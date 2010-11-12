‘The Office’ – ‘Viewing Party’: What’s the opposite of glee?

A quick review of last night’s “The Office” coming up just as soon as I love sweaters (and wearing sweaters)…
Hoo-boy. That’s two dreadful episodes in a row for “The Office,” and if I hadn’t looked back over some of my earlier reviews to remember that I did quite like some of this season’s earlier episodes (Timothy Olyphant’s intro, or the Michael/Toby counseling show), I would be feeling really alarmed about this season right now.
“Viewing Party” was a slight improvement on “Christening,” in that it had a few funny moments, where “Christening” only had the one line from Toby to God. Here, I was amused by some of the stuff on the margins of the “Glee” viewing party, from Kelly’s anal, nitpicky “Glee” obsession (“Honestly, that show? It’s irresponsible”) to Creed reading Chinese to Oscar getting furious at Erin for not having used the DVR to record the episode to Kevin wanting a pig in a blanket in a blanket. And I thought Jenna Fischer was terrific in the Pam/Cece/Dwight subplot, though some of my appreciation definitely came from being the father of two kids who were problem sleepers as babies, and from having a heroic wife who stayed up with them.
But so, so much of the episode didn’t work. At all.
It wasn’t even that it was an uncomfortable viewing experience, of which the show has provided both good (Michael and Jan’s dinner party) and bad (Phyllis’ wedding) examples. It was, like “Christening,” just lifeless. There were long stretches where I wasn’t even sure what I was expected to be laughing at, and while the show has definitely done some great episodes that were light on jokes (season four’s “Money” is the one I usually point to, but there have been others), they worked because they were good character studies. This was just Michael being petulant and crabby for a whole episode, which is by far my least favorite Michael Scott flavor (I even prefer him when he’s being over-the-top and slapsticky).
Ellie Kemper and Steve Carell almost were able to save the episode in the closing moments with Erin’s reaction to Michael declaring that he’s not her father, and with Michael for once correctly reading someone else’s reaction, it came far too late in an episode that was more concerned with Andy vomit humor (and Andy’s mooning over Erin, which I lost interest in a very long time ago) and Michael trying to ruin everyone else’s fun because he wasn’t the center of attention.
What did everybody else think?
Agreed, Alan. This show is going right into the crapper, and all it does is make me scream for more Parks and Rec. Quick.
I largely agree. Once again The Office was the weakest entry from the Thursday comedy block (I don’t recognize Outsourced as comedy, but rather as a slap to my Parks and Recreation loving face.) However, I continue to watch, knowing that the talent is there on both sides of the camera for an excellent episode (similar to the success this season on 30 Rock).
I will say that Darryl had me laugh out loud, both with “I wonder if there’s a guy in China right now, looking at a bunch of our stuff.” and “If I had to choose between a tall dude who loved Asia, and a you-looking dude who loved sweaters? I’d choose you. And I’d blow your mind.”
Big fan of your work Alan. Thanks.
Can we please put together a petition to take the office out back and put it out of it’s misery? A once brilliant show has lost me entirely. Anymore I stare at my tv 30 minutes each week watching it out of habit not enjoyment.
Agreed. Lifeless is a good description. I was sitting there wondering whether the cast watches these episodes and realizes how far the show has fallen. I think I laughed two or three times (especially Kevin under the blanket), but the rest was brutal.
I completely agree. Whenever I view an earlier season of The Office (ex. S2), it demonstrates to me how much it’s deteriorated.
I thought the cold opening was good. Jim talking about reality tv hit the spot.
I liked Dwight/Jim/Pam/CeCe story.
I just think it’s time to wrap it up for good.
I watch the Office now out of habit rather than want.
Really disagree on this review. I thought this and Sweeney Todd were the two best of the season. I laughed out loud countless times, and they also kept Michael from going completely overboard. (Keep in mind that this time around, they had an explanation for Michael’s petulance – the sudden realization that he isn’t the boss boss anymore.) They found a baby story that worked by incorporating Dwight, Pam had some great human moments with Angela and Dwight, great stuff with Andy and Darryl … I could go on. I could have done without Andy puking on the bed, but I thought they had a lot of clever, fun stuff going on.
I’m with Jon on this. I thought it was a good episode…maybe less with out loud laughs and more towards the enjoyment of seeing the characters interacting (Dwight, Darrell, and Pam seemed to shine here).
The problem I have at this point is that they really seem to have run out of ideas for things to happen at the office itself at this point. They’ve made it seem like the employees of the company are stuck on an island together and cannot have interaction with anyone else. Jim-Pam, Erin-Gabe, Ryan-Kelly, Angela-Dwight, Phyllis-Bob Vance, with Andy wanting Erin. And in two straight episodes, they are getting together outside of the office with everyone able to make it and no outsiders present. Seems really far-fetched, which is a problem with doing this many seasons.
Money was in season four.
Dwight is the only beacon of (faint) light in an overwhelming sea of darkness. I do enjoy how he perpetually takes digs at Jim.
It seems the writers of The Office are giving up because they are giving up on ideas due to Carell’s departure. Pretty pathetic. It is amazing how nearly none of the episodes this season have occurred actually in the office. I guess they are confirmed to the fact that there really is no development of an office atmosphere that they have not explored. Part of me hopes not.
For what the Office has been lately, I thought it was a pretty solid episode. I liked the Glee stuff, I liked the Dwight-Jim-Pam scenes in the bedroom and the conversation between Darryl and Andy made me laugh out loud.
The biggest problem i have with the show is that they keep pushing this Andy-Erin thing, and I’m just through with it. I don’t care if they end up together. In fact, I hope they don’t. Erin just isn’t very likeable in my opinion. At all. So why would I root for Andy to end up with her? It’s certainly not a storyline that should dominate a huge chunk of time. Yet it continues to do so.
Still, thought the episode was far from terrible. Especially considering what we’ve seen the last few weeks.
My favorite part was Darryl’s line about blowing Andy’s mind. Funny and creepy all at once. I also liked that Gabe didn’t freak out about Andy eating his seahorses.
Michael’s petulance was annoying, not funny. It’s like they’re trying to make him as unlikeable as possible so we won’t miss him when he’s gone. Frankly, I’d rather he got a happier ending than that since there is a lot to like about Mr. Scott. I’d also like to see Andy get Erin back, not to stop his mooning, but because they make a better couple than Erin & Gabe.
But yeah, overall, not a great ep.
There’s a twitter campaign to have Michael Scott’s character killed off. After last night, I’m suggesting to them that it be a slow, painful death that I can enjoy.
ha ha ha ha !
sadly, all good things must come to an end. You could argue that the UK Office ended too soon, but I don’t think there’s any arguing at this point that the US Office has worn out its welcome.
This reminds me of the pain I felt watching the slow death of Scrubs. Please make it stop.
agreed. another awful week. as i wrote last week, time to put the show out to pasture. let “parks and rec” take the mantle of best faux-documentary show on TV (yes, including “modern family.”)
As the father of a one year old, I did identify with the CeCe subplot somewhat, but thought it was really off. One, if the baby has been sleeping all day, she is NOT going to fall asleep with Dwight, and two, why would you want her to? It’s been established they don’t feel she will stay asleep if Dwight puts her down, and I don’t assume they want Dwight to hold her all night, so why do you want the baby sleeping around 8:30 when you are still up? The strategy I would employ for a problem like this is to keep her up until I’m going to bed and hope that she’s tired then. But I think a problem like this is just going to require a slow shift in the sleep cycle. (Fortunately my son was never this bad.) There is no miracle fix with Dwight holding her.
I don’t know, I thought it was a big improvement over Christening, at least. I’m sick of the Andy/Erin stuff, and I’m even more sick of the Pam/Jim/Cece stuff already. Those were really my only two complaints.
Seriously though, how can anyone still enjoy anything with Pam? Her entire role at this point is subtly bragging to the rest of the office about how she was great enough to get married to her best friend and how amazing it is to have a child. Jim is guilty of these things too, but he gets more leeway because he’s actually a funny character.
It must be really subtle because I don’t recognize any of those traits in Pam.
I liked this one more than Christening, but that’s not saying much. I’m with those who want the Andy/Erin story to disappear. It’s going on over a year now with that stuff and none of it is funny or endearing. Also, there was just too much stuff happening in the episode to let any of the stories breath. Michael being annoyed with Gabe just doesn’t have enough back story to carry all that weight and we’ve had too much Petulant Michael so far this season.
I agree about Pam – but you left out that she also managed to trick a corporation into giving her a job that had never existed or been missed, just so she didn’t have to work so hard.
Pretty much agree completely–lifeless episode, a couple of chuckles (I thought Dwight demanding Jim feed him was interesting), and a bit of sweetness w/Michael & Erin at the end. But yeah, not good.
Also, really dislike the Dwight/Angela “contract” stuff. So coarse without the laughs to make it OK. Just gross.
Didn’t think it was horrible. Wasnt good, but wasn’t horrendous. Btw, is there really someone on Glee who was in FNL like Oscar said?
Oscar paused it on Quinn, but Dianna Agron has not been on FNL to my (or IMDB’s) knowledge. Neither has Heather Morris, in case he got confused.
No, there’s not. But how many times do people do that (or think that?) and do so with such authority? I thought that bit was hilarious because it was very true-to-life.
I was really put off by the line about Michael having a gun in his desk. Pam’s reaction was right on, and The Office is capable of getting serious on a dime (as in the finale with Erin/Michael) and then Michael responded by saying the gun is somewhere in his desk. Was that a joke? It’s funny b/c he doesn’t know where it is? I know I’m taking this show more seriously than anyone involved in making it does any more, but that was one of those moments where the show goes so far over the top that it unsuspended my disbelief.
Probably setting something up for Michael’s departure. Very out of character for Michael to have a loaded gun in his desk.
I remember the guy who played Oscar thought Michael should leave the show by suicide. That would fit that, but I think that might be too dark for this show. (I mean Tom shot himself, but you never saw his character)
I briefly had the thought it was a gun he confiscated from Dwight, but I guess he would have said that if so.
I liked this more than you but agree it was one of the weaker ones. I think this show still has the ability to be just as funny. They need to tone it down, back to the office and please no more Andy and Erin in the forefront. That always ruins an episode for me. Jim. Pam, Dwight and Michael are the characters that need to be highlighted just like the days when this show was number one.
Also thought the Phyllis conversation with Erin was funny. How her and Bob Vance just stared at each other for hours and then went to sleep. I don’t know. There were a lot more hits this week than previous ones — not that that’s saying a whole lot. But still. It was actually an enjoyable episode for me. So that’s a step up.
I actually liked that too; Phyllis has this weird combination of mother hen and sex kitten that I think is pretty funny and odd. But Erin was in such a hurry to get away that they didn’t take the joke any place beyond “weird”.
I agree with most everyone here. Daryl was great. The Michael/Erin ending didn’t quite work. It was close, but off. I kept wishing they had done more with Glee. It seems like there were a lot of comedy opportunities lost there.
I don’t get why they are playing Michael’s feelings about Gabe as being basically identical to his feelings about Toby. I know Toby is on the show less now, but that dynamic has been around for so long that recreating it is really boring (and a lot less funny, because Gabe doesn’t seem nearly so in need of Michael’s good feelings). Michael doesn’t have to have a wholly unique reaction to everyone on his staff, but don’t base an entire episode around something we’ve seen a million times before. The stuff with Erin at the end was nice, but the episode was so cluttered that it felt like it came out of nowhere (although, in retrospect I guess they did sort of set it up).
Also, did Krasinski piss someone off in the writers’ room? Why is Jim even on this show anymore?
Weak, and particularly weak in comparison to Community’s fantastic season and 30 Rock’s comedy renaissance.
This show is so incredibly weak compared to its old shell. I think Grey’s Anatomy’s comedic writing is more original than what they’ve done with Jim + Pam. Jim’s too flawless and cute to be interesting and Pam looks incredibly tired.
It seems like the only thing to turn on for is if you’re an Helms and Kemper fan. And it’s Helm’s show right now (not Carrels or Krasinski’s) .
I’m really hoping this show ends. Community is 1000x more enjoyable.
Let’s see how awesome Community is in season 7, when everyone’s complaining about how unfunny it’s become.
Not a great episode…. When the cable went out on Glee and they were disappointed, I realized that at that point in the episode, if my cable had gone out while watching I wouldn’t have felt like I was missing much.
Viewing this one in the context of the last couple seasons and with the bar lowered thusly, I didn’t think this one was too bad. It was certainly an improvement over last week’s monstrosity.
You know, not only are the writers phoning it in, so is the cast. Last season, people jumped on me when I called for an end date for The Office, but Alan’s right, this show is lifeless, and it’s definitely time to put it out of it’s misery.
Really, *really* hope they ditch the whole Andy/Erin thing as soon as possible. We spent last season watching them mooning over each other, until they finally starting dating. Great, fine; if there’s any show that’s proven it can advance an unrequited love story past the two getting together, it’s this one. But to then break them up so we can get a repeat of Andy mooning over Erin constantly? Why? They either should have kept them together, or ditch the relationship wholesale. This is just pointless rehashing. And kind of annoying.
Perhaps one day TV historians will be discussing “The Office Schism.” And if and when they do, you’ll find my name in the camp that doesn’t give a rip about whether a given episode’s plot was sensible or whether it brought about a character’s best personality traits – but rather just laughed boisterously every time Creed read Chinese or Dwight had Jim feed him pizza (crust first!) or Phyllis pumped Erin for information on her sex life.
The Office did last night the only thing I ever want it to do: It made me laugh. Hard.
Totally agree. It might not be as funny as it used to be, but I still get more laughs from it than pretty much any comedy on TV. Throw me a grest “That’s what she said” and I’m happy.
Yeah but ‘the office’ used to be hysterically funny AND smart AND sensible AND true to life AND honest with character interactions. Now it’s just good for 2 or 3 decent jokes a night, and that’s a long way to fall. Inevitably, this leads to fans not wanting to give up on it completely, it still has a few good laughs, but compelled to express frustration with the lack of quality writing.
I guess my larger point is that I think there’s a faction of people who aren’t allowing themselves to get past perceived negatives, whereas if you simply enjoyed the jokes and the fact it’s the funniest show on TV (or at least the funniest not called Parks and Recreation), you wouldn’t even notice whether or not it is or isn’t “as good as it used to be.”
The Andy/Erin angst has been given way too much attention this season. Does anyone really care about them getting together? Erin seems to have crossed the line from sweet to semi-brain damaged. It’d be hard to root for them even if they kept it low key, but they’re putting it front and center.
I liked Gabe better when they called him Toby and he was funny.
This episode was the best of the season so far. The bit with Dwight forcing Jim to feed him was excellent.
agreed. gabe has ruined this show.
Gabe is the worst.
I’m liking Gabe a bit more of late, but I would agree he’s still kind of dull and doesn’t add much to the show.
I still think The Office is great. Yep, I’m a loser. Don’t care as long as it still keeps me laughing.
Yea, me too. I liked this week’s episode, and felt it has its fair share of laughs. Definitely still looking forward to the rest of the season!
That Marantz was from the 80s .. and had no tubes. Nit-pickey .. but it was the only thing of interest in the whole episode.
for me the best of the season everything worked but most importantly erin’s reaction to michael at the end was amazing it really hit home when you remember that she was in a foster home and really looks up to michael and for once the guy noticed his mistake and stepped up a really honest and touching moment to cap a great show
All I know is that I would also watch a show called “Thirst.”
“I would watch that.”
This show is like a train wreck, loved it for years, now I am totally turned off and realize it jumped the shark a long time ago. But I can’t seem to turn away.
Many things wrong with this episode:
1. Having the viewing party for Glee just annoyed me. I don’t like the show. I think it was way over hyped, not to mention it had the best lead-in on television…American Idol. It’s way over praised now it has to be written into one of my favorite shows on a completely different network? Just didn’t make sense.
2. The Andy/Erin story line is very un-amusing and uninteresting. I increasingly don’t care nor find either of these characters interesting. It wasn’t like Jim and Pam where one of the best characters and most likable characters is trying to hook up with the only likable girl in the show.
3.Michael Scott….this desperate childish persona is a huge turnoff and undermines his character as a whole. Michael is at his best when he is oblivious to political correctness and says what’s on his mind.
4. The Dwight and Angela story line should be shut down.
The only redeeming thing about this show is seeing how quickly it can go down in flames.
I agree with most of the point. Glee is a viewing party that I can see Kelly being excited about, but the rest of the DM showing up for it? Not so much, even if Gabe was hosting it. Andy and Erin are both solid characters, particularly the great NARD DOG, and are given good amounts of comedic material, but their relationship seems like it is trying to replicate Jim/Pam a bit, and it’s just not working for some reason. Just get on it with it already, it is dragging badly!
Michael Scott as the desperate childish persona has worked in the past, but in the last few years they amp it up to an unbearable level. Like when Michael went on the double date with Pam/Jim last season at the bar, which was one of my least favorite episodes.
I loved the “Scott’s Tots” plot last season because it was foolish Michael doing something stupid, realizing it, and clumsly trying to correct it. He should be a bit dumb, but have him mean well and actually maintain that likeability. That is when he really shines and that’s how I prefer to see him.
Dwight/Angela story is a trainwreck and the way they have amplified Dwight in the past season or two has been hit-or-miss. Angela has just become insufferable, and I hate seeing her now.
I laughed a LOT during this episode, so I was entertained. That’s all that matters to me.
I liked this episode. The bit with Kevin alone made it good. The whole Erin/Michael surrogate father thing seems out of left field though. Erin and Michael have an interesting relationship but that was never the dynamic I read into it.
You people need to stop bashing ‘Outsourced’ and give it a shot. It’s pretty funny .. and miles ahead of this dreck.
It’s not streets ahead, though, and that’s what matters.
Nobody is going to give Outsourced a chance. It is the definition of dreck. It is a terrible, terrible show without a redeeming quality and I’m eagerly anticipating the day it is cancelled.
Outsourced is currently doing better in the ratings race than both ‘Community’ and ’30Rock’ because it has ‘The Office’ as its lead-in. Yes the 2 weakest shows on NBC’s Thursday line-up routinely kill the 2 strongest shows. Better still, ‘Big Bang Theory’ blows all 4 shows out of the water.
Outsourced isn’t going anywhere. It is one of NBC’s highest rated shows right now. The series has made a few mistakes, like rushing the Asha/Todd stuff, but it has more than made up for that with the supporting cast. Madhuri is more charming than anyone on The Office or Community.
I’ve been silent on how The Office has been in decline but I can no longer, this seasons Office is completely besides its former self. No one is recognizable to me, especially in a scene like where Pam goes to inform Angela that Dwight is busy. She was naked for goodness sake! Jim and Pam are underacting to the whole “deal” they have and Pam had no reaction to seeing Angela ready for Dwight in the nude. I will say Pams little attempt to get Angela to see “the other fish in the ocean” type of thing was well played. But so much didnt work for me as well. But to be fair, I dont know a thing about Glee and I dont care. Compared to this season, I am happy with all previous seasons. But this one is too unbelievable, even in the world that The Office is in. I’ll continue to watch… I’m too invested after 6 seasons, but I’m dissapointed to say the least. I hate to say (actually I dont hate to say) but Outsourced is much more enjoyable this season.
The writing is the biggest problem this season and most of last season…especially making Pam and Jim so unlikeable, pompous, and annoying together. It almost tarnishes how incredibly fun their relationship was to follow from Season 1 to when they finally got together…all building up to such a letdown once they’re together.
Show hasn’t been good in a while. Last season was awful. This season has been hit and miss. Mostly miss. Time to put it out of its misery. They had a great run, but it’s over.
I think it’s a harsh review.
The Andy/Erin story was never going to be Pam and Jim, but they are definitely two characters I feel the majority of viewers are rooting for to end up together.
I really enjoyed the Jim/Dwight stuff, because it’s always nice when they revisit that situation, with Dwight for one this time getting the victory. It was brilliant when Dwight told Pam that she married his mortal enemy.
This episode had some laugh out loud moments and was solid, IMO.
I agree. What about Gabe playing his crap new age while Andy barfs?
Am I wrong, or was the cold open bit a bit of an Aaron Sorkin, ‘walk-and-talk’ reference?
Quote of the week? Darryl’s “If I had to choose between a tall dude who loved Asia, and a you-looking dude who loved sweaters? I’d choose you. And I’d blow your mind.”
Agreed. Darryl seems to have all the best lines lately.
I agree with Alan that this was two dreadful Office episodes in a row. The most depressing part is that both were written by writers who are new this season. When they brought in new writers this season, I was hopeful that Lieberstein/Daniels realized that last season was weak. But if this is the direction they will be taking the show…ugh.
Quality of the episode aside, I wondered if Michael saying his favorite “Glee” character is “the invalid” was a nod to the fact that Kevin McHale appeared on “The Office” as the pizza boy Michael and Dwight held hostage.
And the last part of that sentence tells you the quality on “The Office” has been in decline for quite some time.
I thought the episode was fine. Some big laughs, many small laughs, and some character development.
I love Alan’s reviews in general (even when I disagree), but if he’s lost so much love for a series where almost every review is negative, maybe it shouldn’t be one of the ones regularly reviewed? Because reading negative review after negative review is certainly not enjoyable for those of us who still like the show (not that we’re forced to read the reviews) and I can’t see it being easy to write either.
I’d much prefer seeing lesser known shows championed (like Party Down in years past.)
The last two reviews have been very negative. Previous ones for this season have been mixed to very positive. I know we all have short memories, but it wasn’t that long ago that Tim Olyphant showed up.
Good point! Thanks for responding.
Alan,
The last two episodes have credited two new writers to the show. I know the writing is a collaborative endeavor, but do you think this might have something to do with the problems?
Christening really sucked, but this episode had so many great moments (Dwight owning Jim, Erin and Michael, Kevin in a blanket, Creed) that I can live with a few missteps. Best episode right behind the herpes one.
The biggest problem of this season is that the writers try to grow Andy from a background joke to a maincharacter. He just isn’t interesting or funny enough for that. Another problem is that the writers have problems coming up with believable ways for Michael to make a jerk out of himself. It’s to often to over the top. But ommunity struggles with similar problems this season. Most weeks it’s just a real life version of Family Guy. Luckily for me I like that too.
That being said. The Office isn’t as brilliant as in it’s heydays but it is still the best network comedy next to Modern Family.
The herpes episode? One of the worst episodes ever? Apparently, you have no taste.
I think that because of the fact that you know that Steve Carell will soon be gone , you try to distance yourself from him , by saying that the episodes are bad, although I don’t think so. So you condemn these episodes and Michael so when he goes away you won’t miss him. We all are sad that he will leave the show but that doesn’t mean that we should kick him out of the show with no respect !! You think that the show will loose his soul if michael is gone , so you don’t bother to wait and see it when Michael is actually gone, but you start to decry this show already. Cmon give a break and relax and just enjoy the last episodes with Michael ! What is wrong with you all?
i think you got your good and bad examples backwards- Phyllis’ Wedding was awesome and Dinner Party was horrible.
Ohhhhh, I just figured out that Oscar must’ve gotten Dianna Agron confused with Jessalyn Gilsig, who played Tami Taylor’s sister on Friday Night Lights (on the season that didn’t happen). Mystery cracked!