probably end up suffering now for something that really wasn’t that important.
Am I the only one that thinks Cary is turning more and more into a cartoonish villain? I dunno, I just feel like no normal twenty-something lawyer in Chicago would devote this much time and energy to caring about Alicia Florick. And I know it was Peter this time who is potentially bringing him in because of Alicia, but the general storyline is so stale.
Cary really *will* devolve into a cartoon if he stays pissed off and vindictive toward Alicia. As someone else below said, it IS unhinged of him to keep holding that grudge considering nothing that happened to Cary is her fault and she hasn’t earned his enmity. Cary needs to grow up and get over himself … but then, so does Peter, the schmuck.
It’s fair to say that this is the episode I’ve been waiting for, for quite some time. Really enjoyed Alicia’s scene with the kids, and then with Peter at the end. And of course with Peter’s mom and later ‘the political guy’ (cannot remember his name right now). I like how they’ve become ‘friends’ to some extent.
The twist in the end was too much though IMO. I am not buying the whole idea that Cary is so bitter that he would do that. I enjoy him on the show and I would have liked to see him back at his old firm.
Eli, I meant Eli of course. Honestly, Alicia crying in front of her children and her two office scenes with Peter’s mom, and later with Eli, were absolutely fantastic!
Why isn’t anyone giving Kalinda shit in their moral assesment of the show. Besides the fact that she knowlingly slept with a married man, she befriended the wife in the beginning; that’s fucked up. Kalinda comes off ass guarded and isolated yet her only known friend on the show is someone she fucked over. Shows her manipulative side is not a tool for the job but part of her way life.
I imagine next week will be the time to give Kalinda shit. There wasn’t much action on that front in this actual episode.
According to an interview I read with the creators, these last three episodes will deal with the fallout from the revelation. This episode’s was Peter’s. The next one is Kalinda’s. Kalinda definitely has some ‘splaining to do.
This whole show is about duplicity and back-stabbing. The question is whether Alicia will give into it when it comes to Kalinda. The interesting dynamic that might develop if Cary is truly throwing in with Peter, Kalinda might try and make amends with Alicia by acting as her ally against Peter. It seems pretty clear at this point that Kalinda and Alicia agree that Peter’s a creep. If Peter gets ugly, will that be enough to let bygones be bygones between the two women?
As always, Kalinda is mostly about Kalinda, except that she has a few more redeeming qualities than either Cary or Peter. But if she were really Alicia’s friend, she would have found a way to tell Alicia about sleeping with Peter before Alicia found out form someone else — especially when Kalinda knew there was talk at the DA’s office: she really HAD to tell Alicia, at that point, and even then Alicia would have been right to be upset with her even while giving her credit for ‘fessing up. But that’s not what Kalinda did: she stayed silent and tried to maintain the cover-up, knowing that if Alicia found out anyway she’d be twice as hurt — and Alicia was. Which makes Kalinda as much a skunk as Peter or Cary, and a coward to boot. In that way, she and Cary deserve each other: two losers who, despite their professional abilities, are worthless because they should have evolved into better people by now, and they have absolutely no excuse for it.
Noth’s absence, and the dearth of scenes that showed us what was going on in the Florricks’ marriage this year, really did detract from this episode, for me. It was a strong episode anyway, but it could have had much more impact.
I suspect the reason why TPTB are aligning Cary with Peter is so the show can use him as a proxy for Peter in the SA’s battle with Alicia/LG when Noth is unavailable.
Probably. But it just makes both those guys look **even more** petty and narcissistic than they have been to date — and they’ve been *awfully* petty and shallow.
Although a number of commenters have expressed their view that Peter hasn’t changed, I rather hope that the writers take the position that he has–it makes a much more interesting, nuanced conflict than if Peter is just the stereotypical bad husband.
That may have been an interesting thing to see. But, the scene with Peter and Alicia, where he tries to blame her fo their marriage problems clearly shows he hasn’t changed. If the writers wanted Peter to be a changed man they wouldn’t have written him accusing her of sleeping with Will.
Aamadis is right. If he wanted to make amends, the first words out of his mouth wouldn’t have been about Will.
I really enjoyed the episode last night, and I was glad to see Noth available for this one. It was essential that if he wasn’t in the last episode, that he would be in this one.
Couple thoughts:
1) I don’t really care how they use Cary, as long as they use him. And it’s probably better than he’s on opposite sides of the fence as Alicia. I mean, look at the scene where Will and Diana are trying to get him back to the firm: Here’s a ton of money and a job at an amazing firm, but you’ll be a year behind Alicia. Matt Czuchry acted the hell out of that brief scene with little more than his eyes and facial expressions. He knows Alicia isn’t the enemy, but she’s the face of everything that’s led him to this point in his life. More back and forth between the two characters, in court and out of court, is better for the dynamic of the show if they’re on opposite sides.
2) I really liked what the writers did with Alicia. We’re meant to think that after she moves Peter out of the apartment, and she goes back to her place, turns on her music, styles her hair and puts on a thick coating of lip stick, that she’s off to find Will. Nope. She’s suiting up and showing up for work, which is the exact thing this character would do. Glad the writers weren’t lazy there and force some immediate romantic moment on us.
3) Much of this season, the big story has been the political one. Season 1 was about getting Peter out of jail and having him rejoin his family and the political world. What’s the underlying plot of Season 3, then?
That’s all for now. Really glad, Alan, that you hit on this show. I think it’s the best drama on network TV right now, and it’s awesome to log on Wednesday morning and read your thoughts.
This was the first episode of the season that really bugged me.
What seemed like Alicia’s strength in the face of a terrible situation earlier on now seems like holier-than-thou sanctimony, seeing as — as you pointed out — while she hasn’t actually slept with Will, she’s carried on an emotional affair that never turned physical only due to circumstance.
Meanwhile, Cary’s grudge against Alicia has come to seem like a stalker-y obsession. Out of all the conditions that could matter to him in returning to the law firm, the only one he cares about is whether or not he’ll be subordinate to her? I realize this is the only way they can keep him around as Alicia’s foil, but it makes him seem kind of unhinged.
As for Kalinda… Okay, she’s attractive. But her Don Draper-like magnetism that instantly seduces everyone around her (in this case, the pretty hospital employee she’s using for information) has also become overblown. How can anyone even blame Peter for sleeping with this Svengali-like figure? For that matter, why hasn’t Alicia jumped her bones yet?
I’m a little worried that the show is gradually losing the subtle characterizations that made it so great, and is heading straight for David E. Kelley territory.
I really don’t see how it’s possible to compare Alicia’s crush on Will to Peter having sex with a prostitute over and over again, and also with at least one subordinate co-worker. I know you’re not saying they’re equal, but I don’t even think they’re on the same field of play. Alicia wasn’t lusting after Will prior to being utterly betrayed by her husband. Had she started sleeping with Will while Peter was back in her house, that would have been hinky, but she did not. We can’t know what she would have done had Will not started seeing sportscaster girl.
We all have crushes, and fantasies, even when we’re in good relationships. It’s normal, and in Alicia’s case it would be weirder if she didn’t find herself attracted to the ex-boyfriend who supported her and gave her a job while her husband was off going through an incredibly public destruction of her home life.
And I do think that Cary is actually more angry at L-G than Alicia. They didn’t appreciate him when they had him, and now they want to add insult to injury by making him subordinate to the person they threw him over for. If it does turn out that he’s All About Alicia-ing, that would be a bummer, but I hope it’s more than that.
“We all have crushes”? I wouldn’t call what Alicia has for Will a simple crush. Um, I’m sorry but if my husband is lusting after someone at his work then I’d have a problem with that.
If your husband was lusting after someone at work AFTER you’d slept with a prostitute on several occasions, as well as a co-worker, the story was in all the papers, and you were in jail/living together but not sleeping together, then I think I’d give your husband a break.
@Chrissy Actually, I think what Alicia is doing is worse, because she has a serious interest in Will, and Peter is correct that it’s been in the way of their marriage getting repaired. What if Will had gone into her office one night, thrown himself at her, professed his love/desire?
Sex with a hooker is nasty, but of no real emotional consequence.
I think Alicia isn’t really so “good”: she’s cold, repressed, dishonest about her feelings, manipulative, ruthless: she’s a Lawyer! Seriously.
We haven’t seen enough interplay with Peter to really know (which, I feel, is bad show running), but has she really been in it with him? Maybe, just maybe, learning about this latest betrayal was just the last straw, or, then again, maybe she was just waiting to cut Peter and make it hurt.
And yeah, hye’s a scumbag, but — he made it clear he’d changed by admiring her skills as a lawyer, telling her he’d fallen in love with her again, and we’ve never seen her say, I forgive you. Peter gotr caught, and was publicly flogged for his sins. She should’ve left him sooner.
Just an alternate point of view.
Veering a little off-topic, but I have to say I disagree strongly that “it didn’t mean anything” makes infidelity easier to forgive. If it truly didn’t mean anything, why the hell would anyone do it and betray someone who does — or is supposed to — mean something to him/her? That doesn’t make sense to me.
@FRAN I don’t think that’s off topic, it’s very central….if Peter had slept with hookers, Alicia would, like any wife, be pissed on many levels, but because she was the wife of a public figure, and the scandal went viral and public in a huge way, she was humiliated, and I think the humiliation that followed her, having to see him on the internet with the hooker, etc. was what did her in more than the fact of the infidelity. She had to keep justifying being with him, had to face a lot of scorn, had to do many things to preserve their marriage, like deal with Jackie, that were painful. That’s what a good political wife has to do, stand by her man — think of the faces of some of these women, like Jenny Sandford, as their husbands do the obligatory mea culpa on tv.
And men don’t go outside of the marriage for a betrayal, it’s a purely selfish drive, having more to do with their personal crap then the marriage. He never imagined himself getting caught, and from what we can see, he’s a bit of a selfish dog.
Now, think if Eli hadn’t erased The Voicemail of Love, and she and Will hooked up,a nd she left Peter because she fell in love with someone else. Weigh that against sex with a hooker.
XBrooklynGrrl, I think alot — maybe most — probably agree with you that an emotional betrayal is worse than one that isn’t. I think I saw a survey that said as much. I guess I’m the oddball that doesn’t. Emotions can’t always be controlled, but unless there’s some psychological/neurological impairment, actions can be. I’m not saying the hypothetical hook-up between Alicia and Will would in any way have been less… questionable?… than Peter’s, since as I said, I think actions usually can be controlled. But it would’ve been a lot more understandable, to me, in light of everything, than what Peter did.
FRAN – You sound like you have a better moral compass than a lot of people, and I’m here to tell you, as someone who did affairs when I was younger, neither emotions nor actions can be controlled when you’re bored, or feel antsy and someone you strongly react to chemically is in the moment. I have trouble wrestling with a lot of my pleasures… I think this differs for people, but Weight Watchers is a booming industry because people can’t control food desire. I did it with sex (to keep my figure I won’t overeat). Not proud of this behavior, didn’t realize how wrong it really was. And this’ll sound crass, but a little sex, revenge sex or passionate sex, woulda done Alicia a lot of good. If we’re to assume she stayed faithful, she hasn’t had much of it.
This is also why the utter lack of scenes with Alicia and Peter before the big blow up makes it hard to put a lot of her behavior in context. I, however, don’t think they’ve done a lot of cuddling over the past while.
@ chrissy, spiderpig and xbrooklyngrrl — sorry, but y’all are all crazy: sleeping with someone just for sex IS NOT any better than cheating on a spouse with someone you care about — they’re BOTH equally a betrayal of the faithful spouse. Period! Always. If having sex with a prostitue really didn’t mean anything, then why do it? Nope, both situations are completely ethically indefensible. He cheated, he’s a pig, and she’s entitled to be hurt and angry, end story. More to the point, HE LIED TWICE — whenever he cheated, and then when she asked if he’d told her everything and he claimed he had. ***BIG*** lie there. He’s a schumck, and nothing he did can be justified. The fact that she leaves him for it does NOT make her sanctimonious: it makes her hurt, angry and RIGHT. *This*, now, after the big reveal and not at the start of the series, is truly the point where she really has to start reconstructing her life all over again — and figure out if she can trust anyone, ever again. This is the point where she really has to start living (and raising her kids) alone. Alicia kept her part of the bargain: it’s behavior that matters, not temptation, and she kept hers above reproach, didn’t act on her temptations. She was the better person, no matter her doubts. Moreover, she let herself be a little vulnerable when it came to being friends with Kalinda, and she was repaid with cowardice and more betrayal. She’s been the Good Wife all right, even with more emphasis on the good than on the wife, but now she’ll have to be just the good person — she’s done being the wife, the one who got walked all over, and I’m glad for her that she’s getting out.
You folks really haven’t been paying attention if you can’t see that. It’s clear as glass.
The biggest problem with the show is the quality of the writing. It never fails– every time they really need a well-written script, they bollix it:
1. Juliana Margulies reasons, chooses not to tell anyone the reason she’s throwing her husband out, or WHY she decided to do it the day the election results came in.
As a result, she looks like an erratic, overemotional, calculating psycho bitch.
2. In not one but TWO arguments with Chris Noth, Margulies can’t express the issue that would be bothering most people:
“You had an affair with a hooker– and I found out about it from the papers. When you came to me, you swore to me that she was the only one.
“Now I find out you nailed someone else– and once again I had to find out from a third party.
“I might have been able to forgive you if you’d confessed in full. But by confessing to me– and not being honest when you did– you’ve poisoned the relationship beyond repair.”
You can argue that Margulies is so upset that she can’t think clearly. The problem is that the show is about a woman who is supposed to be a highly gifted attorney.
3. In the last season, Lockhart Gardner has been (a) going bankrupt, (b) adding a partner and expanding and (c) firing one or more partners and/or splitting up (and the people leaving keep rotating). Erica Kane’s relationships are more stable than this allegedly world-class law firm.
Now they’re growing so quickly and hiring so many people back that they can’t possibly make any exceptions in procedure for Matt Czuchry.
It’s a pretty inelegant way of shifting him from “face” back to “heel” (And I’m using the wrestling slang because it feels like a WWE plotline.)
If you want to turn his character back into an adversary, why not just have the firm welsh on the deal and then have him sign up with Michael J. Fox (who, last we heard, had moved to the city and was hiring)?
Maybe it isn’t feasible, because Fox doesn’t want to appear in that many episodes. But it would be a lot more interesting if Margulies were beset on one side by Fox’s “win at all costs” firm with an ex-rival and a state’s attorney run by an angry-ex husband.
4. I didn’t understand why Martha Plimpton was fired or rehired or whether it was an evil plot. And I know it isn’t because I’m slow (I can keep all the family relationships in GAME OF THRONES in my head and I haven’t read the books).
4. My take on the number of episodes Noth has appeared in or should appear in is that it’s pound-foolish to hire an actor to play a character vital to the show– but not sign him to a contract that makes him available at all times. (At the very least, a “no Broadway” clause.)
However, having done that, you can’t put the show on hold until the actor becomes available. Especially when he really isn’t a critical character.
I mean, if I were faced with a “Weiner moment” and had to chop three characters out, I’d throw the husband, his mom and either one of the kids over the side. I’d keep the judges and Gary Cole’s psycho Jethro Gibbs first, I think.
I agree with this completely (especially #2). Why are we all assuming that Alicia thought that Peter sleept with one prostitute and that’s it? There is no way Alicia (or any woman who has been cheated on) never asked him “Was there anyone else besides that prositute?” If she is going to forgive him for cheating on her then that forgiveness needs to include all the cheating he did IN THE PAST. Otherwise, what the hell has she been doing the past two years? I think the show has been trying to show that he has changed – remember that scene where the waitress gave him ger phone number and he shot that right down?
I get Alicia’s anger but it should all be directed at Kalinda this time.
Not to get too lawyer-y, but in this situation, we;re negotiating a social contract:
A. You ask for forgiveness and tell me what acts you want to be forgiven for.
B. I decide, after hearing what you’re done, whether I am willing / able to forgive you.
C. If I say “Yes, I forgive you”, then I have a moral obligation to do that.
But that promise to forgive you is conditional on your telling me the truth. If I’ve agreed to forgive you for one affair– and you’ve actually had five– I’m not bound by that promise.
I have the right to reconsider my decision, based on the new information, and decide if I can still keep my promise. I can maybe believe “Oh they just made a mistake” if you tell me you had an affair with your co-worker… but if it turns out that you slept with your co-worker, our neighbor, our child’s teacher, my best friend and the paper boy,,, maybe I can’t accept that.
The point you’ve raised COULD be interesting if it had been written more carefully. Suppose, in the pilot, that Chris Noth had said “There was the hooker, there were some other women” and Margulies says “I don’t need to know the details; it doesn’t matter who their names are…”
Then she doesn’t have any valid reason to be angry when she discovers who ones of the names is.
But I am pretty sure that isn’t what was said. In fact, there was a story arc suggesting that the hooker was part of a sting/setup.
As for Archie Panjabi… not to be crass here, but she didn’t break any promises to love honor until death do us part.
In fact, it’s possible Noth got her into bed partly by lying about his relationship with his wife. (“She doesn’t understand me… she’s a cold bitch who treats me mean… I’m planning to leave her but I don’t want to hurt the kids… yadda yadda, spew spew.)
Another possibility: Noth insisted that all his female subordinates sleep with him… in which case, he’s a deluxe scumbag and she’s… well, if not blameless, certainly in a position that many women find themselves. And there was no friendship at the time.
One can argue that Panjabi should have fessed up as the friendship began… but if I’d slept with someone and became friends with the spouse, I’m not sure I’d speak up either.
Anyway, I’m looking forward to hearing the explanation and hoping it is well-written. Because the friendship seems fare more important than the marriage.
If I decide to forgive you for what you’ve done, then I have an obligation to do it.
1. I don’t think Alicia ever forgave Peter. In fact, she was very careful to avoid saying those very words, “I forgive him” during the interview a couple of episodes ago.
2. If she didn’t forgive him, why did she stay with him in the first place? I think because she figured he would be in jail for a lot longer than he was. She was trying to put her life back together first, then once back on her feet, she would divorce him. But, he got out of jail, seemed to change and then started the campaign. At that point, she wanted to believe he was a different man.
3. The issue now isn’t primarily that he slept with another woman, it is the lying on Peter and Kalinda’s part for the past two years. If she had found out the other woman was anyone but Kalinda, I don’t think she would have thrown him out
I think she forgave him mostly to protect her children. You can say that it is a cliche excuse, that the kids are old enough, that we’re in the 21st century or whatever else you can think of, but look at the Alicia from the pilot to the one of this episode and you see who weak she was and how strong she is now. Plus, I think the show worked really well in the devotion and love of Alicia towards her children and the reaction of them when they heard the news gives a reasonable explanation for why she tried to stay with Peter.
Also, there’s an interesting line that Alicia says to Peter in the elevator fight: “say something that will make me fall in love with you again”. I believe that she really thought that the marriage could work once again and that, along with the children, made her decide to give him another shot.
OK,a little confusion up there between the actors and the characters, I think.
Anyway, I think ALICIA chose not to talk about why she was leaving Peter for several reasons. It’s private and nobody else’s business (Jackie I’m looking at you), she doesn’t want her kids to feel caught between a fight or make them hate their father, she’s embarrassed for being made a fool of, and she doesn’t want to hurt Peter politically or seem to be taking revenge, even though I’m sure she realizes that it won’t look good for him either way. The timing of her finding out the news was unfortunate for Peter, though it would have been worse if she found out a week before the election, but I’m sure with the way she’s feeling she can’t stand to see Peter, much less live in the same house as him. So Peter will just have to ‘suck it up.’
My experience with divorce (my own, my childhood friends and my grown friends) is that the person disrupting the status quo gets blamed unless the other’s sins are so glaring (drinking, wife-beating, compulsive gambling, molesting the kids) that you’d have to be in denial not to know why.
My mom did the same “strong silent” thing the writers have Margulies do here and she instantly became the villain to my brother and sister. I finally had to point out that if you don’t tell people the why, they assume it’s you being crazy.
[ASIDE: I refer to the actor’s name, not the character, to remind me that these aren’t real people, but marionettes being manipulated by writers to simulate life.
A lot of times people say “I don’t understand why [character name] did this” and the answer is simply “Because the people who write the show aren’t very good at simulating real people in real situations.”]
Wow. Iâ€™m having a hard time believing some of the nonsense Iâ€™m reading here in some of these posts. Before I get into any specifics with particular people, let me just say that I read a bit too much sour grapes/schadenfreude and Alicia-slamming here because she appears to be just a little too â€˜perfectâ€™ and noble for their taste. What CRAP! Get over yourselves, people: youâ€™re saying a lot more about yourselves and your own insecurities by slamming her than you are about *her.* It is NOT impossible for even severely hurt and angry people to still behave above reproach; just â€™cause you might not be able to manage it doesnâ€™t mean someone else canâ€™t, or that you have to be envious or disparaging when they can. Maybe you should grow up a little instead.
Iâ€™ve been almost exactly where Alicia is/was, except for having no kids and my embarrassment not being that public, and I, too, chose to take the higher road, even when I finally dumped the unreliable dude. Long after I didnâ€™t give a damn about him, I still had to be able to look myself in the mirror and know that I behaved decently for my own sake. I never gave my parents or his my real reasons for leaving him, because I considered it wasnâ€™t their business (and that his parents would eventually figure it out on their own anyway because heâ€™d screw up once too often, which proved true). I also did not promise him forgiveness though I did give him the opportunity to change, didnâ€™t promise what I wasnâ€™t sure I could deliver, but kept my own counsel and decided to wait and see whether he could be relied on. The moment I decided he couldnâ€™t, I too moved him out and got on with my own life. Alone. And I never cheated in the process, no matter that there were offers now and then. Were there people who thought my behavior was too good to be true (including my ex)? You bet â€“ and I really didnâ€™t give a good goddamn what they thought then and sure donâ€™t care now. Nor did I feel it necessary to explain myself to anyone. It wasnâ€™t their business. I confided what little I did only to my therapist and to my best friend, who also happens to be a therapist; I knew theyâ€™d both keep my confidence.
(Whatâ€™s remarkable, incidentally, is how those offers of uncomitted, meaningless sex dried up after I struck out on my own, and how almost no worthwhile men were interested in me as a girlfriend long after my divorce. Thatâ€™s what it means to be a really smart, talented woman whoâ€™s sure of her skills and knows her own worth: you spend a lot of your free time alone or with friends, because the smart, available men easily can and often do settle for lesser women, who are less threatening to their egos. Not all men want bimbos; but many really do want to be just a little bit more than equal in some way compared to the women they sleep with or date â€“ and thatâ€™s while theyâ€™re still considering dating women their own age instead of women half that. Good freaking luck when they hit their midlife crises. But I digress.)
Now for the details. @dwayne mendoza, weâ€™ll start with you. I canâ€™t believe youâ€™re really this clueless, so Iâ€™ll assume you were just playing the devilâ€™s advocate â€“ but youâ€™re just plain wrong: Aliciaâ€™s situation is most certainly NOT about negotiating a social contract. Thatâ€™s triviailizing the matter. Any social contract involved is incidental. What itâ€™s really about is an intimate emotional relationship and whether it should continue or be terminated. THATâ€™s the decision Alicia faced, and once Peterâ€™s second betrayal was revealed, it sealed the matter. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice? Shame on me if I let you get away with it. Alicia didnâ€™t let Peter get away with it: she moved him out.
As for your earlier points: 1. Alicia rightly decided that the reasons for her separation from Peter were between her and him, and nobody elseâ€™s business. Thereâ€™s a big difference between merely appearing like â€˜an erratic, overemotional, calculating psycho bitchâ€™ and actually being one â€“ a difference that seems to have escaped you. A real grown-up makes her own decisions for her own reasons and doesnâ€™t let whatever other people might think stop her form doing what she thinks is right. Thatâ€™s exactly what Alicia did: she made a decision for reasons that seem right to her, and she didnâ€™t feel the need to explain it to anyone, including Peter. And sheâ€™s right. Grown-ups donâ€™t need to explain their decisions to every Tom, Dick and Harry just because theyâ€™re interested.
Adults also donâ€™t need to explain themselves to their children, who are, after all, children â€“ but sensible adults do need to protect their children. I admire that Alicia has, so far, resisted the temptation to use her kids as a weapon against Peter by telling them all the damaging truths and turning them against him. Instead, sheâ€™s decided that making sure they continue to have a relationship with him is more important to their well being than knowing why she left him â€“ and again, sheâ€™s right. Sheâ€™s not being selfish and immature; instead, sheâ€™s being a responsible parent and putting her kidsâ€™ long-term welfare ahead of any desire for payback (besides, she can always get payback another way if she really feels the need: living well is the best revenge). In short, she is once again protecting her kids, which is what they need from her. Even if it makes her look unreasonable in their eyes, for now. Sheâ€™s even told Peter sheâ€™ll make sure he gets to see them, which is very mature of her because it also must be extraordinarily difficult to be fairer than heâ€™s been to her, even if it IS for the kidsâ€™ sake and not his.. He, on the other hand, has responded like a spoiled brat. Whoâ€™s the grown-up here, eh? Do you really need pictures??
2. Alicia also didnâ€™t need to articulate in detail her entire argument or justify herself to Peter. She said everything that needed to be said when she spat out â€œYou slept with Kalinda.â€ Of COURSE sheâ€™s a smart, intelligent woman whoâ€™s also an attorney, but so is he â€“ he didnâ€™t need the debate any more than she did to understand her decision, because he already knew his misconduct in detail, chapter and verse, and for much longer than Alicia did. Besides, sheâ€™s already made her decision, so she really doesnâ€™t care what his response will be and knows that making the effort to explain is both useless and beneath her. Thereâ€™s nothing to be gained by it.
@ spiderpig, this oneâ€™s for you, too. Were you sleeping at the time and not paying attention, is your memory on the blink, or did you just miss the episode where Alicia asked him point blank months earlier whether heâ€™d told her everything, and he swore he had? Huh? Whatâ€™s the deal? She asked, and HE LIED right to her face, and kept up the deception right up to the moment she confornted him. And this was looooooong after he swore he was trying to make it up to her and leading a more righteous life, and talking to the minister, etc. So why would anything he had to say now that heâ€™s been caught in the lie be remotely believable or make any difference? Seriously!! He had no right to expect to be forgiven for that bullshit.
And even at that point, a man who was genuinely still in love with his wife and trying to make things right would have, upon being caught out, at least admitted that heâ€™d been wrong and a coward and that he should have told her earlier, wtihout making more excuses, and groveled some. Instead, slimy Peter quickly shifts from making weak, unbelievable â€˜excusesâ€™ that Alicia quite sensibly doesnâ€™t believe to assuming that she slept with Will and blaming her. He figures that by attackaing her, heâ€™ll distract her and put her on the defensive, but Alicia doesnâ€™t fall for it and wonâ€™t play his game. Peterâ€™s offensive, idiotic behavior simply seals her decision. Now itâ€™s perfectly clear heâ€™s someone she canâ€™t and shouldnâ€™t live with, so she wonâ€™t. End of story.
Spiderpig, what you and Melissa fail to grasp is that thereâ€™s no good reason Alicia SHOULD forgive Peter and plenty of reasons, particularly with this last reveal, that she shouldnâ€™t. She doesnâ€™t â€˜oweâ€™ him forgiveness and never did â€“ as any responsible therapist or marriage counselor will tell you, the unfaithful spouse has to earn that forgiveness, by apologizing as many times as it takes for her to believe him, by taking responsibility for his behavior and not even attempting to excuse it, and by behaving well over time, no matter how long it takes. Peter didnâ€™t do that: he lied and betrayed her all over again by doing so. Besides, forgiveness is not simply a matter of deciding: just as you cannot make yourself love someone you donâ€™t or not love someone you do â€“ the only actual choice is in what you decide to do about whatever you feel, or what to do in response to a situation, idea, or principle â€“ you also cannot â€˜makeâ€™ yourself forgive someone you donâ€™t think you can trust. Given how deeply Peter hurt her and how publicly he humiliated her, Alicia has to feel like Peter is worth forgiving before she can actually do so; she canâ€™t just simply â€˜decideâ€™ and make it so. Thatâ€™s not how it works, and anyone who tells you it does is an ass.
And of course, Peter flunked the forgiveness test on all counts. Way to go, dickhead.
Finally, Melissa, yes it WOULD still matter if Peter had slept with a second but nameless person that Alicia didnâ€™t know instead of Kalinda and kept it from Alicia. Heâ€™s STILL an evil, untrustworthy poseur, and she still would have â€“ and should have â€“ left him. No self-respecting woman should let a man get away with betraying her ***TWICE***. Forget that!! If itâ€™d been me, I would have done exactly the same, save for one thing: Iâ€™d have given Peter a whopping dope-slap upside the head before walking out of his new apartment. Thatâ€™s so heâ€™d know I meant business.
Other than that, Iâ€™ve been very pleased with Aliciaâ€™s principled decisions and her refusal to stoop to Peterâ€™s level. Heâ€™s an emotional imbecile. Sheâ€™s better than that. All in all, despite her horrible pain and despair, sheâ€™s behaved admirably and protected her kids. Good for her. She owes no one any apologies or explanations — least of all him.
And I really want Alicia to succeed by remaining a good person, particularly given the cynics and opportunists that surround her. Her struggle to do so while remaining a realist and nobodyâ€™s fool is well worth it. However, she and Kalinda really do need to have a come-to-Jesus meeting soon if theyâ€™re to continue working together â€“ and I can barely wait for that. Should be fascinating!
Your suggestion that physical violence would have been some sort of improvement is offensive.
Webdiva – First, I never said Alicia should or should not forgive Peter. I said I don’t think she ever did.
Also, if it had been another woman besides Kalinda, do you really think she would have thrown him out the way she did? Packing his things, renting an apartment for him and inviting him there? No. I think she would have confronted him, yes, given him a chance to explain then thrown him out, separated, or whatever. I think the way she did it had everything to do with it being Kalinda.
I love the Patti Nyholm character. I could see her double cross a mile away, but it was still fun to watch. Martha Plimpton has such a twinkle in her eye and you can see everyone in the room enjoying themselves when she’s around. I liked seeing Ken in 2011 (although still in a very 1960s role) as well.
I wish Martha Plimpton got nicer parts. I know she’s in the Raising Hope show, but I just feel that show is too broad for her. I’d like to see her in the movies (well, besides my annual rewatching of the Goonies :) ).
Amazing acting all around. Loved the scene of her and Peter’s mother – yikes. I admire the character’s restraint; I can’t say that I would have handled Jackie with such, well, restraint.
Not sure how I feel about a Peter-Cary alliance. Not sure what the point will be. If Peter just wants to know if Alicia slept with Will or if there is an on-going affair between them, Cary doesn’t have the answers. I really don’t want Peter to get really nasty re: Alicia as she is the mom of his kids and given his jog – well, it would be pretty distasteful and I’m not into seeing he and Cary up to no good.
Her kids leave me cold – for me, I think it is the acting. When the daughter said Alicia had to protect them more/better, I actually laughed, the line was delivered so badly. But, I think we are stuck with these two kid actors.
I agree with some others, I haven’t needed Peter around to appreciate this marital explosion. I think the set up to this reveal and result has been well done.
Lee, my guess is that you’re going to see a “bro-mance” between Chris Noth and Matt Czuchry. They are two guys who are ethically challenged and can bond about their feelings that Juliana Margulies did each of them wrong.
I don’t think the kids are any great shakes as actors, but since all of the story arcs involving them have been so awful, I cut them a little slack. I winced at the line that made you laugh because I thought it was so emotionally tone-deaf.
I mean, I can see the kids being shocked and angry– “Now that we’ve finally got things back to normal with dad being out of jail and getting his job back you screw things up again”– but saying that mom needs to protect them when dad is the one who made them punch lines on Howard Stern is crazy manipulative.
@ DWAYNE I totally agree about the kids, I think it’s the writing. Grace is a pious little prig, and that’s quite dull and limiting, and she’s not a “person”, she reacts to everything in a very black and white way. I actually want to smack some sense into her, she has no mind of her own. The son is ridiculously naive and manipulable, as written, for a child in a family like this, having gone thru so much. Both are just dull, and add nothing to each story line. I wouldn’t blame the acting, they have little screen time and poor lines.
Yeah, I thought the line, “Mom, you need to protect us” was weird, practically a non-sequitur. Maybe it was so jarring because it didn’t sound natural coming from a kid.
Teenagers are often obnoxious know-it-alls who have black and white views. How many real teenagers do you like? I think the fact that so many viewers do not like them is not in and of itself a problem.
I believe a lot of people are missing the point here.
Alicia is not devastated about Peter’s other affair because she loves him so much this breaks her heart – it’s that:
1. She DID give up the one she REALLY loves (Will) to stay with Peter, mostly for her family, but also because he promised he turned over a new leaf and she came to trust him. Much of her anger is projected rage that she sacrificed WIll for this guy. While this is not 100% ‘logical’, well, in real life people are not always 100% logical.
2. Time and again, we are told how much Alicia hates putting herself in the public eye. She had to push aside a LOT of misgivings to do the TV interview to stand up for Peter – so finding out about the affair soon after was a big blow to her pride – she put her reputation on the line to stand up for Peter.
3. In rebuilding her life while Peter was in jail, one of Alicia’s biggest sources of emotional support was Kalinda – so finding out she played a part in betraying her also played an element in this being a ‘last straw’ moment (not necessarily so much that Kalinda has slept with Peter as much as it is Kalinda kept it secret from Alicia).
DB, you may or may not be right about point #1, but I think you’re projecting something way too predictable that, while it might have been true at the start of the series, no longer is. I think it’s more likely that Alicia has evolved, even as Weill and Peter have not, and she regrets that she gave this schmuck Peter an opportunity to change AND HE DIDN’T, and in the process she also discovered that Will is no longer the same person she fell for in college: he’s more callow, more slick, more shallow and less principled than she’d hoped, and she has NO ONE who deserves her now. She deserves better than either of them, but there is no man worth her in her future that she can see, and that’s just a devastating realization. She expects to be alone for a long time.
On points 2 and 3, you’re quite right. And now, Alicia REALLY has to start rebuilding again, without one friend left to help her. Talk about pain and loneliness. And even now, she refuses to use her children as a weapon against Peter by turning them against him. Now that’s a principled response, and it can’t be easy for her. Far from it. She’s the better person, period. And she deserves ALL of Eli Gold’s respect. Amazing how *he’s* the only one who really does see how much she’s worth as a human being.
Everyone keeps talking about how Peter didn’t really change, and is still a shcmuck and a very bad person. I am NOT defending him, but — what we’ve seen of him, since getting out of jail, has been a man trying to be a better man, his struggle with that pastor to find a religious core, and he hasn’t cheated. He has acknowledged great respect for Alicia’s abilities as a lawyer. He’s told her he’s fallen in love with her again. He has very much been showing her how much he values her.
She slammed him for a past indiscretion, a one-night indiscretion with someone he worked closely with. Yes, it’s a horrible stupidity that both — both — he and Kalinda kept this a secret, but you can’t understand that? They didn’t have an ongoing affair, it was ONE night that they both admitted was wrong. It didn’t repeat. Yes, very wrong to hide that, also completely destructive to admit it. How do you think Alicia would’ve handled that news earlier?
Again, not defending Peter’s character, but one of the flaws with his absence is we don’t really know what the intimate day to day has been with them; we’ve seen him running a campaign. If she really was ready to forgive him, and rebuild their marriage — or if the anger has just been on low simmer, and she’s been going through the motions. You can’t say look, he hasn’t changed because he got hurt and angry that she pissed on him on his night of glory and dumped his ass. Yes, she deserves not to be cheated on, to be respected and loved — but he’s been doing that. It seems he can’t get beyond his past behavior, or others won’t let him.
It’ll be intersting, next week, to see how the conflict plays out with Kalinda, who is also NOT a particularly moral woman. We love her ’cause she’s sexy and mysterious and tough, but she’s no one I’d trust. And the nonsense with Cary is my only complaint with this show — his character either moons after Kalinda, or carries a grudge against Alicia way behind reason; he got his own job, and power, and has bested her in court. Dopn’t blame Peter for cheesy plotting.
DB here: to the above posters.
Yes, the show has made a point of showing Alicia react in a disapproving way in regards to Will’s moral lapses, however we have been DIRECTLY TOLD that Alicia is in love with him (most notably when her brother confronted her about it and told her to leave Peter and go to him). As the show has not made an equally OVERT gesture to show that Alicia is NO LONGER in love with Will – we can assume she still has powerful feelings for him.
And I feel positive that Peter’s allegations that Alicia has been sleeping with Will are not supposed to be pure fantasy – that he has picked up on some real feelings (even though he is wrong about the sex part).
Frankly – I don’t think Peter’s reactions at the end of the show are meant to paint him as a COMPLETE villain. He is emotionally devastated, and his ‘jerkiness’ is somewhat to be expected under the circumstances – he was lashing out and not thinking. Now if after cooling down he starts going after Alicia via Carey – THAT will be a different story.
In any case, I think, XBROOKLYNGRRL that Alicia’s primary anger at Peter upon hearing about Kalinda is not she is angry at him for cheating with someone in the ‘bad old days’ who she did not even know at the time, it is that in her mind, she gave up a chance for happiness with Will for that guy.
For what it’s worth, I don’t think this is headed towards Alicia falling in Will’s arms – let me be the first to suggest she is going to be ‘alone’ for awhile, then get involved with Alan Cumming’s character.
I love when Virginia flirts with her friend instead of a man, and then guesses the waiter has an inspirational rock in his pocket. I knew that the harmless flirting would go bad right after they introduced the idea, but I never thought it would be the barista guy naked in a bed. The rose petals must have been glued there…I hope. I was able to watch this latest episode before I got home because of my DISH Network employee Sling adapter. My kids wanted me to take them to Chuckie Cheese so I wouldnâ€™t have had time this week otherwise. I really like how my Sling gives me the ability to fit TV into my life rather than the other way around.
Bryon