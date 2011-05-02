‘The Office’ – ‘Goodbye Michael’: And goodbye Steve Carell

Thanks for the kind thoughts last week, folks. They were much appreciated in a difficult time.
Like I said, I’m going to skip over most of the shows I missed while I was away, but I knew I would want to belatedly weigh in on Steve Carell’s final “The Office” episode. (Though Fienberg did a great job with his own post-game review while I was away.) Some thoughts on “Goodbye Michael” coming up just as soon as my improv credits transfer…
“And then tomorrow, I can tell you what a great boss you turned out to be. Best boss I ever had.” -Jim
Last week, I posted an essay and a gallery about the evolution of Michael Scott over seven seasons, from the jerk who pretended to fire Pam in the pilot (and who got slapped by Kelly in the first episode with an original American script) to the guy who got serenaded by the staff after the Dundies. Some of you (and some critics elsewhere) said they felt the “Seasons of Love” moment wasn’t earned, that most of these people probably still think Michael is an idiot – because even in his final season, he spent a good chunk of time acting like one – and that these emotional moments the last few weeks have been more about everyone’s real-life love of Steve Carell than about how the characters would honestly feel about Michael Scott.
The thing is, Michael’s a complicated – if not outright schizophrenic – character. Where most comedies have a consistent vision of their main character – or at least have a consistent vision under each showrunner (case in point: the many faces of Homer Simpson over 20+ years) – Michael Scott has been many different personalities, not just season to season but week to week. Sometimes, he even fluctated within individual episodes. (In the gallery, I cited season 4’s “Money” as an example of a relatively normal, not stupid Michael Scott, but that’s also the episode where he decides the best way to solve his financial problems is to march into the office and yell, “I… declare… BANKRUPTCY!”)
You can call that kind of characterization complex (everyone has good and bad qualities), or you can call it inconsistent, or something in between, but there have been many different Michaels on display over these past seven seasons. And what was great about “Goodbye Michael” was the way that Greg Daniels(*) managed to create a kind of Grand Unified Field Theory for Michael Scott.
(*) With his first “Office” script since Jim and Pam’s wedding, which he co-wrote with Mindy Kaling, and his first solo credit since the season 4 premiere, “Fun Run.”
Virtually every one of Michael’s faces was on display here: the oblivious (not knowing what town he’s moving to) and the astute (his cackling talking head about Oscar’s reaction to the scarecrow may be the most self-aware Michael moment ever), the kind (encouraging Andy, complimenting Phyllis and pretending to be grateful for the mittens) and the unintentionally cruel (his entire “gift” to Kevin), the petulant kid (wanting to use the bailer) and the wise parent (giving advice to Erin). There were times where he was sensitive to the needs of others (pretty much every interaction with Dwight) and others where he was just Michael being Michael (bringing the staff into the conference room for one last offensive character, because he couldn’t just bring himself to say goodbye). Even some of those individual interactions contained multitudes, like the way he briefly kept trying to push Kevin onto Erin even as he was being a comfort to her.
I don’t know if all these different versions of Michael quite click together over the life of the series, but within this episode, as written by Daniels, directed by Paul Feig and played so spectacularly by Steve Carell, they all did. I believed this was all one guy, and that his best behavior could rub right up against his most frustrating behavior – that he could be wise and serene one moment, and then in the next a quivering mess who needs to hear Holly’s voice on the speaker phone to know that he’s doing the right thing in leaving.
And it’s because Michael is so many things that his final scene with Jim worked so well. Jim and Michael have had a complicated history(**), and I think on one level, he says what he says just as a kindness to Michael. But on another level, I think Jim has come to believe it. Yes, he rolled his eyes at Michael, mocked him, got him in trouble with the superiors (the “That’s what she said!” scene at the end of “Sexual Harassment”). But he’s also witnessed the good side of Michael many times over. He learned to appreciate Michael’s loyalty when Josh Porter bailed on the company for a better job with Staples. He recognized that it’s much harder than it looks to be the cool boss in “Survivor Man.” He saw Michael keep the staff’s spirits up during the bankruptcy news in “Murder,” and he saw the branch survive Sabre’s purchase of the company thanks in large part to the work Michael did with sales. And I think over the years, Jim learned to recognize that he and Michael had a similar attitude to the job, in that they wanted it to be fun, wanted to be able to play games, etc. Jim initially did it because he was bored and didn’t want to think of this as a career, and Michael did it because he was lonely and wanted to think of the branch as a surrogate family. And, of course, Jim was (usually, but not always) more aware of both himself and others, but he wasted as much time, say, moving Dwight’s desk into the men’s room as Michael did on Pretzel Day before he closed the deal with Coselli. I think Michael drove Jim nuts, just like he drove everyone there nuts, but Jim did ultimately learn to like and respect him, just as Michael himself got (somewhat) better at managing people.
(**) And in hindsight, I wish I had included both “The Dundies” and “Booze Cruise” in the gallery, since the former marked the beginning of Jim’s “He may be an idiot, but he’s our idiot” attitude towards the boss, while the latter featured Michael being the one who pushed Jim to keep going after Pam.
Even the last day as a whole was the many faces of Michael in a nutshell. On the one hand, his decision not to tell anybody that he won’t be coming in tomorrow is selfish (if understandable, given what an open wound Michael is, to borrow a line from the Fienberg/Feig interview) and somewhat hurtful. Not everyone will mind that they didn’t get to say a proper goodbye to Michael, but Erin will, Dwight will, Andy will, and Pam clearly would have if she hadn’t raced to the airport(***), among others.
(***) Post-9/11 airport security rules make scenes like that less organic than they used to be, unfortunately, Yes, Pam probably could have bought a refundable ticket, or the cheapest possible fare, or whatever it took to have license to pass through the security line, but it’s something we now have to actually step out of the scene to think about that we didn’t 10 years ago.
But on the other hand, he does get closure with most of the people who really cared about him. No, he doesn’t say goodbye to Dwight directly, but he writes him a terrific recommendation letter – and in the process gives Rainn Wilson license to act the hell out of a scene that made Dwight the most human he’s been in a long time – and finally, enthusiastically, plays one of Dwight’s beloved games. Some will be annoyed in the moment, as they were in the epilogue, but I imagine that in time, Michael’s mysterious last day, and the sometimes perceptive, sometimes tone-deaf, sometimes sweet and sometimes irritating elliptical goodbyes he had with everyone will become just one more Michael Scott story – one of many that these people dine out on for years to come. Depending on the person, and the event being described, some of these stories will be of the “can you believe this jackass used to be my boss?” variety (most of Stanley’s will be like that), but I think a lot will be wistful. These people may one day have a saner, more competent boss – though likely not until after the show is canceled – but it will be hard for them to ever have a more colorful, memorable boss, and I thought “Goodbye Michael” was a pretty fantastic tribute to that man on his way out the door.
Some other thoughts:
â€¢ As Mike Schur and Shawn Ryan and so many other people have continually pointed out on Twitter this season, Steve Carell has never won an Emmy. And that says a hell of a lot more about the Emmys than it does about Carell. I know Alec Baldwin got to play multiple Jack Donaghys a couple of weeks ago, but the naive part of me wants to believe that this episode might be enough to get him a nostalgic farewell trophy. Then again, so much of what makes his performance in this one great is something that might not be appreciated by a non-regular viewer, because some of the funniest moments are when you can see Michael trying to restrain his worst instincts (which was often where Carell shined brightest), like when he doesn’t cringe at Toby suggesting that he befriend his brother.
â€¢ Speaking of Rory Flenderson, I’m surprised it took the show this long to have Warren Lieberstein (who’s been on staff for a couple of seasons now) in front of the camera to play fictional brother to his real-life brother.
â€¢ The show in recent years has played pretty fast and loose with the idea of the documentary crew as an actual entity, but Daniels made repeated references to their existence – Jim complaining that they now film inside the bathrooms, for instance – which then primed the pump for both a bittersweet joke (Michael takes off his mic pack, meaning that his final “That’s what she said” is inaudible) and just a sweet, mysterious moment (Michael and Pam have a “Lost in Translation”-type final conversation where the crew can’t pick up what they’re saying, presumably because Pam didn’t bother to clip her mic back on after racing through the security line). And, of course, Michael asked when this thing is ever going to air. I think now that Michael’s no longer an ongoing character, it actually gives the show a greater license to have this thing released into the public, be it as some public television documentary, a long-gestating A&E show, maybe even a foreign documentary about American workers, and see people like Jim and Pam react to how they were then versus who they are now. The show really couldn’t do that so long as Michael was running the place, as he’d have to be fired in an instant just for the sake of PR.
â€¢ The less said about Deangelo getting another abrupt personality switch, the better, though he did facilitate a couple of nice moments for Andy (finally tapping into the salesman Michael insisted was inside him) and Dwight and Jim (their shared concern over seeing him freak out on the cake). But through three episodes, the writing for Will Ferrell has not exactly filled me with hope for how the show is going to handle the parade of guest stars in the season’s final episodes, even if most of them turn out to be glorified cameos. I’d rather the show just move on to what the permanent post-Michael arrangement is going to be than keep messing around with people we know won’t be sticking around.
â€¢ I also could have done without most of the material involving Gabe, and would like to think that would have been the first stuff cut had NBC chosen not to super-size the episode.
â€¢ A normal-sized episode almost certainly wouldn’t have had room for Michael’s endless attempt to score an overhand basket in the warehouse, but that also neatly summed up Michael Scott: he’s so determined to have a dramatic, movie-style exit to look cool in front of the warehouse guys that he just stands there and keeps shooting over and over, even though no one has cared at any point.
â€¢ Two hilarious Creed moments: the callback to his monologue from season 3’s “Women’s Appreciation Day” about how “I like to go in the women’s room for number two” (and Erin’s reaction suggested this is a well-known fact around the office), and then Creed having stolen Michael’s discarded (and no longer needed) “World’s Best Boss” mug.
â€¢ I saw in the comments to Fienberg’s review a few suggestions that the baby Phyllis gave up for adoption may be Erin, and when I went back later to rewatch a few scenes, I couldn’t help noticing the very purposeful editing, with a cut from Erin on the bench thinking about her mom to Erin at the reception desk followed by a quick camera pan from her face to Phyllis’. I’m not saying Phyllis is definitely her mom, but the episode sure laid the visual groundwork for it.
â€¢ Ah, the Party Planning Committee, an endless source of comedy, here with the “dream team… plus Meredith” arguing over everything. The only way those scenes could have better would have been for Karen (who was, after all, co-chair of the short-lived Committee to Plan Parties) to drive down from Utica to participate.
One advantage of posting a review this late is that you’ve all had more time than usual to contemplate this one if you so chose. So what did everybody else think?
I used the word “multitudinous” to describe Michael in my review, and then commenters directed me to this quote that perhaps best describes the character’s consistent inconsistency:
Do I contradict myself?
Very well then I contradict myself,
(I am large, I contain multitudes.)
— Walt Whitman, “Song of Myself”
Is Gabe the Scranton Strangler? Didn’t that story line start about the time of his arrival, and Toby was pretty clear that he doesn’t think they convicted the right guy. And they’ve had Gabe have his weapon collection, love of weird horror movies, etc.
I’ve seen speculation on both Gabe and Deangelo as the Strangler. Could be. Certainly, Gabe is very weird. But I feel like that would be an incredibly dark place to take the show, given that Erin dated him for a while.
For a while now I thought it was Gabe as well, but I like the theory that it’s Deangelo, and they have his fingerprint above the doorframe when he got chocolate on his hands in the breakroom. Plus he could explain how Deangelo Vickers is a fake identity, thereby explaining the insanely random name
Deangelo as the Strangler would be an easy way out for Ferrell’s character but Gabe would be a ballsy choice. I would love that so much!
Just for the record I do think it is going to be Ferrell as it seems he is getting weirder and weirder with each episode.
But why would Deangelo have been in or near Scranton all this time? Isn’t he a Sabre employee?
Well, if he’s a “strangler,” I guess hypothetically he could have strangled the real DeAngelo?
A stretch, I realize…
Again, since the strangler already went to trial, which we know since Toby was on the Jury, it would certainly be difficult for Gabe or Deangelo to be the guy without anyone knowing. Unless they took the wrong guy to trial, but that seems like a bit of a stretch to make on something so far removed from the core of the show. JMHO
Scott,
Remember that Toby tried to talk about it though? Maybe he was trying to say it was the wrong guy.
It was a really sweet episode, and my girlfriend and I couldn’t hold down the tears for too long. She cried at the Michael/Jim’s scene, and I started crying kinda hard when Pam rushed after Michael. Also got teary eyes when Dwight read the letter.
This season of the Office has made us cry like no previous one.
Farewell, Mr. Scott.
In the scene between Andy and Deangelo talking about the dog, Deangelo said something about getting a job once because he rescued someone’s dogs, and was hired on the spot because of it.
I took this to mean he saved Jo’s dogs and as a reward was hired at Dunder Mifflin/Sabre. I thought this was done to further underscore his inability to be a branch manager.
Did anyone else get that?
It wasn’t just implied: he said it was Jo’s dog that he saved, and that got him the job.
Ah, glad I didn’t misunderstand. Thank you for the clarification, Alan!
Which seemed ridiculous to me. I could see Jo giving him a low-level position based on something like that, but branch manager? I suppose we could read that conversation as being about his beginnings in Sabre, a long time ago, but it’s hard to imagine a guy that grating working his way up.
It might be more telling how Jo felt about Michael. Maybe she thinks any idiot can do this particular job.
I thought it was a great finale for Carell. While I appreciated the effort, I didn’t really buy the Jim-Michael moment in the office. While Jim has learned to tolerate – and perhaps even like? – his boss the last year or two, there has never been any indication he cared that much. And it went totally against his character to start crying about his departure.
For years he had mocked and rolled his eyes at him, I don’t think he would then be moved to tears to see him go – though he might be a bit sad obviously. Just not THAT sad.
Anyway. Still really enjoyed the episode. Thought it was funny and sweet at the same time … and the “Let me know if this ever airs” line made me laugh out loud. Great line, I thought. At the perfect time.
As for Will Ferrell, at least he was funny this episode. His character is, apparently, a complete moron who got his job only by saving Jo’s dog. And that was a funny bit during the cake scene when Dwight looked at Jim and said “uh oh.”
We have witnessed over the past few years Jim liking Michael, almost as much as Pam, and many times he tried to justify some of Michael’s behaviour, even try to prevent them, much like as Pam has done for some time now… For me, Jim’s reaction was right on the spot, given his change of heart for Michael over the past 7 years. He didn’t think he was “the best”, but over the time Jim has come to appreciate Michael. Just remember some Michael-Jim moments, especially the one Alan pointed out on the boat (season 2, “The Booze Cruise)
I’ve got to agree with SAYCLARK that Jim was overly emotional. While he may have developed some respect and affection for Michael over the years, it was just last season that Michael sabotaged his attempt to become regional manager, repeatedly undermined his authority as co-manager and attempted to screw him out of the increased Sabre bonuses when the takeover occured. He may have been Jim’s best boss, but that is only in comparison to Josh and Charles Minor. Most of the emotion in the episode felt more like it was directed at Steve Carell than Michael Scott. The two exceptions being Dwight and Pam who both had good reasons for their feelings.
Overall, I really liked the episode. I even laughed at Deangelo’s attempt to bolster Andy’s sales pitch. I liked the reminders that there is a documentary crew there, but sort of wish they could take a Parks & Rec approach to it to broaden the story a bit. Also, I would love some sort of explanation of what Pam was doing all day. Just playing hooky or avoiding Michael because she knew it was his last day and wanted to skip an emotional farewell in the office?
I think it’s also been implied that Jim has only really had one job since college, and that job has been working at Dunder Mifflin. So by saying “Best boss I ever had,” he’s not lying, but it’s also because Michael’s the only real boss he’s ever had.
I think Jim turned the corner with regards to Michael when they were co-managers. Jim went in thinking he was much more qualified than Michael (and who can blame him?), and even though Michael did his usual share of undercutting, Jim soon found out the job isn’t as easy as it seemed. I mean, even Pam turned on him at one point. I especially remember the scene where they hide together in Jim’s office, at the end of the bonuses episode. I think sharing the burden of co-managing really brought them together.
Why do I think Gabe is going to end up being the Scranton Strangler. They burned so much time setting that up this season and Gabe is acting psycho and creepy…
I agree that they’ve definitely been referring to the Scranton Strangler a lot, and that Gabe’s been acting especially creepy lately, so it’s a logical conclusion. It just seems like a very weird, dark tone for the show, especially in the wake of the Michael Scott Farewell Tour. It’d be a very interesting story that’d be good to watch on virtually any other show, but going from “Jim pulls [prank] on Dwight (I can’t think of a specific, significantly silly one at the moment)” to “Gabe is a serial killer.”
I could see them doing an episode where everyone THINKS Gabe is the Scranton Strangler. Comedy could surely ensure from there.
I think there were Scranton Strangler mentions before Gabe came to town. Dwight definitely mentioned it in Survivor Man.
I liked the episode but didn’t love it. I think I was waiting for more of an emotional moment, but we got some of that with the proposal and the singing from the Dundies. Maybe the goodbye was just a bit too drawn out. And while I appreciated Michael’s private goodbyes to everyone, it was a bit hard to believe that the attention hog would leave before the big party.
One thing I really liked that you didn’t mention was Michael putting his new award on his desk and the shot of it that matched the intro shot we saw so many times through the blinds. That resonated.
I loved it. It was probably the first time since the wedding that I really believed these people might care about each other, and the first time in a long time that I’ve cared about them. The scene with Dwight reading that letter was just perfect.
I’m probably not going to watch it again until they actually pick his replacement, as the guest stars have not worked at all (a typical problem NBC shows seem to have). And honestly, if this is the last Office I watch, I’ll consider it a complete series. Sometimes it’s better to go out on a high note.
You know, I actually kind of think that it’s possible that the series could be quite good after Careel’s exit. Maybe there’ll be a creative resurgence or something, as a change in circumstances can often jumpstart creativity.
That being said, I really, really, really think this episode would have worked wonderfully as a series finale. It has that feeling of finality, the tying up of (most) loose ends, and a lot of the good kind of sentimentality. Honestly, I was on board for watching an Office without Michael Scott, but that was such an amazing high-point that I’m almost afraid to see what might come next.
Loved it, reminded me of Zach Braffs final Scrubs ep a bit. Just curious for anyone else which packed a bigger emotional punch. It got dusty during this Office ep, but I remember legit tears during the Scrubs scene set to The Book of Love
I really loved the Scrubs finale (or what was supposed to be the finale until they ruined it with that following season of crap). It was simple and beautiful. I was a little underwhelmed by this episode, and almost wish last week’s serenade to Michael would have been his last episode.
Hooch is crazy!!!
I thought Toby said Rory Flenderson was his cousin, not brother. Either way, I hope he gets around to sharing some of his overflowing preserves supply with Michael one day.
No, I checked: brothers.
I was thinking that the scene where we don’t get to hear Pam and Michael saying goodbye was also possibly an homage to the British office when you don’t get to hear what Tim says to Dawn. That was the first thing that came to mind for me.
I think the homage or direct lift from The Office UK was Michael unplugging his mic. When Tim decided to turn off his mic before he confronted Dawn on the Britsh original…it was so powerful and unexpected. It seemed to break every TV/sitom rule.
Sorry. “TV/sitcom” rule. Hate typos!
Thoughts on the acting of Krasinski and Fischer in their end scenes? I thought Wilson was great, as you said, in the Dwight-reading-Michael’s-letter scene. Also, anyone find it weird that Pam went to the movies?
As some commenters on the Fienberg review noted, Pam has kind of embraced corruption in her new role, and I’m sure she figures she can price the shredder quickly, then reward herself with some movie time and pretend that the job took much longer than it actually did.
That seems the simplest explanation, but I also got a feeling that the conversation between Michael and Pam that we didn’t get to hear involved more than Pam let on. I’m wondering if Pam still isn’t completely satisfied with her job and hopes for more with the new boss coming in.
She’s full on corrupt.
Full on corrupt, as there were several boxed shredders in the background in (I think) Kevin’s scene
I find it less weird that Pam went to the movies and more weird that she didn’t have her phone on. Jim tries to call or text her, but doesn’t hear back. That’s just picking nits though–I really liked the episode and the moment all this gave Pam and Michael.
The corruption part is true…I wonder if Jim knew she was going to do that though. Anyway, thanks for the recap. Glad to have you back!
I thought it was terrific. The show did a tremendous job of hitting so many of the notes that had to be hit. Particularly loved Michael’s interactions with Dwight, and the fact that Jim knew something was amiss. Holly instantly stabilizing Michael was great too. Could go on and on.
On the Gabe thing, pretty clear hints he’s the strangler, which would be truly bizarre. One thing to reference a killer in the show, quite another to have it be a character on the show. So, hoping they don’t go there.
Anyway, see you on the flippity flop, Michael. (That was the line, right?)
I agree. I hope neither Gabe nor Andy turn out to be the strangler. That’s something “30 Rock” could get away with, but not “The Office.”
It would also be pretty weird if Phyllis turned out to be Erin’s mother, but not as bad.
Andy? No way. But Gabe, yes please. I can’t explain it, and I’m not sure the writers could address it well, but I really want it to happen.
I was waiting for someone to mention that they would see Michael again at his and Holly’s wedding. I think it is a given he will be inviting the entire office to the wedding even if it is in Colorado and that some of them like Jim and Pam would attend.
how is a character being a serial killer funny?
A character being a serial killer isn’t funny; a writing staff deciding to reveal a character to be a serial killer is hilarious.
It think it would have been a more fitting tribute to Michael Scott if the very final scene was his goodbye with Pam (and Pam’s comments afterward). The uncomfortable cake scene should have been the opening scene in the next episode. Just my opinion, though…I still thought it was a great send-off for Michael.
Agree with the Will Ferrell cake scene. I hate his character so much that I felt that little bit ruined a tiny bit of the episode. However, it allowed for Jim and Dwight to share the same reaction to Ferrells’ buffoonery, and Jim and Dwight are NEVER on the same page.
Seems like most people liked it, but I still can’t get past the idea that anyone would like Michael Scott.
I feel like Frank Grimes in that Simpsons episode where everyone but him sees Homer as the lovable ne’er-do-well.
I wondered why they saved the Michael/Pam scene for the end, given that their relationship wasn’t exactly central to the show. It could just be that Pam is the most likable character and the writers knew that’s what would most pull the audience’s heartstrings, but I wonder if it was meant to be a subtle set-up for Pam’s ultimately becoming the new boss.
Pam and Michael have had a special relationship for a while now. Pam was very considerate of Michael’s feelings (probably moreso than anyone else) and seemed to “get” him more than the rest of the office. Michael also truly cared about Pam. I was crushed when I thought they wouldn’t get a goodbye.
Pam has spent years protecting Michael from the consequences of his actions and he, in turn, has provided her with support both at her art show and when she was in New York. I thought their goodbye was a good choice for the last one.
And I completely forgot to mention their connection through the Michael Scott Paper Company where she was the only one to go with him and he gave her a shot as a salesperson and secured that job back at Dunder Mifflin.
Don’t forget, they shared a mutual trust and leap of faith in the Michael Scott Paper Company. And remember their sales offices road trip where Michael tries to “confront” Holly? There’s always been a strong bond between them (stronger on Michael’s part, of course).
I agree that the goodby between Micahel and Pam was “earned.” I just don’t agree with how they did it. Like Alan said Pam going through security is a distraction. I was hoping that Michael was going to call Pam a leave a voicemail before he boarded and while ahe was in the movies. She could have played the message and we could have watched her reaction, and I think that would have been more powerful. They could have even shown Michael calling on his cell right after taking off the Mic and we would have wonder who he called and the next scene would have been with Pam.
I think they HAD to get Pam to the airport. It would have been too sad otherwise – for Pam and the audience – if she couldn’t have said goodbye in person. Like the British Office, where the central characters were Tim and Dawn (though you’d have been hard pressed to say so at the beginning of the show with David Brent commanding so much attention), the central relationship of the American Office wasn’t Pam and Jim but rather Pam and Michael. The writers as much said so by giving her the honor of the last goodbye and the way the audience would have been devastated if she had missed out.
One other thing – a bailer is a device to empty water from a boat and a baler is what Michael wants to ply with one more time. Sorry, but I’ve seen so many people write it “bailer”.
*play with
Great episode. Well done all the way.
I can’t believe that I’ve missed the hints about Phyllis/Erin and Gabe/Deangelo/Scranton Strangler.
By the way, when did this show become Lost? Not that I mind.
I think my favorite moment was the Michael/Dwight scene. I actually teared up a little there. They both were great, and it just felt like a long time coming. I think we sometimes take “acting” in comedies, especially a comedy we’ve watched for years, for granted. But you really saw how strong they were as performers, and I was happy for Dwight. Of any relationship on the show, I tend to think the Dwight/Michael dynamic was mishandled in recent years. And that final moment, it just felt right. Sorry to see him go, but loved to watch him leave.
Great write up, Alan.
Great recap Alan. Here are my favorite moments that didn’t make it into your post 1) The recall to the Dundie adjustment in the beginning of the episode that we have seen so often in the opening credits (Wendy mentioned this too) 2) The way Pam delivered her “Hot Fudge” line when Michael asked her what topping she wanted on the ice cream and 3) The final Jim look-to-the-camera moment after Michael tearfully had to record one last T-shirt idea (“Goodbyes stink”). This aside totally sold the scene for me because in the past Jim’s looks-to-the-camera have conveyed frustration or annoyance with his boss. So it was a nice surprise when he turned to the camera and had a tearful smile showing that he was going to miss Michael’s little quirks and by extension Michael himself.
Farewell Mr. Scott.
They should have cleaned up the end a bit. Have Pam race to Michael before reaching airport security. And cut out the part with Pam where she tells the camera crew what he said to her — would have been more effective if we were left to decide.
Otherwise, an amazing episode. Nice and subdued. So good I wish it was the series finale. There’s no need to continue the story now. Michael was “The Office.”
P.S. Remember Michael hating Phyllis’ hand-made oven mit during the first Christmas episode? ;)
Quick thought – michael’s “let me know if this ever airs line” troubles me. If we are still supposed to presume we are watching a documentary filmed about the day-to-day events of an American workplace, and the stuff filmed takes place in our present time (since characters continuously refer to current events), but the documentary hasn’t aired yet as of this episode, what does that mean with regard to our role as audience? How could it not have aired yet while we have seen everythOH MY GOD IT’S AN ALTERNATE UNIVERSE!!! #FRINGE
I’m glad you were able to find time to comment on this one, Alan. Wouldn’t have felt right if you didn’t. I disagree a little bit about Michael’s leaving a day early, though. I don’t think it was hurtful; I actually thought he was doing the office an uncharacteristic kindness by not putting them through an uber-emotional Michael Scott meltdown and leaving with a little dignity. (He probably should have left a note, though, so he didn’t seem rude.)
He had a few moments of surprising awareness; his questions to Dwight about black bears reminded me of something Jim or Pam might do, not Michael. But I suppose a big moment like the one he’s having right now might bring out the best in someone.
Agree completely on the first part. While it’s true Michael may have feared not being able to bear the emotion of a farewell party, intentionally dodging an opportunity to be the center of attention for hours is completely counter to his interests. I felt like he gave everyone the chance who would want a proper goodbye to express it, and forced himself to do it because he knew it would ease the transition for everyone else. I didn’t take it as selfish and can’t believe that Daniels intended it be selfish.
Even days later I can conjure tears thinking about it – I don’t know if that means more about how great the show is or how attached I am to non-real people. Both? Probably.
I’m glad that your main point was about the Grand Unifying Theory, because it stood out extremely prominently to me and I was really surprised it received no mention from Fienberg.
I’d also reiterate my feeling – and apparently I’m in the minority – that Jim’s farewell felt false. The emotion in John’s eyes and simplicity of the comments didn’t suggest he was playing it up for Michael’s benefit, and the praise he gave just didn’t land for me. Yes, Michael probably is the best boss Jim ever had just by lack of options, and yes Jim may enjoy the games, it’s just that neither is really praiseworthy at the level they tried to make it. Some of the best moments of the series have been Michael being Pam’s greatest supporter – “Business School,” the Michale Scott Paper Co. arc and its aftermath, and he has always been far too supportive of their relationship, where as a supervisor he could have made it difficult. I feel like if Jim was going to sincerely well up, it should have been over the mention of some of that.
You strenuously object? Is that how it works?
I loved how at the very end, Michael walked through the airport so purposefully. No dawdling to look around, no looking back over his shoulder, just a brisk and purposeful walk to his new home.
The episode really should have been titled “Goodbye Steve Carell” because thats what it felt like. The fact that the character of Michael is written so all over the place has never bothered me, I think that the staff has done a great job balancing his real quest for a family in Holly, with his crazy office behavior. But in a million years I never would have imagined everyone in the office to be this sad.
I just can’t help but think that for Michael’s farewell party he would be requesting outrageous items like an anti-gravity machine, which would only result in Angela and Phylliss getting annoyed with him. I wanted more scenes of him trying to make the shot in the warehouse or trying to use the baler, and less of his moments that were just boring with Kelly and Toby. I mean are we really to believe that the same Michael Scott who gave Toby a rock as a going away present, would then just sit there and smile at him while he talks about his brother? That I just couldn’t buy.
The bottom line though is it is very hard to write good episodes that say goodbye to a main character who is leaving the show while still moving the show forward. To me, the last episodes of Dr. Green on ER will always be the golden standard.
I hear what everyone is saying about the Michael/Jim moment, but I have to say: it worked for me. In fact, I actually loved it. If there were ever a time a show could be allowed to depart from its strictest logical sense, this would’ve been it. Jim has always been the viewers’ surrogate on The Office. Jim from the git-go is the character built for the audience to identify with. He may not, in the strictest sense, doing what the “real” Jim Halpert might do in this scene (if there were such a thing), but instead is saying goodbye–for the audience–to a character that the audience has grown to love far more than perhaps the individual characters on the office staff have.
I’m good with that. On an episode like this, I’m not looking for strict logical consistency from every character (though, to be fair, I don’t think Jim’s behavior here is GLARINGLY inconsistent or anything), but rather a proper goodbye. As such, I thought the moment was quite sweet, and it resonated with me.
Sorry to go totally off topic but Alan I have to thank you for having your priorities straight. While everyone else is mentioning in their TV listings that tonight’s H5O features guest-star Rick Springfield as a swimsuit photographer, only you pointed out (in your Star-Ledger PrimeScan column)that the episode also features Serinda Swan as a swimsuit model. Thank you. thank you, thank you!!
Was it this episode or a different one that Alan is referencing where Erin is thinking about her mom and then pans to Phylis?
This one. It’s right after Michael talks to Erin outside the building.
Just thinking about the promo for all the guest stars they are having on the show, obviously this seems to be some sort of ratings ploy, but does anyone else think its possible they would have Will Arnett become the new boss? I am starting to feel like this would fit, even though I have been saying since Steve Carell announced he was leaving that it will be Ed Helms moving into the role.
will arnett will likely just be a cameo and i disagree that ed helms would fit as he was out of place in the episodes that they “tested” him in that role (like the sex ed thing).
i think the show is planning to be more of a true ensemble show and will arnett would steal too much spotlight, as would anyone in those cameos would (except maybe jeannie tate who I wouldn’t mind for the role.) my dream would be for jim carey to take the role.
I agree that the writers found great ways to epitomize all of Michael’s personality traits and demonstrated his (ever so slight) personal growth by reining in his worse impulses, and through his willingness to give up the chance to have a big fuss made over him.
One point and a few opinions: as I recall, Creed pays for the privilege of using the women’s washroom, so naturally all the women would be aware of it. I thought the paintball scene was a great way to show Dwight and Michael’s inner little boys, just having fun playing together. Toby’s obliviousness regarding how Michael and Rory would get along was a funny way to show why Toby’s was always Michael’s schmazel. Jim’s deft manner in finding a way to say goodbye without saying goodbye showed how Jim, when he isn’t busy goofing off, was a nice return to the personable Jim of old, and a reminder of why he can be a good salesman. Lastly, Pam’s silent goodbye was another way to clever way to avoid overexposing the audience to another sentimental farewell, but while still letting us know that it did happen, and letting the actors show their skills in acting without words.
Regarding Michael’s erratic personality, It wasn’t that annoying during the series, although it would often feel strained, as if they’re picking A Michael out of a box to fit that episode’s plot / joke at at hand. For me, having him run the gamut of his personality traits in one episode was too inconsistent to the point that it was confusing and annoying. While it’s consistent with the show, it’s being consistently inconsistent, which can, and here was, somewhat annoying. The worst part for me was the Oscar bit. I really liked the idea of Michael taking a jab at Oscar’s superiority issues (which was one of the funniest plot lines of the series) but having him suddenly turn crafty and self aware for just one minute made me feel really awkward and I just couldn’t laugh at that, and I’m guessing that without the inconsistencies that would have been my favorite bit.
Regarding whether or not the sentiment felt genuine, if this were real life, Michael wouldn’t still have a job, and everyone there would have hated his guts. You can only sympathize with someone like that for so long, especially once he hurts you personally, and considering the levels of cruelty he’s demonstrated over the years. I think the show is inconsistent in that regard, just like Michael’s character twists, but that’s ok, that’s television, not real life.
Regarding Erin’s potential mom, I thought you wrote that people suggested Meredith might be her mom, which blew my mind. Their personalities are so different, but they’re both red heads, right? And Meredith’s parenting record to boot. If that were the case, that would be an amazing plot line.
To me, Pam not being Miked felt strange, considering Michael was just Miked past security. It felt like it was done to serve the writers decision of a muted exchange, which is fine, but then sometimes you lose realism in favor of the story. That’s fine by me. I actually enjoy noticing when these things happen, it reveals quite a lot about the creators’ choices.
That episode sucked, as this show has for the past few seasons. Doesn’t seem worth the time for this type of overly exhaustive recap.
I haven’t followed “The Office” too much until recently. I had watched the British version but not until the reruns of the U.S. version filled the slot when Seinfeld used to play, did I start watching it with any regularity. However, I’m extremely surprised that Carell has not won an Emmy.
As for this episode, maybe it’s that I am seriously considering my own retirement soon, but I can’t help thinking about and watching this episode. I think Michael is a great representation, although exaggerated one, of the imperfections in all of us. It’s a hilarious show and I’m looking forward to watching both the reruns and future episodes. Although I don’t wear a battery pack microphone at work, I sure wish it was me, let’s say giving back my computer mouse to HR! Soon, I hope!
I thought that Toby’s brother looked like a combination of Toby and Michael. That made me think that Toby always wanted to be Michael’s friend because he reminded him of his distant brother.
GREAT
They goodbyes were fine, but the order was wrong. To reward the fans who watched this show, it should have ended like this: remove the Dwight-Michael paintball fight and keep their rift throughout the show. After the boardroom Will Ferrell awkwardness, the show should have cut to Dwight reading the recommendation letter from Michael, getting choked up while reading it, squeeze out a tear, wipe it away…end of episode. There wouldn’t have been one dry eye among the fans of this show.
I liked Creed’s moments too. In the Dundees when Dwight dedicated his award to garbage bins there was a shot of Creed nodding in agreement, then in this ep we know he retrived Michael’s mug from the trash. Love it!
This is just a late notice to anyone out there who DVR’d, but hasn’t watched yet, the NBC extended version that aired a few weeks ago: do yourself a favor and delete it IMMEDIATELY. Besides an absolutely terrible cameo that only serves to further show the sad, irreversible deterioration of former CFO David Wallace, it has nothing of value to add to the spectacular, perfect-except-for-Gabe show where we saw Michael say goodbye. Ignore it.
Guy someone please help! What breed of dog is the little guy in this episode? The one in the scene with Andy and Deangelo? I shall be forever grateful.