‘Top Chef’ – ‘Finale’: Depends on what your definition of ‘Iz’ is

Still catching up on TV that I missed while flying to and from New Mexico. The “Top Chef” finale was going down when I was somewhere between Houston and Newark, and fortunately HitFix’s Liane Bonin got her finale recap up quickly. I have a few belated thoughts on the finale, and the winner, coming up just as soon as I have a jet skiing appointment…
So Richard Blais won, narrowly averting a complete mental breakdown and justifying his status as one of the season’s heavy favorites.
Though I never liked Mike, I was glad he brought his A-game for the finale. Though Mike was an unlikely finalist, he’d been cooking terrifically for a while, even before the long break between Ellis Island and the Bahamas, and it was much more satisfying to see Richard win over another chef who made great dishes than to get a lopsided result where it was as much about one chef losing as the other winning.
At the same time, having such a close result makes for tricky television, and this was one of those episodes where Colicchio’s blog did a much better job of explaining the outcome – short version: the two were roughly equal on number of rounds won, but Richard’s win was by a much bigger margin than Mike’s – than the show itself did. That’s also as much a factor of keeping the result a surprise for the final act, and once Richard was crying and being hugged and Mike was upset, there really wasn’t an opportunity for Tom to step in and explain the results a bit more.
Still, good result, and an entertaining finale. These weren’t necessarily all of the sous-chefs these two would have picked, but nobody half-assed it (not even Jamie!), and Spike was able to put his shady ways to brilliant use in playing spy for Richard, pumping him up with compliments from the judges so that Richard was able to fight off his sometimes crippling self-doubt.
In all, my enthusiasm for this season waned the deeper we got into it, less because of the results than because too many of the challenges (particularly in the Bahamas phase) had too many built-in obstacles to let the chefs cook at their best, but things went well in the end.
What did everybody else think of the finale? And the season as a whole?
I thought what Spike did was great, and I think it really did help Richard, who was able to adjust the things that needed work. Plus, yes, you’re exactly right – pumping up with compliments kept that self-doubt at bay for sure. I hope he thanked Spike, because I think he did contribute, even if it’s really Richard’s win.
I almost couldn’t believe how well Spike handled Richard. He told him the truth, but in a way that made Richard feel more at ease and even fix things that were mistakes. Hats off to the man who always wears a stupid hat.
Normally I can’t stand Spike, but he was so helpful in keeping Richrad’s neuroses at bay, and he seemed to do it because he truly liked Richard. I was impressed.
Spike’s spying also allowed Richard to correct his dessert, closing the margin on Mike’s 4th course win (if indeed Tom’s explanation of the margins are key to Richard’s win). So…yay, Spike?
GREAT season! I have said this before Alan, but I feel like since the chefs are “all-stars” that I don’t mind the gimmicky challenges as much. They are obviously all very good chefs, or they wouldn’t be on the show. And to be honest, if it is a challenge of who can cook the best of anything, Richard would win every time.
Mike really grew as the season went on, and I do believe he was a pretty formidable opponent. From where he was in his season to the end of this one, I have to say he became a damn good chef.
If the producers of the show submit this season for “Best Reality Series” emmy again, I believe it will win again. Great season overall!
I thought the episode as a whole made it look like Mike was going to win, which made me think that Richard was going to win the whole time. Not to mention, in the preview from last week they showed Padma saying “You are Top Chef” and you could see her looking to her right where they showed Richard standing. I thought the episode was great but I agree that they should’ve gone over what exactly led to their final decision more as it truly could’ve gone either way. One thing I would have liked to have seen was one last moment between Mike and Blais but the final scene was very abrupt and quick, not that i’m complaining considering the alternative can be the dragged out results of American Idol
Glad someone else noticed the Padma eye thing. Giveaways like that make me nuts, and as soon as Richard was standing to her right at Judges Table I knew he won. Really poor job by Bravo there. I know Alan has praised how good the Magical Elves people are at this type of tv, but they blew this one.
the best chef [out of everyone] won. congrats richard.
i look forward to your hair product line of “liquid nitrogen and duck fat” at target this fall.
also…UNCLE SCOTT FTW!!
Mike deserves props for training during the break and coming in to the final episodes with both fists swinging. I know Richard trained also. I guess my question is what were the ladies thinking? They should have known and been more prepared. I was rooting hard for Antonia.
I watched the show and the “watch what happens live” aftershow, and I thought it was interesting that Richard and Mike were totally over Mike stealing Richard’s recipe earlier in the season, and not only that but it was never even mentioned during either episode. I wonder if it will be brought up in the reunion next week.
I thought it was interesting when Richard said he’d give Mike some of his winnings if he won and Mike did not return the sentiment. Of course, we found out in the aftershow that Richard missed his chance to invest in Mike’s restaurant.
I wonder if Jen will be sober during the reunion. Did you hear her ranting in the background? Ha!
mike seemed drunk too. slurring a lot and eyes were half closed.
hell, i would have been too…that’s what live tv is for. but how annoying is the host?
I’ve gotten used to the host. Andy Cohen is Bravo’s Senior Vice President of Original Programming and Development. As a host he’s a bit of an acquired taste I guess, but I got used to him when my wife was watching Real Housewives.
I thought it was good episode. I liked that there were only two finalists, that they had to pick sous-chefs blindly, that they had to open restaurants, and that the judges ate separately, at the same time requiring consistency and allowing for fixes in a way that the usual final I also hope they keep some of the other innovations – the semi-cold open, more interaction between the chefs – that made each show feel less staid and formulaic than what we’ve often seen. I also liked the quite long Bahamas-portion, even if the challenges weren’t the best imaginable.
Both menus looked great, and I wouldn’t have had too much of a problem with Mike winning – even if I thought any and all tiebreakers at that point should be in favor of Richard (better overall record over the season, amuse-bouche, shorter waits between courses, improved desert). I was kind of touched to see Richard win, knowing how much it meant to him. Too bad only his uncle could be there.
I’d rank this season second after Las Vegas and before Chicago. It definitely had the best start of any season, with tough cuts from the beginning. That was the real strength of this format; usually contestants can coast for quite a while, not really worrying about elimination while all the poor (usually female) chefs are picked off.
On the other hand, in the final part of the season, it became evident how much we missed people like Stefan, Kevin Gillespie, and Bryan Voltaggio. I don’t think Richard could have won against Kevin or Bryan if they had competed; both of them are more consistent, better under pressure, and their more pared down styles suit the competition better than Richard’s maximalist style. It would be fun to have another all-stars edition with the winners and the very, very best non-winners; the lack of the very best here diminishes the win ever so slightly. I’m unfortunately still not convinced Richard is one of the three best contestants ever.
Nevertheless, I hope he writes a book at some point; as his season five blog proved, he is an excellent writer.
I pretty much agree with every thing you said. It just didn’t feel complete without the two best non-winning chefs from season 6. The way it was, I wanted Richard to win from the beginning, but had Kevin or Bryan been there, I would have been much more on the fence and it would have definitely felt more like an all-stars competition.
SO relieved that Richard won. I hate Mike with a passion, but I also think he took the loss much better than Richard would have.
