‘The Walking Dead’ scares up huge premiere numbers

“All this arty-farty (stuff) aside,” “The Walking Dead” writer/producer/director Frank Darabont told me back in the summer, “it”s really fun to see zombies in a show.”
More than 5 million people agreed with Darabont on Sunday night, making “The Walking Dead” premiere (you can read my review of it here) the biggest hit in AMC history, and one of the bigger hits on cable, period.
The 90-minute premiere averaged 5.3 million viewers at 10 p.m. on Halloween, a number that goes up to 8.1 million if you add in people who watched the 11:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. airings. That puts it ahead of the 4.8 million who watched the premiere of “Boardwalk Empire,” which HBO renewed the next day. (AMC hasn’t renewed “The Walking Dead” yet, but at this point, it has to be a formality.) And it puts it well ahead of AMC’s other original series; the “Mad Men” season finale, in comparison, drew 2.5 million viewers total, which is less than the 3.6 million viewers in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 year-old demographic, and only slightly ahead of the 2.1 million viewers who were in the even more coveted 18-34 demo.
(Also of demographic note: “The Walking Dead” was a rare scripted series to do better with adults 18-49 than 25-54. Zombies are a young man’s game.)
“It’s a good day to be dead,” AMC president Charlie Collier said in a statement. “We are so proud of this series, its depth of storytelling and the remarkable talent attached. As the network dedicated to bringing viewers the best stories on television, we are so pleased to have the opportunity with ‘The Walking Dead’ to raise the bar within this popular genre and continue our commitment to being the home of premium television on basic cable.”
Awesome news
Can’t say I’m surprised. There was a HUGE untapped market for a TV show like this. As long as they get it right and keep it even 75% as good as the source material, expect big ratings for awhile. Alan, any idea when a 2nd season would premiere? Would we really have to wait until next fall?
Exactly. I don’t see how this is surprising. People love zombie/horror movies and there is absolutely nothing catering to that market on television.
Does this smashing success give AMC cover to renew Rubicon?
Or the opposite: its success shows AMC just how high a bar they can hit, and therefore they’re even less inclined to stick with Rubicon.
I figure that decision was already made, though.
As of last week, the decision hadn’t been made–or, if made, not conveyed to the crew.
i can only imagine working on that show must be as boring as actually watching it
Isn’t it nice when a network proves that you DON’T have to always do what you’ve always done to have a hit?
Am I the only one who thought that the zombie pictured above was a dead ringer for Willem Dafoe?
I called him Zombie Gary Busey when I was watching the show, but I kind of see Dafoe in there.
I actually thought Kevin Bacon when I watched it. Funny.
I thought that zombie looked a lot more like Crispin Glover.
I saw Kevin Bacon also
It’s obviously Zombie Jim Carrey.
Guys, guys: If that isn’t Zombie Burt Reynolds, then my whole life has been a lie
I must disagree. He’s a young, dead Brad Dourif
He’s six degrees of zombie Kevin Bacon from every other zombie in existence.
Yeah, I’m with the zombie commentators. Kevin Bacon the first time I saw him. Which could be a playful recurring feature–have major or middle celebrities want braaaainnns. The stars line up to play rape victims or fiends on LOSVU. This would be cleaner and actually fun.
Please everyone, it’s Neil Young – Canadian zombies FTW!
It’s definitely zombie Tom Waits
If there are any Brits in here, or any football fans in general (that’s soccer, for the misguided among you), then the pictured undead is CLEARLY Zombie Gareth Bale.
That guy is definitely zombie Morgan Freeman, imo
I totally told my friends its willem dafoe and they all laughed at me
Hands down, it’s Tom Waits
Kevin Bacon.
I’m watching the re-run marathon and googled ‘walking dead, Kevin Bacon’ to see if he did a cameo, and found this thread -among others. After all the Kevin Bacon kerfuffle, I’m betting there will be some cameos upcoming in this series.
I DVR’d and watched after Sunday Night Football. Not going to lie, I turned on my alarm and locked my bedroom door before going to sleep.
AMAZING news! I can’t tell you how refreshing it is to see a genuinely good show putting up excellent numbers. Hopefully high praise and word of mouth will keep the numbers strong in the coming weeks.
I think it will. I didn’t watch it last night but this morning while going to class my friend told me about the show and as soon as he said zombie I was in. There’s just something about zombies and my generation. We love them. This will be a hit.
Its nice to see a new Supernatural show that seems like it will be character driven – and not about Vampires.
Hey, 5.3 million nerds can’t be wrong.
good for amc. i’m excited about the programming choices that will stem from this kind of ratings success.
well, I’m happy to read this. The show was great and, because it’s AMC, if the numbers trail off some it will still be considered a sizable cable hit. AMC deserves the success it’s getting. Their original programming has been uniformly good (except maybe the Prisoner remake). Hopefully they’ll tweak Rubicon a bit and bring it back for another go around too.
Boardwalk Empire, The Walking Dead and Sherlock are the best shows on tv right now
How did it do amongst a key demographic: zombies?
I heard they ate it up.
Zing!
Rubicon: devoured by the dead.
Lets see how the ratings hold up after 3 or 4 episodes when the novelty of seeing a zombie TV show wears off. How many people tuned in just for the novelty, the hype and out of curiosity? How many people will decide they want to watch an hour of zombies every week before they get bored with it?
Granted I’ve been saying that for years, just how many times can people go see what’s essentially the same movie over and over again yet most zombie movies that come out do well. So perhaps I am wrong but i’m thinking there will be a large steady drop in views with each episode.
as long as the ratings are good enough for another season, who cares?
The target audience rating was 3x as big as the best rated episodes of Mad Men and Breaking Bad (and more than 10x as big as the most Rubicon episodes). So even if it loses a huge chunk of it’s premiere audience it will still be AMC’s biggest hit.
Bye, bye Rubicon. :(
I’m sad this means thatRubicon is more likely to be cancelled now, but am happy that AMC did so well last night. They deserve it.
Was anybody intrigued by The Killing teaser last night? It looked kinda generic to me.
Great!! looks like The Walking Dead will live on for a good long while! (horrible pun unintended)
Would this news lead us to believe that AMC is yet to bring us more quality television? Or will the quality start to drop at this point?
I’m hoping the show keeps the ratings up, but I wonder how it will fare on a non-Halloween night? 18year old viewers definitely help advertising though.
Also, how does the cost of this show compare to things like Mad Men? I would think those prosthetic would require more money, demanding a large audience to stay in the black
Either way, already bought a season pass on i-tunes.
Anyone catch the sour grapes coming from the CBS programming chief’s Twitter feed? She bitched that people are calling 5.3 million viewers a hit. Talk about showing off your insecurity complex. Instead of taking from this that perhaps networks should be programming more quality original programming, she instead tweeted that crap and then ordered NCIS: Iowa City to pilot.