‘The Killing’ – ‘Stonewalled’: All apologies

A review of tonight’s “The Killing” coming up just as soon as I bone up on my Cicero…
“Stonewalled” was a definite step up from last week’s episode, if only for the Linden/Holder scene at the docks near the end of the hour. (It’s the kind of scene we should have gotten weeks ago, but we’ll get back to that in a moment, and better late than never.) And yet Mitch Larsen’s words to Linden kept echoing in my mind throughout the second half of the episode:
“You’ve done nothing.”
What, exactly, has “The Killing” accomplished in 8 hours of dramatic television? Enough that I’m still watching and writing about it, but not nearly as much as it could have, given the opportunity created by this format.
When you stretch a single murder mystery over 13 episodes, you should be able to do the kinds of things that more plot-driven TV shows and movies can’t. You should be able to let viewers really know the characters – the cops, and the suspects, and the victim’s loved ones, and, if possible, the victim him or herself – so that we invest in them as people and not just chess pieces.
For the most part, that hasn’t happened with “The Killing.” We learn little scraps of backstory about Linden, Holder, the Larsens, Richmond, etc., and yet I don’t feel like I have a deeper understanding of any of them than I did by the end of the two-hour series premiere. I may know a little more about Linden’s obsessiveness, but she’s still largely a closed book. We watch Stan and Mitch grieve every week, and we know a bit about Stan’s criminal past, but I still have barely any idea who they are other than grieving, angry parents. With Rosie Larsen, I actually feel like I know less about her than I did at the beginning, since the show stopped telling us anything new or interesting about her weeks ago.
“Stonewalled” at least fills in some large blanks in Detective Holder’s past, and in the process helps clarify some things we and Linden may have speculated about him. The NA meeting speech was a good scene for Joel Kinnaman, and I quite liked Holder and Linden’s sheepish clear-the-air conversation later that night. At the same time, though, I feel like this shaky partnership has been so much on the back-burner this season that their unspoken agreement to work better together didn’t have the impact it could have. I know that keeping them apart so much is a lot of the point, but Holder has been portrayed as such an abrasive clown – and in a way that the sobriety speech didn’t particularly excuse – that it was hard to blame Linden for sending him off on errands. I was glad to not see the guy for a while, myself.
Mostly, the cops and everyone else have just been cogs in service of a plot that hasn’t moved forward in an incredibly compelling fashion. Bringing the FBI and a terrorism angle into things should be intriguing, but mainly I see it the way Linden does: it’s a big waste of time, because what little we know about Rosie suggests she had nothing to do with Islamic extremist terrorism. And if Linden and I turn out to be wrong, then I don’t think Veena Sud and company have done a good job of preparing us for that kind of abrupt left turn.
In many ways, “Stonewalled” was all about showing us new sides of these characters: a Linden who’s agitated and not cool and composed, a Holder who’s eloquent and self-effacing, a Richmond who’s frustrated enough to fight dirty, etc. But all of those turns would have played out so much more effectively if the show had done a better job of establishing who these people are in the first place. We’re now closer to the end than the beginning, and I feel like the show could tell me that almost any character murdered Rosie and I’d buy it, simply because everyone still has so many blanks to fill in that one of them could be occupied by “secret killer.”
Some other thoughts:
• Even within the archetype of the disapproving police authority figure, Oakes has been really annoying these last few weeks. He’s the one who all but begged Linden to stay on the case when she had her bags packed – and, based on what Rick and Reggie have said about her pattern of over-investing in cases, Oakes should know how Linden might respond to this one – and all of a sudden he’s refusing to help her with anything and getting impatient that she wants to keep the case going? He’s a relatively minor character, here mainly being used as a plot device, but it doesn’t track.
• I know “The Wire” didn’t invent the whole “you come at the king, best not miss” adage, but it was still strange to hear Jamie say a variation on a line I now so closely associate with Omar.
• Hi, I’m an FBI agent skeptical of the authority of a cop who seems really eager to touch evidence I’ve been ordered to maintain control of. What’s the best response to this situation? Walking away from that evidence and leaving the sketchy cop alone with it, of course!
• Though the series has been substituting Vancouver for Seattle, the woman who killed Richmond’s wife was the first actor on the show to sound distinctly, extremely Canadian.
What did everybody else think?
I hate Mitch so, so much. I have zero sympathy for her as a character.
I think you hate the show more than her – any Mother would be borderline catatonic a week after her daughter was murdered in the way Rosie was. So would the father for that matter. If Mich was doing better I think it would be more disingenuous.
@ Calloway: Agree, the flaw in this show is that it’s only been a week, not enough time to pull it together and move on…she’s benumbed with grief, what’s wrong with this show is she souldn’t be such a central character — I want investigation, twists and turns, challenges for my mind. Not grief. I get that. I want Linden to do something besides look constipated. And as everyone points out, we can’t give a damn about Rosie, we haven’t a clue to who she was, so it’s hard to empathize.
She does look constipated…Rick must be attracted to women who look constipated…
The political story continues to be about as compelling as Linden and Rick’s relationship — that is, not at all. Same with the terrorism angle. This show is trying to go in too many different directions.
I might be wrong, but did anyone else notice the keychain shown in the photograph in the beginning of the episode matched a shadow on the water in Rosie’s student video? I bet there’s going to be some connection with that company (perhaps being tied to the car she was found in) in a later episode.
Great catch. I noticed something familiar about the key chain when the image flashed…and the fact that it was briefly shown means we should probably pay attention to it.
Maybe you’re giving this show too much credit.
Yup, logo on Rosie’s key chain is identical to an image captured in her Super-8 film. Linden tacked this screen grab up on the wall at the end of the episode: [twitpic.com]
I don’t know who the killer is, but I really hope they come back and kill the rest of the Larsen family. Oh no, I’m really sad and depressed, I’ll just leave the kids in the car to die. Thank goodness the completely empty character of the aunt is there to save them. Oh look murder pictures! Let’s send them to all my classmates. I hope this doesn’t cause any stress between my estranged mother during this already stressful time when she can’t reach her fiancÃ© and could only talk to his assistant. Man this mayoral race is just really compelling. I hope mr good guy with the dead wife and really no other characterization can win!! Is AMC serious with this trash?
People can have deeply serious reactions to murder. It is quite possible that Mitch is suffering through depression. Her acting is demonstrating that much at least. Mitch has been constantly trying to connect with her daughter whatever spirit remains. This episode did a good job of showing that how even when she is trying to move on in certain ways (taking the kids to school) she gets pulled back in (dead pictures of her daughter on screen and being shown her daughters sweater. The sweater showed me an emotional connection between her and her daughter that we have not seen.) Some times people take things extra hard. To us it has been 8 weeks but to them it has only been 8 days a little more than week. This episode brought the best in Mitch in terms of showing her humanity on screen since the pilot for me.
When has a network news show ever shown pictures of dead bodies? We have been at war for almost ten years and have only seen the briefest of glimpses of the casualties, but this station broadcasts pictures of a dead teenager?
@Tausif, of course. I understand grief, but watching this doesn’t add anything to the story. In fact, it detracts from what is an already struggling narrative. The very short timeline is a huge mistake. I hated watching Mitch suffer for the last few weeks and thought it was pointless but having her almost kill her two sons is just Ridiculous. Watching a character grieve could really elevate a story, but unfortunately Mitch isn’t really a character at this point. All she’s done is cry, lay around in a catatonic state, abandon her family, and yell at a priest. We don’t know anything at all about this woman an just watching her desert the 2 kids she has left is worthless. So at least it’s in keeping with the rest of the show at this point.
Tassif mentions a sweater in this episode. Wasn’t it a pink sweatshirt with the words Grand Canyon on it? Isn’t this different than the initial pink sweater found in the field at the beginning? It wasn’t clear to me why Linden saw this in the meat shop and instantly thought it was Rosie’s.
I think this was a sweatshirt. I think Linden zeroed in on it because it was a personal item likely not purchased by whoever was keeping girls in that room, not because of any obvious tie to Rosie.
I thought Mitch leaving the kids in the car was one of the more effective expressions of her mental state the show has come up with, in part because it was more than just looking at her pained expression. It also worked for me because the kids were fine. It’s entirely likely that she would have returned to them in time, but her thoughts are just elsewhere. They are not her first priority right now, even though they should be.
I completely agree that Mitch–and her sons, and her mother, and her soon-to-be-bangin’-her-husband sister–are some of the most unappealing characters I have ever not sympathized with.
And I wonder if that assessment, rather than condemning me as a terribly insenstive person, derives from the snail’s pace plotting. If we got Mitch’s unseemly behavior (starting with, I think, the Get-out-of-that-bathtub scene) in a cluster, then things would be different. What would have been an interesting and humane insight–grieving people are sometimes pbnoxious, but we give them a break because they’re grieving–has turned into Get-over-it-already.
@Remy and Chrissy. Whatever you two think is probably right. My television was coming in fuzzy so I just took a stab in the dark. I think they actually called it a sweatshirt with words on it. Otherwise Linden’s conversation with Mitch makes no sense.
@Ryan I agree with you on some level. Watching their endless grief does not help that much. I have argued as much here and else where. This is the first episode where the listlessness was visually stimulating. One of the symptoms of depression is an numbness leading a person to basically act on the outside like zombie. She was not trying to kill the kids it was an accident. Therefore the scenes with Mitch resonated. It was when her sister tried to make it so that it seemed like she was trying to kill the kids that I thought it went overboard.
Ahmed is planning a trip for his wife, I personally think. It logistically seems that way. It’s why he’s visiting the mosque, etc. Young Shawn Spencer is a brat who screwed Linden’s credibility.
It is Muhammad who was worried about the police and passports though.
He’s planning an overseas trip for his wife when she’s hugely pregnant?
That scene where FBI guy just left Linden with the evidence was just incredibly bad. I’m a guy who is more willing than others to suspend belief and not poke hole in every plot point, but that was so bad.
I think we all saddled this show with too much expectation from the get go. Being AMC which has given us shows such as Mad Men, Breaking Bad, and Walking Dead, we wanted them to maintain their run of excellence. But maybe this is just another humdrum cop show with a different twist?
All I know is that due to brand loyalty, I will keep watching this show til the end of this season. Even though I’m bracing myself for disappointment. I will also watch the first few episodes of next season. Lot of shows have rebounded from growing pain of first season to come back strong and fix the issues that critics and fans have with the show. But if it is more of the same early part of next season, I’m out.
Don’t forget Rubicon. The finale wasn’t good but the rest of that show belongs on that list with BB, MM, and TWD
Has the Killing even been picked up yet for a second season.
@RYAN POWELL Rubicon? Really? Really?…Really?
Rubicon was overall a good show. Like I said, the finale was pretty bad but that show was good. At times it was even great, the penultimate episode, the tie speech, the team deciding to kill the terrorist, etc. That show moved at a snail’s pace but it was still riveting. There werent dozens of wasted plot threads and those people felt like actual characters. Rubicon was at least 5 times as watchable as this is.
AMC has made exactly two great shows: Breaking Bad and Mad Men. The rest are either mediocre (The Killing), terrible (Walking Dead, Rubicon) or a travesty (The Prisoner).
More and more I think that AMC just got lucky with Mad Men and Breaking Bad.
Rubicon was much better than The Killing, that’s for sure. The Larsen family scenes(especially with the boys) are getting to be almost unwatchable. The only reason to come back to this show is Linden and Holder.
I could not disagree more with Alan’s review, and honestly I’m flabbergasted at his tolerance of this show- this show has officially crossed the line into comically bad territory. I was going to try and make it through to the end but I don’t see any point.
Linden is AWFUL murder police, I thought maybe she was just supposed to be distracted and unengaged because of her upcoming retirement and marriage and all that but we’re now half way through the season and that un-engagement just turned out to be really really bad writing. Hey writers, when the mother of the dead girl says “I thought she lost that shirt” have your protagonist at least inquire as to where and when she might have lost it otherwise she looks like an idiot.
I thought that same exact thing about the shirt. Ugh.
Totally! In many scenes, had I been there, I would have been holding Linden by the elbow as she tried to walk away with a “don’t we want to follow up on that?” Same scene, uh: wasn’t it just two episodes ago that Linden quickly put together that Stan was ready to kill Bennett upon learning he was a suspect? And so now, Rosie, who is becoming so bitter that she’s slipping into a nether-realm, mentions that she knows Bennett is a suspect and he’s out there still living and loving it, and Linden’s response is to just smile politely. Also, if I have to look at that Fair Isle sweater for another full hour..do these people figure they don’t need to shower since it’s always pouring out anyway?
Meant “Mitch” where I typed “Rosie.”
…and one more point. They can’t get a search warrant for the teacher’s house after they have an eyewitness seeing them possibly putting somebody in a car and then finding chemicals in the house that were found on the dead girl BUT Holden can all of a sudden just pull a wiretap out of his ass because he knows a judge?!? WTF?
Seriously. Like Alan, I had “The Wire” on the brain after the “you come at the king” comment, and I thought it was hilarious that like 30 minutes after they put the wire up, they get a hit. It takes Prezbo and Cool Lester Smooth months to get a suggested, half-coded pseudo comment, but I guess Holder is just that good.
Agreed! And how stupid is Bennett – “Hey, I just discovered I’m the prime suspect in a murder investigation and tied to a terrorist cell. This is a perfect time to call up my friends and talk about fake passports!”
From the beginning, there has been a suggestion that Holder has shady connections. So, maybe he knows a judge or two just like he clearly knew a bunch of those FBI agents. There is also a suggestion that Oakes is deliberately blocking the investigation for some reason, yet to be revealed, and that Holder and Linden both intend to work around him. The difference between this wiretap and the elaborate setup on The Wire is that Holder requested a tap on a specific phone and not on a network of pay phones and disposable cell phones. Prez and Freamon were trying to follow moving targets. Holder has a fixed target. He was bound to get a “hit” the minute someone in the Ahmed household picked up the phone.
Holder is using the PATRIOT act to put the wire tap on without a warrant. Then after something is found you go to the judge to get it retroactively. He’ll take it to his friendly judge then.
I didn’t think that Holder’s connection to the judge was meant to be shady – actually thought maybe he was someone he met in NA, or mabye the parent of someone in NA. Some kind of relationship that is “secret” because it’s anonymous but not because it’s shady.
I completely agree that the situation with Oakes doesn’t track, and hasn’t since the beginning. Linden had formally resigned her position from the department, and had less than one day left. How a major case like this was ever given to her defies reason. Maybe it points to the underlying machinations, and maybe it will be a great reveal when all is known, but it doesn’t help a story when the entire premise of the action isn’t logical.
The most I can say about the series is how visually artful it is, the framing and palette of scenes is often quite beautiful/striking. But even that becomes tedious over 13 episodes.
And Oakes actually said that she was supposed to train him…umm, no she wasn’t, she was leaving that day, she wasn’t supposed to do anything, she didn’t even know who he was when he walked in…ridiculously had writing…
Bleh. I’ll concede that this episode was better than the last, but that’s till damning it with faint praise. Nothing in the show feels like it;s happening organically. It’s just one contrivance or ridiculous coincidence after another.
So the big secret the Mayor is hiding is that he has a mistress. And this is the thing that the guy who dumped a hundred large into the campaign has too many scruples to release on his own? This is the thing our favorite councilman vacillates over? Really really? That’s just weak.
As my wife pointed out to me after the show, the next red herring they’re going to throw at us is the terrorism angle. Not that Rosie was involved with any of that, but speculation that she might have seen something the night she came to return that bok and they had to kill her so that she would tell anyone. Maybe they held her in the meat locker for a day or so before they decided what to do with her. Bleh bleh bleh.
“Who killed Rosie Larsen?” Every week goes by and I’m less concerned about that than I was the previous week, which is fitting because now the police don’t even care.
What do you mean she sounded Canadian? Other than newfies and the french, we have the same bland accent as most Americans. You can’t tell me you can hear a difference there.
As for the show, there is not a single redeemable character on it. I think I’m probably done with it. I’ll read your reviews to find out who the killer is.
You’re kidding about the lack of accent, right?
But not about the show. Not one good character is right…
Eh…I think you know what aboot.
Damn….enter key.
I think you know what we’re talking aboot.
Do you actually talk to Canadians and Americans on a regular basis? That’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard.
No mention of the lack of Washingtonian accents on the show? I’m from Vancouver, and I find our neighbours to the south to have quite strong accents. I can’t quite explain what the accent is, but to me it sometimes sounds like a less pronounced southern accent.
I just spent the weekend in Victoria and I can tell you that Canadians have very distinctive accents.
Is anyone else bothered by the fact that Richmond’s wife turns out to have been killed by a drunk driver?
When the press first caught wind of the murder/campaign car, a reporter asked Richmond if this reminded him of what happened to his wife, giving us the (ridiculously) false impression that his wife died in a similar manner.
HUH? Brutal murder of a teenage girl is supposed to stir up echoes of an alcohol-involved accident? THAT question makes sense to ask?
I wonder how many other times Richmond got asked about his wife prior to the timeline of the series… “Councilman, a man jumped off the Space Needle today. Gotta remind you of your wife a bit, hearing something like that. Am I right?”
I’ve wasted enough hours on this that I might as well stick around to see what happens, but this show is not good.
Very funny space needle line.
The point is *not* that this particular murder reminds him of the death of his wife — it’s that he NEVER GOT OVER the death of his wife and therefore has some empathy for the Larsens, and Mitch in particular. ***Everything*** reminds him of his dead wife, probably every day. And the Larsens are in that same head space.
I have to agree with CrumDawg on this one – I thought the comparisons to Richmond’s wife started when Rosie was just a missing person. There is no way that I will believe that the writers didn’t change their minds about what happened to the wife.
So, Richmond goes into a bathroom with a mirror, and he is upset. Is this going to be the same scene we have viewed a billion times, where he punches that mirror, and we will see his image in the shards that represent a metaphor for his fractured soul? Is there any chance that this show is going to surprise us with avoiding the cliche for once?
***SMASH!!!***
…sigh…
Seattle, Vancouver, wherever it is…I’m just glad there’s a place where a bunch of dudes can gather to watch some mixed martial arts at 9 in the morning.
The writing has brought me to the brink of “That’s It For Me!” And after the incredible pilot.
Alan, did The Nine fall this far this fast?
Yes!! I totally forgot about the Fight club, how ridiculous was that?
Yeah, but you have to give it to them for the bizarre Phil Knight-esque vague sports mogul character they’ve come up with, who is more Mark Cuban than Phil Knight, which is weird because Seattle no longer has a pro basketball team. Oh, and wait, Phil Knight and Nike are in Oregon. It’s actually kinda typical of everything on this show. It feels like its written by someone with a vague notion of everything U.S. and an even more vague notion of the Northwest/Seattle.
When Jamie started to said the phrase I was happy because i thought that it was going to be a homage to the Wire in an episode that, later, use wiretaps. When he change it, i felt so dissapointed.
Oakes gets a free pass for the season after telling Holder he looked like he donated plasma for a living a couple episodes ago. Genius.
ok…nice review….:)
[www.seemeagain.com]
I just realized tonight why I feel apathetic about this show. Who cares about the killer if you have no investment in Rosie? We haven’t really learned much about her except for the Super 8 movie and the teacher’s notes she kept. It’s time for some more substantial clues or pieces of information to come to the surface about Rosie.
A lot of the dialogue felt forced and overdrawn with cliches–the prisoner contemplating the nature of forgiveness, the leaked story on the Mayor appears to be a garden variety affair with an intern, and Holder’s monologue about stealing money from a kid to feed his drug habit. Can’t they come up with something less mundane?
Oh, and the cage match scene was absurd! What was up with that? Bad dialogue again as Jamie tried to play it tough.
I did like the scene with Holder and Linden at the end where you get the sense they are truly connecting for the first time. Again, the cinematography and use of the camera was cool–particularly that sideways view Linden had on the floor as the camera panned around.
I’m getting tired Mitch and need to know more about Terry.
I also liked the scene at the end with Linden and Holder, but, to me, I found it clichÃ© that Mitch left the car running when she ran back into the house. I could see her turning it off, running back in, and then becoming distracted by the TV, leaving the kids alone in the car, which would be bad enough. But come on–she left the car running in a closed garage??
However, I did like the scene where Mitch and her husband were starting to blame each other for what happened. I’ve heard that couples often break up after the death of a child, and I thought that scene seemed realistic in that sense. I do think we have to remember that what we see as 8 weeks has been only 8 days on screen, and that puts a little more perspective on the action (or inaction).
I thought this week’s episode was better than last’s, and I will see it through to the end, but I still am not sure how I feel about it. One thing for sure, I don’t know–at this point, anyway–that I’d want to see it ever again, unlike Breaking Bad, Mad Men, The Sopranos, or Justified, for example.
the “leaving the car running scene” exemplified how lousy this show becoming. If they wanted to show that mitch was still unhinged by the murder, as well as pass on the plot info that the photos had leaked, just have her getting the kids ready and then, seeing the TV, dropping everything and watching. could’ve been a 30-second-and-done shot. But no, they have to build up cheap drama (because nothing happens on this bloody show) so of course we get the slow buildup of kids-in-car, tailpipe smoke, closed garage, Mitch looking glassy eyed, tailpipe, kids oblivous (wouldn’t they be choking at some point?) and then a rescue by Plot Device Sister.
also agree that both political campaigns appear to be run by five people, all of whom are idiots.
Alan: I’m DVRing this but haven’t started watching it. Bottom line: Should I?
Not Alan, but I can offer a thought: It’s not terrible, but also certainly not great. I think it might benefit from marathon viewing (the constant cliffhangers might seem a little less lame that way), so I’d say wait for the season to end, then watch everything you’ve saved up on your DVR over the course of a couple days.
But maybe I’ll change my mind by the end of the season, depending how all this turns out.
While conceding that this episode was an improvement over the last few, I think there’s value to DVR-ing it and watching it all at once. Personally, I think they should have treated this like an extended miniseries and showed an episode per day for 10 or 13 days, however long this season is for, to give a better perspective on what’s happening.
For one thing, you’d get a better sense of what it would be like to go through this day by day, and you wouldn’t be expecting the grieving parents to get over it already. I’m really annoyed by viewers who expect the show to gloss over the parents’ grief. NOBODY gets over the death of a beloved child easily: some parents are so consumed that they divorce, go bonkers, become addicts, alcoholics or workaholics, lose their jobs, whatever. The more you loved the child, the harder it is. And a child who was murdered?? Excuse me, that’s something they may have hanging over them until they die — that’s a permanent game changer. So SHUT UP, already, about them getting over it!! I’m just saying.
But yes, DVR the whole thing, then watch it. You may very well like it more and get more out of it that way.
I think a lot of people here are excessively harsh, but maybe they watch a lot more TV than I do. As an average viewer, I think the show is pretty good character-driven TV, it’s just not “great” TV. It’s certainly no less boring than the Game of Thrones. It’s a bummer that neither show is living up to my expectations for a great Sunday night, but I can still watch this show and be absorbed in watching the actors, even if it’s not the best show of the year/decade/ever. I blame the writers and producers for the plot/excitment/writing in this show, but I think most all the actors are doing great jobs with their characters. And for me sometimes just being able to watch good actors is enough, because good acting/characters are certainly lacking in most TV shows. Of course, I’m on “Justified” withdrawal, so no other show will seem well written to me right now.
Harsh? I’ve given this show MORE chances that I normally would, given its pedigree. and everyone has the same complaint: you can’t get invested in any of the characters, because they’re all so poorly drawn. The show is riddled with cliches. The grief has overwhelmed the investigation. The investigtion is uninteresting because the police are inept. The subplot of Linden’s fiance is stupid. And Rosie is a cypher. I’ve given this way too much time with no payout. The producres should’ve takenb a master class in Prime Suspect for how to do this sort of thing with grit, impact, great characters.
And Game of Thrones isn’t perfect, but is far more engaging, has better writing, directing, production. I think I’ve seen one too many conversation, between unintersting people, in the rain. Done with the Killing, will read the recaps to see how it turns out.
Oh, and I wouldn’t equate being critical with being a mass tv consumer, I watch carefully chosen shows. And I wouldn’t be so proud of being an easy to please viewer, or else I’d stick with network offerings.
I agree with you, KatherineM. Among the questions I’ve had, reading these comments, are why so many people who clearly hate the show are still watching and why some are so angry. I don’t love the show, but I like it. I do watch a lot of TV and I’m pretty discriminating. The Killing is not as well written as The Wire or the Sopranos, but you could say the same about almost anything else on TV. I agree that it’s well acted. That’s where much of the character development is to be found. One of its strengths is its visual beauty. The problem for some may be that it’s too subtle. Both character and plot development often take place more through action and even facial expression than through dialog. It has more in common, aesthetically, with shows like the BBC’s Wallander or Luther series than with splashier offerings like Dexter, which also takes a full season to solve a single case. That’s not, necessarily, a bad thing. I’ll reserve final judgment until the last episode has aired. I don’t think you can fully appreciate a series until you’ve seen it in its entirety.
@Nancy This show isn’t too subtle, it’s underdevelolped in action, facial expressions AND dialogue, and we’ve all been watching it, starved for quality noir drama, and I think many people are pissed because it’s not bad enough to look away from, not great by any stretch.
And: this is a CRITICISM blog, how can you not understand people watching, and then picking, deconstructing, enjoying that process — and wanting it to be Better. And I think we can appreciate how short this series has fallen by the more than halfway point, and we still don’t know enough about the characters, and the grieving has been too, too much.
The show is what it is. It sounds like you want it to be something other than what it is, which is unrealistic. When I get to the point that I dislike a show so much that I’m “pissed,” I find something else to watch. You seem to be arguing that you’re “pissed” because it isn’t “bad enough.” That makes no sense at all. What do you think will happen if you just do yourself a favor and stop watching it? I guess I should extend the question to all the others who seem to be tuning in week after week to watch a show they can’t stand.
@xbrooklyngrrl – i doubt very highly that this blog would be advertised as a criticism blog. The way I found this blog was by typing in “The Killing tv show recaps” and this page showed up.
Alan posts a review and then DISCUSSIONS can be had and yes, there are times and places for praises and *constructive* criticism but to go all out and say that this blog is strictly a criticism blog sounds awfully negative and unfairly pompous with most of the other reviews and comments I have seen thus far.
And for that matter, as a first time reader, I hope that it’s NOT just strictly a blog that is strictly critical otherwise I don’t think I will be back. I’m all for lively debate, intelligent conversation, agreeing-to-disagree, and pointing out things in this “whodunit?” that maybe others have missed.
I understand that once you get invested into 8 hours of a 13 hour tv show it doesn’t really make too much sense to back out and not finish out the ending – but, it’s JUST a TV show. If anyone really couldn’t stand it that much, they could just stop watching it at any point and just Google the resolution once it’s over. It’s not like anyone is standing over you at 10 p.m. on Sunday nights with a gun to your head forcing you to watch the show. If it’s that terrible, the character development is that shallow, it’s “starving for quality noir drama”, or anyone just can’t get over one more dumb comment about how Linden REALLY isn’t going to Sonoma then don’t watch it? I don’t know. I’m not trying to be a jerk or anything, so please don’t take it as such. I guess I just don’t understand how people can seethe with negativity and critical attitudes about a tv show (ANY tv show, not just The Killing, mind you) and still, somehow, feel forced, coerced, or sucked in to watching it. I mean, it’s not like if you stopped watching it you don’t have the internet to figure out who the killer was.
I guess I just took some issue with the whole “criticism” blog b/c just based on reading the reviews and some of the comments I didn’t really get that vibe of just straight up bashing…like I said, I’m not getting defensive or anything – I am an avid Mad Menner and would love to come back here and discourse with fans of the show who love it also but in an intelligent way and not in a critical, nit-picking, always-have-to-find-something-wrong-with-it way. :)
The dictionary offers this as the primary meaning of the word “criticism” … “the act of passing judgment as to the merits of anything” … the next definition is this: “the act or art of analyzing and evaluating or judging the quality of a literary or artistic work, musical performance, art exhibit, dramatic production, etc.”
Criticism and “straight up bashing” are not the same thing. I believe the word was used in the sense of discerning opinion be it good or bad, not in the sense that bashing is the order of the day.
The critics in here seem like they all have headaches; this is a decent TV show. It’s not Shakespeare or even Mad Men, but it’s fine for what it is.
Funny that the theme of forgiveness — one of the most difficult things for humans to deal with — was very strong this week and only one person (including Alan) even mentioned it. (Criticizing how it was portrayed, of course.) I was wondering if Richmond had moved TOWARD or AWAY from forgiveness in deciding to go negative in the campaign. But people are too busy carping to discuss that, apparently.
– MBG
Thanks Bin & MBG
I am familiar with how the context of critcism can be used. I just think there is a difference between being a critic (and remaining intelligent, courteous, and mature in spite of it) with being overtly critical in nature and in tone.
My point was that if all that was going to come out of watching this tv show was a bunch of wailing and immediate blog viewing for more wailing, it just seems as if it makes the most sense to, I don’t know, not watch the show anymore?
I like what you said as well, MBG, I think the undercurrent of forgiveness is going to pop up regularly in the show and you are right in the fact that it’s definitely not a trait that comes naturally to people. I had wondered myself if Darren forgave his wife’s killer but he wasn’t really showing the obvious signs of forgiveness with his hulk-smash to the mirror and his curt conversation with Jaime (i think it was Jaime he told to run the story).
however, I think his impulsive decision was regretted as he watched that young woman, whoever she happened to be, on the news being swarmed by the media. I wondered if that wasn’t Mayor Adams’ mistress but rather a love child of some sort. Either way it’s still a “salacious” story.
Like I said in my other post (on page 2) – I will be disappointed if the terrorism angle is somehow involved. Although, I wonder if it will turn out that the Mayor’s oceanfront project was somehow being funded by Mohammed/Islam and being that Rosie was one of Bennet’s students perhaps she saw something she shouldn’t have and then someone from either the mayor’s side or the mosque killed her and put her in the campaign car (since Bennet had access to it) – I think Bennet is an accessory but I don’t think he’s directly responsible. And at least that theory would tie in why the mayoral race is relevent to begin with.
I don’t know, just ‘typing out loud’. :)
I ignored this show at first but picked it up after my folks said it was good. I plowed through the first 6 episodes online and was hooked. There has been a helluva falloff since I started watching “live”. I think this might be a good DVR/online series where you watch a big batch but once a week it suffers. They are doling out the clues too slowly and the introducing obvious red herrings (terrorists). I’m thinking I might just let it end and then catch up online.
I’ve wondered whether this might play better as a marathon with no commercials. I watched the first five season of Lost that way and it seemed to have made more sense to me than it did to a lot of my friends. I remembered all the little incidental threads that twisted through the story and sometimes connected at unexpected junctures to advance the plot or contribute to understanding of a character or element of the story. The way TV series are presented only makes sense for shows in which each episode tells a complete story. When episodes are disrupted by commercials and separated by a week, we lose continuity.
And another thing – I know it rains alot in Seattle but it don’t rain like that. They might as well have them trade in their cop car for an ark.
When I noticed Richmond standing in his glamorous office with the rain hitting the window in the background I was finally like – enough with the rain!!!
Lol, yea, and does no one own a raincoat?? Seriously they all seem to be wearing everything BUT rain gear in the rain. Odd…
Have you also noticed that, while is is pretty much continuously raining on the show, no one EVER uses an umbrella, preferring instead to get soaked to the skin every time they step outside?
Had the exact same thought with “you’ve done nothing.” It is really starting to feel like a missed opportunity. The grief of the family is so dramatically inert at this point that I was fast-forwarding through their scenes. I’m with it to the end, but man oh man….they’ve got the atmosphere/look/rain (although one sunny day might be a tad more realistic) but the writing just hasn’t been there.
And one thing on the campaign. I recall thinking that the campaign scenes in the Good Wife were maybe a little too much–so elaborate, so many people running around. Well this campaign is ridiculous. It appears to be simply the candidate and two people in a deserted office building. And Billy Campbell, for the love of God, please vary your vocal cadence just once, please.
One more thing. I remember someone saying that two things that have unquestionably improved since the old days of film making were special effects and child acting. Well, maybe not–the two boys are just AWFUL. It’s worse than a school play.
I feel bad but the scenes with the boys are really getting tough to watch.
I think what happened with this show is that they got too caught up in creating a “mystery” and forgot about plot development. How much better would this show be if we got to witness who killed Rosie, and then followed the police as they tried to catch that individual and we as viewers got to learn more about the killer and both their motive and how they function following the murder — especially if the individual is known to the family. And how great if we could have witnessed flashbacks of Rosie with the killer up to that fateful night to get a sense of who she was and how she got involved with someone who would end her life in such a way.
Nope. Rather we get a lot of characters that we do not know anything about, and for me, I’m slowly starting to not care about. I’d love to say I was done with the show, but I’m still watching The Chicago Code which, to me, has many of the same problems. (Damn you Sepinwall!!)
I think this is spot on. I’ve come to the conclusion that a whodunnit is simply not sustainable over such a long period. Week after week of a family grieving, various plot strands & red herrings–eventually, we will find out who killed the girl. But what difference does it make? SOMEONE killed her. As you say, it’s only through development of character that we would be led to care. Completely agree that flashbacks with the killer & Rosie would be a thousand times better than what we’ve got now.
Gotta disagree with you KMARKO – a whodunnit while difficult is definitely sustainable – this team just has no clue how to do it. There’s been shows that have done it quite successfully – Twin Peaks, The Wire, 24, Lost, X-Files, Prime Suspect, etc etc. Yeah most of these aren’t a stone cold whodunnit (with the exception of Twin Peaks and Prime Suspect but there similar enough to show how god-awful this show has become. You don’t HAVE to have “Week after week of a family grieving, various plot strands & red herrings” that’s what this show has chosen to do.
I haven’t seen Prime Suspect, which I know is supposed to be tremendous. But I don’t see the others as being analagous. Arguably Twin Peaks, but the dreamlike thing that David Lynch does is such a different animal it’s hard to reproduce. I don’t think a straightforward whodunnit can work (unless that’s what Prime Suspect was.)
A.E….You’re pretty much describing Law and Order, Criminal Intent. It wasn’t all that awesome. The Killing is better on just about every level.
If you haven’t seen Prime Suspect yet, rent the DVDs and see it before the Americans bastardize it. And I say that as an American. Really: PS is not a series that needs to be remade, and Maria Bello, though I liked her in other things, is NOT Helen Mirren. Better they should reinvent bad series like Battlestar Galactica … oh wait, they *did* — and with tremendous results!! I rest my case.
Was hoping this episode would shut up shut up the haters for at least a week. Alas…
I’m new to the blog and also dismayed by the degree of hatin’, most of which seems to focus either on superficial aspects, like Linden’s sweater; or all the ways in which the show isn’t The Wire, Breaking Bad, or Mad Men. I’m assuming you’re also interested in talking about the substance of the show. There must be a way to cut through all the carping in order to do that.
Thank you & welcome. I have a ton of respect for Alan & his work (his Mad Men blogs are amazing) so that’s why I’m here, but yes, the tenor of this blog is a bit disappointing.
I’ll say something substantive: My friend’s in politics in DC and has worked on national campaigns — I turned him on to the show & he says the politics stuff is very realistic; seeing Richmond beginning to sell out his ideals, etc.
I watch this show and Game of Thrones back to back and its amazing the difference in the pace of the shows. GoT seems like it lasts 15 minutes and then it’s over. This show seems like a two hour movie by comparison.
They’re polar opposites, but for a different reason than you might think. GoT has **too much stuff** it needs to cram into an episode and can’t, so it has to do some very selective trimming along with some amplifications that haven’t been in the book (or so I understand from those who have read it; I haven’t). The Killing, on the other hand, is about the slow unraveling of a stubborn mystery that doesn’t have a lot of ‘action’ in it (that is, no swordplay, no war strategy, nobody trying to outsmart or outgun the next guy, etc., which GoT does have) but does have a lot of undercurrents and atmosphere. Admittedly, it’s been heavier on atmosphere than on findings so far, but in some respects that doesn’t bother me. What does is that we still don’t know enough about the murdered girl and what her life was like to care about her, and that’s a mistake — one that Prime Suspect, BTW, never made. Sara Linden might be stubborn and dedicated, but Jane Tennison could run rings around her just standing still. It’s fine for Linden to obsess in finding the killer, but she hasn’t done it very effectively until now — finding the abbatoir and then the sweatshirt in it is her first real bit of progress. Linden is short on the kind of follow-up we’re accustomed to seeing in police procedurals, to the point where we’re wondering why her boss thinks she was ever such a great cop. Guess we’ll see if her though process pans out if this leads anywhere next week.
Definitely starting to feel like I felt with Rubicon – that it was going nowhere and I really hoped not to be disappointed by the conclusion, which of course I was. I have so many thoughts why this series had become bad but I’ll limit it to:
– A TV writer said he was leery that they were promoting this “from the producers of Cold Case”. I watched a lot of Cold Case – then I stopped bc each episode became more and more obvious and corny. It was often the 3rd character you met.
– Every scenario has become cliche. Was anyone surprised that they would be cutting to a shot with exhaust coming out of the tailpipe? Or that Holder would see Linden looking at him bc she lingered too long at the NA meeting? Or from the moment Stan decided to saunter over to Mitch that possibly he had already had sex with her in the past? Like he was staring at her ass bc he needs to have sex to help his grieving process and Mich won’t give it to him? (btw why is everyone spelling it Mitch – her Mom called her Michelle, how does that become Mitch?)
– The campaign…ridiculous – color by numbers cliches
– I went on the AMC site to see their list of suspects to vote on…I wasn’t compelled to think anyone did it! Except Rick or the black staffer for Adams!
– Like a lot of people – the short time frame works for them and against them. The family should still be grieving, but we don’t want to see it every week. No father would be taking down his daughter’s room 8 days later. Conversely, if it had been a month since the murder they would be the worst police on the planet. Read David Simon’s Homicide book – most murders are solved in the first 72 hours or not at all. They are trying to be “real” but they are failing miserably. A terrorism connection? Come on.
The closed captions identify Michelle Forbes’ character as “Mitch” also. It’s just a nickname.
I watched the first 2 to 3 episodes, got bored and left. Last night, I found I had an hour to kill, and so tuned it. And guess what? I felt like I hardly missed a thing. The hour was fairly interesting, but it’s bad news for a such an allegedly tightly plotted show when you can miss weeks and feel like you haven’t be away.
We haven’t seen Jasper or his friend for a long time, it may circle back to them. His line “it that all you got?” upon seeing the video seems like its something we should be paying more attention to.
I think there are a lot of lines like that in the show. If pick up on them, it makes the show more intriguing. I’m getting the impression that a lot of people are watching this while folding the laundry or clipping coupons. You have to pay attention or you’ll miss stuff.
One thing I liked about this episode is that it started to do what I think the show should have been doing more of from the beginning, which is to show the effect a brutal murder like this might have on the general public. Granted, Seattle is a city, not a small time, but it has a very low murder rate so I think it’s likely that something like this would scare people. I think some emphasis on a nervous populace, and more about the serial killer angle, would give the show higher stakes and more to be invested in, particularly since we now know there might be at least one other missing girl. It doesn’t feel like there’s much of a sense of urgency right now.
I also think such an idea would tie into the theme they’ve been pushing that this crime has far-reaching effects.
I’m still surprised that Linden hasn’t jumped on the news about the other missing girl and demanded more information about that, especially as her first break in the search for Rosie’s killer was obtained frm a piece of paper that dropped from a copy of the Koran owned by the unknown Mohammed. I’d want to connect those dots and see where else it led, and Linden has simply ignored it, which is baffling and annoying. I feel like forcing some Starbucks down her throat, slapping her, and telling her to wake up and snap out of it.
But I could be wrong. Maybe.
It took me a while, but I can see that this show is just like Rubicon. AMC hasn’t discerned that both the plot and character development can’t move at a glacial pace. Increasingly, the audience isn’t invested in the characters because we still know so little about them. We can’t care about the plot because it’s just a series of distractions. There’s no real storytelling.
I don’t quite mind the Larsens’ grief and its manifestations. In the real world, this is often how grief expresses itself. The problem is that watching that process is either emotionally draining, boring or both. That’s largely why in real grief situations people involved spend so much time trying to escape it. This show has potential if it focuses on telling a story not hooking (in reality turning many of us off) with the gotcha of the week.
kah
Is it possible that The Killing won’t reveal the killer before the end of the series? I know that the original Danish series did, but Sud might have a different idea, letting the case drag into a second series, etc …
I’m officially rooting for the killer. Not since Lost have I seen such rampant parental neglect in every possible character treated so blithely.
The “other dead girl” last week, the “shirt gone missing” this week, and still Linden just remains staring blankly ahead, like she’s more interested in something going on in some sixth dimension that no sane person can see, and not at all interested in things that her investigation should hinge on.
The terrorism subplot is as ham-handed as the Muslim subplot, like they thought just working odd, topical stories clumsily into the story would make this seem somehow more relevant. I’m left wondering how nuclear radiation and the bin Laden assassination are going to figure awkwardly into the events.
Want to know what made other AMC fare so sparklingly good, and this so far off the mark? I knew more about Walter White and Jesse Pinkman after the pilot of Breaking Bad than I know about any of these characters after 8 hours. That’s economy of characterization, and this show has no sense of it.
Linden is pretty obviously conflicted by her impending marriaage, move, and raising a 13yo son, probably the most difficult age for a kid — all of which are big/difficult situations enough — throw in a ginormously important murder case that she is in charge of, and that might help explain her demeanor.
No one’s making you or any of the other haters in here watch the show, or blog about it.
I’m glad we’ve reached a point where we know what this show can and can’t deliver in terms of quality. I’m only angry about the expectations we all came in with. Gradewise, The Killing is solid “B” television, and that’s okay; time to judge it as such, week-to-week.
I like what they’re doing with the family. It’s not as painful to watch as the “gas station bathroom meltdown” ep led us all to believe. They’re grieving, simple as that, and while it’s not overly compelling, at least we’re seeing elements of the aftermath that scripted dramas never bother with. So the writers are delivering on that promise, as far as I’m concerned.
A couple plot points that particularly bother me. First, the cage. Was that one gigantic red herring/eff you to the audience, or will Linden & Holder come back to it at some point? If the former, then I gotta believe the show’s writers are in way over their head. You can pull that stuff on some disposable L&O or Cold Case episode, but not on “Appointment TV”, damnit. And frankly, even if they do come back to it, it shouldn’t have completely disappeared as a lead; that’s inexcusably sloppy detective work/writing.
Second point is the fact that we’re only up to Day 8(!) since the murder. Doesn’t seem like they’ve done a good job conveying just how little time has passed. Like maybe I’d be more sympathetic to Linden & Holder’s chaotic and ad hoc approach to investigating the crime if I were frequently reminded that it’s only been a week and some change. Remember “Homicide”? Those detectives had the skill and experience to solve the Kennedy assassination, but the show made it clear that sleuthing is every bit as much about luck and circumstance – clues don’t come in fast, dead-ends are standard, and it takes awhile to build a workable theory of the crime. The Killing, on the other hand, pushes us to focus on the ineptitude of the detectives, instead of how much of crime-solving is fortuitous. Again, “B” television.
Enough writing. Co-sign @Remy, the comment about Rosie. Cold Case was only effective because the show invested so much energy into familiarizing us with the victim. Rosie is, so far, a memory held by characters we also don’t really know, and a statistic. Sympathy fail.
With the terrorism thrown in, I suddenly felt like I was watching an episode of 24. Like is written here, this show should have taken its time to tell us about these people, but it hasn’t at all. I liked this episode more than other weeks, but it still was not very good. Maybe they tie it all up wonderfully and there is a major pay off at the end – but anything less than that, this will be a huge waste of time.
Also – i am sure i am not the first person to wonder this, but why do Linden and Holder wear the same thing every episode? Are they not allowed to change clothes in Seattle Homicide?
I had the same reaction as you did Alan about the going after the king and I don’t know if that may contribute to the feeling I had that even Holder’s speech reminded me a little of Bubbles speech and then the wire tap at the end with a co operative judge. The Wire always on my mind.
Yes, this show has moved slowly and yes, one of my main concerns throughout was the fact that while we get a glimpse of Rosie in every episode we don’t really know all that much about her to really feel the “ache” of her not being alive anymore, other than the fact that it was a senseless tragedy of a 17-year-old girl who was “looking forward to life”.
I care that Rosie died because she was a child, seemed bubbly, outgoing, precocious, introspective, creative, and saw the world through a different lens then most kids her age – but other than that – instead of Who Killed Rosie Larsen, I’d rather know, “Who WAS Rosie Larsen?” Then, at least, I think I would care more about who killed her rather than just her being yet another sad statistic.
I will be very sad if this turns into some terrorist/Islamic-slant storyline because it just seems like too bizarre of a twist and instead of giving the WOW factor, it just gives me the “Huh?” factor.
I also agree with a lot of the posters on here that pointing on Bennett as a suspect in episode 4 and having him continue to be the one they target and ultimately be the one who is either a) completely responsible or b) partially responsible will be another thing that will leave me disappointed in the show.
But, other than that – I am enjoying this show mostly b/c I don’t really watch all that much TV, I do enjoy a good mystery (even if that mystery ends up being disappointing or with a crap ending), and I have enjoyed the relationship between Holder and Linden. I don’t really get all wrapped up in the stranger, less believable plot-points like the early morning cage fighting scene (even though I understand that something like that could have been avoided for maybe, i don’t know, something about Rosie? with Jaime just coming in later with the file for Richmond to see).
I also kind of like that the story has moved slower. I know it’s frustrating sometimes but as a culture that is so dependent on instant gratification and having every movie, tv show, or song tied up into a pretty bow, it’s kind of interesting. I know on the flipside I have watched an episode of CSI and thought, “Wow, how crazy that they solved the murders of 2374298729834 women by a serial killer in the span of 2 days! Especially with all of that thumping techno in the background!” B/c then, you know, it’s unreasonable b/c it’s “too quick”.
I am interested, like most of you I’m sure, to see how all of this is wrapped up and how all of these loose ends are put together. I saw somewhere that Brad Sexton mentioned they are “definitely doing season 2” so with that kind of enthusiasm I am hopeful that things start getting more exciting.
It would be great If they just randomly cut to Oakes having a beer in a gay bar, then never brought it up again…
I’ve been watching the Wire for thei first time. Just saw that episode. You just killed me on that.
I’m starting to wonder if Mitch might finish what Stan started…ie do away with Ahmed, but not just because she believes he killed Rosie, but because he is a Somali. Mitch’s mother is such an overt racist that I wonder if Mitch could be a closet one.
Speaking of Somalis, how convenient that Ahmed is talking on the phone to his friend in Somali until his wife gets close enough to hear and then he switches to English so she (and I guess the audience) can suspect him even more.
Anyone think that Stan and Terry’s scene in the kitchen hinted at a past between them or possibly just a secret longing on his part.
The scene in the garage with the exhaust…telegraphed.
The scene in the bathroom with the punched mirror…telegraphed. I immediately thought of Walter White punching the paper towel dispenser after he discovered his cancer was in remission.
How convenient that Holder is speaking at a NA meeting the same day and moment that Linden follows him. Or does everyone get up and speak every week at these meetings? Or was this his first visit?
Lazy writing.
Would you have preferred the writng if they’d had Linden follow Holder to a meeting where he wasn’t speaking?
I don’t think the writing is lazy.
People speak @ 12-step meetings when they are asked to by the group, often when they reach some kind of milestone, like 6 months in Holder’s case.
I thought Stan was lusting after the Sis a bit b/c wifey wouldn’t give it up. Seems about right under the trying circumstances.
Have any of you naysayers started exploring the interactive part of the show? Have you gone on-line and looked in Rosie’s room to search for clues or watched the extra videos? You’ll find a lot more about Rosie and the story if you invested less time complaining and more time exploring…
You shouldn’t have to do do extra-curricular work to properly understand and appreciate a TV show. If the show itself isn’t conveying the proper information, it is not doing its job.
+1000 Alan. I used to think all that extra online stuff was really cool, now I just avoid it.
The show is the show. Someone should be able to sit down every week, watch what’s on the screen and get the whole picture. I shouldn’t have to play games on the web or watch minisodes or read online comic books or chase down interviews with the show’s creators to get what going on. If the show itself doesn’t convey the required information, then it’s a failure.
I think it is conveying information from one episode to the next. It isn’t giving definitive answers just yet, but each episode answers a few questions and raises more. What decent TV show delivers “the whole picture” in a single episode? Even the more formulaic shows, like those in the CSI and L&A franchises, raise mysteries related to characters that may take many episodes or even seasons to resolve.
I think it’s the pace, not the content, that bothers people. In the age of instant gratification, the wait for a payoff can feel excruciating.
Agreed with Alan. The worst part is that the show has plenty of time to convey this information but instead wastes it on completely extraneous plot lines like the politics which I can’t watch any more of
“You come at the king, you best not miss.” Goodness, I still miss THE WIRE.
A great line. But for wonderful use of language, I miss “Kings” for more. There were moments when it was almost Shakespearean in its beauty and economy while conveying in apt shorthand a great thought. And damn, the actors were bloody fine in that, too.
I think I know what I’m watching on Saturday afternoon to make up for *this* mess.
Sorry john, nothing turned up.
Absolutely awful. This is the week I deleted the series from the DVR. There is quality on this show but not nearly enough to make up for the awful writing, go-nowhere plot and silly distractions. Why do I care about Richmond again? The only part of the show I enjoy anymore is Linden and Holder’s interaction, and there’s so little of that left it’s not worth bothering through the cringeworthy dialogue.
I don’t even care who killed Rosie Larson. This show killed AMC’s credibility for me, and that’s a tall order. Wake me when “Breaking Bad” is back…