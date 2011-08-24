‘The Hour’ – ‘Episode 2’: Hanging with Mr. Elms

A quick review of the second episode of “The Hour” coming up just as soon as I click my heel harder on the third step…
“It’s what you do for someone you believe in.” -Bel
“And you believe in him?” -Freddie
While I found the setting and characters of “The Hour” intriguing in the first episode, I also found it a bit of a slog, as Abi Morgan and company had to establish so much about this world and its people. Having established what The Hour(*) is and who’s working on it, episode 2 is much lighter on its feet, having to only pause long enough to explain a bit about the Suez Canal crisis.(**)
(*) As I did when I reviewed “Sports Night” on the old blog, I’m going to refer to the scripted TV drama in quotes and the show-within-the-show in italics to keep myself and you sane.
(**) And because it’s been so long since I read about it in history class, I’d forgotten that Egypt’s prime minister at the time was named Nasser, and therefore was confused for quite some time about why characters in 1956 were discussing NASA when the space agency wouldn’t exist until 1958. (The American spacesuit in the opening scene contributed to this confusion.)
In particular, we get to spend a fair amount of time on the Freddie/Bel/Hector triangle, which is part romantic jealousy, part professional jealousy, and all complicated. Bel likes Hector and also needs him for The Hour to work, Freddie resents the hell out of this son of privilege(***) gliding his way to the top when (at first, at least) he’s clearly in so far over his head but also doesn’t like the way Bel looks at him, Hector has his wife to worry about, etc. All very “Broadcast News,” sure – Hector’s story about why he wanted to be a newsman even sounds a bit like the story the William Hurt character says about his father – but done well, and with three terrific actors.
(***) Though what I loved about the scene where Freddie pulls Hector’s resume out of thin air is that Hector gets to be amused by the whole thing. This isn’t Freddie putting the handsome rich guy in his place; it’s too men who are more equal than either wants to admit.
And the espionage plot takes a bit more shape – even if that shape at times very closely resembles “Rubicon,” with its obsession with crossword puzzles and elaborate corkboard conspiracy diagrams – including the arrival of the murderous Mr. Kish as an undercover operative at The Hour.
Very interesting, all around.
I’m taking next week off and will likely only have time before I go to put up a post inviting you all to discuss the third episode, and once I’m back, we’ll be starting to get deep into fall premiere craziness, with the show’s finale airing on the Wednesday of the broadcast network season’s premiere week. So I don’t know how much time I’ll have to write going forward. But it’s an interesting show and at the very least I want to create a place where people can discuss it (keeping in mind, as always, that the spoiler rules around here say that it’s NOT okay to discuss anything that happens in episodes that have yet to air in the United States).
What did everybody else think?
What I love about this show, is that the relationship between Freddie and Hector, is not one note. At points they can’t stand each other, then they have some moments where they respect each other, all while having to work together to make sure that The Hour succeeds, and all this makes very compelling drama and a lot more interesting than the usual triangle, where usually the members of the same sex don’t interact that much.
Freddie is my only real problem with this show. Everything else is fascinating but he’s annoying. It may be the actor, he’s too squirrelly, he seems about 5 years of maturity away from deserving a woman like the Romola’s character. I’m glad you are reviewing this.
And I think that is the point… and why she is so interested in Hector and almost looks at Freddie like a little brother.
I hear you and that’s a fair point. [spoiler for episode 1 from last week] I think I soured on him a little also because of the way the climactic bathroom scene was directed. He didn’t even take the strap off the girl’s neck or make any great effort to save her after getting her down, just kind of stared while she died. Not that he could have saved her anyway but still, you try.
Regardless of my nitpicks I’d still highly recommend this series to anyone.
Is it just me, or does anyone else watch this and expect Dominic West to just go “What the F*** did I do?” when something goes wrong?
I honestly think that is the main reason I am watching it!
I myself am holding out for, “Can I get scrapple with that?”
I thought Tim Piggott-Smith’s (Lord Elms) little turn from politician to “you’re always welcome, Freddy” was one of the most emotionally rich little bits of acting I’ve seen for a while. I’m assuming that it was a little throwaway line, and has no particular bearing on plot twists, but I actually was crying for the guy, bearing up like that about his daughter.
Is it just me or is anyone else having a hard time following the accented dialogue especially Freddie with his Cockneyesque accent and rapid delivery?
Nothing about Freddie’s dialect is Cockneyesque, and if you watch any British programmes (regional spelling!) or movies it should be quite easy to follow.
Bel’s secretary girl on the other hand…
Yes, she’s the only one I have troulbe understanding.
I love this show, but I can’t add anything except Bel is incredibly sexy! I’ve already seen all of the episodes and I won’t spoil it but I think you should all keep watching! It’s a great show!
I did like the second episode more than the first. In fact, I have seen the whole series, and I grew to like it more and more. I hope it gets a second series.
Loved the reference to Johnny Morris with regard to the phone hierarchy – anyone aged over about 30 will have fond memories of him and his animal magic :)
All in all, great show :)
I was afraid this would be the typical love triangle—where you’re not supposed to root for the handsome, charming man (Hector) over the plainer lead character (Freddy), but in this show I can’t help but like Hector because he’s not perfect. He may be handsome and charming off camera, but he’s a nervous mess on camera. While I like Freddy as a character, I find him incredibly annoying whenever he’s around Hector. I get it. He has a crush on Bel and is jealous of Hector. But he also realizes she’s not interested in him and I was glad to see him finally grow up a little and help Hector with his interview.
I smiled a little when they introduced the crossword puzzles. Having been a big fan of Rubicon I couldn’t help but see the similarities. However, I’m hoping the resolution of the conspiracy plot is satisfying, unlike that of Rubicon.
Did anyone understand what was going on with Bel when she went into the bathroom and did something to her stocking? She seemed a little freaked out throughout the episode. Is there something more going on with her beyond the pressure of her TV show?
She’d just been threatened by that squirrely guy with the glasses to either bag the Egypt interview or go easy on him. She put up a strong face in front of her boss, but clearly she’s a little scared.
Is it just me or is Dominic West an Andy Griffith clone in this series? Not so in “The Wire,” just in “The Hour.”
Was it clear to anyone who the man was with Ruth and Kish in the video? He seemed too blond to be her fiancee and too young to be the dead professor.
Pretty sure it was the dead professor.
Bel exits her boss’ office after being threatened by the guy with the glasses and says erebus teneo lupum…”go look it up.” It’s latin for “holding the wolf by its ears,” which means you’re in danger by holding on and danger by letting go. Today’s equivalent would be “holding a tiger by its tail.” That’s how Bel felt about the Egypt interview.
auribus teneo lupum