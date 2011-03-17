‘Top Chef’ – ‘Island Fever’: Sandy situation

Liane Bonin has a more thorough recap of last night’s “Top Chef” – plus a Padma bikini photo, for those who enjoy such a thing – up at our Monkeys as Critics blog, so I’m going to keep my thoughts brief this week, coming up just as soon as I shamelessly plug another NBC Universal reality competition from Magical Elves…
No problems with the elimination, as Tiffany spent most of the season bottom-surfing. Not entirely sure for whom I’m rooting to win now, though, because Richard has become such a complete emotional wreck that he’s kinda unpleasant to watch, Antonia has been struggling since they got to the Bahamas and Mike is… Mike.
As to the rest of it, I’m really annoyed that both of the Elimination Challenges so far in the Bahamas have placed ridiculous physical constraints on the chefs. Last week, the horrible kitchen (plus the “royalty” bait-and-switch), and this week they had to not only catch their own conch but cook everything on a windy, sandy beach with subpar equipment.
The show always has to walk a fine line between providing entertainment and letting the chefs seem like they can really cook. There’s a time and place for challenges like this one, and it’s much, much earlier in the season – not when we’re this close to the finish line and the idea is for us to be able to see just how brilliantly these people can cook. I know there are two more weeks’ worth of show – prolonging this stage of the competition even beyond the extension we got after no one was eliminated on the Ellis Island challenge – and I’m going to be really irked if both those weeks don’t feature better kitchen environments and challenges that are only slight variations on “Cook the best thing you can possibly think of.”
What did everybody else think? You as annoyed as I am that they’re making the chefs cook with one arm tied behind their backs? And whom do you want to see win?
You’re absolutely right! Before my complaint was that the challenges didn’t involve any real cooking [tinyurl.com] Now the challenges are almost making it impossible for them to physically cook. Oh Top Chef, why are you so cruel.
An AV Club commenter raised a good point: what are the odds that they really had to “hunt for conch,” as opposed to swim for conch which had been placed out there by producers in easily-reachable waters?
I just assumed they had been placed out there – did the show say otherwise?
I totally understand what you are saying, Alan… But this is all-stars, so obviously everyone can cook incredibly well. The problem you get when you let everyone cook what you want, is Ellis Island. Everyone is such a GREAT chef that if they cook what they are so good at it is almost impossible to differentiate. Plus, to just cook anything, Richard would win 9 out of 10 challenges.
With that being said, the final 3 isnt what I predicted at the beggining of the season (Jen in particular who was eliminated so early) but I must say all three have been exceptional. I have been very surprised at how well Mike has cooked all season. Coming in I didn’t think he would be one of the best and was there like Fabio and Spike for more of a “show” purpose as he does give a great interview.
Richard should still take it home, and I would be very surprised if he lost, again. And what would that do to his confidence professionaly? Have to think he would be destroyed by it.
I was surprised when, at the end of this challenge, I was hoping that Richard would be sent home. Not because he’s a bad chef, not because he deserves to leave – rather, I wanted to see how he would take it.
I remember his mouth-agape reaction when Padma psyched him out 2 episodes ago, I’m kind of interested in seeing if he has a trainwreck of psychoses when eliminated.
I was thinking along similar lines, Alan. But then I figured that part of the challenge was that the Chefs had to plan ahead and reconfigure their meals based on the constraints of bad kitchenware. [Fire based stove? Maybe don’t try to create 12 perfectly cooked medium-rare fillet mignons, etc] I agree the conch diving was over-the-top ridiculous, but as much as I wanted richard to win, he [as well as antonia] should have realized that the cooking needed to be second to flavor.
But I digress. Enough with this creative switcheroo stuff, lets see the chefs cook!
I think the producers are using these more “stunt” challenges because at this point if they do a “do whatever you want” challenge all the chefs will produce phenomenal dishes and the judging will be too subjective. By making the challenges crazier I think the judges get to make an easier objective decision. That being said, comparing great chefs is ultimately a subjective preference and the judges need to let them cook at their bests and make the hard decisions.
But I think there are constraints you can give that could lead to a screw-up while not completely shackling the chefs the way they have the last two weeks. Give them a tough protein, or some weird flavor requirement, but don’t put them in a terrible kitchen or an environment that all but guaranteed that the chefs who plated later would serve something cold.
Couldn’t agree more about the conditions Alan. Because even though Tiff is probably the weakest, if her soup ended up being served hot, she most likely could have stayed over Antonia. However, If Antonia were cooking over an even cooking service, her fish probably wouldn’t have been over or under done.
Also, this seemed the first week to me where they completely disregarded what the Guest judge had to say and Tom sort of took over. I’m not saying wether they were right or wrong in doing so but typically the guest judge chooses the winner and she was silenced it seemed because she was clearly the one on the panel that didn’t care for Mike’s dish besides Tom. Yet, Mike won…. wtf?
Last night on Twitter, Richard was openly questioning Lorena Garcia being a judge – seems he’s still pissed about his dish being called “undercooked.”
This confused me also. It almost seemed like they editing in Tom saying “and the winner is Mike” in post-production.
Tom’s subjective opinion on all the dishes seemed to have preference over ALL the others’ opinions. The judging felt forced this round IMHO.
Part of me thinks the producers are giving Mike the wins to egg Richard on so that he doesn’t dominate until the final episode. I am sure Mike’s dish was good, but the sweet potato pasta was pretty creative, with Tom even thinking it was actually pasta for a bit. I think it was a tossup between Richard and Mike to win and the producers are just messing with his mind.
Now I am a little confused about two more episodes left. We are at final three, so is this one going to be a two parter? or will they eliminate it down to two finalists? It’s at this point where I would have wanted Angelo to have made it further, because while Mike and Antonia are better than their seasons, they just haven’t been as creative as Richard, although Mike has come closest to it.
And it was no surprise that Tiffany was eliminated, in fact she was lucky to last this long.
It almost appeared to me that Tom was embarrassed when he was told it wasn’t pasta. Maybe it was just my imagination, but he seem to get red in the face when he was arguing it was pasta and Gail corrected him.
And I definitely agree, Alan. This is the point in the season where the chefs should just be asked to cooked good food. I have no problem with putting limitations on it (feature this protein, redesign this dish, etc.) but for crying out loud, they should have regular kitchen facilities at this point. I mean, there’s a difference between “cook a meal highlighting conch” and “cook a meal highlighting conch…on a beach, using only a woodfire grill for heat, after exhausting yourselves “catching” the conch.”
I’ve really hated that about the last two episodes. For heaven’s sake, it’s now supposed to be about their best work, at this point. If anyone had been unable to swim at all, that would have penalized a chef unfairly — and would have dramatically highlighted the fact that that part of the episode wasn’t about the food or their skills, it was about the gimmicks. And that’s unforgivable, at this stage. For that matter, I think they should have moved the cook-off after the fire back to the prep kitchen, where the equipment is at least adequate to the task. True, they’d have had to move all the junkanoo participants as well and mocked up a dining room, but that’s preferable to having them go back to the cramped but cleaned-up kitchen where the fire occurred.
Just stupid. I really hope they don’t have more of the same in mind for the finale — it’ll just piss me off enough not to watch the next series.
I am annoyed. Supposed to be a cooking competition, not some juiced up version of Minute to Win It. I’m ok with any of the three. Mike is kind of a jerk, but not malevolent and he seems to have stepped up his game and would be a deserving winner.
I agree with alan. I think there is easy middle ground between cook whatever you want and hampering their ability to cook.
I really dont get a kick out of seeing the chefs limited by the equipment and conditions. Thats fine to weed out the weak early on but at this stage it should be purely about cooking great dishes with flavor and imagination.
I think they could easily create more challanges that are conceptual rather than technical in nature.
At this stage it should be hard to decide who goes home which was why i think they copped out in the ellis island episode.
Kick me for saying it, but I think Mike Isabella is going to take home the title. His game is totally on: [foodiegossip.blogspot.com]
Ugh! That would be ugly indeed. I really don’t want to see a final where two of the finalists self-destruct and let Isabella win by default. I’d much rather that they did as they did in the Ellis Island episode: find inspiration to just do their very best work, without stupid equipment or locations sideshows, and let the judges struggle. Much more satisfying that way.