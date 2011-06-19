‘The Killing’ – ‘Orpheus Descending’: Reviewing the season finale

“The Killing” wrapped up its first season tonight. I interviewed showrunner Veena Sud about the season, and highly recommend you read that before we get to my review of the finale, as I’ll be discussing what she said a lot. My review – with plentiful spoilers for the episode, of course – coming up just as soon as me doing math is like a dog wearing a hat…
When AMC announced the renewal of “The Killing,” and that Veena Sud would remain in charge, I tried to be optimistic. The people who run AMC aren’t dumb, I thought, and they know their brand and how the audience feels about it. If they were willing to make this move before airing the finale and seeing the reaction, it was because they had seen the final cut and thought it would quell a lot of the doubts people have had about the show, and/or because Sud had made a season 2 pitch for that acknowledged many of this season’s missteps and talked smartly about how they would be eliminated going forward.
Having seen the finale, and now talked to Sud, not so much on either account. “Orpheus Descending” itself is a mess, and an insult to the audience who have stuck around for the last three months. And based on my conversation with Sud, it sounds like we’re getting more of the same next year.
So this will be the last review I write of “The Killing,” because this will be the last time I watch “The Killing.” Because I have no interest in going forward with a show that treats its audience this way.
I, like many of you, had grown so frustrated with the thin characterization and plotting based entirely around red herring cliffhangers that I was largely sticking it out to find out who killed Rosie…
…only they didn’t tell us, instead going for one last mega-fake-out, in which we learn that Richmond was framed, by Holder (revealed to have a hidden agenda just when Linden was learning to like/trust him), working for a person or persons unknown for reasons unknown. And just as we learn that, Belko steps up to assassinate Richmond for what he believes is the damage he did to Belko’s surrogate family.
Not that I had loved the finale up to that point, but when we got to that final sequence, starting with Linden getting the phone call on the plane… well, let’s just say that I began uttering a whole bunch of words that I’ve been hearing a lot in my “Deadwood” rewatch.
Sud’s argument is that no one involved with the show ever explicitly said the murder would be solved within the framework of these 13 episodes. I don’t have the time or ability to study every single interview and piece of promotional material from the last six months to confirm that for sure, but if it was never explicitly stated, it was strongly implied. When you market a show with a poster of the dead girl’s face and the tagline “Who Killed Rosie Larsen?,” you are telling people that if they tune in, they will get an answer to that question, and in a reasonable amount of time.
Now, in fairness, “Twin Peaks” had a similar marketing campaign back in the day, and they didn’t close the case in the first season, but there were a couple of key differences. The first is that “Twin Peaks” wasn’t based on a Danish show that had, in fact, solved its case within the confines of its first season (albeit a first season with 20 episodes to this show’s 13), and therefore created an expectation of same in anyone who knew that. The second is that by the time that first “Twin Peaks” season had ended, it was clear that there were so, so many more reasons to watch and enjoy that show than simply finding out the killer’s identity.
At this point, “The Killing” has virtually nothing else. It utterly failed to make Rosie herself matter. It failed at making Stan and Mitch into anything but monotonous engines of grief. It failed to make the political campaign the least bit interesting at any point. And while it briefly turned Linden and Holder into three-dimensional humans with the episode a few weeks ago that put the investigation on hold, a lot of that was undercut by the Holder reveal here at the end. Obviously, the stuff about his addiction, his sister and his nephew was true, but the building of the relationship and trust with Linden wasn’t.
Sud also said that part of the point of ending the season this way was to remind the audience that this isn’t a formula cop show, and they can throw out their expectations. But she’s wrong. This show DOES have a formula, one that’s very easy to anticipate now. Because all you really have to understand about “The Killing” – and what should have made me anticipate where the finale was going, only even I couldn’t fathom that the creative team would so fundamentally misread their audience in that way – is this:
Every single thing this show tells you is a lie.
Forget about them not revealing the killer in the finale. That’s a spirit of the law vs. the letter of the law question. This is about everything else.
We were told that Sud and company would use the extended time to really get to know the characters in a way that a traditional police procedural can’t. We haven’t. Most of the characters have turned out to be ciphers (the Larsens), not who we were told they were (Holder) or both (Richmond).
Nearly every episode of the series ended with a scene flashing a neon “Guilty!” sign at a new character, the better to lure us into watching the next episode, only for that episode to almost immediately clear that character. Sud tells me most of their early red herrings came from the Danish show. I haven’t seen “Forbrydelsen,” but based on the acclaim it received and the continued support it gets from people here who have watched both shows, even if the broad points were the same, I have to assume that the American creative team lost something major in the translation.
When last week’s episode ended with Richmond standing ominously in the doorway staring down Linden, looking like the obvious killer, I worried that he would be one final red herring. Then we came into the finale, and the tension continued, complete with horror movie-style music whenever Linden and Richmond were in a scene together, and I wrote in my notes, “The only way this isn’t manipulative and annoying in the extreme is if he actually did it.” So when Holder turned up the final piece of evidence, I was relieved, even though it did feel like the case against him had some major holes in it. (Oakes remains a useless, dismissive, irritating plot device, but towards the end he had a vague point.) It wasn’t a terribly satisfying or compelling conclusion to the case – and, as I’d said way back at the start of the season, it was almost an anti-climax, given how much time the show devoted to the political campaign even when it was entirely unrelated to the investigation – but at least it was A conclusion. We wanted to know who killed Rosie, and we found out, and it was a guy we’d spent a lot of time with, even though we learned very little about him and sometimes had trouble staying awake during his scenes.
But then… to pull the rug out from under one last time, in grander fashion than ever before? On a show that many viewers have lost complete and total faith in? On a show where even the supportive reviews and comments have had an undercurrent of, “Let’s wait for the finale; I’m sure there’s a plan to all of this” to them? That’s as colossal and unpleasant a miscalculation in a TV season finale as I can remember.
Now, Sud says all of this was planned at the start of the season, and also that she paid very little attention to reviews or other feedback of the episode. And that’s fine. Not only are creators not under obligation to follow all the ebbs and flows of viewer reaction, but it’s often counter productive. Creativity by committee or crowdsourcing is rarely a good idea, and the best TV shows tend to be the ones made with a singular, uncompromising vision. Sud ultimately made a bad, frustrating show, but she did it not knowing how people would respond to it and believing that her approach was the right one.
But how does AMC not realize how viewers(*) are responding to this thing? Even if they thought this kind of ending was a great idea when the season started, how do they not head Sud off at the pass once it becomes clear how the show is being received? Or, if production was too far along at the point at which opinion started to turn against the show – or if AMC execs don’t want to meddle midway through a season (as opposed to the messy split with the “Rubicon” creator after that pilot was shot) – how do they not even wait until the finale airs to decide for sure that they not only want another season, but want it with this creative team?
(*) And, again, I acknowledge that viewership has stayed largely consistent for much of the season, that there remain some critics who like it, as well as some of you in the comments. It’s entirely possible that the silent majority of the 2 million who have been tuning in most weeks do like it, and aren’t just sticking it out from some sense of completism. And if that’s true, and those people aren’t as turned off by the finale than I was, then AMC was right to stick by Sud. But I will not be surprised in the least if the show returns in 2012 with a VASTLY smaller audience. Because not only did the ending leave a bad taste, but there’s not even a promise of a fresh start next season. Same creative team, and same story, at least for a while. If you hated the finale, I can’t imagine any reason to come back; nearly a year removed, even the people who just wanted to know who killed Rosie won’t care anymore.
I can understand that they might feel that A)viewers will be even angrier if this turned out to be the series finale, and when you’re a niche network that’s built a careful relationship with its core audience, you don’t want to anger them that much; and B)this whole thing was Veena Sud’s plan, and the story continues, and therefore there isn’t an easy or sensible opportunity to bring in somebody else. Or they might just look at those 2 million viewers a week, assume everything’s okay, and move on from there.
But over the course of this season, “The Killing” has gone from a show that proved the AMC brand wasn’t infallible to one that proves the channel is capable of putting out an absolute trainwreck.
And the really frustrating part is that there actually were elements of the show that might have kept me watching if the writing was even a hair’s breadth better and less insulting. The performances by the two cops and the Larsens remained terrific – just watch everything that washes over Brent Sexton’s face as Stan ponders how to answer Amber’s question about how many kids he has(**) – and the look and atmosphere were great (even if the constant torrential downpours eventually turned into a running joke). Even Linden’s various confrontations with Richmond last week and this would have been effective if they had actually been about our heroine going toe-to-toe with the killer, and not just another in an unending series of fake-outs.
(**) Though even that scene was impaired by more plot stupidity. No way does Amber not know who Stan Larsen is and what he looks like, either from earlier in the investigation as the father of her husband’s murdered student, or from recent days as the man who beat her husband into a coma.
But I don’t care who killed Rosie, who’s pulling Holder’s strings or why, whether Belko succeeds in killing Richmond, how Linden will return from Sonoma, where Mitch went, or any of it.
I’ve been lied to by this show for the last time. Good luck to those of you who continue with it into the second season.
What did everybody else think?
I haven’t read your review yet, Alan, but I want to give a big eff you to the writers of this crap show and AMC for renewing it. As crappy an ending as Richmond being the killer would have been, it would have been WAAAAY better than this piece-of-crap ending.
@paterickschmede, I was with you into until the last three paragraphs. No matter how poorly conceived and written, the misogyny still isn’t cool.
maybe if it had a dancing dwarf it would be better…
Yup, Patrick’s comment has been deleted, as will any others I see in this post or the interview that start attacking Veena Sud specifically because of her gender. You can hate her and/or her show without having to stoop to that, folks. And the signal of the legitimate complaints gets lost in the noise of the misogynist insults.
Ouch. Really trying to remember what I posted.
Oh, i don’t know. I think its refreshing with some misogyn after all the usual misandry but in comments and in shows. Amazing how how the gender wheel has turned.
@Hwat — Don’t start; you’re getting off topic. Oh, wait: were you waiting for someone to say your remark was just another guy thing?? Done!
See how silly that was? Now let’s get back to snarking about the principal in this enterprise, chapter and verse, and where she got it abysmally wrong.
Absolutely infuriating and disgraceful. This was a slap in the face to the audience.
Awful. I just read who was the killer in the Danish version so I’m just going with that as the answer and won’t return next season.
Honestly, I really defended this show all season and felt that sometimes Alan and others were being too hard on a perfectly fine show. That however has changed.
It is so intellectually dishonest and creatively lazy to end with the lack of resolution. You can have this type of cliffhanger in a series but NOT when the series only focus is this one murder.
I will not watch season two. I have a feeling Im not alone. That is what happens when you let a procedural hack try and run a show that is not network pablum. It is an utter disaster, creatively bankrupt, embarrassing and disappointing.
All the best The Killing. I wont see you in the next life.
I too have defended the show and thought folks abandoning the ship along the way were being unfair. I had become invested in the show, had love for it even, despite the sluggish pacing, comedic amounts of rain, the constant use of Michael Mann-esque blue lens filter, the unrealistic and borderline inept police work, even the leaden and obvious “red herring” formula that nearly every episode was violently shoe-horned into, as if off of the assembly line. Despite all that, I was with it all the way to the finale, looking forward to every episode.
Why? Because I had grown to care about Holder and Linden, and their friendship as too relatively powerless and broken people in well over their heads with this case. Former Meth-head, junk food vegetarian Det. Holder may have been my favorite character on any show this past season.
Soooooo… That series finale made me want to shoot my TV, Elvis style. Not only did they fail to provide the answer to the tagline “Who Killed Rosie Larsen?”, in a most unsatisfying manner, but much, much worse they took Holder and made him (preposterously) a calculating villain. And invalidated everything that kept me watching. It was callous, it was lightly conceived, and I feel completely betrayed.
It is not the “anti-cop cop show”, as the arrogant show runner would suggest, but rather “the anti-show show”. I was one of the people who still cared. Now I don’t. Congrats, Veena Sud. (Not that you will read this.)
I couldn’t have said it better myself. Holder kept we watching this show. It is so dishonest to now turn the tables on us and make him the villain. HE’S THE ONLY FREAKING INTERESTING CHARACTER, and this twist betrayed everything we learned about him. Sure, he was placed on the case by higher ups, so that makes him suspicious, but nothing HE did indicated he was dirty. I really hate this show.
Thank you for so eloquently stating my biggest problem by far with the finale. So capriciously and arbitrarily flipping the show’s best character doesn’t just undermine him, it ruins him. And it gives one last giant, disdainful middle finger to an audience that by the end was grasping for reasons to hang around. Thanks for stepping on our fingers.
I couldn’t agree with you more. I’m furious that I spent this much time on this show to have that ridiculous ending.
I’m fairly certain the look on Mireille Enos’ face while she sat on that plane after taking that phone call wasn’t in character. She was thinking, “Wow, *this* is the show that was going to be my big break?”
Awful TV. Awful Series. Awful Finale. Awful Twist Ending. I blame myself though for continuing to watch this. And I blame AMC for renewing, giving them the opportunity to drag this crap on.
I have to admit, I have been saving episodes of the show on the DVR. I can only take shows that burn slowly in large chunks.
So I guess I shouldn’t bother watching this series? If the payoff is as bad as you are saying, is it worth it?
You may or may not like it. The reactions are pretty mixed. However, stop the last episode 5 minutes before it ends and you get some nice resolution that sort of makes sense.
The problem is that there is no payoff. I kept watching solely to find out who the killer was — over the vehement protests of my husband who kept repeating that the show had juat gotten so bad. The non-ending ending was insulting to viewers. Doing something just because people won’t expect it with no real plan isn’t creative; it’s lazy. This is probably the angriest I can ever recall being with a season finale. Worst. Finale. Ever. Indeed.
Let me say this. I wish I could unwatch this show, that there was some way to erase it from my brain, delete it from my mental DVR.
*Slow Clap for Alan’s Fury*
I couldn’t agree more. I’m checked out. Maybe next year I will Google and find out who did it, but right now I just don’t care anymore. It’s like Veena Sud rang my doorbell and when I answered, she punched me in the crotch and just stood there laughing at me as I withered like a beetle on its back. I do feel bad for some of these actors – they have great talent. Too bad they are wasting it on this piece of crap show.
Amen and well said. So angry…
At least it didn’t rain.
It rained when Stan visited the new house he bought.
I told my friend who lives in Seattle he better look out for an ark.
We now know all that rain were the producers and writers of this show pissing on their audience.
Hawaii 5-0 makes you want to go vist as soon as possible. The Killing makers me NEVER want to go near Seattle. I agree with Alan. Those are 13 hours of my lifeI’ll never get back
I’m feeling really ok about quitting this show seven weeks ago. AMC and the writers of the show should be ashamed of this absolute cop out. When you market a show around a question, you answer that question. What an insult!
At least we’ll have Breaking Bad in less then a month. This proves something: no network is perfect.
I think that’s what hurts the most about the show. When I brought it up or try to sell it to my friends all I really needed to say was AMC and that did half the work for me. With The Prisoner and Rubicon, I could say…alright…that wasn’t for me, they had their quirks and issues, but I could write them off as flawed and not my cup.
But this…this is just my kind of show. And it’s almost a joke that the first 3 episodes were that show I wanted. I guess I was gullible too.
The problem with this show is the pedigree of the directors it’s had. They’re strong enough that it can hide it’s plot holes and poor characters in plain sight, because of the strong directing talent the show had.
I mean they had the director of Monster film the pilot. They got her Deadwood, The Shield, Mad Men, Sopranos, The Wire, House, Lost and Dexter directors.
But what’d they do. They got her new writers and writers from FlashForward and Judging Amy. And if I would’ve been inclined, I’d have seen that most of her experience is from Cold Case.
I hate Cold Case. Of all the shows they rerun on TNT/USA, that’s the show I can’t even leave on while I check my e-mail or read or have people over or sleep or chew gum. It stands out as bad next to CSI: NY and L&O: CI.
It makes me feel like I should’ve known better. A well directed show, that really jumps on every bit of good writing and gets the most out of it, but there’s just not much to this show.
I can barely remember those great scenes about the body right after the 2 days after they find her.
“But what’d they do. They got her new writers and writers from FlashForward and Judging Amy. And if I would’ve been inclined, I’d have seen that most of her experience is from Cold Case. I hate Cold Case. Of all the shows they rerun on TNT/USA, that’s the show I can’t even leave on while I check my e-mail or read or have people over or sleep or chew gum. It stands out as bad next to CSI: NY and L&O: CI.”
I don’t blame you for being outraged as this finale, but please don’t drag Cold Case into this. Meredith Stiehm is an excellent writer and strong producer who created a creative and smart (if also inconsistent) crime drama. She and her series shouldn’t get blasted because Veena Sud left CC and made some of the worst decisions in recent TV history. Put it this way: when Ms. Stiehm has another show on the air, and she definitely will, I would bet my life savings she would NEVER make any decisions as bad as the ones made for The Killing. In conclusion, please focus your anger on Ms. Sud, where it belongs. Thank you.
I am done with this show….totally agree with these comments…Don’t they test these concepts? Don’t they realize that the reaction is going be one of feeling deceived and betrayed as an audience…
What a complete waste of 13 weeks. Never been more mad/pissed off at a seasen/series finale. In the words of comic guy “Worst season final ever”
To take a page from the Simpsons comic store guy:
“WORST. FINALE. EVER”
Thank god Breaking Bad is back soon.
I agree completely. I went from “meh, at least we have a resolution” to “Oh no, they’re not really going to try this , are they?” once Linden’s phone rang.
Seriously, The Killing? You create a slow moving police investigation that slowly moves towards the conclusion of who killed Rosie Larsen. You give us the killer, someone who made sense in an odd, tragic way, and something I basically predicted last week.
And then you decide you would rather be 24.
The season of The Killing for me, and the show I was beginning to like enough to put it up there in the realm of AMC’s other great dramas just for the amount it made me think (despite the plot inconsistencies) in my mind ended the moment Linden got on the plane. Everything after that never happened on The Killing.
I will watch season 2 of “Not the Killing” with a kind of morbid curiousity, but it’s not going to reach the same level it was after last week. In fact, I highly doubt I will ever truly enjoy the show again, like I was up to that point.
And the finale was going so well, in my mind, too.
Other Scott, the entire finale it was sticking with your theory that Richmond was this secretly evil person, and as I said last week that would have been a perfectly disappointing ending (given that we saw no signs of this…until tonight of course).
I have to give Sud credit, I thought I had thought of every imaginable way that I could walk away shaking my head at who the actual killer was…but she found a new level of low with this ending.
Sadly, this show was always 24-like, but even 24 didn’t have the sac to end a season like this and spit in every viewers face.
The saddest part of all this is that Holder was the only character that seemed to be fully formed, only to have all that ripped away by the writers for the sake of an “AH HA!” moment. Pathetic.
This is by far the worst season finale I’ve ever seen! (and I’ve watched Life of Mars…so that is saying something)
Jobin – So you were the other one to watch the Life on Mars finale.
MJ, Indeed I was. Life on Mars had at least interesting characters that they developed along the way. The ending was awful, but I didn’t feel cheated because at least I had the enjoyment of watching the interesting characters stumble through a trippy world.
You mean the American version of Life on Mars, correct? I liked the ending of the BBC original version.
Yes, the american version.
I am with you Alan… sort of. I don’t think I am quite as angry as you seem to be. I would characterize it more as a sort of mild annoyance. I gave up on the idea of liking the show pretty early in the season. It was pretty clear by episode 5 or 6 that this was not going to be a very good television show. Really I have just had it on while I was doing other stuff and paid just enough attention so I could follow what was going on. Honestly I felt like I was wasting my time but I actually did want to know who the killer was. So thats all over at least. I cared just enough to watch the final few episodes but definitely not more than that. So thats that.
Couldn’t agree more. I spent much of this episode asking how it could be Richmond when so much of what the show was doing was STILL not making it feel like him (the dropped thread of the rich benefactor introducing the Beau Soleil girls last week, for example), and thinking that they weren’t giving themselves the time they need to satisfactorily wrap this up. But I never figured they wouldn’t bother to solve the fricking crime. Thanks for nothing.
By the finally, they made it clear Rosie was nothing more than a chess piece, but never showed us anything about the actual game or its real players. I highly doubt I will be back for the next season. Especially after they tossed the only truly “interesting” character off to the side to further a story line that hasn’t been established yet.
That’s 13 hours of my life I will never get back. Beyond frustrating and makes me wonder if. there was an alternate ending considering it was only renewed for a second season last week. Doubt it will have anything close to my same amount of attention next season, if I return at all.
Interview says she planned for that to be the ending from the begining, without any back up in case if the show wasn’t picked up.
That just makes it even more ridiculous.
That’s it for me!!
This will be one of those shows that actively drove me away, like House has done in recent years.
The worst part is having to admit to my friends who bailed on this show weeks ago that they were right.
Hasa diga, Veena Sud!
Absolutely awful. Brutal. Terrible. I can’t get over it. I was one of the people saying, let’s wait for the finale. I kept looking at the clock, wondering, what is going to happen? I wasn’t thrilled when we had one minute left and it looked like it was Richmond – but at least it was an ending. Then, oh wow, they ruined it. Ruined it completely.
by the way, the fade to black ending to a show has already been done – and that was largely criticized. Why would you do that again?
The main reason I was looking forward to a season 2 was because I was starting to like Linden and Holder together, especially Holder. Now, Holder won’t be back as her partner. He has to change, and that is no good either.
Also, while the acting was good for the parents, their reactions did not ring true at all – It has only been 13 days since their daughter died. 13 days! Of course they are still grieving, of course they are struggling to move on. And by the way, the mother is leaving her family, with a daughter who was just murdered and a husband who is going to be sent to prison soon for assault, attempted murder? Does that make any sense?
I absolutely will not watch next season. Not a second. I don’t even care if the second season gets great reviews – i will not go back and watch it. There are too many other options for me to spend my time watching a show that failed as miserably as this show did.
How many times during the last 13 weeks have we heard from AMC – “Who killed Rosie?” We still don’t know and we still don’t have a clue. Are you serious? I am beyond angry that I wasted 13 weeks watching that show.
Let’s just all decide that Gwen did it to cover up for her boss’s/lover’s prostitution habit that could derail his career, and then threw him under the bus once she realized that he was still getting strange on the side. See, now we all have closure. good job, team!
Chase – that was EXACTLY my theory as the time winded down towards the five minute mark. Then when it hit two minutes I thought good grief it’s gonna be Richmond after all. Then at one minute it was just “good grief” full stop.
Anon.Z.moose
I particularly laughed at the idea that Mitch would leave her two kids with her husband who is about to go to jail for some time.
I would like to be as angry as Alan or Mo Ryan but I simply stopped caring some time ago so I’m not. I will not watch next season.
Chase/Anon, I disagree about Gwen, she’s just another red herring.
Take a step back and think about Sud’s writing this entire season.
The only person who can be the killing is:
RICHOMND!!!
It is the completely illogical, its unexpected, and the it will totally invalidate the season finale in which he was “setup.” I can hear Veena Sud patting herself on the back already for coming up this this new twist.
When Mitch said that everything about the old hose made her hurt, I figured that was the moment Stan would tell her about the new house and then move them all into it, to get her away form some of the pain — but NO. Unbelievably, Stan says ***NOTHING*** EVEN THEN about why he made off with all their cash to buy the new house. See, this is just one example of the stupidity foisted on us that we’re supposed to swallow whole and not question. AND VEENA SUD THINKS THIS IS CLEVER???!?!?!!! Idiot!!
Then, to hand us Holder as betrayer and a last-second phone call to Linden that reveals a setup is just absolutely the last straw. You don’t want to know the kinds of things I was yelling at the TV, in four or five languages … and if Sud had been within earshot, she’d have literally gone up in flames like Khal Drogo’s funeral pyre. Enough. I’m done with this crap.
What a gyp! This makes the Dallas Bobby Ewing shower dream season seem acceptable now.
Nope, that’s still insane after several decades. Only now, it has company in the incomprehensibly, unforgivably, malicioiusly stupid category. Congrats, Veena Sud: you’ve just won the Nobody-could-possibly-be-this-stupid-and-not-go-down-in-flames sweeps for TV. An episode that will live in infamy. They’ll be using this as an example in film school of how *not* to do a TV series.
I have to agree with you, Alan. Not only were those final twists insulting, the whole hour made the detectives look pretty incompetent. If they’d had the fuel records for the car the whole time, wouldn’t they have investigated them? Even though they didn’t know until a few weeks ago that Rosie was at the casino, wouldn’t someone have tried to plot how the car got from campaign headquarters to the park? And we’re just supposed accept that the girlfriend/staffer has been lying for Richmond the whole time and just now puts together the pieces of how incriminating it looks? Or is her testimony a fake plant from Holder too? Ugh.
And I’m probably most angry about Holder. He has been a favorite character for me and many others. Suddenly making him a mastermind in an elaborate frame job invalidates all the “character development” we saw in “Missing.”
Sigh. I think I’ll be joining you in giving this one up next season.
I couldn’t agree more about Holder…that was the real punch in the face….i probably could of put up with anything else other than him being in on it…if they only kept Holder and Linden for season 2 i would be happy…but who knows maybe it wasnt really him…maybe it was Midge in a Holder costume…Jesus F-ing Christ
Maybe there’s a demon named Bob possessing all of the characters from time to time and making them do absurd and murderous things . . .
anonZmoose
Alan,
I can understand the frustration and I was begging for a reveal of who the killer was. I would have been very happy if Richmond was arrested, Linden never got the call, and then Holder is revealed to be talking to X who gives the “real story”. But if the show ended with Richmond as the killer, it would have been far, far worse than what they produced.
Honestly, I agree with many of your complaints, but people who actually delved into the show and looked at it from more than a cynical viewpoint (and I’ve seen more than one internet article that has seen the show that way in the past weeks) realized Darren made no sense as a murderer.
That’s the whole point to me. Richmond made zero sense, yet they went back to him and then they end it without even telling us who Holder is talking to. It’s a joke. I had no problem if they cleared Richmond in the episode and then we saw Linden catch Holder in his lie. All of it was a complete mess. I don’t see how any of this is defensible unless you’re Veena Sud or part of her family.
yeah alan im with you. i got so mad when when they decided to change everything, and mitch abandoning her family and everything that was said. And your right this show does not deserve more viewership unless they fire Sud and fix this mess. I feel so betrayed. And i hope somone on Sud’s team realizes how big they f’d up. I hope all the critics bash this finally, and i hope AMC either cancels the show or fires Sud. GRRRRRRR……that being said this is nothing against the actors themselves cause i think they did a fantasic job with what they were given. Bravo to them. But f the showrunner and f the people who made the decision to feed us a load of crap in the finally.
Brian B, AMC needs to cancel this show straight away. There is no way ANY WRITER in the world could clean up the mess that Veena Sud created with season 1.
AMC needs to cancel this thing right away.
Save their money, and apologize to their loyal AMC fans who made the mistake of sticking with this epic failure.
Maybe they can fix the show by redoing the finale with someone else…and Sud can guest star as the real killer…pretend it never happened
I have defended this show week after week, but I’m done. As I said on maureen’s blog, this stunt takes audience manipulation to new heights.
Who knew canceling a season-long arc mid-season, a la “Kidnapped,” would be kinder?
I even watched the season finale live. Laughable. Kiss every Emmy aspiration goodbye.
The writers and producers of this series failed in such a massive way, similar stupidity will now be referred to as “Pulling a Killing.” Just ask “Happy Days” how long it took Shark to wear off.
Evie, I like that phrase, “Pulling a Killing.” I am going to try to use it as much as possible and I encourage all of Alan’s readers to do the same. If that happens, then the time we spent watching this series will not have been wasted.
Good one!! Thing is, the phrase — yes, even in Hollywood — might have limited use: I have difficulty thinking of another example besides Dallas’s dream-scene thing that would be infuriatingly stupid enough to apply the phrase. But wait: we’re talking Hollywood and TV; *of course* they’ll come up with something dumb enough to equal this! I just hope we have enough warning so I can avoid it next time.
Dear Veena Sud: Up. Yours.
Well. Said.
Here here. What a sickening puddle of vomit to end an increasingly boring and infuriating show. I want my virtual money back.
I want a prorated portion of my satellite bill back.
One of the worst season enders of any show of all time. How insulting. Idiots. AMC will be apologizing or something soon. I predict it. Very cathartic to read your rant, Alan. Thank you. It’s good to have your exact feelings validated
All I can say.. Since AMC renewed this crap, they better give Vince Gilligan all the time he needs to complete Breakin Bad.
Agreed. Would be an awful shame to see AMC cancel Rubicon and Breaking Bad while keep this awful show, even though that probably won’t happen.
Hey, in a twisted way, this should make all the folks who liked Rubicon (including me) feel better: at no point was that show ***EVER*** this stupid. Obscure, at moments? Maybe. But deliberately insulting? Naaaah.
awful lot of venom and hate from someone who still routinely watches and champions Chuck… just saying..
This is apropos of absolutely nothing. It’s The Killing of posts, goes nowhere and makes no sense.
Hard to imagine two shows less comparable. Chuck is a show predicated on silly plots that serve as a vehicle to enjoy lovable characters. When you create a show that has almost no joy and pitch it as a crime drama, you better follow through with a plot that is something other than insulting. The Killing = failure in that regard.
…meant to say, no joy AND little in the way of interesting, meaningful character development.
OK…Wait…what does this have to do with Chuck? (which from the posts I’ve seen about the Killing, is a fantastically great show in comparison).
It has nothing to do with Chuck. It’s called “I’m mad about Alan’s opinion, but I don’t have a point, so I’m going to insult him in an attempt to undermine his credibility.
what’s great about this comment, is that chuck is do dedicated to giving viewers satisfying finales, they’ve produced 4 or 5 of them by now
Sometimes being different means being smarter. Other times it’s just plain dumb, and that is what this show is, and that’s what it made the viewers who bought into the “this show is different” message. Fail.
Perhaps, their failing was having to use the pre-existing framework of the Danish season. In Treatment did that and it did a much better job. Instead, I think the showrunner (based on Alan’s interview with her) was so focused on flipping the script, rethinking the crime drama and being the antithesis of the cop show that she never focused on just telling a good story with compelling characters. Ironically, despite all of her protestations, this is exactly what The Atlantic (?) called it–a 13-episode (make that 15 or 20 episodes) version of a Law & Order whodunit. That’s not the worst thing, but after namechecking Mad Men and Breaking Bad, it’s not good. If she and AMC would just cop to this being a slower version of a police procedural with spotty characterization, I would take it as decent summer fare. It’s the insistence that she’s creating high art that none of the rest of can understand that is the bitter pill. It’s different alright, just not in a good way.
I’ve got to agree with you. Sud sounds pretty arrogant in her interviews, and she can go forward without me. Thanks for telling it to us like it is. You had your hunches, you stuck with it anyway, and you turned out to be right. As I go to invent my own ending, I leave using your own words: Really ? Really?
I didn’t stick with The Killing for very long, but it sounds like absolute garbage. This show proves HBO is better than AMC. Think about all of the HBO dramas you’ve ever seen. Were any of them as terrible as this? Not even close. AMC has been in the high-end drama business for a much shorter period, but they’ve renewed a piece of shit that HBO would never even greenlight.
John From Cincinnatti. Carnivalle. Six Feet Under.
There are some pretty despised shows from HBO, with the last two having creators that are frequently complained about for a lack of understanding on how to make a tv show work.
@Chudley … Admittedly, John from Cincinnati was roundly panned. I never watched it. Carnivale and Six Feet Under had mixed reviews. Six Feet was considered a critical success early and perceived by many to have lasted too many seasons. Carnivale had the opposite reaction that The Killing inspires. People who stuck with it complained that it was too slow, but they wanted more. They weren’t vowing after the first season to never watch it again. The second season of Carnivale inspired the opposite reaction in part because of its faster more plot driven pace. I think part of the lesson is that sometimes shows need a year or two (and perhaps some nudging from the networks) to find their way. I doubt that will happen because The Killing’s showrunner seems to not think there were any serious problems with the first season. Unless AMC prods her, one can only expect more of the same.
@Chudley @Kenya Like you said, Six Feet Under and Carnivale got a mixed reaction, but people liked those shows much better than The Killing. The thing about The Killing is that it’s likely to make a lot of critics’ worst of 2011 lists (at least among critics who make those kinds of lists), which is untrue of Carnivale and Six Feet Under for their years.
John From Cincinnati is considered the nadir of all HBO dramas, but I’ve noticed opinions of that show have been swinging upward these past several months. More and more people are looking back on that show fondly (myself included).
Other shows you could add to the list of HBO’s worst are True Blood, K Street and The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency. Ladies didn’t necessarily get bad reviews, but it was awfully unambitious and wholesome for an HBO drama. I’m more unclear on K Street, but my understanding was that it was an interesting failure or maybe a very qualified success. True Blood has a lot of haters, but many critics seem to agree it’s developed into something pretty fun. I would argue that none of these shows are as disastrous or useless as The Killing.
@James Kang, HBO has had some puzzling shows. Some just didn’t have the aspirations that we associate with good drama and comedy these days. No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency definitely comes to mind. It seemed content with being pleasant and pedestrian. Other HBO shows seemed to try and fail, e.g. Tell Me You Love Me and John from CIncinnati. Admittedly, John suffered from irate Deadwood fans like me who had difficulty separating its birth from Deadwood’s death. Lastly, there are some critics who apparently like The Killing. Tim Goodman from TBM (now at The Hollywood Reporter) had it ranked second on his power rankings last week.
I apologize for every true statement I made about how bad the Sopranos finale was. This was ridiculous. This is Bobby popping out oft the shower on Dallas.
The sad thing is, i hated this finale and hate this show immensely, but the writers could have at least saved some face by bothered to SHOW us who was framing Richmond. They had a chance to flip season 2 on its head by then having the audience in on who the killer was, and watching this person cover their tracks. Now we know all of nothing, STILL, after 13 episodes.
They can’t show you because they still don’t know.
The season 2 finale will reveal that the whole series was a dream.
Tell Me You Love Me. Unrenewing a show is rare, but there is precedent.
I’ve never heard of that show, but great idea. Unrenew The Killing.
NBC sort of “unrenewed” Southland. They renewed and then canceled the show before any of the second season could air.
TNT eventually salvaged I think it’d still count since the original network changed their minds on it.
@Evie, Tell Me You Love Me was a relationship-drama on HBO. It wasn’t a critical or ratings success and only lasted one season. I didn’t know that there was a renewal and subsequent revocation of that renewal though.
This finale was awful. Nodded in agreement through the entire review. Thanks for sticking up for the annoyed former viewers of the show. There were such stupid plot developments in this episode. e.g., If I was an investigator, and a body was found in a car, my first plan of attack would be to see who had the car last, how much gas was used, and how many miles were logged since last usage. But that apparently took 13 days to get to. Such stupid writing. Also..Holder who is aware of how far the police are from finding out the truth, decides to lead Linden to the correct location even though there the police were no threat to him and his accomplice. This is just terrible writing. And finally, Holder creates a fake picture. Like the lawyers wouldn’t figure that out in 5 minutes of going over the evidence?
It’s odd that Holder fakes a photo that he has to know will out him as the leak and someone obstructing/misleading the investigation. Surely, the transit authority will eventually let the police know it does or doesn’t have the imagery and he would be discovered. It just looks like seat-of-your pants writing. I think this episode was written so that it could be edited with Richmond as the final killer or with another “twist” depending on whether the show was renewed. (Other than Damages that admits to its “organic” process, the last time I watched a show end this oddly was Rome. It sped through decades in three to four episodes after a decidedly slower pace in the first season. It turns out the writers and producers were trying to wrap the show up after learning mid-production that the second season would be their last.)
Ugh. I was holding out for a resolution these past weeks and now feel totally duped. I don’t know who the killer is and I have to live through a cliche conspiracy theory to find out. Not to mention there is no guarantee of resolution next season. I’m out. Thanks for nothing.
This finale was insulting to its viewers. Based on the interview, Sud strikes me as arrogant person who enjoys running her own little universe, bailing from responsibility and criticism by saying that The Danish show did it this way. I get that the creator would have positive things to say but get a clue about what your dwindling audience is tuning in for.
Nothing was explained this season. I mean, was the victim a 16-year old prostitute because her aunt got her into the business? Really?
I won’t be back. I felt insulted after the show and the interview with Sud removed all possibilities of a return to viewing.
Peace out.
Alan I hope this phrase of yours makes the DVD cover:
“EVERY SINGLE THING THIS SHOW TELLS YOU IS A LIE.”
Alan, thank you for taking the time to write up this series recap that captured all of my contempt and issues with this show.
It was wonderfully written and hit on every single reason why this show was so flawed, insulting, and a complete mess.
I think this series was horrible. I watched it all because I began watching because of AMC and then figured I would see it through. But the acting, writing, directing, and plot were some of the most embarrassingly laughable of ever seen on TV. How can some people talk about this as being an Emmy candidate? The people involved in this show should never work again. NEVER.
Come on…you can’t really blame the actors can you? You think they knew the were signing up to be associated with this slap in the face when they were cast in the pilot?
Blame Veena Sud, she already said this is what she wanted to do the whole time, and there is no way the actors knew this.
I’m sure the actors were embarrassed and appalled they had to actually do those final scenes of trash.
There was nothing wrong with the directing. In fact, it was the only consistently stellar aspect of the show.
I remember how I felt after the Veronica Mars season 1 finale and I feel the complete opposite now. Sure VM wasn’t a perfect show, but the way they wrapped up the killer in season 1 was shocking, but made complete sense at the same time. All the storylines were wrapped up nicely to go with some solid cliffhangers to carry us into another strong season 2. That’s not something I would have ever expected out of a UPN/CW show. Tonight’s finale was something I would expect out of that network, not AMC.
I never even considered they wouldn’t reveal who the killer was until a week ago when someone brought up the possibility of the cliffhanger. I thought no way they could betray the viewer like that. Its the same way I felt about the Decision. No way LeBron would go on national TV to stab Cleveland in the back, the same way that no way AMC would stab us in the back in the finale. In both cases I was wrong…
Did they promise a resolution? I don’t know but I seem to recall it being made clear that the identity of the killer would be different in this one than the original version. Silly me, I thought that’d mean we’d actually find out the identity of the killer.
If I were to judge the whole series based on a cliffhanger then I’d say it was awesome because it was a twist that I truly did not suspect.
But when I add in everything else, I realize that’s the only they put an effort into this season. And next season will probably be the same. No good resolution but a twist at the end.
When AMC plasters every ad with “What happened to Rosie” and all of the promos make reference to finding out, then they have a responsibility, assuming Sud actually wanted to make a good show, which I think she frankly doesn’t care about. She only cares about pleasing herself and not anyone watching.
Alan, thank you for sparing me the finale (I’m on the west coast). I kinda knew they’d pull this crap, the disdain for the audience, for coherent storytelling, has been arrogant and unwavering all season. I’ve been on other blogs, and there’s a consistency to the people who enjoy this show — they can only defend it by impugning the intelligence of the people who criticize it, by insisting we’re all cretinw who can’t appreciate a unique series. One commenter last week referred to naysayers as the peanut gallery. I see a real lack of creative spark, intelligence, and just good plain story telling at work here, and have zero respect for Sud.
I’m glad you won’t dignify it with a recap next season. I’ll bet that AMC is in for quite a surprise.
I have never felt so disgusted with a show in my life. Thirteen weeks of suspending disbelief, of wanting to like the show so badly that I wrote off every single awful thing about it, of saying to myself, “well I just have to hang on a few more episodes…” For nothing! For a bunch of scenes that were either flat or just plainly made no sense–my rage finally began seeping out at the vending machine scene, when as you said, Ahmed’s wife couldn’t possibly not have known who Stan Larsen was and by the credits I, a Southern housewife who rarely uses language saltier than “darn it!” was cursing at my TV like a person with Tourettes. Never. Again.
[fuckyouthekilling.tumblr.com]
This sums up my thoughts.
Funny how this show will go down in tv history for all the superlative “worsts.” Another point for the stupid writing category: so when the detectives finally get more interested in the car itself, Holder raises the question of why Richmond would use a campaign car. And Linden looks at it and says, “because of the tinted windows.” Really too sad for words.
My final comment on this sad, sad show is that I’m embarrassed to have convinced my mom to watch it. Pretty tough to defend such terrible judgment.
Mom deserves better.
i have a feeling that a lot of people who are saying they won’t watch season two will eventually come around. this type of overreaction reminds me of the series finale of “the sopranos” and the season four finale of “dexter.” hell, even the season two finale of “breaking bad” was largely criticized initially. but, guess what? all of those viewers returned for “dexter” and “breaking bad” (“the sopranos,” of course, ended, but there’s now a greater appreciation for its series finale).
I think the rawness will wear off. However, I don’t think those people will come back especially given several months to get passionate about new or other returning shows. The shows you listed had already provided some sort of payoffs in plot, characterization and writing before the finales. The finales might have been perceived as bad, but there were multiple episodes that viewers liked so they could overlook the finale. Many of the commenters were just hanging on to get to the finale and didn’t like the rest of the show much. I suspect audiences will be significantly smaller for the second season.
I have to disagree with, well, virtually everyone who is commenting that it would have been better to have it tied up in a bow with Richmond as the killer than to again have a red herring ending. The ending tied together all the nonsense Holder was up to the whole time, and has me intrigued to see what kind of heavy weight took the time to frame Richmond.
Maybe AMC is dumb to think the audience can handle not having instant gratification, which is what EVERYONE is clamoring for. But if not for the crappy red herrings that happened for the first 9 episodes, then people would be thinking differently about this finale in a vacuum. I would have been very disappointed if it finished in a slow burn with Richmond as the killer because you knew based on his comments, “you’re making a big mistake”, that there would be more to it. To end the season with a false bow would have been the real insult.
I thought the season was complete crap episode 3 through 10, but if we are just discussing the finale, I think there
And Alan, you do seem to be taking this whole thing personally from Veena Sud both in your questioning of her and the review. Seems you are taking her preseason comments which were a bit misleading personally as an objective review of the creative piece.
Bottom line, I think they setup some interesting story lines going forward, completely justified the presence of the campaign (even though extremely monotonous at times), and I will be back to give it a chance to start next season. In no shape or form did I love the season, but I think the level of outrage is a little bit over the top if not fueled by the personal thoughts of our proud reviewer.
For Christ’s sake, we’ve endured 13 hours in hopes of getting an answer to one mystery. How would you classify solving it in this episode as instant gratification?
Third paragraph got cutoff there. Point is I did not love the show, there was a lot of half brained moments (at the vending machine/just now checking the fuel and the odometer in the car/the tinted windows), but it still did enough to bring me back for season 2. I think some of the earlier transgressions of the show got taken out on the finale, and there was no way it could possibly recover for 95% of the posters here.
If you consider a coherent conclusion to a 13 episode drama “instant gratification”, you’re delusional.
I agree that it would have been bad if it had ended with Richmond as the killer but it would actually be less bad than what actually happened. Really the ending just exemplified the extraordinarily poor writing on this show.
Its difficult to even know where to start but take the frame-up angle. The thing is that even the whole frame up bit, which I guess is supposed to be the mystery in the second season (aside from the murder of course) really makes no sense. Holder can plant a photo but he would have to know that that sort of faked evidence, especially since its circumstantial anyway, is not likely to hold up for very long. Even if it hadn’t turned out that the security cameras weren’t working, at some point the toll bridge was going to show the photos for that time period and Richmond wasn’t going to be in them. That is not even considering the fact that some other alibi evidence could easily turn up which Holder would have no way of knowing about. At that point, Holder is going to have a lot of questions to answer and question number one is going to be: Where did you get a faked photo of Richmond?
So how is this frame up going to work, exactly? Its a crystalline example of how not to write a mystery – the detectives, the criminals and the behind the scenes conspirators are all apparently unable to think more than one move ahead.
The problem is that many viewers were looking to the finale to redeem the earlier episodes and it didn’t. At best, it was a continuation of the lack of care in plot development and characterization we’ve seen all season. I also think I’m not the only one who gets annoyed when the showrunner insists that she’s got outside the box brilliance, when it is clearly a flawed show with lazy writing. Yes, the outrage might be a bit much, but Sud and AMC overpromised and under-delivered. That always leads to more anger than the facts of a situation would normally dictate.
I think the main problem with the ending, in the grand scene of things, is that after the Linden/Holder ep people were just hoping to be done with the ridiculousness that the Rosie murder has spiraled into and start fresh next season with these 2 partners and a new, and we hoped better, murder plot to solve. No hope for that now.
I agree with John. I like the fact that The Killing left so many loose ends. I didn’t hate any of the show. I generally reserve emotions like hate, anger and contempt for people and acts that take place in the real world and affect real people. The Killing is a TV show. As a TV show, I thought it delivered a strong beginning and a strong conclusion with flawed episodes in between. It also offered some strong performances and it was visually striking, often beautiful. The ambiguity was fine with me. It sets up intriguing possibilities for next season. I know I’ll get dumped on for saying this, but I’ll say it anyway…I think that the practice of tying up all the lose ends at the conclusion of an episode or a season is what viewers have come to expect from Network TV. It’s the CSI/Law and Order formula. This show was very different and that seems to bother a lot of people.