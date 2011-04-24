‘Treme’ – ‘Accentuate the Positive’: Home and away

“Treme” is back for a new season. I offered a general review of the new season back on Wednesday, and now I have some thoughts on the season two premiere coming up just as soon as I use the word “minstrel”…
“Fourteen months and it ought to be getting better here. Fourteen months and it ought to be getting easier. It ought to be getting fixed. You feel me? Well it isn’t. It gets harder every day.” -Sofia
Like the title of the episode, “Treme” wants to accentuate the positive in its season premiere, but not without ignoring the realities that this city, and these characters, are still facing 14 months after the storm (and 7 months after the end of the first season).
The opening sequence deftly blends both sadness and optimism. It’s a gorgeous fall day, and though we spend much of it in the cemetery, it’s not a draining experience. LaDonna, her mother are far removed enough from Daymo’s death that they can focus more on their love of him than their grief. Ditto Antoine serenading his mentor’s grave. Ditto Toni and Sofia getting to eat at Creighton’s favorite lemon ice place (which he discussed with Janette back in the series premiere); Sofia wishes her daddy was there with them, but at least they can keep this part of him with them. Albert visits his late wife, and does what he knows how to do best by fixing the crypt up a bit.
All throughout the premiere, we go back and forth between the good and the bad, showing that while things are still hard for many, for others – contrary to what Sofia says above – it IS getting a little bit better. And that balance is exemplified by our two new regular characters.
On one side is newcomer Nelson Hidalgo, cousin to Sonny’s bouncer-turned-contractor pal Arnie. He has money, he has contacts, and he has an eye on making a lot of money rebuilding this city – and, what’s more, he seems to genuinely enjoy the place. Jon Seda is an actor I’ve often found problematic – his character’s introduction on “Homicide” was roughly the point at which I gave up on that show being consistently great again – but I thought he was great in “The Pacific” last year, and I found myself surprisingly enjoying him here. Nelson’s a slick operator who knows how to work a room, but there seems something genuine underneath the hustler. He talks up his Catholic background to bond with the big local developer, but he likes the guy. He dives into the local cuisine in a way Arnie has never bothered to, and starts dancing to the jukebox at LaDonna’s place just because he digs the music. (And also, I suppose, because it never hurts to ingratiate yourself with a local barkeep.) So far, Nelson represents the possibilities for the city, the chance to clear away the storm’s wreckage and start building something.
On the other side is Lt. Colson, who appeared briefly late last season. In addition to his ongoing professional friendship with Toni, Colson is here to give us a window on the explosion of crime that began not long after the events depicted last season. One of the few things the city had going for it in the months immediately after the storm is that the criminals were either scattered elsewhere, or too beaten up by Katrina to bother doing anything major. At this point in time, though, things are getting ugly, and it’s all Colson can do just to put a good face on the crime wave when the New York Times keeps calling for juicy new anecdotes.
And in between those two extremes are our returning characters.
Things are very good for Annie and Davis, who have managed to bring out the best in each other: Annie’s more confident in herself and her performing abilities, Davis considerate enough for someone’s feelings that he actually bothers to clean up before she comes back from her tour with the subdudes. (He and Janette were never exactly boyfriend and girlfriend, but still, you get the sense that he never cleaned for her.) And Annie is able to perform onstage with Sonny without totally freaking out afterwards.
Things seem at least promising for Antoine and Desiree, who are exploring the idea of getting a house in the city after so much time exiled on the outskirts. (They’re also talking marriage, though Desiree’s unsurprisingly much more gung-ho on that topic than Antoine.) And Antoine is expressing interest in starting his own band.
Delmond has a new album out and is back in New York, and Janette remains there, learning the ropes of the local restaurant scene and adjusting to both the changed atmosphere and to being a little fish in a big pond. And old man Poke finally returns to reclaim his bar, not even bothering to acknowledge all the free repair work Albert did (love that his first line to him was actually “Where the fuck’s my sign?”), and sending Albert back to the ruined house he’s barely even touched since he returned to the city.
And Toni and Sofia? They’re just getting through the day. Toni has an assistant, finally, and Sofia has the outlet of following in her dad’s footsteps on YouTube, but it’s a struggle for them, individually and together.
Unsurprisingly – for both a David Simon show in general and this show in particular – not much happens plot-wise in this premiere. It’s all about catching up with where everyone is seven months later, and getting to know the new guys, and laying some of the groundwork for what this year will be about. Like Robert, the novice trumpet player whose appearance bookends the episode, the show is still warming up, still figuring out how to make this work. But it’s going to start cooking soon, and the meantime, it’s still very nice to be back in “Treme.”
Some other thoughts:
• It goes without saying that the music is great: John Boutte’s voice, Lucia Micarelli’s violin solos, all of it. And for those of you who feel the performance scenes are too short, this year the show is going to release one extended performance video per episode on iTunes, starting with “From the Corner to the Block” by Galactic and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band with Juvenile. I’ve seen that video and a few others (all of them with intros by Davis and his fellow DJs); they’re awesome.
• You’ll note that Eric Overmyer, who wrote the script, shared a story credit with celebrity chef/foodie/wit Bourdain. Overmyer and Simon have actually placed Bourdain in charge of writing most of the material about Janette’s experience cooking in those big restaurants. I asked Simon if Bourdain was just contributing notes and anecdotes that the other writers shape into script material, and Simon said no, Bourdain is actually writing a lot of this stuff. The material about the scary but talented head chef at Janette’s restaurant felt very much like something out of Bourdain’s “Kitchen Confidential.” I also love the look of that kitchen: so big and gleaming and bright, looks so unlike any of the places we’ve seen in the New Orleans restaurants.
• Janette’s expat storyline also means she has to get some new friends to interact with, at work and at home, and gives Simon an excuse to again employ James Ransone (Ziggy on “The Wire,” Cpl. Person in “Generation Kill”) as one of her pot-smoking roommates.
• Also starting off the season in New York (as he did last year) is Delmond, but it’s a Delmond who’s been transformed by his experiences with his father in season one, and who finds himself passionately defending New Orleans traditions when he gets trapped in conversational hell with a pair of pretentious New York music fans. Some of that’s just the insider-vs-outsider thing – “I get to say that! They don’t!” – but I don’t know that he’d have gotten so heated up a year before.
• Some things in “Treme” change, and some stay very much the same, like LaDonna and Larry still arguing about Baton Rouge, the bar, etc.
• As always, if you want to know more about all the local details, identities of the musicians, etc., I cannot recommend Dave Walker’s weekly annotations at his NOLA blog highly enough. Dave’s the man on the scene, and if you didn’t bookmark him last season, time to rectify that. Here’s the direct link to tonight’s explainer.
What did everybody else think?
I was so excited for treme to be back. Couldn’t wait for it. Like any David Simon show, not a ton happened this episode, but great to see everyone again, and am definitely interested to see where everyone is going. One negative (or possible negative) is that a staple of both the wire and treme is that characters are not good or evil, but complicated. I thought that applied to basically everyone in the wire until season 5 when most of the characters involved with the Baltimore Sun were clearly good or clearly bad and it was obvious from the very beginning. I am worried that with the cousin from Texas that the same is happening – he is a sleazy guy who arrives in New Orleans and in one day is driving a Jaguar, trying to con everyone and take advantage of everyone right from the start. He is a bad guy and everything he does is going to be disingenuous – he just wants to make money and will do whatever he can and take advantage of whoever he has to. I know that happened in new orleans and that many people did that – but i also think that from a David Simon character i expect a little more depth. Other than that, i loved it all and cant wait for next week.
Just to respond to your review of Nelson and his first days in New Orleans – i dont think there is anything genuine about him – I dont see him trying the food, listening to the music, as him tying to see what New orleans is all about – i see it as part of his long con. He is there to make money and take advantage of Katrina’s aftermath. He is trying to pretend to be friend’s to these people and that way when he tries to buy their land, their restaurants, their bars (which is surely coming), he will be stealing from them with a smile on his face. Even when he met with the local developer, he wasn’t trying to form a bond over their catholic background (and i wouldnt be shocked to learn he wasnt telling the truth), but he was just trying to suck up to that guy (the developer wants to rebuild new orleans, but clearly in a way that varies completely from how someone like Davis or Antoine or Albert would want to rebuild new orleans). Nothing good is going to happen for the people of new orleans from anything done by the cousin or that developer this season.
Ben, you may be entirely right about Nelson. We’ll see. But he has no particular need to playact in front of Arnie, or even really in front of LaDonna. I think he likes the place, even as he’s looking at it as a goldmine.
I’m with Alan on this one. I think Nelson definitely has making money on the forefront of his mind. I think once he started realizing how amazing the culture of the city is, he is starting to think about how he could make money actually doing something really good. But we’ll see.
I can’t help but think this is much more your interpretation than something clearly offered in the episode. While I got the sense that we were likely going to see some conning from this character (his mention of a friendship with Gov. Perry does not improve my opinion of him), but none of that was on the surface here. I didn’t see any kind of clear black and white suggestion of how we’re supposed to be feeling about this character at this point and trust he will become only more complicated and nuanced as we see more of him.
The only part I wasn’t completely thrilled with was Sofia’s video. I get that it’s her way of connecting with her father, but there was just something in the writing or performance that didn’t connect. But it certainly wasn’t bad enough to ruin the otherwise fantastic episode.
Deadwood and The Sopranos always had much, much better writing than The Wire! The infamous “f-word scene” is extremely ridiculous, and only the actors’ performances save it from being a complete embarrassment. David Simon has his heart in the right place with regard to the plight of black Americans, but the man is incapable of writing with any nuance or poetry!
Why are you watching his shows then? Clearly other people have found nuance and poetry in his other shows, why waste time on them when you obviously don’t?
Because Americans remain convinced that he has produced the “greatest show in the history of television.” Never mind the fact that the majority of those people have never watched a series that was produced outside of the United States!
I’ve seen plenty of shows produced outside of the US and very few even come close to The Wire. Then again, I’m just your average myopic American, so what do I know anyway? I apologize on behalf of my country for not liking MI-5 or whatever. (You still didn’t answer the question of why you watch David Simon’s shows when you clearly think they’re beneath you)
man the “f-word scene” was hilarious. the wire had great writers like richard price. the sopranos was crazy overrated imo
This show’s premise has so much potential; it’s sad that David Simon is such a ham-fisted and clumsy screenwriter. But what can you expect from a man who spent the majority of his life as a journalist? If only an artist and visionary like David Milch or David Chase were at the helm of this series!
Did I miss something or did Clarke Peters not have a single line and still played Albert perfectly (with new from 1976 mustache)?
Now that I think on it, I can’t recall Albert saying anything, either. And the ‘stache and longer hair are both very ’70s.
He looks a bit like Richard Pryor. Clark Peters once again proving that he is the man, even without dialogue. His reaction to the bar owner saying “the fuck’s my sign?!” was pricelss.
*Clarke. My apologies to Cool Lester Smooth.
Was the kid playing the trumpet the same kid that Albert took under his wing last season? If I remember correctly he started to gain an appreciation for music. The look Albert gives after hearing the music in the cemetery makes me think it is the same kid.
No, that was not him or his mom.
I’m glad they brought back the small bouncer from last season. I didn’t recognize him at first with the beard.
It is great to be back in New Orleans and back in the Treme; I generally have no problem with the plotlessness of this show (because it’s such an enjoyable work in the minute-to-minute it doesn’t need wall-to-wall plot)but now that I’m back I’ve starting to worry about just how long I’ll be able to stay, and whether the whole story will get told.
Obviously HBO won’t be giving the show an instant green-light like it did last year, but do we know when we should expect to hear about the show’s future? Or how many viewers it will need to retain to have a future?
Simon certainly seems to have long, long term plans in place for the show so it would be tragic to see it cut down in the first act, but I understand that it’s not exactly setting the world on fire -and won’t until later on, if ever.
I was almost giddy to see James Ransone. I’m sad that (assuming that Janette returns to New Orleans,w hich I’m sure she will) we’ll likely only get a few minutes of screen time from him.
Great opening episode. For some reason, the relative plotlessness is bothering me less than last season. I think I’m starting to appreciate losing myself in the atmosphere of the show, whereas I was a bit impatient sometimes last year. I guess part of the learning-cirve of the show.
Also, I’m surprised you didn’t point out the instance of Wendell Pierce, in a David Simon show, reflecting on “thinking about p***y.”
Pierce does such a great job here that I’m not frequently, if ever, reminded of his also-awesome turn as Bunk Moreland, but I couldn’t help flashing back to his conversation with Snoop.
Reminded me a lot of The Wire Season 1 pilot episode. Slow, deliberate, quiet but not boring. Some didactic lines, as is expected from David Simon, but nothing too jarring at this point. Simon’s reminds me of John Steinbeck in that way.
They’ve also appeared to have dismissed a grisly potential plot path that fans hinted at last season. About right from Simon, someone who’s always dismisses sensationalism. Good start.
What potential plot path is this?
People thought Sonny was going to kill Annie a la Zach and Addie, who got name-checked by the Lt. in this episode.
This episode was written by Eric Overmyer and Anthony Bourdain. David Simon had nothing to do with the writing of this episode but I’ll have to admit that ‘ham-fisted’ sounds pretty delish about now. Is that a popular sandwich in you neck of the woods?
Nothing to do with the writing? He’s the showrunner!
The NYC scenes, esp. the over the top Anthony Bourdain inspired chef-dictator, should have been edited out. Stick to NOLA.
If you think he was over the top, then you’ve never worked in a fine dining restaurant.
Yeah, I second that. Not all head chefs are complete autocrats and bastards, but enough of them have more than enough, um, artistic pique to make the lives of their underlings miserable that the NY restaurant kitchen scenes were more a truism than a cartoon. And Bourdain ought to know. Besides, as we’re still following poor Janette’s storyline, the scenes were in for the rueful contrast she herself sees compared to her life pre-Katrina. And the powerlessness she feels as she tries to eke out a living in a foreign city. In any case, a lot of residents, including some chefs, had to leave New Orleans after Katrina for a long time before they could afford to come back. Janette is apparently one of them. I would have thought all this obvious if you were paying attention to season 1.
I mostly agree with Remsync. I have worked in fine restaurants with temperamental chefs, and Iget that Janette had to leave NO to survive, and now finds herself in a rather hostile environment. But it went on MUCH longer than it needed to. I don’t give a shit about Anthony Bourdain, in real life or as a character. What a coincidence that he wrote part of the episode, and oh gosh, happened to go on endlessly about his own bad self. I hope that’s the last time he has a writing credit, or a plot line that lasts more than a minute.
I loved how the scene went from a 12 man band in LA to Janette sitting alone in a quiet expensive bar in NY with 2 drinks in front of her.
Has it been discussed anywhere how NYC is consistently used as a foil for NOLA? I would be curious to hear what David Simon thinks about the big apple. NYC was used in a similar way at times throughout The Wire as well.
Alan, if you enjoy the “behind the scenes” of the restaurant business, in NO and NY, then I suggest yo check out “After Hours With Daniel” on Hulu. The final 6 episodes all feature New Orleans restaurants, including John Besh’s, who was featured on Treme last season.
My first thought about Nelson was that he’s a scumbag who is here to make money off the city’s tragedy. I feel like that’s what we’re supposed to think. However, I loved seeing him cut loose at the restaurant and at LaDonna’s bar. Maybe he’s genuinely interested in rebuilding the city and preserving its culture at the same time.
I wonder if the kid will be a regular. At first I thought he was practicing to join the school band or something. Looks like he’s trying to get good enough to play with those street musicians.
At the start of season 1 I never in a million years thought I’d miss Davis, but boy did he win me over by the end of the season. It was sweet seeing him “clean” the house (can you really call that cleaning, lol?) Also, what do you call the style of music at the club where he takes Annie? It’s like rap mixed with jazz (?)
Antoine was my favorite character from season 1 so it was great to see him again. He’s such a fun guy to watch and seems to really enjoy himself.
I know it’s only the first episode, but I’m not entirely invested in Janette’s story at this point. However, I like Bourdain and am curious to see where they’re going with her NY storyline. Also good to see Ziggy (hated him in The Wire, but I’m liking this Treme character) as her roommie.
It’s good to have Treme back. I missed the music and these great characters.
Oh, Alan, you’re so right: it’s very satisfying to see Annie smiling, happy with Davis and tending to her musical career with more care even as Davis evolves to care enough to actually clean for her, even if, true to his nature, he does an abysmal job in some respects (the blowing the dust off the dining (?) room table made me laugh). But he tried, and he hasn’t tried much before. In fact, this was a nice development after his having brought Janette a basket of food after he discovers she’s had to close the restaurant. Good to see the characters evolve a bit.
I’m still scratching my head over Albert’s mustache and ‘fro, and Poke’s complete ingratitude. Shoot, with all the destruction, where the hell did he THINK that his sign went if not into some dumpster for a well-deserved reason, assuming it wasn’t reduced to complete splinters?! But I loved that Albert could convey so much without saying a word.
And I appreciated how Toni and Sophia are alternately sad and touchy and struggling with each other and with daily life. Good to see that despite their differences, Toni and her police contact remain civil enough to help each other out and share a lunch. Such small moments of decency had to count enormously in the larger scope of things after Katrina, if only because of the contrast to how much chaos had become the norm.
DAMN, but I love this show. Can’t get enough. And can’t wait for Janette to come to her senses and quit NYC when her insurance money finally comes through (whatever year *that* happens).
Actually that is episodic. Treme is the very definition of a serial – a continuous storyline.
As for Sofia’s video, the one time the acting and wrting should appear to fall down is when a 15 year old girl tries to record a polished you tube diatribe. It would be ridiculous if Sofia could write and perform at 15 as well he her old man did. It should be stilted and uncomfortable. That’s the whole point.
But getting better? If anything, last night was the eye of the hurricane passing over NO. Things in New Orleans began to explode right around this time, and we will see far more violence and corruption and anger this season than last. It’s going to get a lot uglier before it gets any better. And despite the Lt. name checking the gruesome Zack Bowen murder/suicide/cannibalism crime last night in the premiere, I still fear that at some point Sonny is going to be used to illustrate that aspect of Post-Katrina NO. I don’t think he’s going eat Annie, but I would not be surprised to see him hurt her or Davis.
I agree about Sofia’s video. It was painful to watch, which was exactly as it should have been. (I cringed at the “You feel me?” line.)
Wasn’t that Kermit Ruffins asking the kid at the end how long he’d been playing trumpet?
It’s great to have this show back, especially after what feels like a television drought this winter. And this year, my ear is already tuned to the dialect. I recall really struggling to follow the conversation during the pilot; this time out, piece of cake.
Speaking of cake, I do have to say that the restaurant kitchen scenes didn’t interest me in the least. I’m not a fan of those cooking show contests, and those scenes felt like the show had devolved into some reality chef competition.
Give me the live music scenes any day.
“The material about the scary but talented head chef at Janette’s restaurant felt very much like something out of Bourdain’s ‘Kitchen Confidential.'”
Right, but it’s also a very specific depiction of a certain extremely high profile chef who returned to NYC after a huge career in California. Heh. Bourdain is nothing if not fearless. He must have directed the scene too, because there’s no way someone who does not know the rhythms of a professional line could have choreographed those scenes so perfectly.
Loved this episode and like you, was surprised by how gracefully Seda fit into the narrative. And of course I adore David Morse. A very promising beginning.
I would have preferred David Morse cast as a local cabbie.
I really like Treme and I am a huge wire fan, my only concerns is that it appears David Simon is less involved with Treme in the second season- he did not write the pilot which I found very surprising. Can anyone confirm if Simon is more of an executive producer and less of a writer this season?
I also picked up on the fact that during a scene in the police station they talked about the guy that cooked and ate his girlfriend (a true story) I had read on numerous postings last season that it would end up being Sonnie and Annie. I thought that was pretty cool that I addressed that rumor in the episode
Don’t know why but it caught my eye right away in the opening sequence – they had Dan Nelson, Antoine’s mentor, dying in 2005 on the head stone. Based on the episodes of Season 1, he died in 2006. Such a weird thing for them to get wrong. Obviously it matters not in the least, just kind of a quirky goof for the opening sequence of the season.