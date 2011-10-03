‘The Good Wife’ – ‘The Death Zone’: Axis of awesome

A quick review of last night’s “The Good Wife” coming up just as soon as I invoice it…

Many things happened in “The Death Zone,” including Diane finally getting wise to some of the things going on in Alicia’s personal life (courtesy of Peter using the power of his office to mess with Will), Eddie Izzard getting to use about 16 different British dialects as the clever rival attorney (albeit in a storyline that talked a little too much about our impressions of the British, and vice versa, rather than just letting the differences play out), Peter being remarkably candid (and kind to Alicia) to his son, and guest star Michael Kelly being more interesting in a few minutes of screen time as political strategist Micky Gunn than he ever was on “Criminal Minds: Suspicious Behavior.”

But it’s hard to even remember anything happened in the hour other than the first meeting of Eli and Kalinda, which was so momentous – and as splendid as one might have imagined – that Eli had to keep remarking on how strange it was that they’d never met before. Some of that is no doubt a reference to her time working for Peter – or perhaps another one of Eli’s clients, before Peter and Kalinda helped each other out – but there was definitely a sense of meta from a bunch of writers who were understandably pleased to present this kind of Marvel Team-Up.

What did everybody else think? Are you ready for the Gold/Sharma spin-off now now now? Or did you prefer the Alicia-centric portions of the hour?