The ‘Serial’ season finale: Whodunnit? And does the end matter?

Many thoughts on the season 1 finale of “Serial” coming up just as soon as I use Mail Kimp…
Last month, I noted that the enormous, unprecedented popularity of “Serial” had people viewing it through the lens of a serialized TV drama – heck, I'm even doing a season finale review for a podcast like it was something that just aired on AMC – and wondered if the audience was going to hold this inherently messy true story to the standards of scripted fiction when it came time for the ending. Was Sarah Koenig holding something back from us for all this time? Would there be a definitive ending, or just a poetic meditation on the ambiguous nature of truth? And if it was the latter, would “Serial” fans react with the same outrage that fans of “Lost,” “Battlestar Galactica,” “The Sopranos,” et al did when those shows didn't wrap things up in a neat and tidy bow? As NPR's Linda Holmes put it the other day:
Three days until we find out whether Koenig gets Lindeloffed.
The questions about what kind of ending “Serial” might have grew so pervasive that it led to this wicked Funny or Die parody, with Michaela Watkins as Koenig, featuring the best joke yet about the obsession with both this show and its sponsor, as a Mail Chimp exec exulted, “This child murder has been really great for Mail Crimp!” Even the final episode acknowledged the pressure to stick the landing, with Adnan himself asking Sarah if she had an ending for the podcast, which prompted the show's producer and host to tell us, with some exasperation, that of course she had an ending.
That ending, though, wasn't as definitive as some fans might have asked for, even if it was the best Koenig and “Serial” could do under the circumstances.
Structurally, today's episode was kind of a mess, in a way that couldn't be helped given the ongoing nature of Adnan's appeal – much of that set in motion by the existence and popularity of “Serial” itself. (More on that in a bit.) There was a whole bunch of new information – notably the Innocence Project team's discovery that there could actually have been a serial killer operating in Baltimore at the time of Hae's murder, and that the appeal would now hinge on DNA results – some of it gathered very recently (Sarah only heard from one of Jay's co-workers within the last few weeks), some of it not able to be confirmed until recently. That's just the way this kind of thing goes, and the new developments butted up against the team's desire to wrap up the story now(*), leading to an episode that felt very rushed at certain moments, particularly in the introduction of this new alternate theory, and in Sarah's concluding monologue.
(*) I go back and forth on that decision. On the one hand, Adnan's next appeal happens in January, and that feels like a huge part of the story. On the other, “Serial” was clearly running low on material in the last few episodes before this one, and unless the DNA matches the late would-be serial killer Ronald (which still wouldn't explain how Jay knew where Hae's car was, or many of the other things Jay said and did), the results of the appeal won't change the larger conclusions about guilt and innocence that the show comes to. Maybe there's a bonus epilogue episode at some point to fill the gap between seasons?
But there was also a lot of really strong material here, like producer Dana Chivvis being outed as the Spock of the project, looking at the case from a purely logical standpoint and noting the enormous number of terrible coincidences that would have to have befallen Adnan if he was innocent. Even if Sarah and some of her expert consultants ultimately disagree with this take, it was an important and valuable perspective to put in here, especially giving the thematic notes the season closed on, with Sarah concluding two things:
1)Based on the legal standards of reasonable doubt, and all the contradictory testimony and evidence in the trial, there's no way Adnan should have been convicted of Hae's murder.
2)Sarah couldn't swear that Adnan is innocent, and may never know with 100 percent certainty what happened, but she comes down on the side of his innocence.
The first point is one that I doubt many people who listened to “Serial” would disagree with. The legal case against Adnan was flimsy, his lawyer did a poor job at the second trial, never followed up with Asia about the alibi, etc., etc. The second is at the heart of the thing, and the one where everyone will have their own reaction. My own take aligns more closely with Dana's – that even if Jay lied or was wrong about certain details, too many things point to Adnan's involvement in this (whether as single actor or collaborator with Jay). I haven't spent a year poring over the case files and interviewing witnesses like Sarah, Dana and Julie Snyder have; that's just my takeaway from the last few months of podcasts.
That Koenig disagrees with me doesn't seem unreasonable. The old-school journalistic transparency of “Serial” meant she had to constantly own up to her biases, her jumbled feelings for and about Adnan, and her own limitations as a criminal investigator. She admits at one point in the finale that she and her partners thought the case would be so easy to crack, and they became less and less certain as the year went along, and acknowledges that she could be easily pushed one way or another in her belief, depending on the latest piece of evidence or testimony.
Sarah also noted at various points in the season the impact that the podcast's success had on the investigation, with new witnesses coming out of the woodwork because they had been listening to the show. Here, she tries to argue that the podcast itself is a point in favor of Adnan's innocence, because what guilty man still appealing his conviction would be foolish enough to invite a reporter to dig deep into the case like this, and risk finding evidence of his guilt? I don't know that I agree with that – the Baltimore crime reporting of David Simon is riddled with anecdotes about criminals acting against their own best interest for reasons that defy any logical explanation – but it's yet another way in which the popularity of “Serial” itself wound up altering perceptions of the story “Serial” was telling.
The elusive nature of the case made it impossible for Sarah and her team to get the definitive answer they wanted, or that some fans might have hoped for when they started listening. But I also think that, ultimately, the very messiness of the case, which all the experts talked about in the finale, is what made “Serial” such a compelling listen. If Adnan were clearly an innocent man who was railroaded due to racial profiling, a friend acting in bad faith, etc., then “Serial” season 1 isn't a mystery. It's a legal procedural, and one where the producers could have gone down some of the paths they did here (trying to disprove Jay's timeline, for instance), but ultimately a very different show, and without those basic narrative hooks: Did Adnan really do it? If not, who? How and why did this all happen? A more straightforward case gives you a definitive conclusion – even if the appeals process doesn't go in the subject's favor – but I suspect it also prevents “Serial” from turning into the phenomenon that it did.
We can keep holding “Serial” to the standards of a scripted crime drama – and the bit about how often Sarah was swayed about the case made her sound very much like another Sarah, gullible “The Killing” cop Sarah Linden, who always believed with 100% certainty whatever theory of the crime was suggested by the very last thing she learned – but this was non-fiction. You can try picking over every word said as having the same level of weight and meaning as theatrical dialogue – parsing, say, the pause Adnan makes as he says of the idea of certainty of his guilt or innocence, “The only person in the whole world who can have that is me… and, for what it's worth, whoever did it.” – but that's not how this works. This is a true, complicated, tragic story, without the neatness we expect from the likes of “Breaking Bad” or “The Shield.”
The show couldn't invent an ending, but had to build one around the facts on hand – which meant that the only reasonable conclusion to this season was for Sarah to invoke a TV cop of a much older vintage, “Dragnet” hero Joe Friday, and say that she no longer wants people to tell her speculative theories, but, “Just tell me the facts, ma'am, because we didn't have them 15 years ago, and we still don't have them now.”
It was the best ending we could have gotten under the circumstances, and one that takes nothing away from the pleasure I got listening to “Serial” over the last three months.
What did everybody else think? Did you expect or want more closure? Where did “Serial” leave you on the question of Adnan's guilt or innocence? Would you want “Serial” season 2 to be another crime investigation, or would you rather Koenig and company go in a completely different direction?
Well said, Alan. It would have been unrealistic to expect his guilt or innocence to be declared today.
Incredibly interesting overall. I agree, it’s sort of been treading water these last three weeks. But very much worthwhile, I’m glad I decided to jump on the band wagon around ep. #7.
I think one of the aspects that makes it so compelling is the amateur detective part of it. Sarah’s not a detective or a crime reporter, and she never pretends to be. She just tries to approach every piece of this story with an open mind and tell us about it while she tries to make sense of it.
It was exactly the ending I expected. This is real life, not Perry Mason where the real killer is revealed in the last 5 minutes. Anyone mad with the ending wasn’t paying attention.
I started out thinking/hoping Adnan was innocent but if I had to bet my life savings now, I’d put it on him being guilty. I’m a big believer in Occam’s Razor and while there are a lot of loose ends, it still makes the most sense for him to have done it. But even so, he should not have been convicted based on the evidence at hand.
And maybe I missed something but I came away from the finale feeling like Sarah felt the same way. When she said if she were a juror she would acquit even if in her heart of hearts she believed he was guilty, I took that to be her saying she herself did think he was guilty.
A lot of people have misinterpreted that statement that Sarah made. The key word in that sentence is the second IF. And it’s clear from what she says right after that sentence that she doesn’t actually believe “in her heart of hearts,” that Adnon committed the crime. She goes on to say that most of the time (I think she said 80%, but I could be wrong), she doesn’t think that he did it, but she can’t be sure.
There is a significant difference between innocent and not guilty. Adnon should have been declared not guilty, but I doubt his innocence.
Alan, thanks for the review. I’m glad that Sarah didn’t go for some contrived ending, with a big reveal. The facts were messy, and the show reflected that.
But it would have been nice to hear more from Dana, especially in the earlier episodes. Her logical approach made the most sense.
From the beginning, Sarah seems to have been nursing a crush for Adnan. They had so many hours of long, intimate phone calls, and he’s a charming and interesting guy. Also, what a hunk! Not surprising that she can’t believe that he’s guilty.
Thank you for the reference to “Mail Kimp”. Hillarious.
I hope they have periodic updates to the story as new information comes available, whether it’s about the DNA test, the appeals, or whatever.
When the series started (I heard about it roughly midway through the season, and binge-listened on my way to and from work over the course of a week) they said they didn’t know how or when the season would end. I guess running out of new material is a good reason to end it, but I’m not sure this was a good spot to end it. It was kind of like “well, this is our last episode, so I’ll info-dump everything new, recap the cases with the new info in mind – oh, hey, it might be this serial killer – and then wrap it all up because we have to, not because it’s the right place to.”
I do like that it was messy and didn’t have an a-ha! moment that led to a definitive guilty/not guilty ending, because this is real life, not a TV procedural (though I wonder how long we’ll see a “ripped from the headlines!” version somewhere).
I thought the ending was fine, given the circumstances. One thing I would like to see is unscheduled podcast updates if something new breaks in the case
Me too. I hope they do that.
Yeah, I don’t need S2 to be about this case, but updates would be interesting.
The talk about how he’d basically have to be the world’s biggest Bad Luck Brian made it clear who she thinks did it, to me.
As to the series overall, it was very well produced but fans have over-stated how different it is than those old 20/20 and Dateline style true crime specials the network aired. No rock jawed silly narrator, and a little more journalism, but the same genre essentially.
Sarah didn’t say that. Her other producer, Dana, did.
Right. A way of having it said without Sarah having to say it herself on air. And she did underline it again towards the end to make sure we didn’t forget.
She can’t overtly throw Adnan under the bus after how much he cooperated, she’s a nice person and would have felt bad about that, but there’s no doubt in my mind she ended with a big eye roll towards the ridiculous chain of coincidences you’d have to believe to believe he didn’t do it.
Um… OK. It’s odd that you’re so sure about something that is almost definitely wrong. If she had felt that he did it, she would have said so. As Dana is listing the things, Sarah even refutes a couple things. And Sarah may be “a nice person,” but I think she’s proven that she’s an ethical enough journalist to not just flat out lie about what she personally thinks, regardless of whose feeling she might hurt.
Also, I hope you aren’t this cynical about everything in your life. If so, that must suck.
This was all very interesting. It reminded me quite a bit of The Staircase.
You guys, RONALD LEE MOORE is an anagram for SARAH KOENIG.
WAKE UP SHEEPLE!!!
It’s interesting, I’ve been reading comments on this podcast here and there on the internet, and it’s gotten a lot of criticism for turning a real life tragedy into entertainment. But isn’t that what we do in this country? Look how obsessed the country has been with the Travis Alexander murder, and the Caylee Anthony case. We attach ourselves to these sensational stories and suck all the information out of them that we can, like a nursing infant.
I don’t actually think there’s anything wrong with that, as long as we also understand the limitations of the justice system – the primary limitation being, of course, that it is run by humans, and that humans are inherently flawed.
I think Koenig did a wonderful job investigating and dissecting this case. I’m sorry the season is over, because I’ve found her analyses fascinating.
I’m left with the same opinion I started with: that Adnan is probably guilty, but that Jay probably helped him with more than just burying the body. I think they did it together, and then something spooked Jay. He was afraid of getting caught, so he ratted on Adnan and secured his own freedom from prosecution by cutting a deal with the state. It happens all the time, and I think it happened here.
If you haven’t seen Nightcrawler yet, you should. I think you’d find it very interesting. It touches on this country’s desire to be entertained by the news. It’s also one of my favorite movies of the year. In fact, I’d probably rank it only behind Boyhood for the best one I’ve seen this year.
I loved it. This actually became a new Sunday night “show” for me and my wife and was as compelling as most of other shows I usually watch on that night.
The finale was as good as it could be, I think. There was never going to be a a “Eureka!” moment when everything came together and, really, given how crazy this story has been all along, this is kind of the ending Serial deserves.
As for Adnan, I agree with Koenig that the case was weak and he probably shouldn’t have been convicted. But I’ve increasingly been coming to the conclusion that he was guilty of something. I don’t know if Jay and Adnan killed her together, but I like that Koenig acknowledged (for the first time I believe) the possibility that both Jay AND Adnan could be lying.
Serial was really compelling story-telling and I hope it gets the true crime genre a little more critical attention – something that’s been sadly lacking.
It was a fascinating listen. So glad you guys turned me on to this podcast. If I was a juror I’d have reasonable doubt and vote not-guilty. I’m really looking forward to season 2. Sarah is a great storyteller.
Serial is now my 2nd favorite podcast behind Firewall Iceberg.
At least Serial was consistent about when it aired. I thought Firewall/Iceberg was supposed to air every Tuesday. Who knows when it airs now?
We actually postponed this week’s episode to tomorrow specifically so we could discuss the Serial finale, actually…
YOUNGJT80 – “Serial” took a freakin’ week off for Thanksgiving. Wimp move.
We’re sorry we sometimes vary our days, but with 260 podcasts in just under 5 years, I feel fairly good about our track record of week-to-week consistency.
-Daniel
Just busting chops guys. Big fan.
I thought it was going to end with Ira Glass looking at Sarah and Adnan is a snow globe….
Ira: “And that, listeners, is what it would sound like if we did a murder mystery.”
Largely agree with Alan. I will admit that even though I am a lawyer, and therefore understand concepts like reasonable doubt and other legal standards, I found myself thinking at times that if I was on that jury 15 years ago, I might have convicted him. We’ve seen a lot of high profile cases (The Lacy Peterson case comes mind) where the dearth of physical evidence is overpowered by circumstantial evidence and just the momentum with which the criminal justice system can railroad an accused. After the conviction, the legal standards are largely for gotten, and we revert to that “gut feeling” that the accused “probably did it.”
I think what Serial did so fascinatingly well was to show just how delicate that whole balance can be. Koenig was so ripe for criticism in her role, but I found her to be genuine, honest, and humble in taking on this exercise. The podcast really only irritated me when it went outside of that formula – such as the innocence project episode. Ironically, the people who seemed to be the most biased in their methodology may also have produced the most useful actual lead in pursuing some type of remedy for Adnan, and we didn’t even get that until the 12th and final episode.
It was a little too stretched out, a little ethically troubling, and sometimes infuriating. But it was ultimately a fascinating project and one executed about as well as you could expect.
“…I found myself thinking at times that if I was on that jury 15 years ago, I might have convicted him.”
I agree with you on this. What bugged me about Sarah’s conclusion at the end that a jury could not or should not have convicted him, is that Adnan’s jury did not hear everything we just heard on the podcast. I think based on the facts and evidence that they heard at the trial, flimsy as they were and the fact that Jay apparently was an effective witness, it wasn’t surprising that the jury found Adnan guilty. I don’t think Sarah made that distinction in the conclusion, or at least I didn’t hear it.
Having said that, I found the episode a satisfying conclusion. But I was not expecting anything more definitive out of it.
I just loved this podcast, although there were some episodes that were much better than others.
“I mean, I just didn’t do it. I’m like way too well spoken to be, like, a murderer, do you know what i mean?”
That was by far my favorite part of the parody.
I’ve enjoyed Serial since I heard it introduced on This American Life. Sarah Koenig has done an excellent job investigating and narrating this podcast. She and her team have done a nice job illustrating how complicated these cases can become, even when an intelligent third party is investigating the circumstances.
Since the second episode, I’ve felt that Adnan was probably more involved in Hae’s murder than he has admitted. His acceptance of his jail time implies feelings of guilt to me. However, the investigation and trial were flawed, and I don’t think that justice was served. The whole thing is just very sad.
Technically, Adnan is not advancing an appeal. He is bringing a collateral attack on a pre-existing conviction.
What is astonishing is that we can reach these conclusions about the effectiveness of Adnan’s attorneys and his ultimate guilt or innocence hearing less than ten hours of commentary and speculation. We heard a tiny fraction of what the jurors heard and a mighty stack of things that would be completely inadmissible (including things that would have constituted unfavorable evidence to Adnan, like his stealing from the mosque). We heard a few snippets of the testimony and argument of counsel, but I am not sure that qualifies us to question the opinions of the jurors who heard -all- of the evidence at that time.
From what many now believe to be a fairly incompetent defense lawyer.
Who is “many”? She is a highly regarded defense attorney. Some people might not like her combative style, but many criminal defense attorneys are combative, and she was successful with it. Sarah didn’t like her strategic choices in Syed’s case, but it’s mostly retrospective quibbling. The bit about how she filed briefs at the last minute was laughable. Before e-filing, that was the norm. I can’t even begin to count the number of times we had a clerk or paralegal waiting in the car to race a filing to the courthouse. I can think of a couple of times we sent two people so they wouldn’t have to waste time parking. One could drop the other off so he could run to the clerk’s office.
I liked the podcast generally, but Sarah went looking for ways to criticize Syed’s lawyer, and she didn’t really find anything material.
Chuckie, she was disbarred. Pretty sure that constitutes “many.”
I think this comes down to how you consumed “Serial.” I know a lot of people consumed Serial like “LOST” where they looked up each and everything every week looking for clues and hints and trying to decipher meaning. They went on to reddit and Slate and just gobbled up all this extraneous info. I think those people will be bitterly disappointed with no “ending.”
There’s also people, like myself, that listened to it each and every week and didn’t read anything else about it. I knew what was coming about 4 episodes in and I was satisfied with how it ended. It could have been cleaner, but since she was doing it pretty much in real time, she wasn’t afforded that opportunity.
Neither way to listen to it was right or wrong, but it would skew how you felt about the ending. But the way it was done was brilliant IMO. Sarah Koenig should take a bow. I will listen to anything else she does.
And just for my two cents. I think Adnan and Jay did it together. I don’t know how or why, but the fact that Jay knew so much and his story is inconsistent, but yet factual in places makes me think they were in it together.
I only started listening a few weeks ago but quickly caught up.
I wish Ms Koenig would have prerecorded all 12 eps and released one per week. I wonder if there was any (negative) impact based on the new info/witnesses coming forth later, AFTER the success if the podcasts were known. I think that added to some of the general scattered nature of the last few eps.
Overall, well done!
I’m upset, this is not the way the Dutch version ends…..no wait that is something else. I thought the podcast was great, I binged and listened to the first 8 episodes over two days to get caught up but then waited each week for the new episode to drop. For season 2 I hope that it is still a criminal case.
Season two should be an examination of the death of Bison Dele.
Drifting away on his boat…
Even with the unresolved ending, it’s a very compelling format for real-life storytelling/investigative journalism. Though the tragedy-as-entertainment aspect may have upset some, it still brought real-life murky complexity of a murder case to light in ways crime fiction never does.
Can she do it again in Season 2? Her excellent episode from This American Life, “Dr. Gilmer and Mr. Hyde,” – similar in vein to Serial – suggests she can. Time to get to the bottom of that JonBenet Ramsey case!
This was actually more than I expected. I assumed that we would get the “I don’t know” and nothing more – not her personal opinion based mostly on feeling or even the statement that he shouldn’t have been convicted based on the facts available and the reasonable doubt standard. We got that from The Innocence Project, actually qualified legal experts. So I was very glad that Koenig made her declaration rather than just report the facts.
Once it was announced that this week’s episode was the last, I didn’t at all expect anything definitive. The penultimate episode was possibly the thinnest of all and didn’t imply any real conclusion was within reach. And honestly, if all of a sudden there was one this week, it would have felt too scripted.
As for Adnan, there is no way he should have been convicted. And I wish there was a way for her to press the prosecutor who set up representation and a deal for Jay. But that said, after twelve weeks, Adnan’s guilt is till FAR AND AWAY the most reasonable conclusion. I kept waiting to be presented a single compelling alternative suspect with motive and means, but he/she was never presented.
I liked the unstructured approach to the podcasts. It gave them a much more immediate feel, which is why I found the series compelling. Though I will agree that the last several episodes were thin on material.
Sarah fell into the trap of wanting Syed to be innocent and then approaching the evidence from that perspective. It’s something that often happens to lawyers, including me on more than one occasion. You end up dissecting the evidence down to the molecular level in an effort to convince yourself that it helps (or doesn’t hurt) your client and end up losing all perspective. The remedy is someone grabbing you by the collar and pulling you back into the big picture. That was the beauty of Dana’s speech in today’s episode.
There were a couple of law professors on Reddit a few weeks ago talking about all the coincidences that would have to be true for Syed to be uninvolved in the crime. The list was longer even than Dana’s.
The thing that gets me more than anything else is the phone call from Leakin Park that Friday evening. I think Dana’s instincts were right. He was there when the victim was being buried.
Don’t you almost have to believe in a massive conspiracy to think that Adnad is innocent?
I mean the cops had Jay come to them and confess and you don’t think they would put the screws to him? Think about it. He showed them where the car was, said they buried the body, and came to them to confess. They had literally all the leverage.
If at anytime they thought he was lying to them they could have charged him with murder and threatened a life sentence. Two seasoned cops integrating a scared kid without a lawyer and no leverage and he pulls a fast one on them. Ya right.
If the most accepted explanation for Jay’s willingness to help BURY A DEAD BODY when he was innocent of the murder is how terrified he was, allegedly of Adnan, then the fact that he turned in Adnan and suffered (as far as we know) no violent reprisal gives me reason to think that there was a 3rd party involved, someone more threatening than Adnan that is motivating both of their lies and omissions. This would help explain why Adnan is not demonstrably angry with Jay (because they’re in the same boat), why Jay kept adjusting the details to his story, and also why Adnan might want this podcast done – he can’t out the 3rd party himself, but if Sarah had stumbled upon something on her own, it could have been his way out. This isn’t a very helpful theory in that I have no idea who this person would be or the circumstances that could have led to this crime with these people, but both men had drug connects and Jay testified to the fact that he was actively looking for a drug hookup that afternoon. Maybe Adnan put Hae in a dangerous situation if she did give him a ride after school, it led to her murder by person C, and everything they both did after that point was under threat of harm to them or their families by person C.
For me, it’s either this scenario, or Adnan truly is a man without a conscience playing games. It’s not conceivable that he really knows nothing because there’s no such thing as that many coincidences, so if he is rational and feeling person, he is protecting someone.
I don’t mean this as a dig solely against Alan but the vast majority of people I’ve discussed Serial with are well aware that this is a true crime story, not a fictional one, and thus it will not have a definitive ending. Yet without fail, I have read and heard critics say variations “This won’t have an ending” or “People are going to be disappointed at the ending” or “I hope people realize that this doesn’t end with Adnan being freed.” I’ve generally stayed away from Twitter/Reddit/comment section/etc. discussions of Serial so maybe the vast majority of folks were expecting Koening to “solve the crime,” I dunno. Maybe I’m the moron but this whole “now don’t expect a neat, tidy ending” bit comparing Serial to Lost or True Detective is silly to me. I think most people are intelligent enough to differentiate what is true crime storytelling and what is fictional narrative. I hope Sarah Koenig doesn’t get “Lindlehoffed” either, people might start thinking that Hae Min Lee is a character on an island-based projection of purgatory and not a real person who was actually murdered.
The island wasn’t purgatory for Jack and company and they didnt die in the plane crash, FYI.
A handful of scattered thoughts:
1) The interview with Jay’s former co-worker was a bit too long. I think Koenig might have given his recollection of the 1999 events a little too much credence—perhaps because she was caught off guard by hearing from him so late in the game. He admitted to listening to the podcast, and his recollection seemed clearly influenced by what he has heard on the show. He seemed to have a surprisingly clear memory of events and conversations from 15 years ago. Yet he admitted that he barely knew Jay and only had one or two conversations with him about Hae’s death. Koenig acknowledged that he might have been influenced by the podcast, but I don’t think she pressed the issue enough.
2) Koenig kept insisting on focusing on “what we really know” and “just the facts.” And I seem to recall that she dismissed circumstantial evidence from that group of facts. As a journalist or someone making their own gut-instinct judgment, that’s fine. But legally, circumstantial evidence is still evidence. You can be convicted solely on circumstantial evidence.
3) Having said that, I would have had plenty of reasonable doubts, based on what I heard on the show.
4) Overall, fantastic show. Engrossing storytelling from so many different angles. Bravo.
I thought the finale, and the whole series, was great.
My only complaint was it didn’t focus more on Jay, seeing as he obviously knows far more about the crime than anyone else.
Overall it was another stark reminder of just how shitty America’s criminal justice system is.
It’s so shitty. Giving criminals rights and trials by juries. We are so bad here in America.
There was no evidence tying Adnan to this crime other than the testimony of an admitted liar and drug dealer.
Yet he’s spent the last 15 years in jail.
The fact that the black guy didn’t go to jail for this crime speaks volumes to me. IF they could have pinned it on him, they would have and no one would have made a Serial about it either.
Ok, don’t jump down my throat here. I heard this theory elsewhere, but think it makes a little sense and wanted to get the opinions of “my people” here on “What’s Alan Watching?”
What if Jay and Adnan were lovers? Hae found out, and one or both of them killed her to keep her quiet and/or in a panic. Then, Jay caved and told the police and Adnan couldn’t speak up because it would shame his family.
Any traction there? I am by no means saying I believe in this theory 100%. BUT…I just can’t get past the hurdle of “if Adnan didn’t do it, then why is Jay saying what he’s saying?”
Ready….GO
Wait, Ron Moore did it??
He’s guilty. There wasnt some grand conspiracy to frame him.
This wasn’t that interesting of a case. Unfortunately these guys I think after wasting a lot of time doing work knew that Adnan was pretty clearly guilty, and then it was just a matter of drawing out suspense for the audience. You can’t start with Jay’s testimony, which was so clearly damning, and then spend 6 episodes on other less relevant things. You can’t interview a crop of people and then just assume Adnan wasn’t infatuated with the girl. Disappointing sensationalism.
I was hoping for closure but overall, I felt it was very interesting and loved the concept.
I was hoping for some closure on the story but overall, I really enjoyed listening to it and loved the concept.
I thought Serial sucked overall. It started out really interesting but then it became apparent to me that they were making it up as they went along.
By the time the finale came I was just listening out of habit. I wasn’t excited to hear what she had to say because I knew it was filler.
I don’t understand how it became so popular. I ‘ve listened to public radio since I was a kid and I’ve listened to far better stuff.
And how the f— do you leave the question of racism to the end??? Also, I always wondered about the family connection, how did Adnan’s family not come under scrutiny.
Anyway,I don’t think they did Adnan any favours at all, except maybe he’s got some crazy chicks sending him selfies now, lol.
The popularity of “Serial” made me think that a similar podcast by the Innocence Project could be hugely popular.
I think they only thing we can be sure of (which Sarah mentions almost in every single episode) is that there is something missing. Some piece of the puzzle that wasn’t yet found, or some clue that she was expecting to find that led to the final “ah-ha” moment where they were able to find out what really happened.
This idea rains true throughout the whole season, but is also often in homicide trials as well. The key word being – TRIALS. The goals of a TRIAL is NOT to find out the missing link, simply to prove that there is one. It is simply to find an individual person guilty or not guilty of the crime that they are being accused of, and the prosecution’s goal is to prove that the person they are putting on the stand is guilty (which as a criminal lawyer, I almost wish Sarah had pointed out more, even though it kind of undermines what I do for a living). The error in Anon’s trial was that he was found guilty for the proof of his involvement, not of the actual murder charge. That is why this case is so intriguing.
The error in Sarah’s investigating (and frankly the error in most people who worked on this case) was that they were not concentrating on finding the missing piece, but rather proving that there was a missing piece at all. Which they did throughout the whole season – yes we get it. Nothing adds up about that day. The call records prove Jay’s stories about the calls, but not of the entire day, or even the most important part of the day. I understand the issue that Sarah had, because she couldn’t really talk about things that they did not have proof of. But if you really got down to the nitty- gritty, none of what anyone was really saying on the stand held truth. Nothing matched, and none of the “Proof” really proved anything – only that there were calls made and where they were made. But without knowing who made those calls, none of it really matters.
The one thing that Sarah did end up pointing out, (which I am surprised took her that long to do or even point out even though it is controversial), is that Jay and Anon were NOT telling the truth. Not only part of the whole story – but they were literally both lieing. The ONLY thing that is consistent with all accounts of that day is that there was a 3rd party. It is the SAME third party who called Jen’s house from Anon’s cell phone while Jen says Jay was there already. They both consistently say he was at her house. The issue is that it could not have been Anon. Remember his new found alibi checks out, even if that was not the time that Hay was murdered, he was definitely not on the phone. Someone had his phone, and it was neither Jay nor Anon.
As a lawyer, this is all I would need to do in a trial. Anon didn’t make the call so whoever did, killed Hay. However, I am thinking like a lawyer. That would be my “Ah-Ha” moment, since going further may circle back to Anon and make things worse. However, I am not his lawyer and am going to anyway.
Since the time of Hay’s murder was incorrect, the original alibi’s don’t pan out. (*Yes, this does mean that Anon could have killed Hay at any other point in the night, but also remember that he has alibi’s with Jay for the rest of the night*) This means that there were other people WIDE open to have contact with Hay- which leaves a third party open as well. Multiple people below asked about Don, the new boyfriend, but remember that he was working until 10 that night. Someone who is not mentioned much in the Serial series but who did have an alibi was Stephanie, Jay’s girlfriend. She is mentioned haphazardly throughout the series as being the “only good in Jay’s world of bad”. But Jen goes as far as to say they were “obsessed” with each other. On her birthday of all days, not ONE call is made to Stephanie on the phone that Jay “has” throughout the entire day. This proves that they did not speak on the phone, but conveniently leaves out any point in time where they could have met in person, and most likely would have that day if Jay all of a sudden got a car and phone.
Now think about the word “obsessed” this is a big word, especially from someone who said nothing but great things about Stephanie in earlier parts of her interview. It is also stated that Stephanie’s family had money and were well known in the area, and they did not approve of Jay. It is also not clear how long after the trial they stopped seeing each other, but they continue to date throughout this very public and upsetting case for their area, which is strange especially since her family didn’t agree with them dating in the first place. Her boyfriend helped bury a body and is testifying in court about it, and yet she has NO information at all? Jay was spilling this information to people that he barely knew, and didn’t tell his own girlfriend? So she had no knowledge about Jay’s involvement or knowledge about this murder? This not only doesn’t make sense, but was also doesn’t make sense is that everyone was fine with this fact. Jay didn’t feel the need to tell Stephanie, fine. He likes her and doesn’t want to involve her, fair enough. But remember she is not even questioned by police regarding Jay’s character, and when the prosecution is doing nothing but trying to prove that Jay just has a “bad rap”, you would think this would be the first person they called on.
When a necessary witness is not called upon, it can mean one of two things. One, someone made a mistake, which seems to be the case of Anon’s new alibi. But Two, they are legally “involved”. As a lawyer, I can not stress enough how impossible it is to take on a case where someone is related to, is good friends with or even just simply knows someone in the judicial system. This person is Stephanie. It would explain why Stephanie was not only untouchable in this case, but also SO BLATANTLY absent from it the ENTIRE time. So absent, that in the first case, the prosecution skipped having her attest to Jay’s good character, which almost resulted in them losing the entire case. It would explain why Anon was not angry with Jay for blaming him, but rather understanding of his fear of someone coming after Jay, because Anon was in the same boat. It would also explain why Jay was so clearly “taken care of” by the prosecutor. He was the one blaming the murder on someone who was not able to truthfully defend himself, and they needed to make sure he was rewarded.
I am not claiming to know more than what was looked into in this case, however I am claiming to have a much smaller risk than Sarah in stating this theory. But my guess is simple, and listening to this season over from the beginning, it is much easier to fill in the blanks and explain every small detail with Stephanie present and involved, reaching out to Jay for help, Anon randomly being with Jay and being forced into helping, her mother’s maiden name matching the maiden name of the prosecutor’s wife, having a brother working at AT&T which would have resulted in Jay’s ever changing phone stories to match the phone records, Jay desperately telling random people facts that would eventually back him up, basically the list goes on and on. Again, just a theory, however like I said before, unless you can say that Stephanie was so great of a person that she didn’t care about having contact with her own high school boyfriend on her birthday and not one police officer talked to her even though an alibi was entered into the case (I guess a magic elf entered that in) it is extremely hard to believe that a third party was not involved.