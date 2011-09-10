‘Torchwood: Miracle Day’ – ‘The Blood Line’: Die another day?

A quick review of the “Torchwood: Miracle Day” finale coming up just as soon as I object to your lipstick…
One of the common complaints Russell T. Davies’ detractors made about his run on “Doctor Who” was that he kept trying too hard to top himself, with each finale offering bigger stakes, more alien bad guys, more guest stars until it all became too much. And while I enjoyed the RTD era a lot, I could see that point. (My favorite Davies-scripted episode was probably the very intimate “Midnight,” with the Doctor trapped in a train car with a handful of paranoid humans.)
Then came “Torchwood: Children of Earth,” in which increasing the scope of that series somehow made it work much, much better than it ever had before. But after struggling through the 10 hours of “Miracle Day,” I have to think that “Children of Earth” was just an anomaly. Because there was just way too much going on in “Miracle Day,” and very few of them got the proper care and attention they needed. Despite being the centerpiece of the villains’ plot, Jack all but disappeared from the season for long stretches, which was a huge mistake. (It’s not a coincidence that the one episode everybody seemed to like was the Jack-centric flashback.) The new characters were either grating (Rex) or forgettable (Esther). There were so many blind alleys and time wasters (I can barely even remember the relevance of the caper episode with C. Thomas Howell as the hitman now) that when we got to last week’s episode and its jump ahead in time, the show suddenly had to allude to a whole bunch of huge plot developments that we never got to see – and which, frankly, seemed more interesting than many of the things we did. (Like the episode and a half devoted to the crazy caricature who murdered Dr. Juarez.)
The season was too far gone for the finale to do much in the way of redeeming it, but we at least could have gone out on an interesting note. Instead, there were lots of explosions, lots of yelling, and very little that held my attention or made me feel anything in the way that, say, some of the sacrifices in “Children of Earth” did. And the epilogue especially put me off. So it turns out this huge world-changing event was just a “trial run” for an even bigger plan on the part of the bad guys? Does anyone (other than Davies) think that what the series needs is to get even bigger? And the shocking twist of Rex being immortal didn’t seem particularly shocking, given that his body was full of Jack’s blood, the polarity of everything reversed – and, oh yeah, he was still ambulatory and okay despite the miracle being over and him having that rebar-sized hole in his heart. I figured we were just supposed to understand that he had been made immortal by Jack’s blood, so to have him be so surprised by it – and for that to be the final moment to hold us for if/when the series returns – just seemed goofy.
I don’t know exactly what the standard for renewal is at Starz these days. The ratings were never incredible, the reviews have gotten less kind as it’s gone along, and I haven’t encountered many (if any) fans of the series who are pleased by this season. I wouldn’t be surprised if Chris Albrecht decides to cut his losses, and then the question becomes whether Davies would be able to or interested in turning it back into a BBC-only production. That would bring with it a smaller budget, end the international filming, etc., but some forced restrictions on scope might not be such a bad thing.
What did everybody else think? If the show comes back for a fifth season, will you still be watching?
I had a writer friend suggest that they thought there were a number of plot points that would lead to dr who tie-ins. I didnt watch the show so i cant comment, but i wonder if anyone had those ideas?
it was poor quality from start to finish-i wish i had never watched it -and left my memories of Torchwood at season 3-will not be watching again.And so agree about RTD –the worst flaw in his writing has always been excess and a tendency to contrivance –and now i am going to add pretentiousness
I would watch again; the characters of Jack and Gwen remain compelling. I think that this year’s format–one big story spread over 10 hourly episodes–and the introduction of the American characters and Torchwood itself to the US audience–hurt the series. Rethink the format; put Jack and Gwen front and center again.
I agree. Whether or not they ever actually enter into a romantic relationship is irrelevant–Jack and Gwen have great chemistry and both are compelling characters individually. I’d gladly watch for either of them.
Also, as it turns out, standalone episodes with one-and-done villains are more compelling for Torchwood than one season long arc that’s way overstretched.
Plus, all the new characters were clear misses, and not merely because they were American (though I woulda been happy to see John De Lancie return).
I would watch again too. I liked Alexa Havins’ acting I wished they had not killed off her character. I felt she had good chemistry with the other actors.
I bailed after a few episodes — I think I got as far as the middle of the fifth. What a mess! Rambling, convoluted, lots of heat but not much light.
If there’s another season, I might check out an ep or two, but Alan is correct; last season was the high point and an anomaly.
I gave up on Miracle Day after episode 3, and no reviews I’ve read since have made me regret that decision, including this one. Seems like a bust to me.
Were we watching the same show? Sure, it has it’s flaws, but it was an enjoyable ride and the production wasn’t that bad. (At least there weren’t any rubber pteranodons flying around on wires). I’m just glad to have had another season of Torchwood to watch.
Exactly i for one thought it was very compelling,and fun to watch endings are always hard to do but as you have seen it might not be the complete ending. looking foward to more.
Oh, where to start. First, Starz taking over Torchwood just ruined it–episodes with graphic sex scenes (just, apparently, to prove we aren’t in Kansas anymore). We always got the point that Jack was gay, we didn’t need it explicity driven home. We didn’t need the sex scenes with Rex and his doctor friend. They lent nothing to the plot. It’s like when the writers have nothing creative to add to fill some time, they just add a random sex scene.
There was a decided lack of humor (unlike the original series before Children of the Earth).
Mekhi Pfieffer???? Really??? Mekhi Pfeiffer? Is there a more unlikable actor on this planet? I’m sure there were so many other actors that could have played their token black person who actually might have added something to the series.
I am not a Mekhi Pieffer fan either and also agree that he was miscast but, I disagree with your assessment that he was the “token black person”. The part of Rex, as written, could have been played by a white actor, or asian, or well, you get my meaning. The “Rex” character needed to be played by an actor who was a lot better at “nuance”. Mekhi was unable to pull it off. Simple as that. As a matter of fact, looking back at the entire run of Season 4, all of the actors, with the exception of Barrowman and Myles (who own the roles of Jack and Gwen), were all equally terrible. I’m interested to know why people thought that Mekhi was any worse than Bill Pullman or, the biggest disappoint (in my opinion) Lauren Ambrose.
Actually, the character of Rex was never a ‘token black person’, the part was originally written for a white man and when htey chose Mekhi, they *didn’t change anything* — it was a rare example of race blind casting. So, no, he wasn’t token.
And clearly, they intend for him to be the/a lead in the next series, if there is on (my take is that they’re gong to replace Barrowman completely with Rex — except for possible guest star roles).
This was such a disappointment. How much did Starz influence the production? We have inferred the length is due to their requirements, but how about the screen time for the cast? Somehow I suspect they wanted the American actors (some of which were well known faces) front and center because they considered Jack an unknown in this parts. That was such a huge mistake.
Starz just co-funded the show alongside the BBC for this season. They didn’t influence the writing or production according to interviews with RTD.
Yeah man, stop shifting the blame onto Starz. Your revered Davies messed up, plain and simple.
wow, i guess im the exception. Id never watched Torchwood when it was on in the UK, I think i saw the last episode of Children of Earth, it was ok but didnt make me want to watch the others.
When I heard Bill Pullman would be in the show and it was going state side I was interested and personally I thought it was brilliant. The idea of miracle day was facinating and I couldnt wait for the next episode.
It made me want to go back and see the rest of the series actually. I love US drama’s and it seemed just as good as some of the other shows I watch.
I also loved how the series ended and was really looking forward to the 5th series.
Please fans of this of his forth series need to speak up.
As it stands now, I’m not very excited about another Torchwood season. I quite enjoy Jack & Gwen, but I’m disillusioned by overall quality of the show. Miracle Day should have been a tight and well-paced 5 episode series like COE. And the show lost some of its charm leaving the UK.
As it stands now, I’m not very excited about another Torchwood season. I quite enjoy Jack & Gwen, but I’m disillusioned by overall quality of the show. Miracle Day should have been a tight and well-paced 5 episode series like COE. And the show lost some of its charm leaving the UK.
i’m all for scaling back season five, and take it back to jack, gwen, and rhys…. but i agree that CoE was the high point and MD seldom came close. it wasn’t even as compelling as some of the better season 1 and 2 eps (not that there were many, but the end of each of those seasons were satisfying.
and i agree with the comment above re: “put jack and gwen front and center again”.
Well, at first I thought I wasn’t as bored as last week, but then I paused in the middle to watch a Lady Gaga video. So I can’t say I was really engaged.
I had issues with how Children of Earth ended, but it still did a better job than Miracle Day of finding a resolution that made emotional and narrative sense. Agreed that it amounted to little more than a lot of yelling and explosions. And talking! What a talky finale this was. And love how the bad guys explained how they needed Jack’s blood on both ends – why not just let Gwen shoot Jack, killing him permanently, and preventing them from ever being able to try again?
The acting on Torchwood has never been excellent, but it’s usually at least bearable. That wasn’t the case here. I wasn’t as annoyed as you were, Alan, by Rex, until this episode – it was like the actor wasn’t even trying. And Eve Myles got on my nerves too.
I agree with others that I sort of wish I hadn’t watched this.
That said, if Torchwood moved back to the BBC and a smaller budget, I would give it another try.
I’ve been a fan of the show’s run, despite its inconsistencies, and I honestly really enjoyed this season. It was imperfect, but it was better than any of the seasons so far in most ways, and I think no more flawed than Children of Earth. I just think Children of Earth gets a bit of a pass for being Dark and Serious.
But really, Children of Earth had Jack dead/in cement for a whole episode, had Gwen reduced to running around to hide a few dozen kids and barely had the team together for its 5 episode run. There were long stretches of Children of Earth that felt more like the members of Torchwood being kicked around than a show about Torchwood.
Sure, the C. Thomas Howell caper was a lark, but one of the things I enjoyed about Torchwood was that it had a puply, lark kind of feel to it. it was fun. And Miracle Day was fun.
I actually thought that Miracle Day was a nice synthesis of what made the show enjoyable in its first 2 seasons, together with a tighter, more serialized plot. It didn’t do the plot as well as Children of Earth, but it did feel more like Torchwood.
Perfect? No. But it was fun, and for all the SF that’s been on the air lately, very little of it has been an honestly good time. Miracle Day was.
So you’ve met one fan who’s been pleased by the series.
Also! Shouldn’t the Doctor notice that there are now 2 fixed points in time? And are Rex and Jack ever going to make out?
Meanwhile, I’m working on the (imaginary) average life span of “66 years, 5 months and 33 DAYS.” How long is a month on TorchwoodPlanet?
Also, after Rex comes back at the end, down in the sound mix there’s a couple of scraping sounds from the Tardis effec — because that’s where Jack’s immortality came from orginally, I guess.
Anyway, to the main question…I’d probably watch anything if it’s Jack and Gwen, but I really, really want it to be better.
I’d watch if there was another season if the whole plot was about Gwen and Jack trying to kill Rex.
I most liked the next to last episode (The Gathering), that one and the flashback ep (Immortal Sins), for different reasons. I loved Danielee Favilli as Angelo, and to be honest, sin of sins, I kind of think he would make a better Jack than Barrowman does. I’m not a huge Barrowman fan. So I thought Favilli is what made Sins work so well. Gathering worked for me as an arc episode. I kept thinking where was this ep the whole series? The characters weren’t doing idiotic stupid things anymore; they had started to act with some of the competence these characters should have. We were learning something central, and not overdoing side plots (like Juarez’s death as noted above). It seemed tight, to the point.
I liked the finale, too, though, yes, too much miscellany of action. What I liked best was Gwen’s face, even or especially at the end when Rex came back to life. Eve Myles was the best part of this series, throughout, with strong competition from Lauren Ambrose. Their elevator fight was terrific–one of the few good action scenes in this series.
The biggest problem of the finale was that the ep didn’t rise to the level of promised by The Gathering’s reveal of the Blessing. The Blessing was a cool idea and twist–not an alien menace, and in that sense a nice retreat from the Davies anteing-up. But this is a huge element to hitch the story to. It’s been there for the life of the planet, and it’s not going anywhere, and story’s over with a couple explosions to cover up the end-caps? Maybe the idea is to save some of that for a potential future series, but I think they should have layered some more about the Blessing earlier and sprinkled throughout. To reveal it and then drop it is to belittle it. And the feeling I am left with is who cares, McGuffin a la deus ex machina, when I had started out thinking it was kind of cool. It needed a far better denouement.
I mean, such a thing is world changing, with or without the conspiracies. So, the Families are going to continue with Plan B. Good for them. Who cares. At this point, in this story, I would be far more interested in the ramifications for humanity at large, or even within the everyday channels of power. Forget the Families. You think the regular governments aren’t going to be all over this? The Families would have competition in the real world, however developed and hidden their network. I mean, you don’t even need dark conspiracies. This kind of genie, the Blessing that is, isn’t the kind of genie you can put back in the bottle without the audience having a gag reflex.
I liked Rex becoming immortal (I recall the Face of Boe being mentioned as the last of its kind, which leads me to conjecture that perhaps now Rex is one of Boe kind?). But the finale needed a bit more, something other than the idea of a Plan B conspiracy, more than just Rex’s newfound, apparent immortality.
This was the first season of Torchwood I had ever seen and it actually got me to start watching Doctor Who series for the first time too. For me, it was awesome! I love Jack and the mix of American and British actors as well as the mentioning of Doctor Who and past Torchwood people/stories. I love that there is another immortal now, because this means more of Rex who is played by a great actor and I think will add a good twist to the Torchwood cannon.
The only reason I’m sad Esther died is that Rex didn’t. I really hated that guy
Ok I love Torchwood and actually liked this season for the most part. The only thing that pissed me off (though yeah you could tell it was gonna happen) was Rex being immortal. What the hell?! You can’t just make another immortal man it takes away from Jacks character and in my opinion is just plain stupid. Side-note: I’m so sad Esther died I loved her. :(
I’m with a few of the people here – MD definitely wasn’t as good as CoE, but it was still entertaining to watch. It wasn’t a brilliant season, but I liked it, and I’d gladly watch a fifth.
I don’t get it.
Three people that saw Jack being murdered and come back to life made a pact to do what exactly? Look to see if there was a hole in the earth that they could use the immortal man’s blood to make everyone on earth immortal thus collapsing the world’s economic system? Quite the quantum leap.
And why was everyone standing around at the end? Why not just pick up Rex and remove him from the area? Why is everyone just standing around and letting their plan fail?
Maybe I wasn’t paying close enough attention and missed some of these details.
I’m really hating Gwen. I wish she had somehow left the series.
I *think* the idea was that they had already found the Blessing, but then discovered Jack.
Interesting, one of the few consistent reasons I liked watching MD was for Eve Myles as Gwen. I didn’t use to be such a fan in the original Torchwood, but then I wasn’t much of a fan of the original Torchwood either. More out of interest in the Who milieu.
Because i’ve always like Gwen and Jack, and absolutely loved COE, i kept defending MD against all critics.. “..it aint that bad, it has some redeemable points, it can get better..” now i fell kinda stupid.. did not like the finale, it was, imho, lesser than the average episode.. too convulted, too cheessy at times, a lot of the plots we suffered through ended up meaning nothing, and lots of the important things were introduced last minute.. the explanation of what was the blessing left me scratching my head.. plus all the last surprises for fans sakes you could telegraph a mile away.. if they do come back, i hope is just Jack + Gwen in the UK, all additions for US broadcast were pretty to have (like the guest starts, production value, locations, ect) but caused a quality drop.. yes, i feel stupid. =(
If Torchwood comes back, bet it will be with a stand alone episode format. Sad.
No I certainly will not be watching. Hated this season of Torchwood. Waste of time! Used to be a die hard fan! will stick to Dr.Who!!
Same here brah. This series’ finale was the final nail in the coffin for me. What a shame…
3 eps of story stretched over 10. The SF version of The Killing.
If Torchwood comes back, bet it will be with a stand alone episode format.
I totally agree with this review. This drama raised really interesting questions and failed to explore them in any depth.
All that Hitler like stuff with the ovens was ludicrous to me. A formerly engaging show that was overly ambitious and wasted and excellent cast.
I am very disappointed with MD. Before this season I thought CoE wasn’t so great, full of plotholes, unnesessarily dark and far too illogical, but MD exceeded CoE in that matters.
Like many others I wish I never watched MD. Total waste of time.
I would gladly watch the british show with Captain Jack Harkness sa the main character; and Starz can take Gwen and make american show about her and imortal Rex. Which I wouldn’t watch ever.
I liked the last episode (not the whole of it-why was Oswald there?). The moment where Jack said that he had lived long enough and then had Gwen shoot him and Rex willing to give of himself so willingly had me in tears. A moment where people give of themselves so willingly where they are not the one pulling the trigger and causing violence to seal the victory that they would have the violence inflicted upon them was for me amazing.
For me this action of heading headlong and face first into the face of death (we didn’t know whether the polarity would reverse in time or reverse to save Jack and Rex) was different from Buffy who ran from the responsibility of having to save the world before resigning herself to that possibility. I thought that was interesting.
If we are talking about Starz as an network it’s best place to have right now show on TV. Chris Albrecht is very creative guy, they don’t interfere creatively to their shows… but I’m sure they did to Torchwood and it was right.
Putting Torchwood on Starz was bad idea from the start, but I think they wanted to fill the gap on the schedule.
To be honest I don’t see them renewing it and I don’t think Davies wants it too. I’m pretty sure that he wanted to break into Hollywood, he is right now developing project for Showtime.
Starz has Boss, Magic City, Noir, Spartacus so I don’t think they need Torchwood. Give it a rest.
Hello, What the hell is the blessing ?? Now we know and I loved it. I can see by some of the comments why we as a species are not ready for immortality. I watched Miracle Day because I found it interesting. It made me mad, sad and glad and I loved the ending. It was resolved and did not insult the viewer. The story line was great and much better than Dr. Who which does not answer questions about what is going on.
The hope is that like Isaac Asimov’s books, which are a wonderful read, the people who craft stories do not insult the reader or viewer. I hate to be left hanging. Come on guys the mole got it at the end, gratifying and that gutsy Rex lives on an on. Oh the story lines !!!!!
I can`t wait to see what they come up with next !!
I Loved Torchwood; Miracle Day. .. I only wished there was more. I for one would love another season. Looking forward to the return!
Having now watched the whole thing, I feel like this was an interesting premise, and the show actually had a decent plot buried in it somewhere. Unfortunately, it got stretched out to more episodes than the story required and drowned in extraneous storylines that went nowhere.
If they’d halved the number of episodes, toned down the silly Nazi metaphors, tightened up some of the dialogue and worked a little more on characterization, I think this could have been really great television instead of frequently groan-inducing fluff.
A few episodes had moments, and like many others I quite enjoyed the flashback episode, so I know it’s physically possible for the staff to turn out a script that is entertaining without making you feel guilty for watching it. It was just too inconsistent overall.
Also, am I the only one that was a little put off by the fact that early episode had people who had their heads on backwards or who’d been blown up and then decapitated still conscious, but then suddenly in the second half, everyone is basically dead and just labeled as being still alive if anything at all happens to them?
whats with all the haters this was a great season in my eyes if you dont think so then you are just retarded i love this show from start to finish and i can not wait for the next season
I don’t understand why everyone is saying this series was awful. I thought it was the best, and one of the best seasons of any show i’ve seen in my life. The stories were compelling, the plot was out of this world. I thought the ending was perfect, I was a bit tearful about Esther, but it had happiness, comedy, sadness, terror and suspence throughout the whole series. And also, it doesn’t matter that it only got like 800,000 and less viewers per episode in the US, in the UK on BBC, it got over 6 million!
The problem with a historyed show as Torchwood is the expectations that it has to contend with. The expectations of past fans and expectations of newbies. Somebody will always be disappointed no matter what. I am sure there were people that hated LOST. Guess what? Nobody cares what they think. The show was a huge success. So even if there are very vocal critics of the Torchwood Miracle Day Season, no body that has any responsibility to the show cares. If there was a preponderance of favorable reviews the show will go on.
I forgot all about C. Thomas Howell. Yet another storyline that dead ended. I don’t know if they were just told by Starz to do ten episodes and had to fill it up, but this could easily have been condensed into a much shorter storyline. Although I still don’t get the whole Jack’s blood thing. I feel like RTD lied to us, insisting that Jack’s blood wasn’t special. Apparently it is. And why oh why is the CIA (and Torchwood for that matter) written as so incompetent in this show? If you believe there’s a mole, perhaps you need to be a bit more covert?
I loved this show. I really don’t understand why so many people are dissing it. It entertained for sure and isn’t that what we all want. I can’t wait for the next season….I’m ready !
I enjoyed most of this series but the last episode was full of holes (no pun intended) and didn’t satisfactorily explain anything; it was a disappointment. Also Davies has this habit of interrupting fast-paced sequences with slow-paced touchy-feely scenes that don’t add much but kill the tension. This should have been a snapper 6 episode series which had an ended a lot less like “a wizard did it”.
I LOVED this series and would be delighted to watch a second season. I’m bummed that anyone but Jack should be immortal but I thought it was quite sophisticated and not as goofy as some of the English series.
I’ll watch another season, but I think it’s now out of loyalty and love for Gwen Cooper (OK, and I just love Jack). I think this season had the potential to be strong. With a shorter episode order and tighter storytelling it might have had a chance. I think that’s why Children of Earth worked so well. Torchwood tends to do well when they have the quick reveals. I can’t help but feel like this season was a waste of time. And I never liked the idea that this all stemmed from Jack’s blood, since his blood was never the reason he was immortal. Everyone forgets he is immortal because Rose looked into the Tardis at the end of the first season of Doctor Who and brought him back to life through it’s power. I … I just had high hopes for this show and Americanizing it seemed to doom it. I love American television and I love British television, but very rarely do I think the two can meld and work well.
Whats with all the hate? I mean i’ll agree with the fact that Miracle Day wasn’t as good as it should have been, but was Children of Earth the gospel of Torchwood or something? As a fan i will say that this series is alright, but really i don’t get the criticisms, americanisation- the central character is american and they are fighting aliens but there is a law against americans. Rex Matheson- people criticise this character, but i’ve never heard why, he didn’t bother me. Plotholes- yeah like Torchwood hasn’t had plotholes in the past, thats nitpicking. Prolonged- i’ll agree that a faster pace was needed, but examining the response of the world toward crisis is necessary to reflect the scale of the crisis without revealing the bad guys until the end. Overall the series was decent, probably should have been shorter and focused more on Torchwood originally but i would welcome a new series, provided that the families plot is resolved quickly, and a return to the old format which made Torchwood what it was. We’ll wait and see, but i’d be lying if i say i wasn’t entertained by the series
Um, yeah, I would watch another season. I liked most of it, particularly when the fab four were together. Sure, there was too much going on for everything to be neat and tidy. I’ve seen all the Torchwoods except COE–and it certainly was a pleasure not to see rubber masks running around.
Children of Earth and Miracle Day were okay, but I’m ready for one-off Torchwood episodes again. I miss the new alien a week thing. :)
This season was so disappointing that part of me wishes that the show would die a merciful death.
But if it doesn’t, here are my 5 wishes for any future series:
This season was so disappointing that part of me wishes that the show would die a merciful death.
hmm