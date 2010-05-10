There is a new set of pictures. Discuss. (Among other things)

For a variety of reasons, the old rotating logo from the previous blog had to go away, but I had gotten to enjoy the weekly Guess the Logo game. So I’m going to try to keep it going, sort of, by doing a weekly collection of four TV pictures, like the one above, and again invite you to guess the theme of the grouping. (This one is obviously made up of “Survivor” contestants, but what do they have in common beyond that? It’s not that hard, but we’ll again switch between the easy and the esoteric.)

Meanwhile, we may as well also use this post as an open thread of sorts for any questions you have on recent TV developments not otherwise covered by my other posts, and also to take some early suggestions on what show, if any, might join “The Sopranos” “The Wire” season 3 as a summer TV-on-DVD project. (Doing three at once last year with “Wire” season 2, “Sports Night” and “Band of Brothers” was too much, so at most it’ll be “Wire” and one other.)

I’ll try to answer as much as I can throughout the day (at least until 5 p.m. Eastern) if the questions are simple. If it requires a more elaborate response, shoot an e-mail to sepinwall@hitfix.com and perhaps we can answer it on an upcoming Firewall & Iceberg segment.

