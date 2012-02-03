‘The Office’ – ‘Jury Duty’: Father knows least

I’ve mostly avoided writing about “The Office” this season because I didn’t have anything new to say beyond what I wrote six weeks into the season. But where many of this season’s episodes have just felt listless, last night’s episode actually made me angry, and also made me want to talk a bit about the thing that annoyed me. So rather than ignore the episode, or give it one paragraph in a round-up post (which is coming later for “30 Rock” and a bunch of other shows), coming up just as soon as I use elaborate cross-hatching…
So the Dwight half of the episode was fine. I tend to enjoy the occasional story where Dwight gets to be triumphant, particularly when it’s tied to recognizable human emotion. I’m not entirely sure how they’re going to incorporate Angela’s baby in with plans to build a spin-off for next season around Dwight working on the beet farm, but Rainn Wilson did a very good job of playing Dwight’s reaction to this news, and how it superceded any interest he had in punishing Jim.
But good God have I come to hate Jim and Pam. And it makes me angry and it makes me sad.
It just seems like the default setting for Jim stories these days is that he puts his family above his job, and while in a real world context that’s both understandable and admirable, on the show – where, as far as we’re concerned, the office is the family – it makes him seem like a jerk. And even within the framework of that, blowing off a week of work for non-existent jury duty is just a massive dick move. Massive. And Jim and Pam’s attempt to fix the situation through more lies – when cookies would’ve solved everything – only made me dislike both of them more. (I’m not saying I’ve never used my kids as an excuse to get out of something I didn’t want to do, but never to that extent, and never where I would actually parade them out as human shields made out of cuteness.)
And I know that this isn’t necessarily out of character. Jim always viewed himself above the rest of the staff, Jim was disconnected from everyone else, and we’ve gotten reminders from time to time that they aren’t really the king and queen of the prom that we viewed them as early on. But it’s been pushed so far the last couple of years that I now realize that I hate both of them.
I know the temptation would be to blame the babies, invoking the old saw that babies ruin sitcoms. But plenty of workplace comedies have either featured young parents or had characters have babies during the run without anything really being disrupted. Carla on “Cheers” had several babies while the show was on the air. On “Community” (which is essentially a workplace comedy), Shirley had a baby last year that the show has largely ignored. Half the characters on “Scrubs” had babies as that series moved along, in some case multiples, and they did just fine with it.
The problem isn’t that Jim and Pam became parents. The problem is that the show hasn’t known what to do with Jim in years(*), and hasn’t known what to do with Pam since Michael left (her relationship with him kept her vital far longer than Jim has been). And because they no longer have any traits that the writing staff finds interesting (we haven’t, for instance, dealt with how Jim feels about this job turning into a career in a long, long time), their new parenthood has filled up that idea vacuum and it’s now solely how they’re defined. And while parenthood is tough, particularly having two babies in such close proximity, it’s still hard to make them sympathetic in the context of a show where home life has never played a significant role.
(*) You could make the argument that the other old saw – about the consummation of Unresolved Sexual Tension ruining romantic comedies – applies, except I have a lot of counter-examples to that as well (including “Cheers” once again), and I did enjoy Jim and Pam as a couple for several seasons after “The Job.”
After James Spader was hired, but before we found out Andy would be the new branch manager, I thought that giving that position to Jim would be a win-win, not only giving Jim a clear role and focus for the first time in forever, but allowing Robert California to stay crazy to counterbalance Jim’s sanity. Maybe that wouldn’t have worked out, but Andy as boss really hasn’t, and Jim with no direction whatsoever has been even worse.
A lot of you have been complaining about Jim and/or Pam for a while. Did their behavior in “Jury Duty” seem appreciably worse? How is everybody feeling about the season at this point? Did you at least like Dwight and the baby? Are you looking forward to the spin-off?
I have to disagree with a few things here. He doesn’t put his family ahead of the job, or he’d have left the pool party sooner and not gone to the trivia game at the bar. He does claim to though and try now and then.
As to the idea of the Office as family, that was Michael’s idea but what they have shown us is anything but that. Almost all the supporting cast, from Stanley’s adultry to Meredith’s rampant alcoholism, trading sex for paper contracts and bad parenting, to Creed’s insanity and Ryan’s douchebaggery have been shown as pretty awful people. Even Phyllis has been a very unlikable jerk for most of the series, ever since around the beginning of season 4.
I can’t imagine why Jim or Pam would care what any of these people think of them other than as in this case, trying to make sure he doesn’t get fired. They are not a family or even friends, that was Michael’s misguided wishful thinking.
However, I very much agree with your larger point that they are lost as to what to do with Jim and Pam in recent years. Pam in particular used to be along with Michael the heart of the series. Her journey, from being put upon and crying in the first episode to all the changes she’s been through is the main throughline and I’ve been kind of surprised they’ve dropped that.
I agree. I can see any of the sales people with the exception of Dwight doing the same thing. Stanley and Phyllis would certainly take an unearned week off if they could get away with it.
I think its time for Jim to get his own Sabre franchise to run or be lured away by a competitor. If the show is going to continue with Andy in charge they need to bring in some fresh staff for him to indoctrinate the Dunder Mifflin way.
Yeah, Stanley or Phyllis would scam time off too. Phyllis, in her wedding episode, mentioned letting Michael have a part in the wedding just so she could get multiple weeks off for her honeymoon.
They have become terrible. But, in a way, I think that’s ok. People change in life, even though no one on The Office does. We all know people that became insufferable after meeting their spouse, or having children, or going through some other life change.
Problem for me is the show just seems to wave it away. I’m hoping they don’t just let slide that he skipped a week of work under false pretenses. Make Jim/Pam address their new behavior, make someone else in the office acknowledge it and challenge them on it, etc. That’s what doesn’t seem to happen.
I don’t “hate” Jim and Pam as much as I just find them boring. The writers have not done one interesting thing with these characters since the wedding. They used to be a central part of the show’s heart, and now they’re just kind of…there. (This show as a whole should have ended already).
The Pam character makes me sad though. There is a clip from season 2 or 3 where Pam is being interviewed, and the idea of staying at Dunder Mifflin and owning a house in Scranton Pennsylvania actually makes her cry. I also hate, absolutely hate, how they have completely disregarded her dream of being an artist. Are we supposed to believe she gives up on her passion in life because she flunked one graphic design course in New York City? I can’t even remember the last time Pam’s art career was mentioned.
Clearly, the elaborate cross-hatching in this episode was a direct reference to Pam’s art career.
Yep the Jim/Pam storyline was bad as always this episode. The one thing that made this episode my favorite of the season was the Dwight and Angela plot. Team Dwangela ftw!
Part of what I loved about the earlier seasons of the The Office was the daily struggles of Jim. His life was frusterating and anyone working in an office could relate to that.
Now Jim seems to be going through life effortlessly. He has a wife and kids and commands the office.
It just feels odd.
Personally, I always thought Jim was a massive asshole. But I’m jumped ship prior to this season. With every day it seems like a smarter and smarter decision.
I was actually thinking that after the employees told Jim and Pam to go home because the kids were becoming a handful at the office, that they would get into the parking lot and congratulate each other on a job well done, and the kids too – like it was some sort of put on. But no, they made it out to be legit.
Not to mention he, without a doubt, drove drunk at the end of last episode
Maybe, but we don’t know. His car was blocked in (by Meredith?), which is why he drove over a curb and through some plant material at first.
Regardless, he got in his car and drove after taking (at least) an entire bottle of wine to his face.
I agree with Alan 100%. I’ve always felt that Jim and Pam, while the ‘everyman’ in the series, are people we root for, are also, in relation to Michael, who we also root for, were one of the two worst people in the world. Any act of friendship done by Pam and Jim through the years to Michael felt like an act of pitty, not an actual act of friendship.
It was why I felt Pam did NOT deserve to say goodbye to Michael. I felt it was too happy-endingish, and Pam didn’t deserve to say goodbye to Michael. So to watch last night’s episode further confirms my dislike and anger in the show that I used to greatly enjoy.
That second sentence makes me sad.
“Michael, who we also root for”
Yeah, not so much. This is Michael we’re talking about right?
I dunno. I don’t hate Jim and Pam and I didn’t think anything they did last night was SO terrible as to make them hateable. I think the episode was just sort of badly written in the way most episodes are lately. If this had been done during the show’s glory years then Jim would have been busted and Michael would have been so hurt and offended that one of his “family” lied to him that he’d have spent the rest of the episode acting like a petulant child. Instead, we got Andy doing something that was not only nonsensical, but wasn’t actually funny. The whole show is just running on fumes these days and they don’t seem to know what to do with *anyone* anymore.
Btw, did anyone else notice Spader in the credits last night? I thought he was only in the credits for episodes he appeared in, but unless I blinked and missed it I didn’t see him last night.
Spader *was* in the opening credits.
He is always in the credits whether he is in an episode or not. This is the second episode he has not appeared in and both times he was still in the credits.
I agree with M. I don’t hate Jim or Pam, I just feel like the show has maybe gone on too long and doesn’t know what to do with any of its characters anymore. I keep watching because I want it to fix its problems, but I know I don’t enjoy it like I used to.
I don’t hate the characters, but I do hate the writers who can’t seem to come up with an interesting story for either of them.
Is anyone else bothered by the nebulous state that Dunder Mifflin now operates in? Before the Saber buyout, it felt like a fairly large paper company, but now the company exists in this sort of nebulous state where we have no idea how big the company is or how its structured. I know we finally saw some of the Saber corporate offices last week (which felt like it was filmed in a mall), but I have no idea how big the company’s supposed to be. Are any of the other Dunder Mifflin offices still around? Is Saber a good printer company or are they pushing crappy fire prone printers? For Gabe and California to travel there so often, they have to be a pretty vital part of the company, which doesn’t seem right for a larger printer company. But, is there such a thing as a small printer company?
I know this isn’t nearly the show’s biggest problem, but it’s something that’s kind of bugged me for a while and I never hear anyone mention. I think I enjoyed the show a little better when I had a good grasp on how the company functioned. There were also more interesting company-related story lines with Michael’s different bosses, downsizing, consolidating offices, etc. The state of Dunder Mifflin has been Kevin-ized.
How long has any show been able to pull off the character who is “too good” for the job? Diane still working at Cheers was getting ridiculous before her departure, and Party Down probably would’ve struggled with the Adam Scott character if it had lasted longer. I don’t pretend to know what should have happened with Jim, but the writers certainly haven’t been very creative about finding a solution.
Funny – this episode made me realize how much I’ve missed Pam the last several episodes. Most of the other characters, especially Andy, have become such cartoons that they’re unbearable to watch.
I think the “hate” thing is a little harsh for Jim playing hookie. I don’t care if a fellow employee plays hookie, even if it means a little more work for me – I know they’ll cover for me when I need it. Granted the boss should care and reprimand Jim, but this thing spiraled out of believability pretty early on.
I wish they had promoted Jim to manager, or knew how to accurately deal with a guy who has realized his career is going nowhere, but clearly this Office isn’t that show. I can see how any office that has California for a CEO and Andy for a manager wouldn’t leave Jim very motivated to work.
As a father with a toddler, I thought the final bit with Daryl saying that Jim’s time was no vacation was perfect, and really worked for me.
So, I liked this episode more than most, I guess.
I agree that it was more bone-headed than assholish, but unfortunately bone-headed seems to be the default trait of Jim these days. Wouldn’t it have been more interesting for him to have spent the episode trying to outfox Dwight rather bumbling around trying to fool the rest of the office?
I don’t have a big problem with Jim or Pam, it is definitely time to write them off. And you have a great out, Jim could realize he needs a job with a future to support his family, and Pam could realize she wants to spend more time w/ her kids, so she could switch to part time work at the office; she would also make it possible to bring Jim back into the fold occasionally. It’s just time to move on with them.
My biggest problem with the episode though, was that it just wasn’t very funny. The only time I remember laughing (at a level that was slightly more then a chuckle) was at Darrel’s comment at the end about how Jim wasn’t on vacation.
They really dropped the ball in not making Jim boss and having Andy as a guy who wants that job. There is zero conflict on the show right now.
No one cares if the staff “likes” Andy. That’s every show.
The thing that upsets me most about what has happened to Jim and Pam is watching this show in syndication every day and seeing how great they used to be. Every character is a caricature of a real person now, but in the beginning, Jim and Pam were real. I think back to Jim’s office party in his apartment where the two of them shared a moment in his bedroom with Pam looking at Jim’s yearbook picture. That was a real moment that the audience can relate to that the show used to thrive on. Every guy can relate to a girl he’s in love with but can’t have, and Jim’s sense of humor through it all is what made it funny. And sweet. And watchable. But now he doesn’t act real. We can’t relate to a person who would do the things he did last night, nor would we want to.
This show being in syndication does it no favors.
TRACY By his lukewarm performance, John Krasinski shows that he wants out of The Office. In contrast to the bedroom scene you mentioned, think how forced Krasinski sounded this season when he delivered lines like (paraphrasing) “I miss my wife who is on maternity leave,” or in this episode when he said “you remember my beautiful wife.” The actor obscures the character and comes through as disingenuous. After following Jim and Pam through Seasons 1-6, I feel cheated by Krasinski. I had planned to buy the show’s DVDs–at least, the early seasons. But, who would want to see Romeo and Juliet if we know, in the end, Romeo gets bored and goes to a bar instead of Juliet’s deathbed? At least Romeo’s love was to the death. Krasinski couldn’t make it through season 8. The good news for Jenna Fischer is that the show is in syndication; new episodes are viewed in opposition to the old ones. In early seasons, when Jenna’s character Pam wasn’t marginalized by the writers and her onscreen partner, she brought heart to the show. But, with Rainn Wilson and BJ Novak, who have great chemistry with Jenna Fischer, leaving for a six episode story arc set in Florida, the Pam character is bound to be further marginalized. What a terrible ending.
No Office spinoffs, please. This show needs to be euthanized.
I agree totally.
It struck me how unrealistic the jury duty plot line was. Have any of the writers worked in an office? Or been called for jury duty? In my state anyway, you get slips for every day you’re on jury duty, or for showing up if you don’t get called, and then you bring them into the office to prove that you weren’t faking. I know this is really specific, but the thing is that the Office used to THRIVE on this sort of mundanity and specificity of the tribulations and bureaucracy of office work. Now it can’t even get a basic part of office life right.
Alan, where was the point Jim and Pam as a couple just annoyed you? For me it was mid-season six, which is also where the series just started declining, quality-wise
I think that last night’s episode unintentionally provided a meta-comment on the current state of the series. Jim comes into the office to punch the clock and get a paycheck, but he has absolutely no qualms about mailing in his performance and skipping out for a week. Likewise, the creative forces behind The Office are perfectly content to suck as much money out of the franchise as they can for as long as they can, but they’re not interested in turning out the quality of episodes that they did in the series’ prime. An earlier commenter mentioned how episodes now running in syndication are a sad reminder of how good this show can be, and I’ve had similar thoughts recently. Jenna Fischer’s work as Pam in Season 3 is absolutely fantastic, and it’s discouraging to see how little life is left in that character.
I thought they should have made Pam the manager this season, because (1) she got some good stories out of being the “office manager” a season or two ago, (2) it gives her something to do, (3) she and Dwight have an interesting relationship where they’ve developed an odd respect for each other that could have led to some stories, and most importantly (4) it could have divided the Halperts and forced some drama into that relationship, where Pam would have to call Jim out for being a slacker. They missed that moment, though, and the series continues to sink.
I also really was hoping they’d make Pam manager, for the exact reasons you cited. Instead they went for the most status quo solution they could have thought of.
The level of disaster the show has devolved to this year is nothing compared to when I and many others used to complain “Ugh the show was so much better in season two, it sucks now”. Nobody knows what to do with any character that doesn’t involve some incredibly broad piece of slapstick, which the writers think is brilliantly hilarious because I guess they don’t watch the first hour of NBC Thursday. If it wasn’t on when it was surrounded by shows I like a lot better, I would probably give up on it, which saddens me because even though it’s gotten this bad there’s still a special place in my heart for this show.
My biggest issue with the show currently and in the past few years is that its essentially a bottle. What made the show good in the past was putting Michael in these awkward situations with regular Joes that didn’t know him, and seeing how they reacted. Even him briefly dating that bar owner was better than the show now. When is the last time the show has been anywhere but the office, or the beet farm. And those random trips to Corporate that were always fun in the early seasons….gone.
The writers haven’t known what to do with Jim or Pam for a long time. Which is rather fatal for the series, considering the fact that Jim was cast as the “everyman” for viewers identify with from the 1st episode onward. Of course, Jim and Pam aren’t alone: the writers have no idea what to do with ANY of the characters now. (I’m not sure the writers have any ideas whatsoever, at this point. Are there still writers working on the show? )
It’s become very sad and unfunny. I can’t recall another example of a network/production company/creative allowing a huge, critically and financially successful (game-changing) series to degenerate into one of the worst sitcoms on the air. Examples abound of series that deteriorated over time (most do), certainly, but none that have totally collapsed into such a rancid pile of ….
Yet again they paired Andy Bernard with his love of music and come up with something terrible. The cold open was awful.
• It was understated, but I liked the fact that Andy had amnesia about someone who very much had lied to him for a long time in the same episode that that same lying individual seems to be lying about something involving the other individual who was involved centrally in her lying to Andy.
And Pam’s worst moments came in the pre-“The Delivery” part of Season 6, between her trying to ensure the other office workers couldn’t come to the wedding, and her over-the-top insane reaction to Michael dating her mom. That Pam was horrible but current Pam is irrelevant. I hate to say it, but one of the best things for Season 9 of this show would be for either John or Jenna to NOT be brought back; I hate to say it even more, but every news item about the show is making me think there won’t BE a 9th season, and the show could end on a terrible note of defeat.
Pretty much in agreement with the rest of the replies . . . I think The Office has outlived its lifespan. There are still some great actors, however it’s accomplished everything it has set out to do. Now, like last week’s filet mignon, it’s time to move on. The ideas are old, the writing has gotten progressively worse, and the characters are being forced into situations that make them unlikeable or boring since we’ve seen these things before. There is no direction for the characters or the show to drive it toward anything, and it has largely lost the mockumentary feel that made it seem authentic and engaging in the early seasons. If not for our habit of watching it, I would probably just stop.
-Cheers
Agree with most of Alan’s review (although with significantly less passion) with one major exception – how is faking jury duty for three days a massive dick move? It’s really no more dickish than taking three vacation days, or being legitimately sick for two days but taking the rest of the week off anyway. It’s something I believe anyone who has ever worked a soul crushing job has done on at least one occasion, and unless one makes it a habit I would think anyone else working in that office would understand.
I agree…Jim and Pam are no longer my favorite people on the show. This season has them lying quite often at their colleagues’ and employer’s expense. In Jim’s case he stole an extra week of vacation time from the company. In Pam’s case she got out of work early on several occasions because she faked going into labor, and then she tried to deceive her colleagues by drawing pictures that were supposed to be coming from CeCe. They no longer are cute and fun, but rather they are becoming calculating and deceitful…they are losing their charm big time.
I totally agree that it would have been so much better if Jim could have been the sensible manager with Andy and Dwight, separately and together, trying to undermine him. Plus sane Jim trying to deal with weirder and weirder CEO genius Robert California. You are so right that there needs to be conflict swirling around the RM position and Andy’s plight is just not doing it. That change would make all the pieces work so much better, plus Jim and Pam would have the added conflict of him being her boss. We know how totally the thought of that situation did not work for RC regarding his wife. It would have been interesting to see that dilemma in the Halpert’s marriage.
I found myself actually enjoying this episode. Thought it was the best one in a while.
With regards to Jim & Pam, I do think their characters are in a rut – the writers don’t know what to do with them – but to say they are the worst people ever is a bit of a stretch. I found what Jim did, avoiding work so he can stay at home, no different of a prank than anything he’s ever done on Dwight. This was just an escalation of that prankster/smart-ass mentality that Jim has always had. (I’m a Jim fan btw). And so the idea that he’s always felt bigger/better than rest of the Office hasn’t changed. In fact, I think the writers did a good job in him realizing that his absence had an effect on his colleagues. So, I had no problem with Jim and Pam at all.
But, Alan, I agree with you with regards to having some insight as to Jim’s acceptance in having the Office be his career.
I used to love this show. Now I watch it because of the familiar faces. But, I did enjoy yesterdays episode.
I respect your opinion, but I have to disagree with it.
It’s become necessary to compartmentalize this show if you have any hope of watching it.
The 2nd and 3rd seasons were two of the best seasons of televised comedy produced, bar none. The 1st and 4th seasons also had their moments, but were much more hit-and-miss.
At some point between season 4 and season 5, the personalities of pretty much every major character were taken away and replaced. Jim became a smug ass, Pam overbearing and lame. Dwight got all the worst aspects of Ron Swanson (frequent infallibility, randomness for the sake of it, frequent mean-spiritedness), and none of the good ones. Michael became Homer Simpson. Ryan became a full-blown douche (the only improvement).
Now it is necessary to watch the show with this in mind. You cannot put the Jim of season 2 in this new Jim’s body because they are literally different people.
It’s still a funny show. Not nearly as funny as seasons 2 and 3, and not as regularly as other shows, but if you keep the new cast in your head and forget the versions you liked before it’s a wholly passable, if mean-spirited comedy.
Ultimately, that’s what The Office’s legacy will be. Seasons 2 and 3 are equally funny as Arrested Development, the best episodes of Community, Seinfeld’s highs, etc. It just became a different show halfway through its run.
I agree, one thousand percent. Think about season 2. It was so tightly conceived, with multiple over-arching narratives (Jim pining after Pam, Michael and Jan, Dwight hating Jim’s pranks) that culminated brilliantly in “Casino Night,” which, for my money, is still the greatest episode this show ever produced. Every single scene in the season seemed to have a purpose and was coming from a cohesive, clear point of view.
Now think about the current season. It’s basically unwatchable. Like, “Whitney” unwatchable. I know we all wish “Arrested Development” hadn’t been canceled so soon and are excited it’s coming back, but there’s certainly something to be said for shining brilliantly and flaming out quickly rather than dying a slow, painful death.
Yeah, not watching a Dwight spinoff. I like Rainn Wilson’s acting a lot, but Dwight is a spice, not a staple.
For every “Frasier,” “The Jeffersons,” and “Family Matters,” there’s “Joey,” “The Ropers,” and “Joanie Loves Chachi.”
Spinoffs are risky if you don’t have a good premise. Schrute Farms, as has been depicted so far, is too cartoonish for a weekly series.
They lost track of these characters back in Season 6 with the wedding and baby. They dropped Pam’s art aspirations and Jim’s brain. The arc where he was co-manager with Michael destroyed the character. They made him so bumbling and incompetent without any sense of growth potential that it was a relief to have him back as a salesman. Unfortunately, that left him trapped with only family life (which we can’t really see and don’t really care about) and pranking Dwight which is just juvenile. There just isn’t any long term thinking about the direction of the show as there was back when Greg Daniels and Mike Schur ran the show. I don’t hate Jim and Pam, but what the writers have done to them and the show is a crime.
I think the creatures assume that Jim and Pam’s charm plus the good will they built up over the years make the dick moves they do forgivable so instead of saying “Jim is kind of a dick.” You say, “That’s our Jim…”.
In Jim’s defense, he thought he was just taking a week off. He honestly felt bad when he realized how is effected his coworkers and did try to come clean immediately.
Re: a Dwight Spin off: Yeesh is that a terrible idea. You can’t build a show around a character like Dwight. As a secondary character his strangeness is funny. As a leading character, his strangeness becomes alienating. I can’t believe they don’t see that so that tells me they will probably ground Dwight which will change the character for the worse.
You want to give Rainn Wilson a show, give him one. Leave Dwight out of it.
Oops that should be “creators” not “creatures”
These comments are some of the best and in the same mindset I have had for a few seasons. I don’t blame Jim and Pam, but solely the writers. Once the core of fantastic writers moved on to other projects the feel of this show slowly died.
Yes, to the fact they feel the broader humor is the way to go. It might be easier to write but that’s not what made The Office so incredible. I understand that eight seasons is hard to keep fresh. What I can’t understand how each character (not only Jim and Pam) have become unrecognizable. Like others said it’s hard to watch some of the first seasons and imagine these are the same people.
Jim and Pam are the only reason I am still hanging on to this show. I admit on occasion I find them boring or completely out of character. I credit John and Jenna for keeping them my favorites in spite of bad writing. I’m pretty sure they will be gone after this season. Leaving us to remember what a wonderful, reaslistic, romantic couple we had for a short time.
Of course you have to blame the writers, since Jim & Pam are fictional characters. I think that’s what Alan was getting at. That said, I agree with those that think JK has been mailing it in the last couple of years. Not that he’s been given much to work with. It might be best to write him off the show, especially since it seems like his movie career is about to take off (finally). Then, bring this show to a merciful conclusion.
Last night was pretty bad. There have been some decent shows Steve Carrell left, but on balance I think they just should have pulled the plug. I don’t like James Spader or Ed Helms. I think Jim as manager with Kathy Bates as CEO might have worked better, but I guess she thought Harry’s Law had a chance.
Thanks for the free birth control, The Office!
I would agree with everything Alan said, with this exception:
Scrubs got noticeably worse with each baby. By the fourth one, that show was as much a shell of its original glory as The Office is now.
How come people think they come off as intellectual when they’re critizing something rather than complementing. Maybe we just live in a generation filled with hardened critics instead of content individuals who can sit back and enjoy a product without giving their exaggerated input. I personally found this episode funny and even found myself laughing without any forcefulness whatsoever. I was not bound by obligation but enjoyed the show due to it’s legitimacy. I just have one thing to say to all you haters. WHY SO SERIOUS?
Maybe we criticize because the product has gotten worse and worse as the years have passed. I enjoyed this episode more than Alan, but it is still a shell of the show I came to love back in S1-3. No one forces you to read the threads.
How come people think they come off as more intellectual when they’re critizing rather than complementing. Maybe we just live in a generation filled with hardened critics intead of content individuals who sit back and enjoy the product without giving their exaggerated input. I personally found this episode hillarious and I was laughing not out of obligation but out of complete legitimacy. I just have one thing to say to all you analytical viewers. WHY SO SERIOUS?
I just think for the first few years they had their idea of what to do with Jim and Pam and kept them on this course towards each other – But for the most part, once they got together, I just have not cared about either one.And since then, they decided, well we will have them get married. and then have a kid. but what else? and jim and pam have just suffered as characters. And i think that goes for the show – they had michael scott, but without him, they just don’t know what they are doing. i want to like this show, i want to keep watching, but it just has fallen off so much. nbc will keep it for its ratings, but maybe it is time for those who run the office to realize it is time to end the show. i’d love to see what 30 rock or parks could do with the 9 pm time slot.
Can anyone name any long running shows that have fallen as far as The Office?
Cheers remained pretty solid for 9 seasons. I remember complaining about Seinfeld during it’s final few seasons, but in hindsight, while the quality declined, it was still funny. I never loved Friends, but I don’t recall hearing complaints about it.
Going back, was Happy Days this bad after it “jumped the shark?” I never really watched that show myself.
Sanford and Son replaced Redd Foxx with a bumbling fat redneck. But at least they changed the name of the show. Plus, I don’t think it had aired for that long.
I feel like The Office was never intended to be the type of larger than life show that anchors a network – like Cheers, Seinfeld or Friends. It’s a shame that burden has forced it to drag on endlessly.
Dwight’s reaction to the baby was very good. Everything else was terrible.
I agree with your review 100%. You are absolutely right, and I too have come to the realization that I now hate Jim and Pam. How sad is that? They used to be my two favorites (Season 1 and 2 especially, of course)! Jim has been turned from the every guy into a spineless, selfish and painfully passive character. Pam started to fall for me when they decided she needed to be “Fancy Beasley.” The message seems to be that the shy, timid and sweet Pam that melted our hearts is actually not the way a woman should be and that she was deeply flawed for this. I think you can have heartfelt and relate-able characters all across the spectrum of meek/mild – strong/outspoken. To change everything about Pam that made her Pam is sad. She’s now pompous and pretentious and finds it reasonable to treat the others at the office like they are lower life forms.
So sad.
The thing that really pisses me off about the extraordinary drop in quality of this once beloved show: it didn’t have to be this way. Most long running sitcoms run out of ideas after 4 or 5 years, and tend to gradually diminish. But, The Office could have gone down other, better paths: 1) end the series before it completely turns to shit (see Seinfeld, Cheers, or the Bob Newhart Show for three truly great sitcoms that ended on pretty high notes); 2) introduce new characters; or 3) introduce new situations.
Option 1 is obviously too late to execute. Option 2 was only tried half-heartedly (James Spader’s character and Kathy Bates’ before him were only intermittingly present). Option 3 could have been exciting and reinvigorating, but was never tried – they could have taken a page from the Ricky Gervais original UK Office, and taken some of the characters out of the office and into different jobs/situations. Why is Jim still there? Why is Pam? Why is anyone, quite frankly, as it’s a complete mystery to me how that office can possibly be making any money whatsoever. What kind of commission can a paper salesperson possibly make at a place like Dunder Miflin? And, why are these valid questions to ask of a sitcom – because the show invited them (at least, it did back when it was actually a good show).
All I can say is that, bad as Jim and Pam may appear lately, they come nowhere near the passion with which I detested Michael. If The Office has run into problems lately, maybe it’s that too much of its premise was based on having a balance between Michael as a deluded egotistical scumbag and the rest of the cast.
The last episode was flat, but the real problem is that it pointed up the way the series is really just treading water right now.
You were meant to detest Michael – he was a dim-witted, egotistical jerk. That was the whole point of that character. Jim and Pam, by contract were the likable, every-man and woman with whom the audience was meant to identify. And, yes, back when the writers gave a damn (and still had a general plan), they occasionally included nuanced readings of those characters that went against type (as happens in real life).
Having said that, I don’t think it necessary to have a detestable character in order for the series to work. Nor do I think that was the reason the series worked so well (back in the good ol’ days). It worked because of its very smart and knowledgeable send-ups and observations of real office situations that anyone who has worked in an office could readily identify: the stupid boss; the inane bureaucracy; the boredom and tedium; white collar vs. blue collar; office romance; the office freak; political correctness; downsizing; dying industries; etc., etc.. That, and the existence of very intelligently drawn, consistent, interesting characters.
All of those elements are now completely absent from the series – all of the characters are the same/completely inconsistent/unintelligible/boring; the situations are the exact opposite of “smart, knowledgeable, real world office situations” – and guess what? It sucks very, very bad. And, like a lot of former fans, I take its suckiness very personally, precisely because the show used to be so good and so smart.
It’s not just treading water – it drowned several years ago, and now we’re left with a disgusting corpse.
Basically the last time Jim was used really well was during the Charles Miner arc — where his jocularity was identified as unprofessionalism, which it often is. I’m willing to draw the line at Niagara and basically feel like Jim and Pam’s story ended there.
I used to wonder if it was just me (my hatred of Jim and Pam started back during her first pregnancy) but it’s all over the internet now. That corporate picnic episode was one of the last good Office episodes and the last time I would enjoy them as a couple. Who knew?
Little late in responding here, but I really wanted to comment on this, because I totally agree that they’ve ruined Jim and Pam. The show used to get criticized for making Jim and Pam too likable, and Jim especially was portrayed as this awesome, nice guy that always won. The last couple seasons the show has tried to undercut both of them and has gone way too far in doing so. I think they’d do well to introduce an arc soon where they both get to be awesome again. They’ve built up enough negativity ad angst that letting them be saints for a while wouldn’t be problematic.
Dick move, Halpert. Dick move. [dkmvs.com]
I haven’t seen this episode but I don’t mind being spoiled. But I think you’re hating on Jim and Pam for all the wrong reasons.
“It just seems like the default setting for Jim stories these days is that he puts his family above his job, and while in a real world context that’s both understandable and admirable, on the show — where, as far as we’re concerned, the office is the family — it makes him seem like a jerk.”
I have to disagree with this. Yes, the Office is the extension of Jim’s family. Whether he wants to admit it or not. But his first priority is to his children above everything else included his “extended” family. So both within the context of the show and in real life this should be both sympathetic and understandable.
Nobody cared about a family that was offscreen 99% of the time. The show was focused on the office and the Haloert’s home life was never shown.