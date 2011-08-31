‘The Hour’ – ‘Episode 3’: The man who knows

I’m on vacation this week, but I did promise to put up a post for people to discuss the latest episode of “The Hour,”Â which features various personal revelations at the large country estate, Freddie advancing on the mysterious Mr. Kish, and various other bits of mid-’50s British goodness. What did everybody else think of it?
Im enjoying this show. The whole noir thing is a little dramatic for me, but at the same time it’s a welcome departure from most television. The plot picked up steam tonight and there was some well deserved sexual tension with Bel and Hector. Thumbs up.
I just have to say that I love Freddie! Yes he’s a little insufferable, stupidly stubborn, and has many, many flaws, but still I kinda love him as character. Especially when it comes to his relationship with Bel. I’m always wondering abut the specifics in the past of these two, and why Freddie seems so certain he doesn’t have a future with her.
I’m enjoying the show but I feel like this is one of the cases where the British TV model doesn’t quite work. The six episode format works well to keep the “spy” part of the show moving briskly but I almost wish they would “slow burn,” the other character and plot development. The quiet moments between Freddie/Bel and Bel/Hector would’ve felt more earned if we’d actually watched the interpersonal dynamics for a couple more episodes prior. And Mr. Kish seems to have a compelling backstory that probably could use another couple of moments (maybe will get that in the coming weeks).
Love the tone and feel of the show overall just wished it wasn’t so compressed.
Couldn’t agree more- it was about this episode that really started to feel some stories were rushed. 10-13 episodes would have been so much better. They also could have split the story over 2 seasons of 6 episodes, but I have read this might be the only season, as it hasn’t been renewed yet. I hope it comes back.
The Hour has been “recomissioned” for another series.
[www.bbc.co.uk]
Rob – As was reported on HitFix as well. But BBC 2 recommissioning a second season of “The Hour” isn’t the same as BBC America committing to *airing* said second season in the United States… [Of course, even if BBC America for some strange reason doesn’t air those episodes, they’ll still be available via other means that HitFix obviously doesn’t publicly endorse.]
-Daniel
This show was incredibly slow out of the gate, but it’s become incredible here in the third episode.
I recently saw Burn Gorman (Mr. Kish) in the Ricky Gervais/Stephen Merchant film “Cemetery Junction” where he played PC Renwick, and was incredible in the short time he was on the screen.
Romola Garai continues to impress and builds on the “woman in a position of power who everyone doubts” role. I’m reminded of Felicity Huffman’s role of Dana Whitaker on “SportsNight.”
Perhaps the weakest element here in Episode 3 was Dominic West. Maybe I’m just waiting for a “Cool” Lester Freamon cameo, but I just didn’t buy his performance in the pheasant hunting scene.
Overall, this series is definitely building momentum. From the preview at the end of Episode 2, we knew Mr. Kish was going to die, but I had no idea who would be present and the circumstances surrounding his death.
I wonder if his MI6 life insurance policy covers stairwell mishaps?
Ugh. I just realized I used the word “incredible” three times in two sentences.
That’s what the kids call “epic fail.”
Hope episode 4 is better. Kish vs Lyons dust-up was completely unbelievable. A stronger man traps a weaker man in a lavatory stall, and he gets away? The fight was poorly staged, and Kish’s suicide in the stairwell was unbelievable. So much about this show could be good, but the writng sucks.