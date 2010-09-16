The What’s Alan Watching? FAQ for fall

Yesterday, I gave you guys a rundown of my brief thoughts on each new network series, many of which I’ll be reviewing at greater length over the next week-plus. But before I get back to watching screeners, writing reviews and trying to stretch the number of hours in a day, I thought I’d walk you through how things are going to work on the blog now that the season is starting – a kind of What’s Alan Watching? FAQ. (Do people still use “FAQ” regularly? Just in case, it’s Frequently Asked Questions.)
If you read me for a while at the old site, most of this will seem familiar to you, but if you’re relatively new around here, this will hopefully explain some things I get asked about frequently:
1. What new shows will you be writing about regularly?
Where a site like The AV Club has many writers it can spread out over many shows, I’m a one-man band on this blog with a limited amount of time and specific tastes, so I can’t get to everything, and in some cases there will be shows I follow without writing up every episode. Because there are a lot of veteran shows I’ll be writing about every week (see below), and because this isn’t a particularly deep crop of new series, the only fall rookies I know I’ll be writing about each week are “Terriers” and “Boardwalk Empire.”
I’ll be doing pre-show reviews of most of the newbies, and then my plan is to post a quick “What did everybody else think?” post set to go up after each one debuts. Starting in week two, it becomes about what I have time for, and what holds my interest. In terms of blogging, I imagine I’ll be sticking with “Lone Star” and “No Ordinary Family” for a bit (and maybe “The Event” and “Running Wilde,” just in case things improve mightily after the pilot), where some other shows will either get dropped quickly or won’t be meaty enough to get the weekly blog treatment (say, “Hawaii Five-0”).
2. What returning shows will you be writing about regularly?
Over the next few weeks, there are certain givens. “Mad Men,” obviously. (And Jon Hamm had a few things to say about this site when my boss Greg Ellwood interviewed him at the Toronto Film Festival.) “Chuck,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Parenthood,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “30 for 30,” “Rubicon,” “Modern Family,” “Cougar Town” and the NBC Thursday comedies.
Probably “Dexter,” though those posts may be fairly brief, both because Sunday nights are going to be brutal and because my level of enthusiasm for that show is no longer as high as most of my readers. (Though I still like it far more than “True Blood,” I expect the “Dexter” posts most weeks will be about the same length, and there as an excuse to invite discussion.)
I’m sure I’ve left something obvious out, but the pattern will be clear quickly.
3. What returning shows will you be covering irregularly and/or briefly?
Again, hard to say. I imagine I’ll check in on “Fringe” from time to time, and my enthusiasm for “Grey’s Anatomy” rose considerably once I didn’t feel compelled to write about it every week. There are usually a handful of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” episodes each season that I find funny enough to write about, even though the show as a whole runs hit-or-miss for me. (Ditto “Big Bang Theory,” which is now in a much tougher timeslot for me than it used to be, and “The League.”) I’ll see how the revamps of “The Good Guys” and “Human Target” work out and write about those a bit. Again, a lot of this will depend on what I have time for, what’s interesting enough to write about, etc. Maybe “Glee” if an episode works? Maybe “The Good Wife” when, say, “Parenthood” is a repeat? A lot of playing by ear will happen.
Still undecided how I feel about the new batch of “Bored to Death.” Haven’t seen the new “Eastbound & Down”s left, but I wasn’t much of a fan last year (I respected the show but didn’t want to spend a half hour a week with Kenny Powers). “House” fell out of the rotation last year, and the two episodes from this season that I’ve seen actually compelled me to delete my DVR season pass.
4. When will these various reviews appear?
For certain shows where I get every episode in advance (particularly on cable, though there are some exceptions there), I aim to get the post up as soon as the episode finishes airing on the East Coast. When I watch things as they air, things get more unpredictable. Sometimes I stay up and write the review then. Sometimes I wait until the next morning or (depending on other commitments) afternoon. Sometimes it may take me a few days to watch and/or write about something.
Again, one-man band. Things come when they come. Please don’t pop into the comments of posts about other shows demanding a review for something else.
5. Why can’t you give the “True Blood”/”Dexter” treatment to every popular show you don’t love and/or don’t have time for?
Several reasons. First, even if they’re brief, they still take up time, since I have to watch the show (I won’t post about something I haven’t seen), to make the posts, and (especially) to keep an eye on the comments for.
Second, the blog is supposed to be a reflection of my taste. There have been times where I’ve kept writing about a show I disliked (“Studio 60,” some annoying stretches on “Grey’s”) because I couldn’t help myself, but for the most part I try to focus on the things I like, for the sake of my time and yours. “True Blood” is an unusual case because it airs in the summer when there’s little to watch and write about; “Dexter” unusual because I still like parts of it a great deal, but don’t want to get into weekly arguments with people who want me to appreciate it as much as they do.
6. What are these commenting rules you and/or the other commenters keep mentioning?
Over time at the old site, I realized six commenting rules that were easy to follow that tended to make the discussion much better, and the bosses at HitFix have allowed me to enforce them here. (Though they only apply to this specific corner of the site.) Eventually, I’ll do an updated version of the commenting rules post for here, but the short version is this:
1)Be nice, and disagreeing with someone does not give you license to attack them. Talk about the shows, not each other.
2)No spoilers, and that includes discussing the content of the previews for the next episode.
3)As mentioned above, no asking about (or spoiling) shows I haven’t written about or seen yet.
4)No discussion of politics (except in rare occasions where I’ve said it’s okay), since no one seems to be able to rationally do that anymore, no matter what side of the aisle you’re on.
5)Make an effort to read other people’s comments so we don’t waste everyone’s time with 17 different people making the same “Hey, did anyone notice…?” observation. Respect the time that other people made to write and read these comments before you.
6)Again, be nice.
7. Who’s the woman in the third picture from the top on your Twitter background?
Linda Cardellini, from “Freaks and Geeks,” which I covered extensively on the old blog.
That’s all I’ve got. You can start looking for pre-reviews of the new shows as early as tomorrow, and then things are gonna get cuckoo-bananas for a week or two until the dust settles.
Whee, Terriers! Talk about a great surprise completely out of left field!
Even though you haven’t mentioned Caprica (back Oct. 5) and Men of a Certain Age (Nov. 29), I do hope the occasional episode grabs your interest.
Caprica I forgot about, but not sure I care after the close to last season. That’ll be a play by ear.
MoaCA is so far off in the distance that I didn’t factor it into this. That’ll be one of those that I cover every week when it’s back.
Good new on MoaCA. Love that show.
Do you care to explain why you don’t want to watch House this season? I understand it’s focused on pleasing the fans, and not the critics, is that an issue with you?
No. I don’t need or want shows to be directly aimed at pleasing me. But the series has had deep foundational problems for several years now, and they have not improved. If not for the two-hour premiere last year, I would have cut the cord a while ago.
I can’t speak for Alan but if something you used to like isn’t firing on all cylinders – you lose interest. Basically, I think it doesn’t bode well for “House.” I know House has a fervent fan base. Personally, I’ve fallen out of love with the show. I may still watch but I’m no longer enthralled. Hugh Laurie is the only reason to watch and his interactions with RSL for me.
I was disappointed when I saw what Alan wrote but I have a bad feeling about this season.
House,to me, has deteriorated over the past several seasons.
This is my personal opinion.
Yeah, why House lost a lot of critics love is one of the things in TV-Land I can’t understand. For me the show is a LOT better now than it was in it’s first season. I never cared about the case of the week because it is always the same. The first few diagnosis are always false. yaddayaddayadda. 5 minutes before the end House has an Eureka moment and saves the patient.
The grumpy main character was the only reason to stay tuned. Only since the writers stopped caring too about the case of the week and shifted the focus to the main characters House became the only procedural I can really respect. I also like that they aren’t afraid to get rid of beloved supporting characters for months or even eternity. There is even character development. In baby steps..but character development..in a procedural! Amazing. ;)
‘”House” fell out of the rotation last year, and the two episodes from this season that I’ve seen actually compelled me to delete my DVR season pass.’
Wow, this sounds very ominous. I’ve been hanging on by a thread for awhile now. It’s hard for people who work in medicine to watch that show because it’s PREPOSTEROUS in so many ways. I never fell in with the “House now sucks because of 13” opinion because I thought Jennifer Morrison’s character was just as uninteresting and tedious. Sounds like this may be the season where Hugh Laurie just isn’t enough.
Full House > House
I found the end of last season (you know what I mean), so unbelievably ridiculous and unfulfilling that I’m not sure I’ll be watching. In my case, it’s a taste thing, not a quality thing – I still find the cases of the week about as interesting as I ever did, and I like Taub, but some stuff is just too silly and/or irritating for me to stomach.
However, I’m sure I’ll watch at least a few, then stop, then catch up on Hulu some rainy weekend, so I really shouldn’t talk so big.
What would those foundational problems be, Alan? I’m genuinely asking because, like a few ‘House’ fans, I actually felt obligated to quit the show last season – it was that bad.
However, I did somehow enjoyed the finale and with the exception of what you said in regards to the first two episodes of season seven, I’ve heard nothing but positive reviews. What gives?
Other people may be willing to look past the problems of the last several seasons now that House and Cuddy are together. Since I’ve never much cared about that pairing one way or the other, all I see are the same flaws that have been there going back to at least season four.
I’d say Season 3, but then there was a nice rebound for most of Season 4, followed by a bit of treading water, followed by the return of Amber and the tear-jerking finale. I like to think of House as walking off into the sunset at that point.
It still shocks me that so many people ask you about Linda Cardellini. I guess I had false hopes that the Apatow boom had turned more people onto F&G.
This will be my first fall season with you Alan, I’m looking forward to it. I was sent your way via Bill Simmons last spring and there hasn’t been a day since where I haven’t checked in. You truly do add a layer of depth to these shows that I wasn’t getting before and I thank you very much for that.
How close is How I Met Your Mother to getting the True Blood treatment? I debated canceling my season pass, but your conversations with the creators have compelled me to stick around for at least one more season.
Also, you’re going to have to find a new term for the Thursday night NBC comedies, because it creates the impression that Outsourced is at or near the level of the other three, and not racist and derivative.
That HIMYM interview did the same for me – was pretty sure at the end of last season that I was probably done with the show but that interview kept it in the rotation.
Ha, when I saw NBC Thursday COMEDIES, I assumed it didn’t include Outsourced, since that show does not look remotely funny.
I am really on the edge with House. This may be the year I quit. I just don’t care anymore.
I noticed that no reality shows are amongst either the regulars or the occasional views. Is there much likelihood that you’ll have comments on any episodes of SURVIVOR: NICARAGUA or THE AMAZING RACE 17?
Probably not, no. I think I’ve seen as much of either show as I need to.
I am one of the few people who really likes The Good Wife. I know you watch Parenthood in that timeslot, but could you give it a little more attention? I know there’s other sites who cover it, but I really like your reviews.
Wow, must have been flattering to hear that Jon Hamm is a fan of you (and in fact, thinks you ARE HitFix, hee).
Cuckoo-bananas! (I hate that I can’t stop saying this now.)
also – that kid is your boss?
Greg is a year or two older than me, actually.
Since I moved to HitFix, people keep thinking I’m much older than I am, and it’s starting to give me a complex, guys. :)
I’d guess you’re mid- to late thirties, based on when you say you were in college, but Greg really does look extremely young in that video. I was gonna make a Randy/Locke joke before I saw this comment.
Yes, very nice comments from Mr. Hamm. But not surprising as your reviews are always very thoughtful.
I’m glad to see you’ll continue to follow many of the shows I like; looking forward to it.
Bored to Death is gorgeous. Have you already checked out episodes of S2?
Yes! Very interested to hear your opinions on this show, Alan
Yes, I’ve seen 3 or 4 new episodes. I was hot and cold on the show in season 1, and I think I was mostly cold on the new batch. Too much Schwartzman, not enough of the other two.
Bored to Death is the most appropriately titled show in history. I can’t imagine season two actually being LESS interesting.
a few questions
1) after several seasons of wondering ‘why am I watching this?’ I managed to avoid Entourage this year…until one bored afternoon and all the Simmons-Whitlock love prompted me to give it another shot. I still can’t pretend the show is very good – I’m not sure it ever was very good – but it was definitely the most compelling season since season 2. Did you ever give the show another shot or was your willpower stronger than mine?
2) Any idea when the BBC’s Sherlock will be coming over here? Have you had a chance to see any of it? The concept made me roll my eyes somewhat but I do think it added a great deal to it and thought the execution was very well done. Very entertaining TV.
3) That new Hurwitz show with Will Arnett – how excited should I be? I remember the cartoon.
Sherlock will be playing on PBS as part of Masterpiece starting October 24th.
I have to know: why won’t you cover Venture Bros.? It’s gotten pretty consistent critical praise (the AV Club had it at #26 on their best TV series of the 00’s list), and has really evolved a lot since its first season. Did something just not click for you then? Because you REALLY need to give this show a try. It has really distinguished itself from the rest of the Adult Swim lineup (the animation is excellent), and features a lot more character depth than most network shows. I just feel a show that is ambitious and consistently hilarious should receive more attention from you than, say, Cougar Town, and it’s at 11:30 on Sundays. What else would you be watching at that time. I know you probably get stuff like this a lot, but I really don’t feel you given this show a fair shake — especially with the chances you’ve given far inferior shows.
I’ve given it several tries. It doesn’t click for me. Since everyone insisted that the show started slow and evolved, I asked the AV Club recapper if he could pick a later episode for me to watch as one last test. He told me to go with “Tag Sale, You’re It.” Didn’t work for me, either.
Tastes vary. I’m not going to like everything my audience likes and vice versa.
My boyfriend watches Venture Bros, and I feel like it is something I really should like, but it’s just very meh for me. There are some hilarious moments, but I laugh way more at a rerun of Lucy, Daughter of the Devil, or The League.
He also watches Morel Orel, which I’m pretty sure was created for use in enhanced interrogations.
Any interest in covering Walking Dead when it airs post-Mad Men?
Walking Dead, like Men of a Certain Age, is a little too far into the future to factor into this. I don’t usually like zombies, but I do like Frank Darabont, so we’ll wait and see on that once a pilot turns up.
The hidden theme in this week’s posts appears to be “The Return of Cuckoo-Bananas.” Which I find is more entertaining if you substitute “Cuckoo-Bananas” for “Bitchin’ Camaro” in the eponymous Dead Milkmen track. But maybe that’s just me…
I just showed Season 4 of Dexter to my girlfriend, and I found I liked it a lot more without the waiting. Have you seen anything from Season 5 yet, or is your feeling about the show still just the same lingering issues since the end of season 2 (many of which I agree with)?
Seen the premiere. It’s fine, but hasn’t changed my overall opinions about the show.
Hatfield – Do you stalk the Dexter crew around the LBC? They are everywhere, it’s easy to watch them shoot.
LJA – No, but I do enjoy watching the show and figuring out where they are. My girlfriend and I went jogging past Quinn’s house on 1st the other day, though it’s not that terrible yellow it was on the show. Maybe when I’m living there full time I’ll see them more.
Yeah; I’ve given up on House, as well. If I feel the “need” to watch it, I catch it on the USA Network re-air. And maybe it’s because I just don’t like Blair Underwqood(never have) and it’s clouding my judgment, but from the promos, The Event looks like a complete dumpster fire. And don’t even get me started on Hawaii 5-0. How Alex O’Laughlin keeps getting jobs on tv is beyond me. He makes the cast of CSI: Miami look like Shakespearean actors.
I really should proofread before I post… That should be “Underwood”, not Underwqood”.
Don’t forget about The Walking Dead. It’s only a 6-episode season, thus it shouldn’t be too time-consuming on the whole. Plus, you have yet to elect not to cover an AMC original series.
I would think Fringe would be particularly hard to fully appreciate unless you watch on a regular basis. My advice – kick the Grey’s habit.
My sentiments exactly. Last season, when I had 2 working DVRs, I was able to have CSI and Fringe tape on the HD DVR, and I relegated The Office and Grey’s to the standard-def one (mostly used for our kids shows anyway). Now that we are down to one working DVR this year, I have to jettison Grey’s, and I’ll catch The Office online or in repeats. Fringe is great- this season’s storyline with Bolivia (Bad Olivia) will be very interesting. I just wish there weren’t 4 great shows on Thursday nights at 9pm!
Is it just my computer, or is that sports pickle add holding up every page for about 5 seconds before the page appears?
“Sports Pickle?” I said to myself.
I couldn’t figure out what you were talking about until I looked at the very top of the page, something I rarely do.
Pages are loading same as they always do for me.
Hey alan. Appreciate all the work your putting into this, as a uk reader it helps me decide which DVD boxsets I am going to buy and which I’m going to get frustrated at missing out on (ignoring frustrations with those that seen to have died in the uk Market like weeds season 4!!!). As a new reader wondered whether you followed supernatural at all and if sellek I signed up for the whole season of blue bloods as excited to see him back in something regular if so!
Apologies for typos. That’s the problem with commenting from an iPhone after a beer.
I live in France, I read your blog everyday and really appreciate your reviews. I guess you don’t know any french tv show, which is not very surprising since most of them lack of originality and are not very well written. They either try to remake successful american tv shows (and fail to make them likeable) or are extremely conventional and about brave (and always divorced) “femmes flics” (female cops)or charitable and generous human beings who bring estranged families back together, prevent teenagers from depression or violent behaviour, and help the rejected to be accepted by society. The premium pay Tv channel Canal plus is the exception, as it produces and broadcasts original TV shows (and among them, some are quite good).
Anyway, I really enjoy your blog!
If I’ve made some grammatical or lexical mistakes, I apologize for it…
Not sure where to put this so people who care will see it.
Jon Hamm did a really long and interesting interview on Fresh Air with Terry Gross (PBS radio). I happened to catch it in the car today and sat in the parking lot a really long time. :)
[www.npr.org]
Alan, I couldn’t help but notice that Friday Night Lights was not on your “reviewing weekly” schedule…please say that you’ll be weighing in on Dillon for it’s final fifth season!?
I can’t imagine he would not! I’m with you that it’s a must. It’s probably because it’s too far out? Or does it start earlier again on Direct TV?
I should know this stuff as I was at your old blog for around 6 months, but it’s actually been very helpful, thank you.
I’m actually starting to feel like I have a handle on fall TV. I don’t agree with a few of Alan’s choices but the ones where I do are going to be lots of fun with Alan’s reviews, this site, and all of you along for the ride.
Especially now that the bugs for commenting have been worked out before all the new shows hit. Kudos to Hitflix, I mean Hitfix. :)
I imagine there will be less to nothing reviews for The Big Bang Theory since well you will focus on NBC more but I hope you’ll review the season premiere.
Glad How I Met Your Mother and The Office are staying on the regular rotation.
I hope you’ll have time for The Good Wife. I like Parenthood too but I hope you could find a way to review that show even not regularly
Hi Alan,
Occupational question. About how many hours of TV do you watch per week?
I’m a little bit alarmed that I watch all but one of your ‘regular shows.’ (and btw, I plan on catching up and adding Sons of Anarchy) and a few second tier.
I know it’s not all TV viewing (you interview cool people and write thoughtful reviews – neither of which I do) but I do hope that I’m not watching as much as a professional. (I do have a 60+ hour/week job).
DAG-I worry about how much tv I watch too sometimes. I have a demanding job and hobbies outside of tv.
I know when my husband says something that I’m too engrossed although we share many of the same viewing interests.
I have my regular shows, then as you said, 2nd tier (many wind up getting deleted).
Reading Alan and several other critics helps me decompress as does watching tv at times.
Have you see the revamped pilot of Running Wilde? I’ve heard that it was completely overhauled and turned out much better…but I can’t remember where I heard that and didn’t see any details about it.
I’ve got a tentative season pass set for it, but I’ll have to see how it is first.
“is no longer as high as most of my readers”
Oh, what an omitted apostrophe can do to meaning!