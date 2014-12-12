‘The Night Shift,’ ‘The Blacklist’ & ‘Undateable’ lead NBC mid-season schedule

NBC's semi-successful summer lineup has now become a core part of its winter/spring schedule, with “The Night Shift” and “Undateable” joining a crowded mid-season roster that will include “Allegiance,” “The Slap,” “A.D.,” the return of “The Blacklist,” and more.
Earlier this month, NBC announced the first part of its mid-season plan with the compressed final season of “Parks and Recreation,”(*) which will be concluding before half of NBC's other mid-season shows even get to premiere. This is the same “drama-heavy mid-season schedule” that was the reason NBC opted to sell Tina Fey's “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” to Netflix, rather than try to squeeze it in here. Not counting “Parks” (which, again, NBC considers old business being dealt with as quickly as possible), the network will bring eight shows off the bench in February, March and April, and all but two (“Undateable” and the new “One Big Happy”) are dramatic.
(*) Today is the final day of production for “Parks and Rec,” so if you want a good cry, take a look at Mike Schur's Twitter timeline, which is loaded with pictures from the set (including a photo of Nick Offerman where his expression pretty much says it all). Then if you need some good laughs, take a look at all the “Parks” clips Linda Holmes and I hurled at each other last night.
As previously announced, “The Blacklist” will air after the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 1, then begin airing Thursdays at 9 starting on February 5, bumping the canceled “Bad Judge” and “A to Z.” With “Parenthood” done by then, the Thursday at 10 p.m. timeslot will go to “Allegiance,” a sort of contemporary version of “The Americans” starring Scott Cohen and Hope Davis as deactivated deep cover Russian spies reluctantly pressed back into service. The following week, February 12, will see the 8 p.m. debut of “The Slap,” adapted from an Australian series about the fallout when a man slaps another couple's child, starring Peter Sarsgaard, Uma Thurman, Thandie Newton and Zachary Quinto. That trio of shows means the first time in years where NBC won't have a single comedy on Thursday nights in-season.
“State of Affairs” had been airing in “The Blacklist” timeslot on Mondays at 10, but it's been a ratings disappointment, and as such won't get a back-9 order, but simply finish out its season and be replaced by the return of
“Heroic Motorcycle Doctor” “The Night Shift” starting on February 23rd.
“Undateable” will air on Tuesdays at 9 starting March 17, paired with “One Big Happy,” starring Elisha Cuthbert and Nick Zano as best friends who decide to have a baby together (she's gay, he's straight) right before he falls in love with another woman (Kelly Brook). And where the NBC mid-season press release doesn't even bother to mention “State of Affairs” or the kaput Thursday comedies, it does say that “'Marry Me' and 'About a Boy' will return later in the season.”
Finally, we have a new Sunday schedule starting on April 5, with Mark Burnett's “The Bible” sequel “A.D.,” starring Juan Pablo Di Pace as Jesus, Greta Scaachi as Mother Mary and Richard Coyle as Caiaphus, at 9 p.m., and “Odyssey,” a “Traffic”-like action drama involving the intersection of military, business and terrorist interests, starring Anna Friel and Peter Facinelli.
I’m just so happy Undateable is coming back. I really thought they were gonna kill it. [stholeary.blogspot.com]
I rather dig this show. It’s hardly ground-breaking, but it’s sweet and funny. How is there room for that during the regular season? ;)
I loved UNDEATEABLE — there was magic sauce in the casting of stand-ups who are friends. Especially after the first few episodes the show really found its groove.
A lot of the rest of these shows seem very dour and serious. Just what audiences want from network TV?!? I don’t know. The Slap sounds good.
Erika
The Slap seems very dark for an 8PM show (even though I assume Melissa George will be keeping her clothes on in this version). I guess it’s no worse than Grey’s Anatomy airing at the same time though.
I know it’s got a lot of good names and it could very well be quite good, but that description of The Slap reads like it came straight out of The Onion.
Wasn’t absurd enough for some Australians, hence the Turkey Slap parody.
Extremely excited for Undateable to be coming back! The chemistry the leads have is fantastic.
Excited for Undateable again as well!!!
I would definitely move Blacklist back to Monday after The Voice. I’d do for no other reason than to let it keep developing an audience and move it to another night next season. This will allow it to have the big Super Bowl shine, along with the added protection of the Voice and give people time over the summer to catch up on it on Netflix.
Let me know when Hannibal comes back Peace out, NBC!
The best NBC summer show was Taxi Brooklyn. Looks like it didn’t make a mid-season slot. Please tell us it will return for the summer.
Taxi Brooklyn?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?
I could look at the photo topping this article for days and not come up with an explanation for what all those people are supposed to be doing.
It’s so full of absurd hyperflexed action poses it’s like a Rob Liefeld comic book cover come to life, except there are feet.
Well, 5 feet are visible, of the 18 that are supposed to be in the picture, many of which are obscured by conveniently placed objects and/or body parts. That’s pretty average Liefeld. I did, however, notice a stunning lack of pouches.
Not nearly enough shoulder pads. And at least a few Liefeld comics had Alan Moore scripts going for them.
I read on some other site that “State of Affairs” was always supposed to be 13 episodes for this year. And the ratings are kind of low but then again, what isn’t on network TV (except Big Bang Theory).
I bet many quatloos that The Blacklist’s ratings will crater without a Voice lead-in, leading to much embarrassment, just like Revolution.
If Anna Friel is a regular on another show, I guess that means Bryan Fuller is less likely to be casting her in Hannibal. Which will be a relief to those worried casting another brunette as Molly Foster would seem like a suspiciously similar substitute for Alana.
What does this mean for “Hannibal?” Is NBC moving it to the summer? And very surprised they’d tinker with the success of “The Blacklist” by shifting the time slot. I really don’t understand what goes on in those boardrooms sometimes.
“The Blacklist” should not be used to tentpole NBC Thursday nights — especially against “Scandal” on ABC.
The entire schedule is confusing. And it’s going to be a problem for live viewers.
I am excited for “Undateable”, but Tuesday nights are going to be a struggle.
The only show that matters on NBC is “Hannibal.” What’s happening with it?
Blacklist is great. I’ll watch it no matter which night it’s on. I don’t know anything about the other shows. Besides the move for Blacklist, my only other concern is what date Hannibal returns.
I haven’t had time to read the comments, but I would like to know if anybody is concerned about when Hannibal is coming back on?
Very disappointed about “State of Affairs being cancelled” It’s a great show. The Night Shift is horrible. NBC occassionally comes up with some grat shows. Unfortunately, it doesn,t know which ones to keep. (e.g. Vegas – Harrys Law – State of affairs & a few others. They need new decision makers or they can borrow a few from CBS