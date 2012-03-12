‘The Good Wife’ – ‘Long Way Home’: Yes, sir, that’s my baby

A review of last night’s “The Good Wife” coming up just as soon as we split the check…
“Long Way Home” was Dylan Baker’s fourth appearance as Colin Sweeney. He’s clearly enjoying himself in the role, and I’ve always liked Baker (for a long time, my Twitter avatar was this picture of him eating a cat on “The Pitts”), but I think we may be at the less-is-more point with the character. “The Good Wife” in general leans too heavily on “shocking” twists to court cases in the final act, and since Sweeney’s always playing seven angles at once, his stories are even more twist-dependent. It’s like the point “The Practice” reached where every time Bobby Donnell got a seemingly-innocent client acquitted, it turned out they were actually guilty and manipulating the hell out of their attorney. Do it once or twice, and it’s shocking; do it every time, and it’s beyond predictable. On the other hand, I won’t object to an hour of watching Morena Baccarin, since “Homeland” likely won’t be back until September.
For me, the more engaging parts of the episode involved Alicia’s real estate quandary and Cary being confronted with the racial double-standard at work. The sequence where Alicia revisited her old house was very well-done(*), and also tied in nicely to the Caitlin subplot. Alicia suggests that Caitlin will want to go back to work one day and will regret the time away, and while she’s flourished at Lockhart Gardner, I do wonder if it would have ever occurred to her to return to the law (at least, before both kids were off to college) if it hadn’t been for Peter’s arrest.
(*) At first, I wondered why the new owners wouldn’t have painted over the height markers Alicia made as the kids grew up, but then I remembered there are a couple of obscure corners in my house where we never got around to covering up things referring to previous owners.
And the Cary/Peter subplot did a nice job of illustrating a problem that is very real at many workplaces: not overt, ugly racism, but a boss who subconsciously feels more comfortable with others of a similar background (and skin color), filling the leadership positions with those people without even recognizing what he’s doing. Peter’s not evil, but we know he has flaws, and this is one he’s not even fully aware of. “The Good Wife” is often at its best in dealing with subtler ethical/moral issues like this, and that was a strong story that made its point without pushing too hard.
What did everybody else think?
Yeah. It was quite interesting to me that Peter seemed completely oblivious to the double standard he was setting. Cary, who I initially disliked on this show and has become a really compelling character, really had to spell it out for him. Of course, there was also the fact that it needed to be spelled out to Cary himself by a black female colleague.
“Of course, there was also the fact that it needed to be spelled out to Cary himself by a black female colleague.”
This is true but it is also an extremely realistic scenario.
I really like how they’ve handled Cary. When he initially left Lockhart-Gardner it looked like he would turn into a somewhat cartoonish villain (or at least as close to one as could happen in the world of TGW) but the writers have made him a much more nuanced character that I find myself rooting for in most situations.
I agree–his seemingly excessive desire for revenge on Lockhart-Gardner has been effectively turned into passion for his position in the state attorney’s office. His character has been developed well, particularly with this past episode.
@BrentAlistair: most people have to have their privilege pointed out to them. It reflects really well on Cary that he didn’t immediately get defensive and instead examined himself and Peter on the basis of his colleague’s criticism, and then took action.
Thought it was a really good episode… but I am a little dissapointed that Anna Camp appears to be leaving the show. I thought she was pretty good in her role and could have seen her staying for a while. With that being said, I am happy that it turned out she wasn’t as “sneaky” as every one else thought she was (for now at least). Sometimes it is nice to see someone who isn’t so corrupt or mischievous as most people on TGW are.
Methinks that Peter may have a problem with running for Governor if his “workplace” issues come to light. Yes, he’s not doing it on purpose but this is precisely why he needs to be made aware of his actions look.
I’m not sure if Caitlin was really leaving LG because she is pregnant or if she & David Lee are up to something… Either way it wouldn’t surprise me.
I meant,” how his actions look”
Alan your comments are spot on around “familiarity” within the work place. Working within Sales in Corporate America, people prefer working with people they like. And their have been studies that show people “like” individuals who look like them.
It can go both ways across the racial divide
The TV business has had to deal with this a lot. There historically aren’t enough women and/or people of color on writing staffs because people tend to hire their buddies, and their buddies tend to look like them.
I have to say that I enjoy the Sweeney episodes because it’s like the man lives in an alternate universe and yet he somehow mostly seems to manipulate things to work in HIS world rather than ours. The “WTF?” expressions on Alicia’s face throughout the episode were priceless. Especially in the last scene where he walks in like everything is perfectly normal and just like everybody else…the man’s a freaking reality warper.
Also deeply enjoyed the perjery issues on both sides.
Am also disappointed at Caitlin leaving the show–really, that’s what all the buildup about her was about? Kind of a waste of a plot there. I kept wanting Alicia to point out that it’s always good to have a backup career.
Anyone else think this whole real estate thing is setting up having Peter and Alicia live together again by the end of the season? If they’re not getting a divorce and faking being together for Donna Brazile and Alicia broke up with Will…
One thing I could see happening with Caitlin now gone (for the moment, at least) and Cary placing himself on administrative leave is that perhaps he leaves Peter’s office to return to LG. Anyone else think that’s a possibility?
Caitlin’s storyline allows us and Alicia to revisit her past decisions, their consequences, and what obligation Alicia may feel to provide guidance Caitlin. However, given there is no one true path in this situation, is there anything more she can really do? The show nicely illustrates the inner dilemmas we face.
@Agosgos: I think that’s a plausible theory, especially since we’ve seen Cary mellow/rise above his anger at L&G.
Although I do not like the Peter character, I agree that he is not aware of the choices he’s making in his office as it pertains to race but should Cary have said something? I think Julianna Margulies did an excellent job in this episode, especially that last scene. Of course, and as usual, I have no idea what it meant. Does she want a part of her old life back or would living in the house again be too painful? How much of that life was a lie? The writers are quite good at keeping me guessing about where the story is going.
The firm’s having power struggles and is dealing with Will’s suspension. Alicia needs more money. Cary’s job’s in danger. Seems like a lot of secular turmoil. Could we be looking at TGW’s version of “Stering-Cooper-Draper-Pryce” by the end of the season?
I have to say when I found out Cary was in trouble and Caitlin was leaving, I assumed that was going to provide the avenue for Cary to return to Lockhart Gardner. Did this occur to anyone else?
Yes – wish I had scrolled down further to read your comment first. lol
I agree, seems like an opening for him to return to LG…Thought of this also when Will was suspended.
But I also had the thought that maybe Cary could join Canning’s firm (Michael J Fox) It would be good to see him going up against Alicia and LG in some civil cases.
I had another thought that Cary should run for States Attorney when Peter runs for Governor.
It seemed to me when Alicia apologized for not being a good mentor, she was referring to Caitlin’s life decision to leave law practice, while Caitlin’s response was in terms of Alicia’s mentoring her in her job–was this how others understood this? Caitlin’s reply, under other circumstances, might have seemed like a dig, but given that in every case she’s been shown to be straightforward in her interactions with her colleagues, I believe her character was being sincere. Just another lovely nuanced moment in this episode!
Have it sitting on the Tivo, so I haven’t read your review yet. Just wanted to say I appreciate it when you review this show (and wanted to say it while you still might be reading the comments). Any chance you or Dan could fit it into a weekly rotation, or is it still too procedural to merit that?
I really liked this episode. Once again, I find Alicia to be the least interesting person on the show. I keep watching because everyone else is so good (it has the opposite problem that Dexter does). I didn’t mind the Sweeney case. I mean, four times in three seasons really isn’t THAT much. I really liked the Cary plot. He seems to be a genuine guy who is just trying to do the right thing. I agree with others that he’s less interested in getting revenge on Lockhart-Gardner and Alicia (and frankly, I think his feelings were justified, as he’s just a better lawyer than Alicia is and only lost the job to her because of her relationship with Will and her access to Peter’s political friends) and more interested in doing a good job in his current position in the DA’s office.
Also, Alan didn’t mention this, but I really liked how Caitlin’s departure was handled. I liked her speech about leaving the law to be a mom because that’s what she wanted–she had nothing to prove, and even if she did, she didn’t want to. I thought that was very refreshing because it’s not the sort of thing you would see on a show like this. Whether she decided to stay or go, Caitlin’s decision is her own and should be respected.
The downside is that the show spent a lot of time building up some kind of tension between Alicia and Caitlin (tension that was almost entire one-sided from Alicia’s direction–I really can’t stand her), and it just sort of fizzled. So I really have no idea why they did that. I wasn’t all that interested in seeing a rivalry between Alicia and Caitlin (especially since Caitlin didn’t seem to be all that interested in it), but I WAS interested in seeing a battle between Alicia and David Lee. I couldn’t believe that Alicia basically pulled rank to put Caitlin back in her place, forgetting that Caitlin’s uncle is probably the most powerful person at the firm other than Diane and Will. So stupid.
I like all whole caitlin story line- but i think there is more—-kalinda is never wrong !
A few people have mentioned that the Caitlin buildup “fizzled”. I think that’s the whole point. Alicia built up a whole corporate rivalry in her mind, when all Caitlin wanted was to be a wife and mom. As the ending reminded us, there was a time when that’s all Alicia wanted as well. The two plots together highlighted how far Alicia’s come in the past couple of years – and not entirely in a good way.
I’m starting to think the whole point is what Ray said – Kalinda is never wrong and there’s much more to Caitlin’s departure than meets the eye. It could even be a power-play by David Lee (who was recently let go as Alicia’s counsel).
I saw the parallel between Alicia’s past and Caitlin’s decision to leave the law career early to get married and have children.
That was a great scene when Alicia was looking at the height marks in her old house. Besides the great acting by Juliana, I love “if these walls could talk” type of stories.
I don’t think she’ll move back into that house though. After returning to practicing law, it doesn’t seem like the ‘society woman’ vibe that goes with living in that neighborhood fits who Alicia has become. I’m thinking that Diane will come through with that raise, and Alicia will stay where she is.