‘The River’ – ‘Dr. Emmet Cole’: Man vs. wild

A review of last night's "The River" – the strongest installment of the series so far
“The River” has done a surprisingly effective job so far at conjuring up Monster of the Week stories that haven’t made me impatient to focus more heavily on the search for Emmet. If anything, we were almost starting to approach the danger point where I lost interest in the Cole family altogether. The strength of last week’s Lena-centric episode really hung a lamp on how little I’d come to care about Lincoln and Tess, while Emmet to that point was still just a guy we saw on video now and again.
In “Dr. Emmet Cole,” he’s still only on video – but, given the found-footage structure of the series, everyone is only on video, and in this case it’s not just glimpses but virtually the whole episode devoted to the time between when he left Lena’s dad behind on the Magus and when the natives deposited him at that camp. And if the show hasn’t done a great job with Emmet’s wife and son, it did a fabulous job getting me to invest in the man himself.
It helps, of course, that Bruce Greenwood is so good. I don’t know that I’d want to watch an hour of Joe Anderson delivering monologues, first to the lovestruck camera operator, and then to the camera and/or the dog, but Greenwood made it compelling. In particular, the story about how “The Undiscovered Country” started as a coping mechanism after the death of their baby daughter suddenly informs a whole lot of the Cole family dynamic, and Emmet’s obsession with keeping the series going at all costs. And Greenwood was every bit as emotionally naked as required for the scene where Emmet contemplated killing the dog for the protein he so desperately needed.
Based on the ratings, I suspect these next two episodes are the last we’re going to get. And given the structure of the series and the producers’ hope that they could make it work long-term, I doubt they’re going to reunite with Emmet before the season’s out. But I was glad the show finally got to take advantage of having Greenwood in the cast, and finally figured out a way to make the search at the heart of the show mean something.
What did everybody else think?
Pissed off at the numbers. ABC took a huge swing here. There’s nothing like this on TV and last night was so emotionally compelling. It’s unique but the character and family aspect does fit into ABCs wheelhouse. As a TV viewer, it’s a little frustrating that CBS constantly gets rewarded for cloning the same procedural over and over, many with the same name and with shows like THE RIVER, ABC more often than not gets penalized for trying to be different and make unique, compelling TV.
Amen Lisa. CBS blows. There isn’t 1 show I watch on that network and I can’t believe so many people do.
Can’t say i love The River, but I love that they tried it.
60 Minutes. The Good Wife.
But yeah, other than that CBS is an IQ test that America keeps failing.
Agreed. This is becoming an excellent series. My only asterisk to your comment is that this series is the perfect example of why I wish American television would occasionally be content with making an 8-10 episode series without a second season. Instead the viewers who rewarded the network for taking a chance on this show get screwed by never getting anything resembling a complete story.
I’m sad to hear about the ratings because I really like this show and want it to succeed (or at least get us to the point where they find Emmet!). I also want to know what’s up with Lena’s mark. Great ep last night; I especially liked the callback to the use of the vines like they are alive. I was also glad Emmet couldn’t go through with eating the dog. Maybe Peli can do a movie to wrap everything up if it gets canceled?
Wow. I had been telling him not to eat Salsa for at least 10 minutes at that point, so when that moment finally came it was just about the most tense thing ever. It helps that I’m such a dog lover, but still, fantastic.
I find myself liking Anderson a lot more than most reviews I’ve read, but I agree that they still haven’t done a great job with the family. Also, has Tess ever told anyone that Emmet spoke to her through Jahel? Given everything else that’s happened, that seems like a story you share.
I’m disappointed the show is almost certainly dead, and that we’re highly unlikely to get a satisfying conclusion, but I’ve really enjoyed the ride thus far.
Was so pumped to see Greenwood finally get a real chance to act that when it was done, I watched “The Sweet Hereafter.” (Of course, by the time i finished, I was so depressed I wanted to eat my dog.)
I might actually dislike Jahel as much as I did Tyler from V. I really can’t stand having such grating teenagers, and we are seeing it again here and Smash.
Seriously, do we really need her there to comment on EVERYTHING that is happening out there? And how the hell does she even know EVERYTHING? Every time she opens her mouth I just scream at the tv to shut up.
Sorry for the harshness, but her character is awful.
Yeah, last week — where she and Lincoln had a conversation unrelated to local superstition — gave me hope that they had recognized the need for a course correction with Jahel, but she went back to old tricks last night.
She’s still less annoying than Tyler and others of his ilk, in that she’s always trying to be helpful and never seems to get people into more trouble through her own stupidity.
Agreed. The worst part of it coming back last night was that it made things less interesting. We don’t need her to tell us it’s actually bad when we were going to find out soon anyway. It felt like a lazy act break moment.
Scott Von Doviak at the AV Club referred to her as “The Spanish Exposition,” and followed it up by saying that by now, everyone expects the Spanish Exposition. I so wish I had come up with that.
Oh, that’s brilliant. I also wish I had come up with it.
Fan of the show. Always wish good things on a supernatural and especially horror centric show and I think they’ve done a great job at keeping that ever elusive flame alive. But was anyone else bumped by the huge logic flaw of the gang finding Emmett’s pack with all his tapes, up to the time he was dropped off at the camp. But who put the tapes back into their cases and back into the pack for the crew to find? Certainly not the tribesmen. But I will forgive anything for an entertaining show and I’m entertained by The River.
Right??? I love the horror genre and I like it when they try it on TV – I even liked Harper’s Island up until the last ep. But seriously…who put all these tapes back for them to find? All the ghosts and demons? Please.
I agree with you. Greenwood is a very talented actor. I’m sorry there isn’t more of him on the show. If ABC won’t pick it up, I hope someone else does – I know, not likely. Still, this will be a cult favorite by the time if finishes airing whether that be in April 2012 or 2017.
Wow, turned this on on a whim last night and it was about ten times better than the silly blair-witch-of-the-amazon thing I was expecting. I suddenly wish I’d contributed to the ratings earlier, but since all the eps are on In Demand, hopefully more people will catch up before the finale and get this renewed!!
Easily the best the show has done thus far. Greenwood was like a master class in acting, plus it confirmed that the show doesn't need to be serialized or monster of the week to draw our attention. Suddenly very excited for the final two episodes!
Glad to see you covering the River again as a stand alone review rather than just part of a round-up.
Agree on everything you say. Would add that there is very little on TV these days (Justified and Luck excepted) that wouldn’t improve itself simply by allotting 3/4 of its screen time to Bruce Greenwood doing pretty much anything he damn well wants.
Would also note that the showrunners have an exceptional grasp on small moments of horror as it relates to reality and life rather than the supernatural. The tension of anticipating the loved ones of a character about to be slaughtered having to bear witness to that slaughter? The excruciating prospect of watching Emmett kill his trusting and beloved dog in order to survive himself? These moments are horrifying far and above ghosts and goblins and monsters (oh my) — so horrifying, in fact, as to beg the viewer to turn away and spare themselves the sight of what is about to come — simply for how real those moments feel, both to the characters experiencing them and to the viewer’s who can so easily imagine themselves in emotionally similar situations (watching video surveillance of a loved one’s murder, being forced to choose between your own life and the life of someone you love), and how rooted they are in the EMOTION of horror rather than just the trappings of horror.
So was nobody else at least SLIGHTLY distracted by them watching footage from a tape that somehow contained footage from multiple cameras? I know this show requires some suspension of disbelief, but that one seemed particularly egregious.
Decent episode though, possibly the best so far (but not the scariest).
I thought Clark & co. had edited it together beforehand, but then that wouldn’t explain the multiple angles of the tribe carrying Emmet off.
Remember that the whole show is a “found” footage concept. I took it to mean that our editors/producers edited it for us so that we could see the best shots–the Magus crew had to watch multiple tapes to see everything. It’s not like the edits were happening while we were looking over their shoulders… it was happening on our screen.
Episode 6 (doctor Emmet Cole) was the best eppy so far.
BRUCE GREENWOOD was just AWESOME!!! He’s the best.
I hope the series gets renewed. I sure want to see more and I hope Mr Greenwood is prominently featured from now on!
Good idea for a story.
Dumb execution.
Relying on a gimmick that only serves to make me think that if you’re going to create a drama anyway, shoot it as a drama.
Instead the show tries to capture all the scenes by inferring that the ship has cameras in every nook, cranny, keyhole, vent, pipe, light socket, in flower pots … and all of them are recording 24/7 and all that footage survived and was carefully edited.
The show would have lost nothing by filming it conventionally and then using CCTV or the cameraman for a different viewpoint now an then.
Agreed, easily the best episode of the series thus far. It emphasized something that I discovered early on, that I thoroughly enjoyed the “Undiscovered Country” deceit much more than I did the search bits. Although we all knew the dog as a meal was always there, how they played that out to the very end was brilliant and the seconds that actually had that play out was more tense and frightening for me than the skinned monkey and camera dude. I wish the show had done more of that…and DEFINITELY had more Greenwood. As others have said, he put on an acting clinic this week.