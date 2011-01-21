‘The Office’ – ‘Ultimatum’: He’s chewing broccoli… chewing broccoli…

A review of last night’s “The Office” coming up just as soon as I live life like it’s an art project…
Because I decided to write my “Community” review as soon as that episode was done, I got to “The Office” later than I usually would, and as a result had already gotten a few e-mails/IMs/tweets from friends and readers warning me that “Ultimatum” was a mess. Maybe those lowered expectations helped me out, or maybe I was just in the right frame of mind, but I kind of liked it. As with the first Timothy Olyphant episode, one part of my brain kept telling the reasons why I shouldn’t like it (overly-familiar Michael material, including another diastrous meeting in the conference room), while another kept shouting that first part down so it could laugh.
There are things we know about Michael Scott. We know that he fancies himself the most entertaining man on the planet, that he blows little moments up out of all proportion. We know that he will treat the office staff as the family and friends he never had, but will also happily treat them as props in his own ongoing drama. We know that when you put Michael in the conference room, something horrifying will usually happen, and that it will often be funny, whether he’s kissing Oscar or trying to include a photo of Tom Hanks in “Big” as an example of a person with a disability.
We know all these things, and after seven years of it there are definitely times when Michael being Michael can feel tired, if not outright annoying.(*) But I thought that “Ultimatum” was a very well-executed, if familiar, example of this type of episode.
(*) In a way, I think I’m in the opposite camp from the people who feel the show should be retired when Steve Carell leaves. I love Carell, love Michael, etc., but the show’s been feeling tired for the last year and a half, and I do think there’s something to be said for the idea that his departure might reinvigorate the show. Maybe it’ll be a mess, but at the very least it’ll be something different. And I’m keeping an open mind about that.
“Ultimatum” was written by Carrie Kemper, sister of Ellie, and not surprisingly, it was the most I’ve liked Erin in quite some time. Michael’s over-the-top preparations for both possibilities, particularly the packing of the separate happy/sad boxes (“Bears sad, worms happy. Come on, Erin!”) and then Michael having a dance-off with himself as “My Life Would Suck Without You” competed with itself at different points in the song. Michael is ridiculous, but he put some real thought and planning into this, as did the script, and I enjoyed that.
I also liked how Pam’s board of New Year’s resolutions tied into the Michael/Holly plot, with Michael taking out all his frustration on poor Kevin. Kevin being bullied into eating broccoli – and not even knowing how to do it – may be Brian Baumgartner’s finest moment on the show since the famous chili disaster of ’09. Just a great bit of comedy that was silly enough to overcome the usual discomfort that comes with this sort of behavior from Michael.
And as usual, they treated Holly serious throughout this. She knows exactly what Michael’s doing and feeling, both in the meeting and then later with the transparent apology(**) to Kevin and Creed. She doesn’t let Michael off the hook for how he behaved, but she does let herself rethink the whole AJ thing, and potentially set us up for the reunion that everybody but Erin hopes is coming.
(**) Though I should credit Michael for even recognizing that such a thing was necessary, and that adding a buffer between himself and Holly had the potential to make it work better. The Michael of, say, season 2 would have thought he had done nothing wrong.
The Dwight/Andy/Darryl subplot was more lightweight, but it had its funny moments, like Darryl’s comment on the day shift at a strip club (“You can’t unsee that”) or Andy demanding that the DJ play some Dave Matthews deep tracks and then giving in to his desire to air fiddle to “Ants Marching.” Dwight and Andy are both characters that can go into very cartoonish, off-putting places at times, and putting Darryl’s low-key energy with one or both of them really works wonders. Darryl remains my pick for which of the internal candidates should be considered to take Michael’s job. Dwight as boss would be untenable, and we saw in the “Sex Education” episode that Andy comes across as a pale imitation of Michael when placed in that position.
One question: was John Krasinski off filming a movie during production of this one? Jim doesn’t appear outside of the teaser, and my impression is that most of those are so self-contained that they’re not necessarily filmed in order. So he could have shot the thing about Dwight’s Knights of the Night some other time.
What did everybody else think?
It was a very good episode with lots of laugh-out-loud moments. In general, this year it’s been frustrating for me to see people forgive poorly executed shows like “How I Met Your Mother,” which really is gassed, and then come back to “The Office” and just rip the hell out of it. Part of that is comparing apples to oranges, part of that might be different sets of expectations. Or maybe I’m just misreading. But I think that, while the glory years are behind us, “The Office” has had many solid episodes and strong moments this year, and I don’t think it’s getting enough credit.
Last night’s episode would easily have fit in an earlier season in terms of quality – if people were calling it a mess, I wonder if they’ve just turned on the show and not allowed the possibility of redemption.
I agree. The Office is hit-or-miss television, but it always has been to a certain extent. There never was a season where they were firing on all cylinders IMO. I laughed last night and enjoyed it quite a bit – surprisingly the Dwight/Andy/Daryl day out was hysterical to me, particularly the Dave Matthews bit, Dwight and the strip club, and all of the skating (loved when the strobe light was turned on). Daryl’s smooth calmness contrasts well with these two hyper, outrageous characters and I’d love to see more of their adventures.
I agree. I think part of it is that internet commenting is a catalyst for a sort of bandwagon effect. In this case, a show that has gone downhill somewhat (from a very high apex) is seen, not as having gotten somewhat tired, or declining in consistency, but as having become unwatchably bad (or, watchable only for the purpose of complaining about how bad it is). This overstates both how consistently good it used to be, and how consistently or thoroughly not-good it is at present.
I think this applies not only to “civilian” commentors, but to professional critics, to a degree.
Alan,
Last year, you thought the show would be better off ending with Carell’s departure. Now, you’re saying it might improve without Michael Scott. This goes to show how improved this season is over last. I think the viewers who’ve decided to stick with the show are all starting to collectively, perhaps begrudgingly agree. Michael Scott will always be loved, but it’s time for him to go now and for a new dynamic to take over.
I don’t know if the dates would line up, but could Krasinski have been getting married during this episode?
I thought this was Creed’s best episode perhaps ever.
I totally agree! Creed saying F-you, F-you to Erin after she executed a perfect cartwheel was awesome!!!
i simply judge an episode of the office by how much i laughed, and i laughed alot.
Alan, I usually agree with you about mostly everything, but I thought this was the most unfunny, strained Office I’d ever seen. Nothing worked, from the weird “Guardian Angels” opening to the lame boys on the prowl subplot. The Holly/Michael letdown was utterly predictable, and it says a lot when their only fun moment is yet another one of their weird “movie voice” exchanges. I love Creed but even his cartwheel business seemed flat. Maybe we were anticipating the joy of Parks and Rec too much, but my wife and I just sat watching this episode in mouth-agape silence.
Agreed! I can’t believe the producers actually let this script get filmed. The characters are all written wrong. Uggh! Worst Office episode ever. Utterly disheartening. You can almost tell that the actors know it’s wrong, too. What a disaster.
Jeff and Paul, shunned! Un-shunned, this episode was fun and had a bunch of laugh out loud moments (or LOLs to any younger readers). If you didn’t laugh at Kevin eating broccoli then I guess you have no sense of humor…because that was pretty awesome. I was also greatly anticipating the return of Parks and Rec, but still greatly enjoyed the episode. Re-shunned.
I don’t get the people that said this show was a mess. I thought it was hysterical. The bleeped out words from Kevin and Creed had me almost rolling on the floor laughing, and the same goes for Michael dousing Erin with champagne. And I’m always game for the awkward Michael/Holly pop culture voices shtick. If you thought this show a mess then I doubt you were ever really a fan of The Office in the first place.
I’ve been a huge fan of the Office for years, and I still stand by my negative comment earlier. There was no story or character development whatsoever here; just an entire cast acting like dorks. For an opening musical number like they did last year, that’s fine, but for an entire show, yuck.
Jeff P, I believe I shunned you after your initial comment.
Yeah, anyone who could call that episode a mess firmly wanted to call it a mess before even watching. What a great episode. I just don’t know how you beat that wild celebration with Michael and Erin…My wife and I were in “low key laughter” mode while watching and rocking our toddler to sleep, but that sequence just sent us flying into pure delirium. Hilarious!
That celebration (with the back and forth between recorded Michael and live Michael) was hilarious, and yet felt so in character for living large Michael. Great bit by the writers!
Can’t believe you didn’t mention the funniest part of the episode. When Kevin gave the bird to Holly. “Back at you *****!”
That was the best line of the episode for me. Fantastic delivery.
Agreed. Great episode for Kevin. Pleasantly surprised by the Andy, Daryl, Dwight outing.
People thought this was a mess? Really. Well, the roller skating subplot was a little weak, but the A plot was gold. This was Carell back in his prime, the Office hitting on all cylinders. Also, Pam’s subplot had some lovely nuggest of its own (Kelly’s resolution being my personal highlight, but Creed’s dream was not far behind.)
I liked the episode, though Parks and Rec is still Streets Ahead of this show.
I too think Darryl is going to get Michael’s job. It seems like they are investing much more time into Craig Robinson than most of the other characters, and maybe with his newfound love of e-readers, Dunder Mifflin-Sabre will have a new mobile presence to go with as well.
nice refference to community, if anyone has to ask what it was they’re streets behind
Yup. DM is going to be the first paperless-paper company under Darryl.
Could commentators not do the thing where a show is constantly compared to another show? With Modern Family it’s Cougar Town (and vice versa) and I see it happening here w/Parks & Rec.
That complaint aside, thought this was a strong outing. Loved Kelly yelling to “stop it!” to Michael & Holly, and Daryl’s “light as a croissant” re the Kindle-like thing. Good stuff.
The Modern Family/Cougar Town comparison is ridiculous, because they are such different shows in almost every way. The only reason they are compared is because they air consecutively Wednesday nights on ABC. However, some of the writers and staff who worked on The Office have joined the Parks and Rec crew (including both co-creators of P&R), and it is similar in tone, so I see the comparison between those two.
The day shift isn’t that bad! Um, not that I’d know.
I thought this was one of the better episodes of The Office in a long while. Michael planning to be happy or sad was very funny. Everything with Kevin was hilarious. Generally, the characters acted more like characters than the caricatures they’ve become of late. Solid episode all around.
Totally agree, this was a pleasant surprise to come back from the winter break with a funny, solid episode. Kevin spitting out the broccoli the hardest I have laughed at this show in over a year.
I tend to go against the grain on the Office episodes and I guess this is no exception because I really enjoyed this episode. Although based on the other comments here I am not alone.
Loved the self dance off and the entire trip to the bookstore/strip club/skate rink sequence.
Like many others here, I’ve been down on this show for a while now, but I thought this episode was easily the funniest of the season. Maybe it’s because for some reason I still actually care about the Michael/Holly thing, but I liked those scenes, even if we’ve been down this road a few times. I also thought the Happy/Sad boxes were really funny, and the Michael dance-off. Darryl/Andy/Dwight worked well too. We even got the return of nice, well-meaning Pam. Very good episode.
Alan, John Krasinski spent a lot of time up here in Alaska late in 2010 filming a movie with Drew Barrymore called “Everybody Loves Whales.” No, really. That’s the actual title.
“Her husband is in a wheelchair.” hah! what a great punchline! Oh wait, no it was stupid and maybe the worst attempt at cringe inducing humor I’ve ever seen. Kevin flipping Holly the bird, eating and spitting out the broccoli, and Darryl’s reaction to the e-reader holding 10,000 books were the only things that made me laugh this episode. Also, the cold open was probably the worst of the season(excluding maybe the migrant worker one)and one of the worst I’ve ever seen.
I am reasonably certain that the song Michael was listening to in his dance-off with himself was the Glee mash-up of “My Life Would Suck Without You” with… whatever they mashed it up with in that episode, I’m not sure. Which I thought was a nice touch based on Michael’s previously established love of Glee.
Was it just me, or was there quite a bit of blurring and beeping out done on NBC tonight? Kevin’s response to Holly killed me.
I like that they showed Holly’s two ring fingered salute just fine, but did the censor blocking on Kevin’s middle finger return.
@Eddie that would be because she was flashing her index fingers to show no rings not because she was doing an obscene gesture. Hence the humour in Kevin’s response.
Yes, Jason….
That’s why I said “Holly’s two RING fingered salute”
Several laugh out loud moments with my favorite being Kelly yelling at Michael and Holly to knock it off. She was speaking for at least one audience member there. Not as good as the three previous episodes, but not too bad.
Alan, I thought sure that when I brought up your review it was gonna say “… as soon as I do one perfect cartwheel”. Loved the Creed moments. Hope to see more of Creed and the other characters when Michael is gone.
Weirdbit of synchronicity – Philly has had a string of murders by someone dubbed the Kensington Strangler (recently caught). The Guardian Angels were here over Christmas. That whole plot creeps me out in that respect.
I don’t get this episode being a mess. Christening was a mess. This was a perfectly pleasant, amusing episode of a sitcom. I still say that Holly is way, way too good for Michael and I hope his happy ending doesn’t directly involve her.
I thought this was utter crap.
Please, somebody put this show out of it’s misery along with American Idol. Both are 5 years past their prime.
Why watch something you consider crap? Just stop watching the show after this season and consider Carell’s exit the series finale. I think a lot of people are going to do that. Season 8 will be a totally different show, likely not as good as this show was in its prime, so get out now while the gettin’s good. If the producers manage to pull this off and the show is great again next year, why then you can always start watching again. Don’t watch something you think is crap though, that’s just silly.
John Krasinski’s still getting movies?
I liked it and I was literally rolling on the floor laughing when Michael was making Kevin eat the brocolli
It was allright Michael being Michael is starting to really get tired. I liked Andy, Dwight & Darrell on a side trip Dwight roller skating across the street to a strip joint was funny. Also thinking there would be single hot moms at the roller rink on a Monday afternoon was really funny as well. The Micheal & Holly E.T. thing was a little deranged and Kelly yelling at them to knock it off was appropriate.
My prediction….Michale and Erin end up together.
Write a comment…
Can this show just get canceled already? It really isn’t funny anymore. It has a few funny parts here and there, but the formula is just tired. The Office had an amazing run, but now the jokes feel recycled. Steve Carell knows this, hence the reason he is leaving the show. When Carell leaves, this show will be awful.
The Jim-Pam storyline ran its course 2 years ago and Dwight and Andy (to a lesser degree) are the only characters holding the show together. They can keep bringing the Holly character back, but we’ve already seen the funniest she will get. Time to retire the Office.