The Morning Round-Up: ‘Up All Night,’ ‘Suburgatory,’ ‘Modern Family’ & ‘Happy Endings’

Last week’s morning round-up post was well-received, and it seems like doing that from time to time gives me a chance to touch on shows which I would otherwise not have the time or material to devote full posts to. Today, I’m going to stick with the Wednesday comedies I watched last night, with brief thoughts on, in order, “Up All Night,” “Suburgatory,” “Modern Family” and “Happy Endings,” coming up just as soon as I have a Master’s in “gotcher nose!”…
I noted last week that “Up All Night” had essentially turned into two separate shows, and that while I often enjoyed the workplace material, it had no real connection to Reagan and Chris as new parents. “Mr. Bob’s Toddler Kaleidoscope” did a much better job of integrating the two halves, with Reagan grappling with the familiar problem of not having enough time for either her family or her job these days. And it did it in amusing ways, whether with the transvestite Bangles cover band (and I vote for The Dangles as being more clever than Manic Man-Day), Chris becoming an eager pupil of Michael Hitchcock’s Mr. Bob (who was just the right side of cartoonish) or Reagan feuding with the other mom, played by Missi Pyle(*), before the two ultimately bonded over the difficulty in collapsing the fancy stroller. They’ve done funnier overall episodes so far, but this seemed the most balanced outing to date.
(*) As with Will Arnett, Pyle’s an actress who all too often is asked to play larger-than-life characters (I’m still shocked David E. Kelley hasn’t built a whole show around her, though he came close with “The Wedding Bells”), and it was nice to see her play just a person for once.
“Suburgatory,” meanwhile, went even more blatantly “Mean Girls” with all the references to the behavior of jungle animals, and also with Tessa’s brief rise to social importance, and I like how that story neatly paralleled George’s own rapid ascent to the top of the PTA pyramid. Jeremy Sisto continues to be a really pleasant surprise; he’s played intense, borderline-crazy dramatic characters for so long that it’s almost shocking to see him so at ease in a scene like the one where George is objecting to the lemon squares and lemonade even as he’s enjoying how good they are. And the only thing that would’ve made the mom jeans gag better would be if Ana Gasteyer had been in the original “SNL” ad about them.
Most importantly, though, I’m glad that the brief appearance in the pilot by Maestro Harrell – whom you might remember as Randy Wagstaff on “The Wire” – as “diversity student” Malik led to a much bigger role in this episode. Harrell’s a funny, likable actor (Malik trying out catchphrases in the handicap stall was great), and I hope he continues to be part of the growing ensemble.
I’m of two minds on last night’s “Modern Family.” On the one hand, I will hate the people who make this show forever for reminding me of the existence of ’70s yacht rockers England Dan and John Ford Coley(**) and their hit “I’d Really Love to See You Tonight,” which has been running through my head on a non-stop loop since around 9:20 last night. On the other hand, the episode gave employment to another actor from one of my favorite shows who doesn’t work enough, casting Samm Levine as Jay’s d-bag client (who was, predictably but amusingly dazzled by Gloria’s “wow” factor), and all the material about the damage Phil inflicted on the kids and the guys’ trip to collect Haley’s money was really, really funny. So I’ll forgive them on the ’70s flashback, but only just.
(**) Question: at what point do we need to put a moratorium on inappropriate fist-name humor? Should we wait until every primetime comedy gets around to it, or will that just keep it going forever, because there will always be new comedies with new inadequately masculine characters to name their fists?
Finally, Megan Mullally visited “Happy Endings,” and gave Casey Wilson the opportunity to display another of the many talents that “SNL” somehow never figured out how to exploit. That said, “Yesandwitch” wasn’t one of the show’s stronger episodes, with Brad and Jane’s couples improv (and mainly Damon Wayans Jr.’s deliberately awful JFK impression) being the only consistent source of laughter. The show has established something of a formula already, with the characters trying on different guises each week (Penny as a singer, Dave as a Navajo, Brad and Jane as tourists, etc.), and sometimes that works very well. Here, mostly flat, though I did enjoy Wilson and Mullally’s Natalie Imbruglia duet.
What did everybody else think?
The weird guy who failed to produce the fake ids is showing up every where now. How long till he’s on par with Super Extra from Chuck and everything else?
That actor (who was Todd on last week’s Community) is a step up from Fernando on Chuck, in that he actually gets dialogue and plays characters who interact with the regulars. He’s just having a good run right now as a guest star, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see him cast in a supporting role on one of next season’s comedy pilots.
He was also the douchebag friend of Schmidt’s in the pilot of New Girl. He’s freakin’ everywhere!
Thought it was a pretty solid comedy block by ABC last night. I am not much of a fan of The Middle… but with the surprise hit of Suburgatory and the big improvement that is Happy Endings, ABC might have the strongest night of comedy.
And yes, that is mainly because Whitney brings down the other 3 comedies on NBC Thursday so much.
Do you think Whitney’s going to get better? I don’t have any hope about that.
I think Megan Mullally stomped all over Happy Endings. I kind of liked it, but it seemed like the guest casting overshadowed the regulars.
I, too, thought that Saturday Night Live could have done more with Casey Wilson.
I’ll forgive Modern Family for the fist jokes because Phil has been doing it since season one. It’s one of his funny quirks. But I do understand what you mean.
Yes. I even thought it was funnier when they were Captain and Tennille.
I thought Megan Mullally was great on “Happy Endings”. They didn’t overdo it with her; she appeared about as much as Damon Wayans as Brad’s father last season (Question: do we need to refer to the elder Wayans as “Damon Senior” now?). Casey Wilson is such a find – someday, she will be hosting “SNL”.
I also have grown quite fond of “The Middle”. I’m glad they don’t spend nearly as much time at the used car lot anymore – the increased focus on the family members is worth not seeing Chris Kattan regularly.
I’m really surprised by how much I’ve come to enjoy “The Middle.” I every now and then would have it on in the background during seasons 1 and 2 and found it inoffensive-but-forgettable, but over the summer I started regularly watching (and really liking!) the repeats, and it’s now, somehow, found its way onto my list of favorite shows on the air right now. (In 2009, I would’ve thought it inconceivable that I’d look forward to “The Middle” way more than “Modern Family,” but there you go.)
agree 100% about the improvement of “The Middle” now that they stay away from the car lot most of the time. The kids on that show, particularly Sue, make the show better than most comedies airing these days IMO.
I noticed last night that Jane Levy reminds me a little of Reese Witherspoon. Has anyone else noticed this?
Yes- it’s like Reese and Emma Stone had a baby.
I’m not sure if Modern Family’s writers knew, but today is my birthday!
Hello. Yeah, it’s been a while. Not much. How ’bout you?
I knew. Happy Birthday, Johnny.
What a relief you replied – now we’ll never have to say goodbye again.
Thought Modern Family had its best episode last night. Luke killed it, first with his financial speak, then with the out-of-nowhere line “Psh. Police. Aren’t they too busy winning the war on drugs?”
Agreed. It’s a show I enjoy maybe half the time, but last night’s episode was strong, Luke’s contributions especially.
I’m liking the morning round ups. Don’t need a full review of Modern Family, Up All Night etc., but it’s nice to hear a little bit about them. Keep them up, please.
Suburgatory is kind of like the Gilmore Girls, Juno , Mean Girls and the early days of Weeds put together. However, on it’s own, it’s a very well written show. It makes great use of dialogue.
I enjoyed last night’s Modern Family, but I’ve got to complain about one thing that’s really been bugging me lately. I’m sure it’s been discussed before, but Cam can run! It’s been established that he was a former center for the University of Illinois. Even if he was a 3rd stringer, he had to be a decent athlete to play at that level.
It drives me nuts when the writer’s deny Cam his athleticism. They hit the perfect tone in “Fizbo”. Cam is always happy to just be himself and indulge his feminine side but, when needed, he can turn into that ass-kicking clown who will bounce someone’s head off a car’s bumper until the airbags deploy.
I know Eric Stonestreet is funny when he plays Cam over the top; but I think it does a disservice to the character and the show to make him always over the top. Cam should have double-timed it when Mitchell was slowing down not-Todd in order to defend his man.
Ok, rant over. That’s my piece.
Definitely agree. I personally, get a little tired of Cam being over the top.
I actually get more laughs out of hearing about Cam’s manly days on the farm, and how boastful he is of them.
Agreed. As soon as Cam starting running, I turned to my wife and said, “So much for Cam: Division 1 Athlete.”
Hmmm. I just assumed it was because he’s no longer in shape, not that he wasn’t a much better athlete in his younger years.
Gave up on Up All Night a while ago. Never started Happy Endings.
Modern Family had some funny moments, but I didn’t really love any of the storylines. I wanted to punch Cam at the movie theater (even IF the movie was the R rated one), Phil crossed his fine line into stupidity this episode, and the Jay storyline was barely developed. Bowen, Vergara, and the kids brought it though.
Suburgatory was solid. I felt like the main storyline was too thematically similar to last week (Tessa finds herself strangely attracted to the shallowness of the suburbs, until her awkward neighbor snaps her out of it), but the Sisto stuff worked really well. I also loved seeing Randy, and the Marcia Langman from Parks and Rec in supporting roles.
Modern Family is like 30 Rock, it’s a comedy machine that is all about are the gags funny this week and I thought they were. There were enough hilarious little moments (such as Phil’s talking head about women he likes) that it was one of the better episodes in a while.
Suburgatory was pretty good but shares the same problem as Revenge: it’s moving on fast-forward and needs to slow down.
Suburgatory is been a really nice surprise, is the new comedy im enjoying the most (even more than the New Girl, in which i enjoy the guys interplay more than Zoey’s extreme version of herself)
I thought last nights “Up All Night” was a show starting to find it’s groove–and I was glad to see that as I really like all of the cast, and at least 2 of the 3 main characters (Maya’s character is getting better, but still not fully there yet–though I enjoyed the scene in the car).
Not loving Suburgatory. Can’t quite put my finger on why. Too much like Mean Girls, and a little too haughty maybe (i.e.: I thought the “KKK” “joke” was annoying and lazy).
The KKK joke was clever…until she blatantly pointed it out.
I’m still not sure the plot of the show necessarily works (is every episode going to be a rehash of the same theme?), but it’s getting by on the great and likeable performances from Levy and Sisto.
Yeah, I agree about the KKK joke. It would have been better if the set up had been tighter. Like she probably shouldn’t have used it the first time and it should have only been used as a joke in her conversation with Malik.
Agreed that Levy and Sisto are quite likable (and work great together). I just find the format a little forced and over the top. (Even her calling him George just feels like “yeah, we get it already”). Hopefully it will settle into something less cartoonish over time.
“The KKK joke was clever…until she blatantly pointed it out.”
twice
“Without the P, we’d just be T and A!” Suburgatory wins just for that line.
Luke killed me last night on Modern Family. He has the best deadpan way of delivering lines.
Question for you, Alan: I feel like most sitcoms tend to either be family/friend focused shows or workplace focused shows. Can you think of any show that has successfully juggled both? People have suggested Up All Night would be better off ditching Maya Rudolph entirely. It kind of reminds me of how Spin City dropped Carla Gugino so they could focus solely on Michael J. Fox’s job. I feel like Rudolph is very funny, but the show really would work better if she was just Reagan’s eccentric friend or neighbor who stopped by a lot and they didn’t try to split the show between work and home. Thoughts?
Frasier pretty successfully juggled Frasier dealing with his family, and had plenty of good stuff at the radio station.
Home Improvement gave plenty of time to showcase “Tool Time” as well as Tim’s time with the family.
With those two shows, the focus was always on the main character, however.
The Dick Van Dyke Show and the Mary Tyler Moore Show were strong in both areas. Like Rolf points out, though, there was always that focus on the main actor/actress. So maybe the problem is that Maya Rudolph’s character is throwing off the balance too much.
Really liked Modern Family last night, especially after what I thought was one of their worst episodes last week.
Luke is just brilliant. Just the way he delivered his “My assets are not very liquid right now.” He’s really turned into comedy gold.
The one storyline I didn’t like was Claire’s. How many times are we going to get some variation of “Claire gets mad at something in the community and decides to change it” storyline. Hell, we had it last week. I guess it was a play on last weeks story, but it is getting old to me.
Re: Fist-Naming-Gate…. Yeah, it is an old comedy favorite. I didn’t really like Phil’s. The one that stands out as being good was Ted’s on HIMYM. I believe it was in S1 or S2, where Ted gave the names ‘Common Sense’ and ‘Reasonable Discourse’ and then said it were his feet, since he’s a kicker. I always found that a nice play on fist-naming.
I thought that Claire’s storyline worked for a couple of different reasons.
1) David Cross was so slimy, that we were able to actually root for Claire. Instead of it just being Claire acting overbearing and annoying, it makes sense to want this guy out of office.
2) The show made it blatantly clear that Claire will probably do horrible, and that she has no chance of winning. The self-awareness of her failings helped.
I did like them at least showing Claire being self-aware that she would lose and probably not do a good job anyway.
As for Cross, he reminded me too much of Tobias. It’s never a good idea really to make AD actors play a character resembling their AD character on another show. Until Up All Night, it seemed like only Judy Greer understood that.
“It’s never a good idea really to make AD actors play a character resembling their AD character on another show.”
I’m a huge AD fan, but almost nobody watched the show (which is why it only lasted 2.5 seasons), so I doubt the writers of Modern Family are too worried about Cross resembling Tobias.
I agree most people watching Modern Family probably won’t make the connection, but all I’m saying is it ruined my feeling about that character.
amg, did you ever see the Gilmore Girls? Because this is kind of like that show. The Gilmore Girls moved along too fast and yet, like Suburgatory,it was a great show.
I’m inclined to forgive Phil for the fist names, because it felt like it was part of his larger pattern of weird or arcane exclamations: “John Philip Sousa” when he got hit in the head with the basketball last week.
Actually, I thought the duet at the end of Happy Endings was the least enjoyable part of the show.
Regarding fist naming…
I wouldn’t mind that joke put to bed if they can also quit with the “only remembers how to do certain things when they are drunk” gag. (Happy Endings with the Italian language last season and Raising Hope with the piano playing/singing this year).
I enjoyed Phil’s realization of the subtext of his attraction to “powerful” women so much that I had to rewind it and watch it again.
Re: Happy Endings – any chance I’d start watching that show regularly ended when they cast Megan Mullally for what looks to be a semi-regular role. Thought she was the worst thing about Will and Grace and just abhor overacting in general (see Jim Carrey)
Mullalley saying, “Look at this cutie. Purple pants!” and smacking Cuthbert on the ass was hilarious.
I liked last night’s Modern Family, but isn’t the Claire/David Cross rivalry almost exactly the same as the Celia Hodes/Doug Wilson rivalry from the 2nd season of Weeds?
I remember that Celia decided to run against Doug in the city council election because he wouldn’t put up a stop sign or street light.
How many comedies have done the fist-names thing? I can only think of this and 30 Rock (which admittedly did it better. “Say hello to Bono and Sandra Day O’Connor!”)
I thought the funniest part of Suburgatory this week was the Williams sisters wannabe tennis outfit and hair beads on the country club mom
I prefer to get Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young stuck in my head.
Modern Family is no longer funny. What are the chances that at The Muppet Movie, there would not be any kids in the audience until the movie is about to start? And a prison rape joke? Really?