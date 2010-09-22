‘The Whole Truth’ – ‘Pilot’: Whodunnit?

Senior Television Writer
09.22.10 9 Comments

Yesterday, I reviewed ABC’s “The Whole Truth,” in which I liked the personal interplay between Maura Tierney and Rob Morrow, and not much else. For those who watched, what did you think? Is this a formula you want to come back to week after week?

