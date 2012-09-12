The Morning Round-Up: ‘Go On’ & ‘The New Normal’

Well, TV premieres are starting to roll out as we get deeper into September. The “Sons of Anarchy” premiere was last night, and here’s Geoff Berkshire season premiere review. Meanwhile, after the jump I have quick thoughts on the second episodes of “Go On” and “The New Normal” coming up just as soon as I tell you what “Havana casual” means…
“Go On” returned with a kind of quintessential second episode, where the goal is to repeat the conflicts, themes and jokes of the pilot as much as possible to be sure people – particularly people who didn’t watch the pilot last month – understand what the show is. So again we have Ryan livening up a group therapy session while Lauren clucks, again we have him refusing to listen to her advice and having it backfire on him, etc. I did think it was smart to focus mainly on a couple of other members of the group this time, rather than write material for all of them. The George material was a mixed bag, though: Ryan and his boss desperately searching for something to fool the old blind man was painfully old-fashioned, but George toting all of his possessions around was amusing and George explaining the sounds of basketball to Ryan was a nice, simple moment. I still don’t find the show all that funny, though, and after next week’s episode, it starts going up against sitcoms I’m already invested in. So this may be one where I just come back later in the season (if it’s still on by then) to see whether it’s turned into something better or is still figuring itself out.
“The New Normal,” meanwhile, earned itself a third episode just on Shania’s extended Little Edie impression alone, but I thought there were some other promising signs. Murphy and Adler largely avoided the most irritating, superficial Bryan moments in the pilot – he’s still a narcissist, but seemed more recognizably human overall throughout (particularly in the Lance Bass flashback) – and Ellen Barkin’s appearance was kept to a bare minimum. On the other hand, they still seem to think that Nana being offensive is a joke in and of itself, rather than either having her be clever in the way that she’s offensive or having the other characters be funny in the way they respond to her (like Meathead was to Archie Bunker). While I’m still not super-optimistic long-term based on Murphy’s track record, fair is fair: this was a definite improvement over a pilot I mostly disliked.
What did everybody else think?
I almost liked New Normal and will return but boy does it think it is clever.
Goon! I actually enjoyed Go On’s second episode quite a bit. Sure, there were some structural issues, but all-in-all I found it very funny.
Ha! “Goon” is exactly how I read it every time, too! Terrible title.
The structure of the episode was very odd. What felt like a final scene played at the 15-minute mark. I think Ryan has way better chemistry with assistant Carrie than he does with Lauren. Can I start ‘shipping them?
I actually commented on the AVClub that the chemistry/dynamic etc. between Ryan and Carrie reminded me of Jeff/Annie on Community.
what’s with the fat lesbian jokes. is this supposed to be hostile gay man humor? it’s so freaking offensive i’m still pissed hours later.
saw both shows. if there’s anything good on — let’s face it passable — i won’t be watching either. Chandler smarm didn’t work on STUDIO 60 and it REALLY doesn’t work here where he ruins his assistant’s life and has zero connection to a human being with feelings.
ugh, thank god other shows will be back.
OK, now I REALLY don’t want to watch this show. After Alan’s first review saying that it played up some offensive homosexual stereotypes, I took it off my DVR which was set to record it. I may have checked in later if Alan said it was getting better, but if we have to hear even the gay men making it OK to mock women without “perfect” bodies, I’m writing this show off for good.
I don’t know if I find Go On particularly funny, I may have chuckled a few times, but I really like the show nonetheless. The style of the show is a nice mirror to Matthew Perry’s character, where it’s hiding some pretty dark things under a light-hearted exterior.
The stolen basketball is actually a terribly sad thing, but the show really shrugged it off with some light-hearted humour the whole time. I just find it really clever, though it probably needs to undergo some changes no and then to consistently entertain me.
I loved the scene at basketball game. Scenes like that and the moment in the pilot where we learn what happened to Ryan’s wife make me think this show could be something really good if given time.
I didn’t like the stuff between Ryan and his assistant, but I enjoyed the group stuff. While I laughed more in the pilot, I found myself still liking Go On. Unlike Alan I’m not invested in anything else on Tuesday nights, so I’ll probably stick around for Go On. I could see it improving at a relatively quick pace to become one of the those go-to comedies.
I couldn’t tolerate more than 2 minutes of The New Normal. Maybe I just deal with too many jerks in my real life to find Ellen Barkin amusing.
I thought both episodes were big improvements over their pilots. They’ll each get at least a few more viewings from me.
I enjoyed the second episode of Go On a lot more than the first (although, the funniest moment of the show so far was March Sadness). I’m beginning to love the relationship between him and his assistant, and like you said Alan, the basketball scene was sweet. There are some bumps, and it’s definitley not laugh out loud funny like Parks & Rec or Community. But, if I can waste 24 minutes watching Big Bang Theory, I can waste 24 minutes watching this.