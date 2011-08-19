‘Torchwood: Miracle Day’ – ‘Immortal Sins’: Ever-lasting love

08.19.11 18 Comments

“Torchwood: Miracle Day” has, for the most part, been a very big disappointment, but “Immortal Sins” felt much more like some of the show’s better moments from the earlier seasons – mainly because most of it put the miracle storyline on hold to tell a tale from Jack’s long life as an immortal time traveler. It still doesn’t fill me with faith for how the rest of this season will go in the present-day, but for one night, John Barrowman and writer Jane Espenson gave me something that didn’t make me feel like I was just watching out of loyalty or stubborn insistence on making it to the end.

What did everybody else think?

