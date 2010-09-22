‘The Whole Truth’ – ‘Pilot’: Whodunnit?

Yesterday, I reviewed ABC’s “The Whole Truth,” in which I liked the personal interplay between Maura Tierney and Rob Morrow, and not much else. For those who watched, what did you think? Is this a formula you want to come back to week after week?
I couldn’t even make it halfway through the pilot. Rob Morrow was annoying the crap out of me and it seemed like Maura was trying too hard to show that she can be a hard nosed lawyer.
What made me turn it off was the repeating of the dialogue. For some reason, seeing the same dialogue twice reminded me of the end of The Wire pilot, when we’re reminded who a murder victim was earlier in the episode.
It was interesting.
Morrow seems more engaged than he appeared to be in the couple Numb3rs episodes I caught from the last season or two.
I have been a fan of Tierney’s since Newsradio, but I would love to see her stretch her comedic chops again.
The different POV gimmick is a fun one, but this just seemed fairly generic. I thought Boomtown did a much better job with the multiple POV concept (albeit in slightly different form), but we saw how long that lasted.
I doubt I’ll be watching this on a regular basis, but I might catch it if a particular guest star interests me.
I couldn’t make past the cheesy media circus on the steps of the court house without even knowing who was who and why should I care. The Defenders was better
I liked it for the most part until the end. First, they need to be a lot clearer on who did it. More importantly, those of us interested in these types of shows know a thing or two about the process of crime investigation — at least, television-style. Search warrant, anyone? C’mon. They can do better.
Rob Morrow’s manic acting in this reminds me so much of when Charlie thinks he’s a lawyer in It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.
Did Maura Tierney cut her hair short because of her cancer or because they hoped it would remind people of Janine Turner from Northern Exposure?
I would imagine that she lost all of her hair while undergoing chemo treatment for her cancer, which was advanced. Her hair is just now growing back.
I wanted to like this because the premise seemed intriguing and I enjoy Maura Tierney but it’s WAY too light and generic in execution. And yea, Morrow made me want to hit mute every time his mouth opened.
I’m with ZacharyTF. I switched to The Defenders about a third of the way through. Annoying presentation of the story. Even though I like both lead characters, this needs to have a different format before it will go on my ‘must see’ list.