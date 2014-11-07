Trailer Park Theater: ‘Orphan Black,’ ‘Girls’ & ‘Togethernes

Look, I’ll be honest. There is no footage I will be able to show you today – or maybe ever – that will be the equal of “Too Many Cooks.” We just have to accept that the viral video bar has been permanently raised to a perhaps impassable level. But we have to allow for the ability to watch other things, even if they can’t give us anything as spiritually fulfilling as “Coat” and “Pie.” So let’s look at the latest teaser trailers for “Orphan Black,” “Girls” and HBO’s new comedy “Togetherness.”
The “Orphan Black” clip leans much more towards “teaser” than “trailer.” It’s only 20 seconds long, and has no footage of the new season, but at least the music’s good and appropriate:
A day after HBO announced that “Girls” would be leading off an all-comedy Sunday lineup in January, we got the longest trailer yet for the new season. Tons of footage here, and it suggests the show will find a way to keep Hannah at the Iowa Writers Workshop for a while even as Adam, Marnie, Shosh, Jessa and Ray are getting into trouble back in New York:
Another part of that HBO January lineup is “Togetherness,” created by brothers Jay and Mark Duplass, and starring Mark, Melanie Lynskey, Amanda Peet and Steve Zissis as two couples forced to live under the same roof. The tone of the trailer suggests something much closer to the Duplass brothers’ films (or Jay’s acting gig on “Transparent”) than to Mark’s acting on “The League” or “The Mindy Project”:
Discuss. I know they can’t fill the hole Smarf left in all our hearts, but pop culture will move on. One day. Many years from now.
It takes a lot to make a stew.
If only the serial killer from “Too Many Cooks” could slash his way through “Girls.” I couldn’t take that show anymore, but I’d pay double the monthly fee to see those annoying people beheaded. Halloween special finale?
Yes, please!
Oh, wait, I know– DON’T WATCH IT. People are obsessed with Lena Dunham and just refuse to stop talking about her.
Joe: I guess I should have made “I couldn’t take that show anymore” more clear.
I don’t watch it. But I watched enough of it to want to say, Off With Their Heads! All of them. Not just her.
What perplexes me is the fervency expressed by people who don’t watch the show at telling everyone else how MUCH they DON’T LIKE IT and DON’T WATCH IT and it is SO BAD. But they always have to tell you that they WATCHED ENOUGH OF IT that they are qualified to comment! FOR SURE!
Kind of boring now, really.
Gee Joe, now that you’ve explained your position in ALL CAPS, I know you must be right.
Err, what would you like me to do? Watch the show again? Kill myself? The two might be related.
Blake are you purely dissatisfied with the show or are you also pissed about those disgusting childhood revelations that Dunham copped to?
Mahmoud: I don’t know what you’re talking about, so now I’ll have to look it up.
The show.
Assuming you haven’t found it, I’m referring to sexual abuse involving her little sister in bed. Explains a lot about the show’s direction, really.
I appreciate the show for its baldness but… not much else lol
Mahmoud: You can argue that Dunham overshares and so the revelations from the book (I did look it up) are similar to some of the more excruciating humiliation scenes in the show.
But that’s not why I stopped watching it.
It’s a well-written show and I liked, to a point, the excruciating humiliation scenes. The characters are all so obnoxious that I was happy to see them humiliated.
I wish I had stopped after season 1. Good writing, unexpected turns, and as much of a happy ending as the show might be capable of. If I had never seen another episode, I wouldn’t call it one of my favorites, but I would — I do — acknowledge its quality.
In season 2, though, the fact that all of the characters are unlikable wore me down. It’s just so hard to keep watching episode after episode. Not only did I hate them all, I began to hate myself for watching it. I wanted bad things to happen to them, and I felt bad about it.
To me, that’s the problem with “Girls.” There’s nothing inherently wrong with the show if it were a miniseries.
As for Lena Dunham, meh, there’s always a difference between writers, actors, and the characters they create and play. Maybe she’s nicer in real life, or not. Maybe she acts up in real life to bring attention to the show. I really don’t care. I might watch her in another context.
But I wanted to see her *character* suffer. And Hannah’s not even the worst. I wanted really bad things to happen to Jessa.
This isn’t the me I like.
Orphan Black trailer is Canada’s most famous video “The uploader has not made this video available in your country.”
I loved Too Many Cooks but holy shit the dust needs to settle already, it’s EVERYWHERE
Pretty psyched for Orphan Black… that show just so damn entertaining. Justified’s new season is soon dawning upon us too!