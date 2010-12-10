‘The Office’ – ‘Classy Christmas’: Deck the halls with bows to Holly

A review of last night’s “The Office” Christmas episode – featuring the welcome return of Amy Ryan as Holly – coming up just as soon as I go to a picnic run by the comptroller’s wife…
Christmas episodes at “The Office” tend to be memorable affairs in seasons both good and bad, and they also tend to come in different flavors. Season two’s “Christmas Party” climaxed with the excruciatingly awkward Yankee Swap scene, but also had the sweetness of Jim’s gift and the wildness of Meredith flashing Michael. Season three’s “Benihana Christmas” was a sillier affair, memorable for Michael using a marker to identify the Benihana waitress who was his date, but also for the brief but glorious Pam/Karen team-up. Season five’s “Moroccan Christmas” had several marvelous bits of physical comedy in Meredith’s hair lighting on fire and then Michael trying to force Meredith into the rehab center, while last year’s “Secret Santa” was a weird affair highlighted by Michael as a passive-aggressive Jesus. Some worked better than others, but all four stand out among the episodes and moments I imagine I’ll first think of whenever I think back on “The Office.”
This hasn’t been a particularly strong season for the show (with last week’s episode a notable exception), but “Classy Christmas” was yet another standout holiday episode, which decided its take on the holiday was going to be absolute, utter darkness.
Holly returns, but other than her introductory scene’s reminder that she and Michael are soul mates(*), it wasn’t at all the glorious reunion Michael had hoped for. Holly’s still with AJ, still insistent that her brief relationship with Michael wasn’t the big deal he and we have made it out to be, and she gets genuinely angry at seeing her filthy, discarded Woody doll.
(*) I could honestly watch an entire episode that was nothing but Steve Carell and Amy Ryan throwing random movie references and accents at each other while others watched.
Jim’s impulsive decision to peg Dwight with a snowball – and, more specifically, his refusal to apologize for it – backfires on him bigtime when Dwight plots a relentless campaign of revenge that’s equal parts physical and psychological terror.
Darryl’s joy at having his daughter for Christmas turns into despair when he learns she’d rather be with her mom, and his attempt to dazzle her with Michael’s kid-unfriendly “classy Christmas” party seems doomed to failure.
I liked the darkness. I like it when “The Office” aims for something non-comic, so long as it takes its characters seriously, which it did here. Even if we all assume that Holly is going to break up with AJ and walk off with Michael into the sunset, it shouldn’t be easy for him, and it will feel so much sweeter if/when they get together because her return started off in such a bad place.
Even within the context of the episode, you can see that dynamic at work. Because Darryl’s story has so much early despair, the fairly simple resolution – that Jada is dazzled by the vending machines Darryl takes for granted, and gets abundant joy simply from buying one of everything and handing it out to the staff – feels much more resonant than if it had been a goof from the start. And because Michael is feeling so hopeless about Holly, the little tidbits he learns – that she’s planning an ultimatum to AJ, and that she lies to AJ about what happened to Woody – are enough of a Christmas present for now.
And as for Jim and Dwight… wow. Mindy Kaling (who wrote the script, which was wonderfully directed by Rainn Wilson in his second time behind the director’s chair on the show) has an evil, evil mind, and it was simultaneously refreshing, hilarious, scary and fascinating to see a storyline in which Dwight’s triumph is so cruel and absolute. No, the penalty doesn’t fit the crime, even if Jim probably should have apologized, but John Krasinski played Jim’s growing panic and misery so, so well(**), the variety of Dwight’s schemes (the mini-catapult, the Pam wig) was impressive, topped by that amazing horror movie-style scene with all the snowmen in the parking lot.
(**) As we saw in last year’s episode where Jim found out Michael was sleeping with Pam’s mom, and again in the birth episode, Krasinski’s actually kind of fantastic at playing a panicked, utterly non-snarky Jim. It’s a well the writers can’t go to that often, but it’s always fun when they do.
Not a ton of laugh-out-loud moments in this one, but absolutely worth of “The Office” Christmas tradition.
Some other thoughts:
• Though the writers have kind of lost the thread with Erin this year, I did enjoy her being a surrogate for the audience members who don’t see what the big deal is about Holly. And it also fit in with the idea that she views Michael as a surrogate dad, and would therefore be suspicious of any potential new stepmother.
• Oscar’s gaydar pinging on Angela’s boyfriend? At first I thought he was reading too much into it, but HRG did, indeed, turn to check out Ryan’s butt.
• Pam’s comic book was a fantastic gift for Jim, and I’m glad they played his reaction as such.
• One of the nice things about these hour-long episodes is that they give everyone in the sprawling ensemble something to do. Toby’s trying to leverage his presence on the Scranton Strangler jury to become more popular, Stanley is in turn envious of people on jury duty (“To sit in an air-conditioned room, downtown, judging people while my lunch is paid for?”), Creed remembers Holly as “One sassy black lady,” Gabe is obsessed with the idea of giving everyone a blanket, Kevin (who already has reason to not like Holly due to her thinking he was retarded) is bitter that Holly ate most of the maple candy, etc.
• Speaking of misremembering, interesting that Holly recalls Jim and Dwight as being best friends when she was at the branch. At first I wondered if “Customer Survey,” where the two of them team up to find out who was plotting against them, happened on her watch, but that was actually the first episode after Holly went to Nashua. Perhaps that’s the first seed being planted in the “Holly doesn’t remember her time in Scranton as well as we do, and will slowly remember just how crazy she was for Michael” tree?
What did everybody else think?
Great review as always, Alan. I really enjoyed this episode from start to finish. Dwight having wigs for everyone in the office was great … and so was his snowball catapult. That’s two great episodes in a row … maybe this show’s not done after all. I also liked how they threw in the little bit where Michael said something like his kids are growing up (everyone was getting along and maturing) … further setting up the fact that he is going to leave.
Loved it. It was an amalgamation of all that I have ever loved about the show.
Not sure if it will mean anything for the rest of the season, but for me, this was easily the most enjoyable episode of the season.
It was a great episode, also I was happy to see Dwight come out on top in the snow ball fight. When seeing Jim hit Dwight in the face on the previews it gave me high hopes for what could be in this episode and I was not let down.
It was great watching Jim get a taste of his own medicine and how Dwight inevitably takes everything too far. I disagree with Alan’s take on Holly-Michael interactions. I find them excruciating and unwatchable.
Hands down best episode of the season. I was really starting to regret keeping The Office on my season pass, but the last two episodes have recharged the batteries. Funniest laughs, in my opinion, were, first, Kevin’s utter over-reaction to the candies (I also thought he was probably mostly upset over the whole Holly-thought-I-was-retarded thing) and secondly, Krasinski’s “broken” Jim attacking the snowmen, with the final line from Dwight. Classic Office.
I enjoyed this one quite a bit. I think I might be in the minority of not liking the Dwight/Jim story. I thought it went too far and by the end didn’t find any part of it enjoyable. Not saying that John didn’t nail his part though. I need Holly to win me back because frankly she has been gone too long for me to care at this point. The ensamble was fantastic and I enjoyed all their little gifts to each other. Of course the icing on the cake was the Jim and Pam gift exchange. The chemistry those two have should never be taken for granted.
(Answering 3 and a half years later) I didn’t like it either. Dwight is psychologically impaired but the vast majority of the time he’s not evil; and when they do the occasional episode where he “goes evil” and he still manages to keep his job it strains disbelief. Also, I don’t think it comes off as fitting revenge for Jim’s pranks; it makes it seem as though Dwight is a bad person and Jim’s behavior has been validated. So thumbs down from me for this subplot.
Great episode.
Alan, I find it interesting that you honed in the darkness (how could you not?) but didn’t at least mention the bright side of Pam’s efforts to cheer up Darryl and Michael…not to mention her dissolving the party planning committee, which led to an office full of content people with no complaints as Michael surveyed them early in the episode. Pam seems to have found her calling as office administrator. It’s like she’s still the voice of reason – but now with actual power to make her voice mean something.
Erin was fantastic again, but I didn’t view her an audience surrogate regarding her take on Holly – remember her very first line to Holly was, “I’m waiting for my boss’s pretty friend.” I doubt the writers were offering any commentary about how the audience feels about the way Holly looks! I saw it as combination of the Michael father figure thing and just vintage, weird Erinisms.
I really enjoyed the episode as well. And while i will admit that dwights revenge on jim was slightly sociopathic, some of the pranks jim has pulled on dwight… well maybe im oversimplifying. But it was somewhat satisfying in a very twisted way to see dwight get his revenge on the snowball. And the way his prank worked I wouldnt be surprised if it was for all the pranks jim has ever put dwight through.
Jim has done some pretty crazy things that could have gotten Dwight hurt (remember the Christmas-wrapped desk)? That was what made that storyline bearable – Dwight does go completely over the top, of course, but Jim’s outrage feels a bit self-serving.
Great episode and not a bad season so far, really. IMO, this episode was better (and funnier) than any comedy that aired Thursday night.
That makes three great episodes in a row for me and except for Christening and Viewing Party, a
pretty good season.
The Jim/Dwight story went really dark, but this was one time I didn’t mind Mindy Kaling going a little overboard in trashing Jim’s character. She must have had a very bad experience in high school with the class president or captain of the football team.
While I liked the Holly/Michael stuff overall, I have to admit the scene when she first walked in was way too over the top.
I love how this episode was written in full recognition of the characters’ growth. The actions and reactions of characters were practically in shorthand based on what we know about where the characters are in their evolution. This was extraordinarily evidenced in the opening scene went Michael arrived as Santa and went around the room in anticipation of each person’s reaction. He truly does know his people.
I’ve been sticking with The Office each week this season and there have been very funny bright spots, but this week’s full hour episode was one huge bright spot!
I also found it refreshingly unusual how many of the characters came clean on what was motivating their actions. For a show enrobed in extreme passive/aggressive behavior, how startling it was for Michael to come out and say exactly why Woody got a coffee facial. This never would’ve happened seasons ago and for me, was another example of the character’s maturation (relatively speaking). Even Kevin made it clear why HE was mad at Holly (she ate the maple treats).
The only point of difference I have from Alan’s review is that I laughed out loud and often during the entire hour. Definitely the best episode of the season.
Michael trashing the original Christmas party was vintage “bad Office.” It set the whole rest of the ep off balance for me.
I like how Michael wants there to be drama at the beginning of the episode and then he gets it. Full time.
Kevin’s grimace at the candy having been eaten was one of the most perfect, understated takes I’ve ever seen.
The Dwight-Jim scenes were rough and intense…and totally necessary!
I happened to catch the pilot episode earlier last night and it was a great refresher as to what the Jim/Dwight relationshio use to be about; the incredibly annoying, arrogant and intrusive co-worker (Dwight) and the nice, cool guy who gets revenge with jokes and gags. Brilliant.
The problem is that over the years, the emphasis on Dwight became more about his personal ticks and habits that in many ways had nothing to do with how he trested Jim. Fine, he was a weird, weird guy, but Jim kept the attacks going and thus it became almost cruel at points. Halpert had become Tuna the Bully and because of it, had gone from incredibly likeable to almost loathesome (at least in terms of this specific relationship).
It is clear that Mindy Kaling and the other writers sense this growing unease with the viewers and Jim and why they went for the snowball haymaker. That first attack that left Jim bloddied was something no loyal Office fan would have tolerated in seasons 1-4, but felt falt out cathartic after all the abuse he has heaped on Dwight.
Now, game on and guess what. Now we won’t mind if Jim puts Dwight himself into a big bowl of jello. The order of the universe has been restored.
Dwight is more than just a weird, weird guy. He’s a despicable human being who abducts and terrorizes illegal immigrants, tried to cancel everyone’s health insurance, and showed no remorse after giving Stanley a heart attack.
He’s also awful to Jim. If it wasn’t for Jim’s pranks, the show would be unbearable to watch. Which it was, last night, as soon as we saw the blood on Jim’s shirt.
We were cracking up, laughing out loud when they ran through Dwight’s various wigs of everyone in the office. You never know when you’ll need to impersonate someone!
Maybe this only hit me becuase I’m an accountant too but i loved Kevin’s “What’s a comptroller anyway?” line!
I don’t even know what a comptroller is either but that is funny if it accountant related since that is what Kevin is.
Please let Steve Carrell’s departure at the end of the season be a way to give us a “Michael & Holly” spin-off series. Please!!
That would be a disaster lol. Seriously. No one would watch that.
Steve Carell is leaving the show because he wants to spend more time with his family. If he wanted to do a show, he most likely wouldn’t be leaving The Office
Marcy – Nah, that’s just what he told Jay Leno. It recently was revealed that Carell is developing a new comedy for NBC.
I was glad to see Dwight triumph. Jim has started to become too much of a bully, so it was nice to see the Wile E. Coyote-Roadrunner dynamic reversed.
Oscar pointing out Angela’s senator boyfriend as gay during the party was great.
Erin is my new hero.
I am on par with everything you said Alan. EXCEPT I couldn’t disagree more with you thinking Holly and Michael’s movie references and exchanges are good. This is arguably the most awkward moment of TV all week for me. I was utterly grateful when Jim finally interjected and had them stop.
For me they’re both irritating and adorable, which I think is the point. They’re irritating because the voices are annoying and they’re weird people. However it’s also adorable because to me the cutest thing is when unattractive or weird people can “find each other.” Anyone can be attracted to beautiful poised people, but there’s something special about dorky middling people finding each other. (I don’t really agree with Erin, but Amy Ryan is not THAT pretty and shorter hair kind of makes her nose stick out more or something. I think what made the Holly character pretty was more that she really was caring and tolerant.)
To Thomas R, I don’t know what to say that wouldn’t violate Alan’s rules…
I thought it was a fun episode by I had to REALLY had to suspend disbelief for a few things. 1. Even in this world, Pam would not think an office party would be fun for a little kid 2. Jada’s too old to be impressed by a vending machine. 3. I can’t imagine Pam encouraging Michael by telling him to wait for the ultimatum. I like Michael too much to wish it on him, but I thought it really rang true when Michael said this goes against every romantic comedy. Real life sometimes doesn’t work out that way, and while I hope they end up together, it seems more real that they wouldn’t.
But I did love the way the snowball plot worked out, and most everything else worked well, so probably being nit-picky
I also couldn’t believe that Jim and Pam were giving their gifts at the office and not at home with their daughter or other family members or alone or anything like that. Again, the episode was a lot of fun, but it was the kind of thing that’s easily fixed in the script that you wonder why they did it that way
How long have you watched the show, Charlie? It makes perfect sense for Jim and Pam to exchange gifts in the office (remember the tea kettle…).
Yeah…but they’re married now. I didn’t think about it during the episode, but, yeah, that was odd, especially as those were not little “treat” gifts but obviously their main gifts for each other.
@FFC, I can see it both ways when you put it like that. Many married couples would give gifts to the place where they first kissed, but not for every holiday, just a special anniversary, and usually then it’s a place they haven’t been in years, not their workplace. I think it just goes to the way the show used to be about the office as just one aspect of everyone’s lives, but now we don’t get the sense that anyone has a life outside the office anymore. I just think for their first Christmas with their baby they’d want to give their gifts at home alone.
And I agree w/those who thought the jewelry would be Jim’s downfall, but it’s probably just the tacky Kay commercials
You might want to watch the ep again, because Jim and Pam talk about why they are giving gifts at the office.
…could you just tell us? Cause I thought this was a fun episode, but I doubt I’ll watch it again any time soon.
Who cares why they did it. Jenna Fischer was perfect in her reaction – almost crying at her gift. And them Jim does the same in his talking head. Just great!
Good episode and I agree with your review other than you liking Holly more than I do – but she was used fine here.
I don’t think it was very dark though, not nearly as dark as chasing alcoholic Meridith around the parking lot of a rehab center or destroying the hopes of a few dozen students with false promises. By the standards of this show this one was not too dark.
Maybe it was due to the barrage of infinite diamond/jewelry commercials, but I found the Pam/Jim gift exchange a bit overbearing. When she teared up over the bracelet, my eyes almost rolled into the back of my head.
I’m in the minority because I didn’t care much for this episode, despite a few chuckles here and there. Plus, Calvin makes way better snowmen than Dwight!
Yeah that scene took me back to beloved Calvin and Hobbes, too, right down to the branches for snowman arms.
Every self respecting snowman maker uses branches for arms. I refuse to accept this as criticism.
I swore I’d never watch “The Office” again because last season and this season have been awful. But I watched last night and LOVED IT. This is the show I haven’t been able to watch for the past 18 months! A nice return – but I fear that we’ll be getting more coal in our future as this Christmas present will surely be the only one we get.
Dwight in his Pam wig and sweater gave me one of the best laughs I’ve ever gotten from the show. Glad I was able to rewind the scene and get another look. And his laugh was absolutely maniacal. His other co-worker wigs were also hilarious.
This was a really great episode in the midst of two straight seasons of mostly dreck.
However, seeing AJ again reminds me of one thing that’s always bothered me about that character — why have Rob Huebel play that part if they’re never going to give him anyting funny to do? Not just this episode, but in all of his appearances.
I liked the episode, but boy do I disagree about wanting to watch Holly and Michael trade movie impressions. That was like nails on a chalkboard, and it seems to be the only way the writers can think of now to show these too connecting.
Honestly, if you remove everything with Michael from this episode, you have a total winner. Pam and Jim had (separate!) interesting story lines, Angela was funny (Do you know how many cameras there are at a ribbon-cutting ceremony? Two!), Jim and Dwight were scary and funny at the same time, and the rest of the cast got some nice moments. But boy, did Michael bring this one down. Are we supposed to be rooting for him to get together with Holly? Maybe that’s the wrong question. I actively do not want them together. He’s awful, and the fact that the confrontation scene somehow ended with Holly apologizing to the office made me actively angry. She’s not perfect, but she’s a grown up, and the thought of her saddled with an overgrown man-child for the rest of her life is just depressing.
Also, I think Pam may be to blame for a lot of this. Is it just me or is she sort of awful for giving Michael hope (not once, but twice!) about Holly? That doesn’t seem like the right thing to do for either Michael or Holly.
(As a side note, I live in Philly where the real-life Kensington Strangler has been in the news and is as of yet uncaught, so all of the jokes about the Scranton Strangler made me feel very odd. I was laughing and squirming.)
I agree. When Michael stormed out of the office like a baby, I wanted his to just go home. I was completely unsympathetic. But no, Pam had to give him hope.
That’s why I was disappointed when A.J. had a fear of commitment. Because when Michael said this wasn’t the way things would go in a movie, I thought they were going to go there. W/A.J.’s fear of commitment, they’re going completely conventional romantic comedy-she realizes that she really does love Michael the man child more than A.J. I think it would have been truer, albeit sad for Michael, if he had to acknowledge that while Holly may be perfect for him, he may not be even good for her, and A.J. may be better. So breaking A.J. and Holly up seems like taking the easy way out
As a side thing, I think complaining about commitment issues from someone you’re living with is a little weird (and didn’t they design that house together?). She should just propose to him if marriage is important to her, and if he’s not aware of and on board with her desire to have kids after how long (actually, how long? Two years?) then I think I have less respect for her than I thought I did. That seemed like a totally out of left field excuse to give Michael a reason to keep pining.
That’s a good point. I think it’s pretty cheap in movies like “Wedding Crashers” or “The Wedding Singer” to make the other guy a douchebag. Then you say, “Look, the main character may be an immature loser and she’s way out of his league, but I hope they get together because I don’t want her to end up with that guy.” Pam’s probably thinking the same thing in giving Michael hope-Michael is immature and probably not great for Holly, but she’s great for him, and she’s clearly looking to settle down, so A.J.’s wrong, so let’s help out Michael. Not real life, but very standard plot device.
I excuse Michael a tiny bit for the reaction, because it’s natural jealousy+the pain of realizing that she’s willing to do for A.J. what she wouldn’t do for him. So if the Office took place in the real world he would probably say something like what he said in private to her and moved on. I really blame Pam for this one, because she shouldn’t be feeding that. You could still have Holly decide she loves Michael and not A.J. in the end, but it would have been a good opportunity for growth for Michael if he had accepted it somewhat maturely, and it would have been more believable if she changed her mind. But when he reacted like that, I don’t know if I want them together.
I don’t expect Michael to see it this way, but, objectively, there is no comparison between the two situations. Theybdated for less than a month and Holly was being permanently transferred. She and AJ are in a serious, long-term relationship and she’ll be away for the length of the trial (a few months, at the outside) and then return. I don’t mind Michael not getting the distinction (well, I mind, but not in the context of the show), but I thought the show was presenting his view as somewhat correct, and that is crazy sauce.
I guess the more I think about it, the more annoyed I am about Michael’s behavior and the show’s romanticization of Michael/Holly. Remember how awesome he was in Company Picnic? What happened to that?
I was a bit surprised that everyone seemed to side with Michael on this. Even if they are “perfect together” she’s in a different place with AJ than Michael. Is it really so odd she’d be more willing to do a long-distance relationship with a man she’s been with for two years versus one she dated for a month or so? I do understand Michael feeling hurt, and Kevin plus Erin siding with him, but I guess I would have preferred the rest just acting conflicted or awkward rather than kind of vibing Holly out of the room. I was half-way thinking one of the women might be like “I feel bad Michael got hurt, but you know I get what you did and I don’t think you need to feel apologetic” to Holly.
Yeah, the situation with AJ is vastly different from Michael’s. In the end I blame the show runners for choosing an actress that can only show up for 6-8 episodes at a time. I’m hoping that they don’t end up together, but that Michael learns something about himself and is able to move on. While Holly sands off some of his rough edges, he is still a self-absorbed child and a forced happy ending with Holly would be a lame payoff for watching him abuse those around him for seven years.
I think they really lost an opportunity this season. This should have been about Michael growing, like they did w/J.D. in the last season of Scrubs to make him less of a cartoon, because you don’t have to worry about Michael getting boring if he were real. It could have been a 2 steps forward, one back, progress (and maybe that’s what they meant by having him clean up Woody and quietly walk out, but that’s really 2 steps back, one forward). Then we would have rooted for whatever happy ending he could get. It would have been consistent w/the Michael we saw at the picnic for him to just be broken up, sad, but mature in front of Holly, and then cry to Pam in private. As is, I find it very hard to wish him on Holly
Loved this one. You brought up a good point Alan about the “little victories” for Michael that were very satisfying. It reminded me of the early seasons where every little moment Jim and Pam would have together was so big for each of them, like Pam falling asleep on Jim’s shoulder or Jim calling from Stamford branch and the two of them talking for an hour. Much more realistic, small-scale stuff and much more in The Office’s wheelhouse.
Does anyone know if Amy Ryan will be around for the next few episodes, or was this a one time thing?
Apparently she has signed on for eight episodes, so this is not the end.
I’ll go right out and say it, as many people will agree: season 6 was the worst season of The Office. Ever. But I have to disagree with some people about the quality of season 7 so far. In my mind, the show has redeemed itself from the first episode of season 7. This was no exception, although I must concede that this was certainly the best so far.
At times, it was disturbing more than awkward. That’s different than classic Office. The show’s signature go-to move is stunned silence and very awkward moments, which, surprisingly, still works. And although there were moments like that (like the silence after Jim breaks the window with the lacrosse stick), it was suspenseful more than anything. Yet, it was still laugh-out-loud funny. To pair laugh-out-loud funny with darkness is risky, but I think Kaling (always a treat when she writes) and Wilson (Wow, is he a great director or what?) handled it brilliantly.
All in all, this is one of the best Office episodes I’ve ever seen, and I’m very much looking forward to watching it again.
Does anyone else think Daryl will be Regional Manager next season?
Excellent review.
The best episode of a series I’m enjoying far more than you are Alan, but this really was fantastic, I laughed throughout.
I also find myself truly astonished by how sad I was for Michael Scott. Time had made me forget just how much I was rooting for Michael and Holly back when.
Got to say, as an aside, Creed probably won the day for making me laugh, some absolute stonkers from him.
I think it really was the best episode in this season. Very well done. And I actually had a ton of laugh-out-loud moments , and at the end I was even laughing to tears. The wig moment was the funniest. Thanks office, nice Christmas epp.
But seriously whats happened to Timothy Olyphant?
I especially liked the Scranton workers asking Holly about a double standard that allowed her to start dating AJ in Nashua after she was transfered for dating Michael.
AJ’s not the boss, he’s just a sales guy. I think HR dating the boss is a pretty obvious problem – Holly is supposed to be someone the staff feel they can talk to if they have problems with the boss, and she’s supposed to represent the voice of corporate.
With the Jim/Dwight story, at first, since I was rooting for Jim (as we are usually meant to), I was getting frustrated that he was being so humiliated by Dwight. I was especially annoyed that Micheal or Holly failed to notice that he had a ton of blood on his shirt.
But other than that ridiculous “reprimand” scene, I eventually really came to like the idea of Jim being completely (and unfairly) dominated, since he’s usually the victor. Even when Dwight thinks he’s won, the audience is usually made privy to, or Dwight is moronically ignorant of, some extra detail in Jim’s favor.
But seriously, no one noticed that Dwight made Jim bleed!? It made no sense, and I couldn’t help but be distracted by the thought that the decision to make Jim all bloody was make in production, or on set, and was not in the script.
I dunno.. At this point, it seems like almost every character in this show is completely unappealing, except Jim and Pam once in a while, and Darryl. And that makes it impossible to care about them. When Michael threw Holly’s Woody doll in the garbage and poured coffee on it, I was so close to just turning it off. Because I knew there was just no redemption for that. You have to walk a line between annoying/sociopathic behavior and real human connectability – the Office forgot how to do this a long time ago. It’s just amazing how the Office has done such a terrible job with story lines and the cast over the last couple years. Talk about taking a bunch of good ingredients and then over seasoning them and letting them burn on the stove.
Dwight should not have won… most people are always rooting for Jim; no one wants to see him get pranked. Dwight’s character is more enjoyable to see get pranked.
I hated this episode. Like you have said before, petulant, acting like a baby Michael Scott is the worst Michael Scott and this episode was chocked-full of him. I really love it when every single time Jim wins in the Dwight/Jim war and even after so long and so many season I still hate it when Dwight wins. I loved the first snowball Jim threw and maybe the first attack Dwight did was acceptable but Dwight taking it to the level he did pissed me off. I knew exactly how the Pam comic book idea was play out and that predictability was upsetting. The first time Erin made the disparaging Holly remark was funny. The next three time she did it made me wanna punch her in the face because we as the audience knows how perfect Holly and Michael are for each other. Lastly, I wanna see more Ed Helms. He’s been very under utilized this season. Overall, it was a disappointing Christmas episode to a disappointing Office season
Angela said she’s never dated “in public” before.
So she’s not counting the times she was going to let cameras film her having sex with Dwight for broadcast?
dwight disguises
[www.youtube.com]
I don’t know why, but I found it comforting to see HRG in the write-up without being explained. Made me literally smile.
I loved the Jim-Dwight storyline. Too often, the Jim-Dwight prank wars have a Wile E. Coyote vs. Roadrunner feel, where Jim is just effortlessly cruel to Dwight. So when Dwight is triumphant (putting the recording pen in Jim’s office, this snowball war, etc.) it feels satisfying. Once every blue moon, the coyote should have some road runner for dinner.
I just re-watched the episode…when the Senator is introduced to Oscar, IIRC, he says, “oh, you’re Oscar” and he says it in such a way that the subtext seems to be “oh, you’re the gay one Angela mentioned.” If you rewatch that exchange and focus on that part, it becomes more apparent that Oscar’s gaydar is very finely honed.
Best episode of the season. The show’s so much better when they takes things a little more seriously. I think Kaling should be given the writing duties more often.
Michael with the santa hat over his “date mike” hat pumped me up.
I always feel like an hour is too long for The Office (I get kinda bored near the end), but 30 mins is not long enough (feels about 3 jokes too short). I wonder if NBC would ever consider doing what they did with Friends in its final season, and bump up some of these final episodes with Steve Carrell to 40 minutes?