‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Wildfire’: Disease control

Interesting. Very, very interesting.
Even more than last week’s episode, “Wildfire” has me thinking I might want to stick with “The Walking Dead” for a good while, in spite of some reservations I’ve expressed in previous reviews. And it was two sequences – one near the beginning, and one near the end – that have me firmly on the hook.
The early one was Andrea’s overnight vigil over her sister’s body. At first, it comes across as mania, or denial, or some other form of overwrought but understandable grief. But then Amy starts to wake up, and it becomes clear that Andrea has simply been waiting for this moment. She wants to see her sister’s body come to life one more time – even if it’s now an unthinking zombie who only resembles Amy physically – and apologize to her and say her goodbyes And for a brief moment, the zombie curse doesn’t seem such a horrible thing. She wanted to say goodbye to Amy, and then she wanted to be sure she was the one to end her suffering once and for all, with the gun Rick taught her to handle back in the second episode. Just a fantastic scene, so well-played by Laurie Holden, written by Glen Mazzara and directed by Ernest Dickerson. This is the kind of moment about the human cost of the apocalypse that should be the show’s bread and butter, and was the strongest of an episode featuring several others, like the long goodbye to Jim by the side of the road.
The late one was the montage of Noah Emmerich as the last surviving CDC scientist, alone in this giant facility, trying and failing to come up with a cure to the plague. Not only was it a very effective sequence on its own merits (I’ve always liked Emmerich, going back to “Beautiful Girls”), but it was the show’s most extreme departure yet from the stories the comic was telling at this point(*). This may not matter to people who didn’t read the comic – and it also may be annoying to people who liked the comic more than I did and would prefer Frank Darabont and company get back to those stories and the characters who have yet to be introduced – but I like the sense that the show is going to keep me on my toes. When I interviewed Darabont at Comic-Con, he said the plan was to follow the Kirkman path but take detours along the way. This looks like a pretty big detour, but it’s also a logical one. Given that we’re starting out with these people in such close proximity to Atlanta, why wouldn’t they visit the CDC and hope that someone there might have a solution – or, at the very least, might have a more secure facility than their sketchy camp by the quarry?
(*) I have no idea if Kirkman eventually told a story like this after I stopped reading, but please keep in mind the anti-spoiler rules I’m going to list at the bottom of this post, okay?
And beyond those two highlight points, I just liked the sense of desperation everyone has the morning after the zombie attack on the camp. Everyone is filthy and tired and confused and angry, and while I side with Rick over Shane on the field trip issue – without those guns, four extra men wouldn’t have done a lot of good against that many zombies – it’s understandable why everyone would be at odds, and be dealing with their grief in different ways. Glenn cries and insists on separating the human bodies from the zombie ones. Carol takes out her frustration on her dead abusive husband with a pickax. And Shane? Shane’s so pissed off about having Rick back – and about Rick pointing out that Lori and Carl aren’t part of Shane’s family – that he actually ponders a hunting accident of sorts for his old partner, and is only stopped by Dale’s timely arrival.
Because AMC wanted to get the show on the air around Halloween, this is going to be an extremely brief season by American standards, but it sure feels like it’s going to be a satisfying one.
What did everybody else think?
I wonder if they’re going to have to do like “Lost” did, coming up with excuses to send all the little kids away because the actors’ ages won’t make sense for long. That’s what I thought about when the family with a bunch of kids decided to head off to Birmingham.
I hope not, because if they did that then they would have to kill off Rick’s son. I don’t think that would go over well. As long as they keep the kids they have left, they’ll be fine.
Very strong episode. The one difference from lost was when Jim asked the other camp member to hide that he had been bit. That would have been an absurd two episode arch ending in disaster. It. Here it was resolved in 5 minutes. “please don’t tell anyone”. “hey his ass got bit”
Rugger, you’re absolutely right. Now that I think about it, it would’ve been very “Lost” for that chick to take forever to finally get around to letting everyone know what’s up. I loved that she didn’t even blink between him asking her not to tell and her turning right around and saying “Jim got bit by a walker, everybody.”
The foolish idea of quickly getting a cure from the CDC to fix Jim was kind of a hair-brained “Lost” scheme, now that I think about it. That would’ve been Jack’s move as soon as someone who was important (enough to know their name) got bit. Including the portion where they had no backup plan for banging on the door with zombies closing in on them. Somewhere, Jack was nodding in approval as this was going down, thinking, “Solid plan. That’s what I’d do too.”
The entire Noah Emmerich part had a very Desmond in the hatch feel to it. Especially the music that is playing when he enters the lab.
And Rick’s breakdown pleading with someone who may or may not be there followed by the bright light when the door opened was reminiscent of the light coming out of the hatch after Lock had his breakdown
I felt this was a very strong episode. I have not read the comic series, but this was a wonderful, emotional show and without any of the clanking dialogue that sometimes marred the previous shows. It clearly has some parallels to Lost, the group stranded with no connection to the outside the world, this episode had the same electricity that I felt when the hatch was introduced in Lost and Noah Emmerich makes a nice stand in for Clancy Brown. I expect a division into two tribes is likely coming. I miss Rubicon, but Im glad this show seems to be taking off.
Regarding the LOST resemblance, when season 2 of LOST was airing -and perhaps earlier- I remember that one of the main theories or favorite scenarios about the others or the sickness was… “zombies”. There even was a particular episode that ended with what looked like zombies closing in on a main character.
I felt the same way about the parallels to lost. All I could think about when they showed the CDC guy was Desmond, brotha.
I, too, immediately thought of Lost when they switched gears to the the guy in the CDC. Everything from the weird, upbeat music (which reminded me of Desmond’s magnificent intro) to the flash of light when he finally opened the door (like the light flashing on when Locke is beating on the hatch). I think it’s awesome.
I’m someone who loves the comics. I read issues 1-74(basically all but 4) in about 12 hours. All I have to say is, if the detours they take continue to be this well written, acted, and directed, then I encourage it wholeheartedly. Just an amazing episode. One of my favorite moments was Glen’s protest of the burial/burning. The utter sadness and desperation in his voice and the instant turnaround to strength and conviction when he says “understand?” understated moment, but damn fine acting.
I am a fan of the comic series (in fact just finished the most recent Graphic Novel this weekend) and I for one am glad they are changing it up. I would much rather be surprised than see a straight adaptation. It’s a different medium so the story should be told differently.
That said, the guy in the CDC felt very Desmond-y to me.
I got interested in “Rizzoli & Isles” on TNT and decided to read the books the series was based on.
Though they keep the basic thrust, the characters and the stories vary quite significantly….and for the better, I might add.
I suspect the creators here are planning a similar tact.
I’m not sure I fully understand the zombie rules; if you’re exposed to blood by an infected zombie, does that not make you susceptible to becoming one yourself? There’s an awful lot of pickaxe through the brain cleanup going on and not much protective gear to prevent blood spray from popping into someone’s face/eyes/mouth and being exposed.
And while I understand Andrea’s grief to some extent, you’d think that being so terrified of being bit might keep you away from being too near her sister, just in case being a bit lax might result in an accidental bite…
But for me the most incredulous bit seemed to be Rick’s plans to go to the CDC, and have no real backup plan in case they had no entry into the facility. They approached the doors of the CDC, and they seemed to be clearly screwed had the door (and light) from Close Encounters of the Third Kind opened up to let them in.
I’m not getting all the “zombie rules” either. It also occured to me: how did the CDC guy get those brain tissue samples that were unfortunately destroyed in the lab? He said they were “best” ones, so I assume they got them from a subject that was bitten prior to being fully tramsformed into a zombie.
That said, I’m curious about Jim. Is he really going to turn into a zombie? Or, is it possible that since he only has a “bit” of the virus in him, that his body will fight it, and it’ll end up being a vaccine of sorts? Just a theory….
The scene w/Andrea actually irritated me for that reason. They can’t have such a precise sense as to how the whole zombie thing happens, so for her to be speaking so sentimentally while her sister tried to bite her neck seemed a little off to me.
The show has been very unclear on how contagious this virus actually is. You’d think people wouldn’t take any chances – same goes for not burning the bodies, why would you take that chance.
As a reader of the comics, I’m thrilled and excited about the detours (and I don’t believe it’s a spoiler to point out that the CDC storyline is indeed a complete departure). I love that I have no idea what’s going to happen in the season finale.
Great episode, looking forward to all the twists and turns.
This is starting to weird me out because I have a circle of about 10 friends that have really gotten into the comics and have now jumped on the show. The big problem I have had with it is the “let’s go on a mission” way the season has progressed. With every turn it feels like they are doing something else ridiculous to put everyone in harms way. The CDC thing makes some sense to me yea, but it also feels so rushed and awkward that the rest of the group so willingly went somewhere without any plan of attack.
I will say I have been affected by the change in plot, was really hoping for specific iconic moments that likely won’t happen this season, so now I am stuck. I love the characters and want to support the show but it’s hard for me to detach from the comics. I would have preferred the CDC adventure in season 2, maybe as a substitute for a different event.
And one last thing, if this mirrors Lost so much then why is everyone so happy about that? You talk about having something original as opposed to the comic but then they copy the biggest show of the last decade? It just seems crazy to me that they are turning this show into more of a zombie movie with cutscenes of emotion sprinkled in around giant set pieces. Sorry I’m a rambling comic fan, but I love TV too and want to like this show so much…
well they needed to move, they couldn’t just stay in the quarry, as more walkers would just keep coming. so they weighed up two options, and they chose to go to the CDC. now, they had no way of knowing what conditions were going to be when they got there, they didn’t know there were going to be all those walkers there (though that could have been a safe assumption), and once they showed up and saw them all, they weren’t just going to turn around and leave (especially as the camper was over heating and they must have been low on gas). so they got out of their vehicles and went to the front door, i don’t see that there was much else they could have done?
That CDC scene reminded me of Desmond in the Dharma Initiative. This isn’t the only time I’ve been reminded of LOST while watching this show. And I mean that in a good way, not in a “this show has completely no credibility anymore way”. :)
Not much to say, just a great episode. No real groaners in the dialogue, no random hateable characters hanging around to eat up time. Everything pretty much grooved.
I got a very Desmond-in-the-hatch vibe off of Emmerich in the lab. It’s what he gets for putting poor Truman through all that crap.
My 12 year old Lost fan started singing “Make Your Own Kind Of Music” when they first showed Emmerich. The scene was very Desmond-in-the-hatch, indeed! Great episode.
While I’m enjoying the series, it does feel like ‘LOST’ with zombies. Rick is Jack, Shane is Sawyer, Lori is Kate, Glenn is Hurley, and Ed is Locke. I also got a very Desmond vibe from the CDC scenes. Not saying that the parallels are a bad thing, but they’re hard to not see.
At least they’re not in purgatory.
Who’s Ed?
That’s a bit of a stretch with the character naming especially since we don’t really know anything about the Walking Dead characters but the basics. I am a fan of Lost but I really don’t feel the need to compare the two shows they really are not related in very many ways except in the broadest concept.
I saw a lot of the same parallels to Lost characters, but I’d go with Dale as Locke (not sure who Ed is) and Darryl as Sawyer. Both jerks, selfish, kind of racist. I feel like he’ll eventually come around though.
And speaking of Lost, did anyone else get a big “Deus Ex Machina” vibe from the ending to this one? Rick was like Locke banging on the hatch door yelling in desperation when suddenly a white light appears to “save” them? And the guy in the CDC station was just like Desmond, preparing to kill himself but is interrupted by the banging on the door. I loved it.
@Dan
Sorry, I meant Dale as Locke (don’t know where Ed came from). I can see comparisons between Darryl and Sawyer, but Sawyer was a leader of the group like Shane. Right now, we don’t know what Darryl’s role is.
Dale seems more like Bernard than Locke to me.
And maybe Rick will lose his kid and run around trying to find him and screaming his name and become Michael.
I’ve been noticing HUGE recalls from LOST since TWD pilot. apart from the general frame (survivors dealing with others etc), I’d say:
– the asma issue of the old man in episode 4
– the reference to hunting frogs in episode 3 (or 2?..), recalling sawyer’s attitude
– the NOISE we hear in the camp is very very similar to the smoke monster’s one.
in episode 2, Lori getting lost in the woods with the same noise was very “lostish..”
and definitely i agree with the cdc/hatch resemblance with rick playing the “crying locke” part.
..uh, and what about emmerich’s video being sooo reminiscent of “the lost experience” stuff?
yet, Lost first seasons where way better than present TWD. No arguing.
Why in the hell don’t the people in the group grab all those military weapons and vehicles laying about?
Thank you! All of those military trucks can’t have run out of gas and there must be a few M-16’s lying around. In fact, going to Fort Benning sounds like the best idea all around anyway.
So you can guarantee that any random truck would have keys and gas and be fully operational and every gun would be loaded and set and ready to go? All this with a horde of the dead coming down on you? (They could have done a better job of showing the group of oncoming ghouls, but the zombies were there). They had to act fast, they needed to stick to what resources they absolutely had and could trust, not start picking up and firing anything they found. It’s not a video game where the characters are 100% capable with every object they touch.
@Brendan: Your defense of their actions is that they suddenly started acting rationally?
I don’t think miltary vehicles have ignition keys. What a logistic nightmare that would be. They broke into a car, managed to hot wire it, and it had gas in the tank. Of course he passed up a perfectly good pickup, all he had to do was walk inside and find the keys, and instead took a horse into zombie central.
Combat vehicles rarely have keys, they have ignition switches. And those .60 and .50 cal Machine guns in the nests around the CDC would either be loaded or ammo nearby. And the soldiers bodies would prolly have hand grenades till attached. A Bradley fighting vehicle would do that group wonders as would the assault rifles laying all around. They had time to do some scavenging while a few stood guard. They shoudl find a National guard or military armory or even a State police armoery and get the tactical gear. Hell even find a gun shop and load up, i been in that part of GA, there is no shortage of gun shops.
Shane wasn’t stopped from shooting Rick by Dale’s arrival…the clear indication was he toyed with the idea than chose not to do it. Dale’s appearance at that moment was just a coincidence. This was a terrific episode overall, and I’m looking forward to the finale and Season 2!
Unless I’m remembering it wrong, Shane stopped himself from “accidentally” shooting Rick. Dale just happened to be watching him (though he understood what he had seen). I’m a bit surprised he didn’t say anything to Rick.
That was no accident buddy, he knew it was Rick and actually contemplated shooting him.
You’re correct–he stopped himself and then saw Dale. Too close for comfort, though. And it does seem like something Dale might tell Rick.
I honestly thought this episode was incredibly painful to watch the entire way through.
I felt the same way. It’s a good example of how two people can watch the same thing and come away with opposite impressions.
Sometimes I wish Alan would introduce more qualifiers in his reviews; expressing enthusiasm, but from within the context of the limitations that it’s operating from within.
I think the popularity of the genre gives the writers a lot of leeway. If they were operating outside of the zombie premise, and the story was situated in a more mundane post-apocalyptic world, the criteria for evaluation would be applied much more critically. I think True Blood gained from a similar phenomenon in it’s first couple of seasons.
I haven’t read the comic, so I don’t know what’s a departure until you point it out. I’m looking forward to seeing them interact with the CDC guy.
Sorry to see the other family depart, but it’s better to pare the cast that way than to have them all keep dying. Sad about Jim, though, poor guy. If I were him, I’d probably let Darryl shoot me through the head with an arrow.
Also loved the look Dale gave Shane in the woods. Wonder if he will ever say anything about it to Rick? Sure seems like he wants to.
Good point about the family that left the group. I also liked that they had Darryl look uncomfortable about sharing their ammo but didn’t need to inject unnecessary dialogue to make the point.
Does anybody know the name of the piece that underscored their departure from the quarry (and better yet where it’s from)? I was hoping Alan would have the song reference listed in his review like he does with other shows. I enjoy that piece alot and I KNOW I’ve heard it before, so it’s been bugging me. My guess would be the movie Sunshine (with Cillian Murphy) but I can’t be sure.
Any help would be awesome!
It’s a terrific song by the composer John Murphy called “Sunshine (Adagio in D Minor)”, from the Danny Boyle movie “Sunshine.” It’s funny they played this since the music for this show has reminded me SO much of Murphy’s work. He also did “28 Days Later”, not surprisingly. Good stuff.
And ha, I clearly didn’t finish reading your comment all the way through. You have a good ear :)
Thanks for the assist curlychuck! After posting I did some youtubing and was able to confirm it as well. It was also used in the movie “Kick-Ass”, which interestingly enough (after reading your comment), also used the song “In the House – In a Heartbeat” from 28 days later.
I love that piece but I have no idea why they’d use it here, especially with such a versatile and brilliant composer on board already. It really took me out of the show because it’s recycled.
This very same track is also used in a very good Jamin Winans film called “Ink” which he made a few different versions of the song but they all fit well.
Nice to finally get some sort of hint or kernel of information about how and where the zombie apocalypse started. Rick’s lack of curiosity has been odd, but at least the viewers finally got something with the Desmond-esque sequence.
Agreed. What was referenced? – something like “163 days” and counting? Hopefully the last CDC guy will shed more light on past events in next week’s ep.
I don’t actually think it’s odd at all. I mentioned ‘Survivors” elsewhere on this thread, and series Terry Nation said he deliberate fought against pressure to explain the origin of the “European flu” that’s just wiped out 99.99% of the human race in a matter of weeks. First, because he didn’t think it was plausible that any of the random survivors would actually know, let alone care. Would knowing bring back everyone they’d watched die? Would it do a damn thing to help keep them alive?
You don’t think that’s odd? I’d say it’s very odd.
The point isn’t whether it would actually help, or anyone would know any real answers – the point is that it’s very basic human behaviour to want to ascertain information. What’s the first thing anyone wants to know in any kind of panic? What is happening.
It’s seems very unrealistic that people wouldn’t discuss what has happened.
(I only have to think of my own reaction to 9-11. I think I spent a day just watching the news, eventhough most of it was the same information repeated – and I live on the other side of the world.)
cdc guy seems rather strange, also weird how hes the only one left. how did he survive and not any others? good episode though.
I kind of wish they had more episodes, so they could’ve done a complete episode on this guy, and his life in the CDC complex, with the survivors only arriving at the end of the episode. It would’ve made a nice change of pace and tone.
***SPOILER***
Captain Planet comes to save the day. He’s their hero. He’s going to take the zombies down to zero.
As much as I enjoyed reading all the comics up to issue 70 or so, I much prefer this departure on the TV show.
It does make sense that they should go to the CDC and I very much like that the show is developing its own mythology to coincide with what’s already present in the comic.
Like everyone else has been saying, when it’s done this well, it shouldn’t matter that it’s a detour they’re taking.
I really liked this episode and am so excited to see next weeks. The ending was a little surprising but like other people have said I’m happy they are deviating from the comics a bit. It keeps us comic fans surprised and asking questions too. I just hope not too many more people get killed off on the finale.
One of the real bothersome things about the comic that carries over to the show is a complete disinterest in dealing with how things went down with the zombie apocalypse.
How did it start? How did it spread? How did the military and other government authorities get overwhelmed so completely. Throughout the comic, Rick Grimes seems pretty uninterested in asking any of these questions.
The CDC guy brings this question to the fore. How did the CDC, of all places, get emptied out so there’s only one guy left.
Like in the comic, things happen in the show, not because they make sense or because they flow organically from set up, but because they provide interesting things for the characters to say and do.
They got overwhelmed because it’s unlikely that the government would wholesale eradicate the places where the infection popped up. (Instead sending in military to quarantine and cdc to try and treat) Aggressive eradication is the only thing that would have stopped it, but I don’t imagine the remaining citizens would have been too happy if Atlanta got carpet bombed during the initial outbreak, what with all the innocent non-zombiefied people that might have still been there.
Many people believe that’s one of the comics strengths actually. The not knowing what or how of the zombie apocalypse.
It really doesn’t matter and even if they did “know,” how would they “know?” There would just happen to be someone who had the answers to it in their group? With most disasters, we don’t find out the actual how, who, or why until days, weeks, months after the disaster occurs and even then, its only due to aggressive probing by the media. There is no media now, so once all hell broke loose any system to disseminate information also collapsed.
I figure they’ll get some more answers next week from CDC guy, but even that info will be funneled through what he got before all hell broke loose.
As for “carpet bombing” Atlanta, try multiple tactical nukes. You’d have to completely and utterly wipe out every source of the outbreak immediately. If even one diseased individual escapes annihilation, the whole effort would fail. No government has the planning or resources for something that drastic, so any sudden mass outbreak is destined to devastate a large, populated country with easy, plentiful travel routes and travel options.
Alan, long-time reader (since Mo Ryan’s Chicago Trib “The Watcher” column that often quoted, recommended and linked to your then column in the New Jersey Star-Ledger), first-time commenter.
That said, rewatch the episode. Shane stopped BEFORE Dale showed up, or at least before he noticed Dale. Look at the horror on Shane’s face as he realizes what he was about to do.
It’s merely compounded when pulls away from the abyss of police fratricide and only then notices Dale staring at him–who confirms with his pithy comment that he (Dale) realized what Shane had come so close to doing.
— Ken from Chicago
P.S. The seen with scientist reminded me of a cross between Will Smith in I AM LEGEND and Desmond in the 2nd season opener of LOST.
P.P.S. Also Rick’s comment about them being on the ragged edge, so very much reminded me of Captain Malcolm Reynolds’ line from SERENITY about his crew being on the raggedy edge. Both men had a motley group of people at the end of their collective ropes. Nice.
Malcolm Reynolds is maybe a million times cooler than Rick. The tragedy that was the early cancellation of Firefly continues to haunt me.
Shane stopped in part because he heard a noise (a broken tree branch, I think), which turned out to be Dale walking over. I suspect he would have stopped himself, anyway, but there was definitely an outside impetus, as well.
Alan–take another look (I did.) Rick stopped on his own, in a “fever breaking” kind of moment, and then noticed Dale. There was no outside impetus.
Alan, I believe the branch snapping was what caused Rick and Shane to split up and look for zombies in the first place. So it happened before Shane even aimed his gun at Rick.
was really hoping for “make you own kind of music” to be played during the cdc montage. also wonder if the scientist was planning on reading dickens “our mutual friend” before potentially killing himself.
Loved this episode and what the do with sound on this show … I almost jumped off my couch during the scene where Andrea is putting the necklace on her sister and right before the transition to the next scene, the sound of Daryl pick-axing someone comes up and I thought it was Amy coming back to life. Scared the bejesus out of me. How long do we have to wait for the next season?
Just a comment Alan. As a faithful reader of the comic series, I wanted to say that I think it’s kinda pointless to try to guess as to what was or wasn’t in the book all the time. Reason being, for the most part so far, the show has been it’s own thing by a good margin. Yes, it’s used the overall theme and setting and psychology. And a couple key scenes. But the overall plot and direction is a good deal different. It’s already a good deal different. And I guess that as time goes by, it will grow even more so into it’s own thing. So far to the point where I doubt the book will even be much of a spoiler. They already got what they wanted, the overall story and characters. They’re going to do what they feel best with them. At this point, you could be like me and have read every single issue of the book, and be just on your toes as someone who never read a page. Sure, maybe they’ll use a few of the tricks out of the book. But I’m guessing in the long run, it’s going to be a rather small %.
I had the complete opposite reaction to you Alan. This episode made me feel completely disenchanted with the show and it’s soapy overtones. The comic book veered in to soapy territory, but it did it far more effectively with rounded characters. It’s been 5 episodes and the only names I remember are the ones from the comics.
This also leads me to conclude that, in my opinion, “Movie” people shouldn’t be trying to do TV. Both Boardwalk Empire and The Walking Dead had famous movie directors backing their shows and directing the respective pilots. Both pilots showed that these directors could direct a good episode of TV, but both shows degenerated from that point to soapy messes that try to deal with classic genres on TV, executing the genre elements beautifully and failing on most other parts. I’m actually more disappointed in Boardwalk, as I am watching S3 of the Sopranos currently, and Terence Winter is a brilliant writer on that.
The other thing which makes me believe that “TV” people should be trying harder on original drama is my strong opinions towards Terriers, Rubicon and Justified. Each of those three shows is similar to Boardwalk and the Walking Dead in terms of attempting to adapt a genre for TV (Noir, ’70s era conspiracy and Urban Western respectively). But those three shows both nail the genre and the characterisation, as they have at least one showrunner who is a “TV” person who understands the medium and can work with it brilliantly.
I know that almost everybody out there is likely to disagree with these statements, but I’m just putting in my two cents about “The Walking Dead” and that TV’s new prestige means that people who don’t understand the medium try to jump in and do it.
I know that Terriers had Ted Griffin behind it, who is also a movie guy, but he is more of a writer than a director and he has Shawn Ryan and Tim Minear helping him with dealing with TV as a medium.
You obviously haven’t watched the last few episodes of Boardwalk Empire. These last few episodes have been truly phenomenal in terms of writing and directing. The characters have become more complex and interesting as the show has progressed. Truly great writing
Rubicon was dull. Let it be.
Every Walking Dead post someone has to go off on this show is better tangent.
While I agree with the generally disappointing sentiment expressed about Walking Dead, I think you’re off-base about Boardwalk Empire. That show is quite good, and a lot better than this one.
I’m not sure if there’s a meaningful correlation to be drawn about the medium the writers come from. I think there tends to be a higher degree of variance between episodes within a TV series, which may be what you’re perceiving. They’re not the cohesive units that a film typically is. Often they have different people working on different episodes.
Regardless of your feelings on the quality of Boardwalk Empire, you can’t point to it and say it’s good/bad/mediocre because it’s from a movie guy. Scorsese directed the pilot, sure, but it’s Terry Winter’s show, and he has a long history on TV. Most of the credit/blame goes to him. Whereas Darabont not only wrote and directed this pilot, but has been the man in charge throughout.
I disagree about Walking Dead, it’s been great so far. As to Boardwalk….I’m just not sold on it yet. It’s not a bad show, but I can’t call it a great show yet.
If I had a penny for every “The show’s too soapy” comment from recent years, I’d be a rich man. I don’t even know what it means anymore – seems like people start using it whenever a show with any hint of “genre” in it deals with anything remotely related to characters interacting in a way real life humans do. I mean – what, “wife thinks husband is dead so she finds comfort with his best friend” happens a lot in soaps, therefore The Walking Dead is “soapy”?
Well, based on the comments, I’m starting to think I may have given up on Boardwalk a little too early, and probably should have gotten my facts straight before commenting about it.
The point I was making about movie guys is more important in the near future than now, as there seems to be a variety of famous movie guys like Bill Condon and Todd Haynes moving into TV. Darabont seems to have issues with pacing TV, and often having dramatic moments that would be fine in a film, but feel contrived on TV. TV is sudddenly a much more prestigious medium, and I wonder if some of the other directors/writers transitioning will hit similar roadblocks.
I feel that Walking Dead is soapy because the interactions are often a little stiff and the dialogue is rountinely cringe-worthy, adding up to big reveals or big dramatic moments that are common in Soap Operas.
I had a similar reaction to last week’s episode, which I felt was the worst of this short season. I don’t watch Terriers or Justified, but I agree with your sentiments about Rubicon. Also, while I somewhat enjoy Boardwalk Empire, I do feel like it would not have gotten so much buzz without Martin Scorcese’s name.
However, this episode really won me over. I’m not familiar with the comics, but after the ending of last episode and dealing with the aftermath at the beginning, everything in this episode just worked. It made sense to discuss how to deal with the zombified loved ones/friends’ bodies and what to do about poor Jim. Going to the CDC sounds perfectly reasonable; I wasn’t expecting them to go there on foot, though, leaving themselves exposed to zombies without an escape plan.
What happened to Merle? I thought maybe he brought the zombies to the camp as revenge. I haven’t read the comic, but I hope they eventually run into him.
Obviously they most certainly will.
Had this same conversation with someone who is also watching the show, much younger and a big zombie fan. I say Merle is gone, one and done. He said (Rooker?) is too big a star and has to make an appearance. Notice they didn’t leave Merle a note?
I think Merle will show up again, I hope sooner rather than later. It would be really cool if he showed up again as a zombie. I like Michael Rooker, but don’t care for Merle or his brother Darryl, and would like to see this loose end taken care of before too long.
I really appreciated the heartfelt goodbye between Jacqui and Jim as the caravan was preparing to move on without him. I was confused at first as to why she was particularly affected by his sickness, but remembered earlier that she was the one who first reacted to his having been bitten and alerted the camp as Jim begged her not to. She then goes on to care for him as his condition worsens, and her short exchange with Jim beneath the tree was one of the most profound moments of a great episode. Loving this show!!
I thought it was the best episode since the pilot by far.
I didn’t think the use of John Murphy’s Adagio in D Minor was very appropriate. However, it’s good to know that these directors are a fan of John Murphy’s work since they used one of the songs from 28 Days Later in a previous episode.
Otherwise it was a fairly decent episode.
I enjoyed this episode a lot; the Andrea/Zombie Amy scenes were more effective than I expected. Aside from the dramatic door-opening reminiscent of the hatch, I was also reminded of LOST by Dale’s story of his wife, which brought to mind Rose and Bernard.
I’m watching the rerun now. The CDC’s door-opening is reminiscent of LOST. But my first thought was, the CDC is shot to resemble a spaceship:
…Jenner stands in a decontamination booth looking out through the glass at the modern lab, while it’s being demolished and a female voiceover gives a play-by-play;
…the “auditorium” where Jenner’s drinking wine and talking to/looking out through the communication equipment
…the opening of the metal door with the bright white lighting inside
…the backlighting of Rick’s group
…the surreal walkers and dead bodies surrounding the mothership -er, CDC
What infuriates me is why Lori has not told her husband of Shane’s lies and what happened between them? She warned him to stay away from her family so she must understand the threat he poses. She is knowingly endangering her husband by keeping this information from him to protect herself and her indiscretion. And why didn’t Dale tell Rick that he saw Shane contemplate shooting him in the woods? I guess it would not be good tv otherwise and they have to build up the tension.
Agreed. It’s something TV dramas like to do: keep a secret the viewers know about and one other character knows about for far too long and then it becomes a big “reveal” later and the person wonders, “why didn’t I say something sooner?”
At least the black woman immediately ratted Jim out and they dealt with Amy in this episode instead of it dragging out for several episodes.
I have a serious problem with this show, and it’s this: WHY DO THEY KEEP WALKING PAST WEAPONS WITHOUT PICKING THEM UP?? There were at least 3 or 4 machine guns lying around the military outside the CDC compound, and our crew just walks right by them. Not only that, but Rick is still sporting a six shooter instead of the semi-auto Beretta he found in the tank, when the Beretta holds 16 rounds instead of just 6. Surely these people are not that dumb.
“They are that dumb… and don’t call me Shirley.”
RIP Leslie Nielsen
Shirley, they are pretty dumb. I keep wondering the same thing. When he took the Berretta from tank guy, there were two full clips in the sholder harness, tank guy obviously hadn’t used it since it was holstered and had a full clip, so they had to be full also, but he left them.
The only thing I could say in defense of not picking up the military weapons is that they looked like heavy machine guns, not very portable and there were some empty ammo boxes lying around so maybe they fired everything they had then got overrun. I did see what looked like a barrel of an M-16 sticking up from some sand bags, I would have been grabbing that at least. Rick had an extra gun in the case on his back but Lori wasn’t armed at all. How do you get out of a vehicle with bodies literally littering the ground and you don’t have some kind of weapon in your hands?
They won’t pick up weapons because… they are empty. No ammo.
That’s why the CDC streets were filled with bodies! The used up all the ammo before being overruned by zombies.
Otherwise why would the soldiers be dead?! It’s not like the zombies can overrun them by running… They kept shooting and dropping zombies… and then they ran out of ammo and the zombies kept on coming.
That’s why the Atlanta guns where so important. That’s why the redneck did like the main guy giving the ammo to the family that decided to head down to Birmingham.
For the life of me, I can’t see how this is so difficult. How can the writers help viewers see this? Do you need someone to start going through the guns looking for ammo?
It’s not the writers, it’s who ever stages the scenes, some kind of associate producer I guess. In episode two when Rick comes up on the military roadblock there is a machine gun behind some sandbags that clearly shows an unused ammo belt. In episode 5 it was fairly clear the military had a presence and there were bodies lying all around, but you could get overrun without using up all your ammo. They did have some empty boxes lying about so I guess you were supposed to think that, but if you had no weapon at all, grabbing a rifle as you walked by would be such a normal thing, you could then show no magazine and toss it back down. But don’t litter the landscape with military weapons and vehicles and not expect people to point out the obvious.
Alan: Have you seen either the original ‘Survivors’ — the 70’s BBC drama about the aftermath of a plague, created by Terry Nation — or the now cancelled reboot, which screened on BBC America recently? I’m worried CDC guy is going to be a repeat of the reboot’s ferociously lame “deviation” where it turns out the plague was not only created (and released) by evil Big Pharma, but the mad scientists are kidnapping and experimenting on survivors to come up with a cure before the “European flu” mutates and kills everyone. I preferred the original where Nation said the origin of the plague is not really the point — how people do, or don’t, maintain their humanity in the face of the end of their world is.
I watched the first couple episodes of Survivors on BBC America (the new version) and was reminded of that series during the retarded Flashforward TV series (remember it?) and again during this episode. It would be pretty lame if the government/drug company created the zombie virus, only because it’s been done so many times in movies/TV and some say this is how AIDS was created.
I agree: it’s less important how it happened than the story of the survivors and how they deal with it.
Love reading Alan’s reviews each week and all the comments it generates. I thought it was overall a good episode. I didn’t really care for the long farewell under the tree, seemed very contrived. Wondering if they were setting up something for the “final” episode of this season?
I think the best character on here is Daryl. He seems to be the one reacting in a sane manner, and I’d much rather have him watching my back. Especially after the scene in the woods with Rick and Shane. The look of disgust on his face when Rick gives away one of the hand guns and half a box of ammo was great. “Funny words coming from a man who just put a gun to my head”. Actor’s name is Norman Reedus, check out his bio, he’s had an interesting life to say the least.
[www.imdb.com]
I was wondering if the series was going to be worth watching after episdoes 2 and 3. Some of the dialoge is forced, some of the acting isn’t first rate, and there are huge logic holes, but the last two have me hooked enough to keep watching.
I like Daryl too. I saw a funny line in a review in Vanity Fair where Mike Ryan said Daryl was the character who had to be held back the most from murdering people in TV history.
He’s my favorite character next to Rick. I’m glad he’s not just a racist jerk like Merle but is pretty level-headed, if not a bit too quick to put an arrow in Jim’s face. Honestly, I think the bodies should be burned, but I guess it’s not the Christian/Muslim thing to do. Burning bodies is a better way to stop the spread of diseases. Those bodies are going to decompose and pollute the water supply.
He was in Boondock Saints, one of my favorite movies of all time.
2 points:
1. Every single scene the kid is in, he is crying (unconvincingly). Even when he is in the background shot. This is driving me nuts. We get it – he’s a wussy. Where the hell is he getting all that moisture for his river of tears?
2. Like others have said, CDC guy was hilariously identical to Lost’s Desmond premier episode (but I loved every second of it). From the inappropriate music playing in the background (happy joyous music), to the interaction with the computer, to putting on a bio-hazard suit, to the final zoom out showing exactly where the guy is. (In Lost, it was zooming out to the tunnel to show he is on the island, and here it is zooming out to show the giant command center, and him realizing people are knocking on the door! And then the unrealistically giant blinding beam of light when the door opens! Remind you of the unrealistically giant beam of light that Desmond turned on at the tunnel entrance?). MY GOD, they didn’t even attempt to be subtle bout it. Still, loved it.
And if those similarities weren’t enough, they had to cast a guy here (who I love) that looks nearly identical to Desmond’s partner in the hatch? C’mon! I was laughing the whole way through.
there has been talk that merle brought the zombies to camp, I dont buy that as he wouldnt put his brother in danger. Scene with Amy was heartwrenching. Do folks think that the CDC guys was infected due to his own slopiness?? i am posting here cause I really like your NO SPOILER rules… OH =- I had to watch the 5th episode this morning in daylight as I dont sleep well if I watch it at 10 PM on AMC.
Something I notice and enjoy about the show is that the actors and actresses are not really all that good looking. Not that they are ugly either. Its refreshing to see the everyday average American portrayed in these roles.
Well…Andrew Lincoln is pretty hot, IMO, but yeah, I like that everyone is pretty normal looking and actually look like they’ve been camped out during a zombie apocalypse.
wait a sec, mike!.. are just so dropping LORI?? she’s as hot as a cdc explosion, man…
On one hand, as a fan of the comic I’m glad for the departure to the CDC. I don’t want the TV show to be exactly the same; it would take years to catch up to what I know already, and what fun would that be?
But while I admit it’s a logical place to visit in the Atlanta area, I fear the CDC might steer the story in the wrong direction.
The weakest part of most inexplicable horror films is the explanation.
George Romero’s zombie movies get weaker each time he tries to investigate what the zombies can and can’t do.
I speak Japanese and have watched the “Ring” franchise go continuously downhill as they keep trying to explain how a cursed video can scientifically kill people.
Logically, this should not be a virus. It’s not spread only by bites; any dead person comes back. Whatever explanation the CDC guy comes up with is going to have huge logical problems.
I hope this doesn’t count as a spoiler; in the comics, we don’t (yet?) know why the dead come back, and the comic has been going on for six years. Whatever cell that CDC guy was looking at is completely new for the TV series. That’s exciting in one way, but I think it’s a mistake.
That said, this was a nicely tense episode, the best since the pilot. I really like Darryl as an additional character.
Alan, you may not need the no-talking-about-the-comics rule anymore, because they’re clearly different; I know you read the comics far enough in to know that you’re not mentioning the Elephant in the Room plot development that this episode did not include, and which will probably never happen. And I would like to compare and contrast and read what other comics readers think.
I’ve read (and really enjoyed) the comic since Issue #1. And I have to say that I like the detour more BECAUSE I’ve been reading the comic since the start.
I find that I feel tuned out when I’m seeing things on the screen that have happened in the comic, because I can always go back to the comic if I want to see that again.
What is much more valuable to me is taking this familiar world and adding new pieces, like the crossbow survivalist or the CDC guy. That makes it feel like they’re telling stories in a style I appreciate, but also in a way that adds value to the hour of TV I’m spending with them.
On one hand, as a fan of the comic I’m glad for the departure to the CDC. I don’t want the TV show to be exactly the same; it would take years to catch up to what I know already, and what fun would that be?
But while I admit it’s a logical place to visit in the Atlanta area, I fear the CDC might steer the story in the wrong direction.
The weakest part of most inexplicable horror films is the explanation.
George Romero’s zombie movies get weaker each time he tries to investigate what the zombies can and can’t do.
I speak Japanese and have watched the “Ring” franchise go continuously downhill as they keep trying to explain how a cursed video can scientifically kill people.
Logically, this should not be a virus. It’s not spread only by bites; any dead person comes back. Whatever explanation the CDC guy comes up with is going to have huge logical problems.
I hope this doesn’t count as a spoiler; in the comics, we don’t (yet?) know why the dead come back, and the comic has been going on for six years. Whatever cell that CDC guy was looking at is completely new for the TV series. That’s exciting in one way, but I think it’s a mistake.
That said, this was a nicely tense episode, the best since the pilot. I really like Darryl as an additional character.
(PS __ I’m reposting this as two separate comments so you can delete the second if you think it necessary.)
Alan, you may not need the no-talking-about-the-comics rule anymore, because they’re clearly different.
I want to talk about the Elephant in the Room plot development that this episode did not include, and which will probably never happen. In fact, for a TV writer this omission is particularly interesting, because I’d like to know why the creators chose to do it this way. Surely it will heavily influence the future direction of the show. You probably even interviewed the creators about it. And I know you know what I’m talking about.
I would argue that if this plot development didn’t happen in this episode, we should be free to discuss it because regardless of what happens in the future, the TV and comic have permanently diverged at this key point. All in this episode.
As a comics reader, I was sitting there waiting for something that didn’t happen. Everything is different now.
What say you?
Blake, if you’re referring to what I think you’re referring, I think it’s entirely possible that they’ll get back to it eventually, even if the location in which it happens is different. Darabont alludes to it in the interview I did with him at Comic-Con:
[www.hitfix.com]
No more specifics beyond that, please.
I agree w/Alan – I can’t see them skipping the plot point you’re alluding to – it’s too big (and great) a plot twist. I think they’re just going to just push it into next season. But they did lay down a pretty good seed for it in this episode.
Good answer. OK, just sitting here mum for the next, oh, 7 years or so ….
If I’m thinking what you’re thinking, I always had my doubts they’d go there.
The CDC storyline has me a bit worried. It appears to be a major deviation from the comic. I don’t think that’s bad per se – as a long time comic reader, I don’t mind there be twists and turns that I can’t see coming. But this was so out of character with the comic. One of the delights of the comic is that it focuses on just plain ordinary people in the single extraordinary situation of a zombie apocalypse. Introducing a cutting edge CDC scientist who’s going to (I assume) “explain” the zombie virus, as well as confirm the state of the world vis a vis zombies (something that Kirkman has wisely kept a total mystery on both counts) is a big mistake. It turns the story into more of a science fiction tale, and shifts the focus. If this series starts being “the hunt for the zombie cure” or anything at all along those lines, I will be very very disappointed. The storyline is now right where the 1st volume of the comic ended. And that volume ended on a simple, very powerful note. What they’ve done here is complicate the whole storyline, needlessly, and I suspect it will weaken it. It’s almost positive now that the 1st season will NOT end on the note that the 1st volume ends. B/c none of the set up for that note has been seen in the show. So that means they’re planning something different. A shame.
I’m wondering if the CDC is meant to be in play next season as a logistically and financially workable substitute for a central location in the comics? And yes, Alan, I think comic readers will know what I’m talking about without breaking your spoiler policy.
Having mixed feeling about the CDC thing. Having not read the comic book, I had a strong feeling this was a major deviation from it. Deviations are fine, as long as they make sense.
Will just have to see how this plays out.
Very strong ep otherwise.
Last week’s episode was so disappointing, but this one was excellent, even better than the pilot. I hope the finale and future episodes maintain this quality in terms of character interaction, acting, and story development.
Rick really is like Jack Shepherd, who was my favorite Lost character; no wonder I like Rick so much. I think it’s important in a series this dark to have at least one guy who thinks positively and has some hope for their future.
While we’re making Lost comparisons, one thing I loved about Lost is the international cast of characters (Sayid, Jin/Sun, black, white, Asian, Latina characters). Yeah, we got the Hispanic family (that just departed in this episode)and the Hispanic gang in Atlanta and Glenn is, what, Korean?. But it would be nice to add some more variety to the mostly white (and few black characters who, for some reason, I feel like they’re going to die next because that happens a lot in this genre). I KNOW there are other races in Atlanta. And if this disease has spread all over the US, surely there can be some interesting characters with different backgrounds. I think it could add richness to the story. Not to mention how much I miss hearing non-Southern accents by the end of each episode.
-Wonder why the CDC guy didn’t want to help Rick and company at first. Hopefully we get a good answer in next week’s episode. I also need to know why he’s the only one left in the CDC.
-It’s both funny and disturbing how ready Daryl is to kill Jim.
-I really hope Rick figures out what’s going on with psycho Shane. Dale owes it to Rick to tell him what he saw.
-I’m glad they’re slowly narrowing the cast. I look forward to seeing Morgan and his son again.
Why didn’t CDC Guy want to help? Hell, given the way Rick might as well have “BITE ME PLZ” tattooed on his forehead, I’m picking he needs new lab rats.
Why didn’t CDC Guy want to help? Hell, given the way Rick might as well have “BITE ME PLZ” tattooed on his forehead, I’m picking he needs new lab rats.
Hey, Alan, any chance you could add a “comics veterans” thread next season since I’m sure quite a few people will check out the books during the hiatus. I totally understand if you don’t want to considering you’d be creating a thread you yourself couldn’t participate in but, just a thought.
Other than, best episode since the pilot. I hated the second episode even more than most people but they’re winning me back.
The CDC scientist video had the title of Wildfire. Not sure if this is standard US government naming practice, but if it isn’t, it sure is a cool little nod to Andromeda Strain by Michael Crichton.
Hear hear! I thought exactly the same thing.
Great new show. PLEASE stop comparing it to Lost.