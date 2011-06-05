‘Treme’ – ‘Carnival Time’: Home cookin’

A review of tonight’s “Treme” coming up just as soon as I break a tooth on some kind of plastic alien fetus…
“If this is right, I can’t imagine what wrong is in this town.” -Nelson
Not that “Treme” is particularly plot-intensive to begin with, but it seems at first glance that David Simon and Eric Overmyer are viewing these annual Mardi Gras episodes as an opportunity to step away from the ongoing narrative even more than usual and just marinate in the sights, sounds and tastes of the city on its biggest day.
And there’s certainly a ton of wonderful atmosphere here, and different corners of the event on display this year than the ones we saw in “All on a Mardi Gras Day.” We head out of town so that Annie and Harley can have a Cajun Mardi Gras. Nelson rides the Zulu float, as part of his ongoing fantasy camp experience in New Orleans. Toni introduces us to the custom of spreading the ashes of loved ones in the river on the holiday. Janette gives us a sense of the homesickness an expat feels on this day of days, while Colson gives us the perspective of a cop – one of the few species in New Orleans who dreads the coming of Fat Tuesday.
And yet, I feel like a number of stories advanced – significantly, in some cases – even as we spent so much time at parties and parades.
Sonny gets back into the band. More importantly, he now has a guardian angel of sorts in the Soul Apostles’ bassist Cornell, who’s determined to keep him clean – even if it means being on an oyster boat for every hedonist’s favorite day of the year (as evidenced by his “day apart” from Annie a year ago).
Toni says goodbye to both Creighton’s ashes, and to the fiction that she could keep the truth of his death from Sofia.
For all the warning signs of depression or fatigue or whatever that Albert was showing earlier in the season, he comes through like a champ on Mardi Gras day, looking resplendent in his new suit (with Delmond’s contribution proudly affixed to his chest), marching throughout without having to take a break in Davina’s car, and even getting lucky (with, presumably, the documentary filmmaker) in Delmond’s hotel room.
And perhaps most importantly, Nelson goes more native than ever by joining up with the Zulus, and seeming to fall more in love with the city with each passing minute.
Of course, who wouldn’t fall in love with New Orleans with the experiences Nelson Hidalgo has had since the start of the season? He’s making both connections and money hand over fist, eating incredible food, bedding gorgeous women and having amazing experiences that he’ll be dining out on for the rest of his life. It’s easy to love a city when it treats you this well, where the love that aToni or Janette(*) continue to have for the place that’s cost them so much is a more impressive testament to the hold the Crescent City has on those who’ve lived there.
(*) I might have added LaDonna to that list, but given her reluctance to come back for Mardi Gras, and Larry’s sense of just how badly she needs him on that day, suggests that she’s wavering, very badly, in her belief that the city should still be her home. She may overcome her fear and grief in the season’s remaining episodes, but where you can tell Janette would love to dust off her fairy costume if she could justify a third trip home in such a short span, LaDonna feels far more comfortable celebrating Mardi Gras out of town.
And so even as Nelson’s story has been one of how business gets done in any major city like this – through favors and contacts and a whole lot of schmoozing – it also, for now, seems to be one about the city as seen through the wide, happy eyes of a newcomer. Most of our regular characters are natives, and the ones who aren’t came to the city well before the series began (and Nelson’s cousin Arnie is such a minor character that we’ve rarely bothered with his reaction to the place), so this is a new color for the series. (And I’m not talking about the blackface Zulu makeup.) It’s entirely possible that Nelson might cash in at some point and go find some new city to fall in love with while leaving New Orleans no better than when he arrived, but seeing his Mardi Gras day, it’s hard to imagine him getting the wanderlust anytime soon.
As I said last year, I’ve never managed to make it to New Orleans, for Mardi Gras or any other time. I can only hope that when that opportunity arises, I can enjoy myself even a small fraction of what Nelson, or Albert, or Antoine (who loses out on a few hook-ups but gets to introduce his boys to great music) did on this particular day.
Some other thoughts:
• As always, worrying about awards when it comes to a David Simon show is pointless, but I couldn’t help watching Melissa Leo’s work in the scenes down by the river – at all the pain and confusion and grief washing over her face and overwhelming her voice – and wonder if perhaps the halo effect of her Oscar win (Emmy voters are impressed by either movie stars or people who have won movie awards) might somehow get her into the nomination field this year.
• I had forgotten about the Davis/Sofia connection and assumed Sofia would cross paths with Colson at some point. But this felt more natural, and it led to a pretty impressive referendum on the state of Davis and Annie’s relationship. Even after he blows off the Cajun Mardi Gras idea (and with an excuse I imagine Annie saw right through) and she comes home to find a half-naked teenager in their bed, Annie trusts Davis enough to not jump to the conclusion that the girlfriend would on… pretty much every other TV show ever.
• On the other hand, Desiree rightly trusts Antoine as far as she can throw him, but it did seem like he had a good enough time with the boys to compensate for losing out on some action.
• Until his encounter with Sofia, pretty much every Davis scene this week was hilarious, from his desperation to get a shoe (and then desperation for a different reason when Annie tells him what’ll happen if he finds her a match) to his boyish excitement at having his dad’s parade appearance as an excuse to stay home. (“I’m gonna be there for my dad!”) I think his mom is right that Davis is in love with Annie, but the whole “relationship=compromise” equation is one he’s not done strruggling with.
• As most of the small guest roles on the show are either taken up by New Orleans locals or by members of the Simon repertory company (here, James Ransone’s Nick gets to dine at Le Bernadin with Janette), it was a little surprising to see a recognizable character actor like John Beasley (Irv from “Everwood,” among many other roles) pop up in the for-now small role as Cornell’s uncle with the oyster boat. Either they have bigger plans for him down the road, or Beasley just happened to be in town for a bit?
• Does Delmond hear a snippet of one of his own songs on the boom box after he runs into his old friend Jo Jo? Or is there just something in the music that fires up his thought processes on the whole old-school jazz project?
• Meanwhile, the way Rob Brown played Delmond’s reaction to realizing who was in his hotel room and what was happening there was priceless.
• If Eric Ripert weren’t universally held up as both one of the best chefs and best guys in the culinary field, I would start to worry that the show was sucking up to a guest star by making him be such a thoughtful, generous boss to Janette. But if there’s someone out there who’s dying to talk smack about either Ripert or his food, I have yet to encounter him.
• Though Colson’s Mardi Gras ends with the surprising relief of a one-murder day in the city, I’m still worried about the guy. His verbal assault on the kid with the gun may be understandable, but it suggests a man who’s hanging on by a thread every bit as thin as the one that’s holding up the entire police force.
So go read Dave Walker’s latest episode explainer over at his NOLA blog, and then tell me, what did everybody else think?
I got the impression from Delmond and the boombox that it was just some regular jazz music, but played over the singing from his father and the Indians gave him the idea that incorporating the two is the “sound” he’s been searching for.
This was my thought, too. And it was an interesting juxtaposition.
Ahahahahahaha!!! Only a deejay and jazz lover would know the answer to this one, and here I am! That piece of music that stopped Delmond COLD was Killer Joe, which I first heard years ago on a Quincy Jones album called Walking In Space but which has been recorded by countless others. The moment I saw the look on his face when he found the boombox, I yelled ‘he’s got it — he made the connection!!’ so loud that I think my neighbors in the next condo building heard me. That thing he’s been noodling on in his head that’s been beating his ass for months finally came home — and his music is about to change. Yassir!!!! Can’t wait to hear what comes out of his horn next ep.
I’m just relieved that David Simon didn’t reveal the Cajuns pulling a Lisa-Bonet-voodoo-smackdown on that live chicken…
We were all hoping for that as well. It is a great time to do the run, and like anyone who lives in this state knows, the pseudo-voodoo reputation is far from true. If you wanna see some images from the courir, go here [www.facebook.com]
Alan, you gotta get to New Orleans while you’re young enough to eat as much of the food as you’d want and drink a little more than you should. The first time I was there was 1977; it happened to be Jazz Fest weekend, but back then, Jazz Fest wasn’t the huge deal it is now. Four days of food, music and Bloody Marys in the morning to keep away the shakes from the previous night’s drinking. And the smell of the city is intoxicating — fecund, if you will — Tom Robbins in Jitterbug Perfume, said that New Orleanians like their food spicy and abundant, to keep the “humping beast” at bay.
I loved tonight’s Treme. It was filled with acts of grace, from Davis saving Sofia, to Toni going down by the riverside to scatter Crey’s ashes, to Eric Ripert’s giving Janette the day off for Mardi Gras.
I think I’ll be watching this episode again in about half-an-hour. Just time to read Dave Walker’s blog to find out who all of tonight’s musicians were.
Bless you for quoting my favorite book from my favorite author.
Yeah, watching this show nearly always makes me hungry, but never more so than during the Mardi Gras epsidoes. Everything about this show makes you want to be there. I’ve actually made King Cake, though it was years ago, and had a big hankering for a chunk when Janette was cutting hers up for her roomies (surprised that she didn’t explain the significance of the Baby Jesus to Nick after he found it in his slice; it means he has to throw the next Mardi Gras party). And who didn’t want to be in all those parades?? Dang, I want me a properly made Hurricane, except you can’t find real grenadine up here (even the Rose’s is mostly colored corn syrup instead of the pomegranate syrup base it ought to have) … Oh well, guess that’s nature’s way of keeping you sober, eh?
BTW, those kitchen scenes with Janette last week and this week were for real: unless they get a taste or communal meal before their shift begins, most cooks in a big restaurant like Le Bernardin don’t have time to eat — they’re too busy cooking and plating until late at night. No wonder they all have their own favorite late-night dives. But seeing Janette realize this week that they miss so much by not getting to the dining room was true, too — and it was nice to see her get a chance to celebrate in her own way, with a colleague.
The Zulu scenes were true as well: food first at the club, then you parade. Gotta love it.
Speaking of home cooking, if y’all want the real taste of New Orleans, get yourself a copy of Rima and Richard Collin’s The New Orleans Cookbook, which I’ve been using since its first printing in 1987, and it’s the best. And authentic: Rima Collin ran a cooking school in New Orleans before her untimely death, and Richard was a restaurant reviewer for the Times-Picayune (he died only recently). They knew their food. Don’t take my word for it — 30 reviews on Amazon, every one of them is five stars, and several are by New Orleans natives who swear by it. The book is in its umpteenth printing, and I’m on my second copy (the first one got so beat up, dog-eared, and stained in my kitchen). But be forewarned: when they talk about ‘shallots,’ they mean green onions or scallions, not those little brown bulbs the French refer to by the same name.
Duh! Silly me; here’s the link for the book:
[www.amazon.com]
Sounds like a great book! But wouldn’t it require a lot of ingredients that people trapped in places like Idaho couldn’t get? Maybe I’ll be it anyway just to read it, and remember, and drool
OOOPs, of course I meant “I’ll buy it,” not “I’ll be it”
Yeah, Delmond’s “No room at the inn!” was priceless.
If I’m not mistaken, the song Delmond heard on the boombox was off of Miles Davis’ album Kind of Blue, and I think it was theh song Freddie Freeloader (or perhaps So What). Either way, that moment brought clarity to Delmond regarding the roots of a a jazz masterpiece.
Or I’m a complete idiot. On relistening, that’s Killer Joe, written by the father of Beautiful Anne from Parks and Rec. Anyway, still a classic piece of jazz.
Killer Joe, was composed by the great Benny Golson but arranged and made famous by Rashida Jones’ dad, Quincy
Yes it IS a classic, and rightly so. Ditto for Kind Of Blue, still one of my all-time faves (I use So What for my ringtone). But … hate to break it to you, dude: you’re wrong on authorship. I love Quincy Jones as much as anyone, but tenor sax man Benny Golson wrote Killer Joe and recorded it in 1960 on an album called Meet The Jazztet with McCoy Tyner and Art Farmer, among others. Quincy Jones’s version wasn’t recorded until 1969, on an album called Walking In Space; I remember listening to it on the night of the moon landing, having bought it a month earlier.
You hear/watch Benny playing it here on Ramsey Lewis’s Legends of Jazz show (recorded here in Chicago on PBS-WTTW):
[www.youtube.com]
or hear Quincy’s take here:
[www.youtube.com]
I’ll give you my telephone number, but first let me inspect your hair to make sure it is straight–Pleaseeee. If it wasn’t for the music–the music that ties the spirit of this community in long sequence shots, I would have bailed out a long time ago. Recall the previous character who was in the process of making a documentary about the “process,” of the costumes and carnivals, that sounds like a documentary I would be willing to watch.
Here ya go: [www.burythehatchetfilm.com]
Oh man, this show gets Mardi Gras sooooo right. It just kills me. Makes me feel like poor Jeanette, stuck working in NYC while everyone she knows is having fun. Eating FedExed King Cake. I can not miss another Mardi Gras. A bunch of my friends have moved back there and I have already called dibs on their guest rooms.
But I don’t know nothing about this crazy country cajun weirdness. WTF was that?
Check out this [www.chromesun.com] and [en.wikipedia.org] . Pretty good run down, fairly accurate research wise. Haha, I was in tonights episode filmed out in Faquetaigue.
Thanks Herb. Very interesting.
I’m way behind on Treme – only four or five episodes into the first season – so I haven’t read Alan’s reviews. Right now, what I’ve learned from the show is that all the white people in New Orleans are sanctimonious assholes. Does this continue?
If you want the white characters to remain sanctimonious assholes, then that’s what they’ll be…to you, if not to those of us who enjoy the character development. It’s all subjective.
All the white people except for Kim Dickens, Melissa Leo, Lucia Micarelli, David Morse, and Steve Earle?
As I said, I’ve only watched the first four or five episodes, so I haven’t seen David Morse, and Steve Earle hasn’t done much. Lucia Micarelli hasn’t either, although I must admit, she’s all right. Her boyfriend is weinie, however.
And I take it back about Kim Dickens.
Melissa Leo – doing good with a smug look on her face the whole time.
I thought the pajama clowns were going to break out into a full blown orgy.
I believe the dish served to Nick and Janette at Le Bernadin is pasta with sea urchin roe, isn’t on the menu and is a dish only served to friends and family of Ripert. It was featured on a Food Porn episode of Anthony Bourdain’s No Reservations.
Lucky Tony! Damn, now I’m hungry again …
If there’s any single episode of television that disproves the idea that television isn’t a visual medium, it’s this one. Between Albert and the Indians, Annie out at Cajun Mardi Gras, and Davis, Nelson, Toni and everyone out and about, that was an episode with such a high visual impact.
I think that TV has been a visual medium from the beginning, but there are few series that have mastered the medium the way this one does. I think this episode, in particular, is groundbreaking.
Television is certainly a visual medium, but it’s a different visual than film–intimate and small-scale. Treme fits it perfectly.
Thanks,Alan,for mentioning that Annie didn’t do the standard TV girlfriend freakout. I knew that if she did that show would have jumped the shark,big time. Beside the obvious things that make Treme great(the writing,acting,music) it’s the little things like this that make it special.
That says so many lovely things about Annie. She may be Davis’s first real grown-up girlfriend, still struggling and a lot of fun, but an adult, unlike Davis. However, I think Davis is improving under her influence — and his Mama’s right: Davis had never cleaned up for Janette or thought twice about saying anything to her, but his reticence on certain things with Annie (like how he didn’t want to spoil her enjoyment after she penned her first song by letting her know it was a Dylan rip-off) to his reaction at his Mama’s shop to his face when she mentioned what would happen if he got a second shoe at Mardi Gras … poor guy; Davis is thoroughly vermisched and in love. It’s cute to watch. And he’s maybe rising to Annie’s standard, which is even better.
Webdiva has it exactly… Quincy’s Killer Joe merges perfectly with Shallow Water Oh Mama both in meter and timbre. I think it, for Delmond, will provide him the missing link he’s been searching for. I can’t wait to see what he cooks up back in NYC with the cats in his band.
Why, thank you! [blush] Me, too. And I bet that whatever he comes up with, judging by their reaction to the Jelly Roll Morton his sidemen will get really into it. I just hope Janette will be there to hear it.
I think this was an extraordinary episode in a series that it rapidly evolving from good to great. The action consisted almost entirely of food, music, and images related to Mardis Gras; yet we come away from it knowing a little bit more about virtually every important character. What an achievement…too bad it won’t be recognized until after the series is done.
Couldn’t agree more. This episode was poetry. I had some doubts about Treme last season, but the show’s hitting its stride now, doing amazing things . . .
Alan, you tell us all to go read Dave Walker’s NOLA posts, but you don’t?!
Regarding what Delmond is hearing from the radio, he writes that he “has a musical epiphany as the sound of Quincy Jones’ “Killer Joe” on the boom box melds with the Indians’ traditional “Shallow Water, Oh Mama.” ”
I write my reviews in advance so I can post them when the episode ends. Dave and I aren’t sharing notes. But I’m not surprised at all that he got it down right.
Dave Walker’s Treme Explained entries are great, but he doesn’t always post them right after the show. In fact, I’ve waited as long as a day and a half at times for that post to show up on the Treme blog. But Walker’s digests are just wonderful. Wouldn’t miss ’em for the world.
Pardon the interruption, but this has been bugging me for weeks. I love the show, especially the theme some by John Boutte. Can anyone tell me what “buck jumpin” is all about? I can imagine a number of things, but this community misses nothing, so maybe I can get the skinny and sleep at night.
Buck jumjpin’ is a kind of dancing done at second lines. I believe Dave Walker explained this early in the first season, so look through his posts. Also: Go back and rewatch Daymo’s funeral and the parade when they leave the cemetery. Ladonna rears back and gets into it with her handkerchief.
I’m still concerned about Nelson Hidalgo. He may be in love with the city, but he clearly came to town to make money off the tragedy and to do it in a less-than-savory way, judging by his willingness to underpay his hirees, take the bulk of the money for himself rather than plow it into the reconstruction, and grease palms in dubiously legal ways. He hasn’t done anything explicitly illegal — YET — but you can see that’s coming.
Cheeky Antoine didn’t get away with anything either this episode, tho he tried. But his best line came when he heard the band class butchering a classic and cried “Y’all are killing that song! It’d take a real band to clean it up and do it justice ‘fore they could take it down to St. Louis Cemetery!” And did no one notice that the one kid who *could* play in that classroom was that very same trumpet-torturing kid we saw in the first few episodes?? I knew they’d bring him back. What a comedown (but a necessary reality check) for the kids when they hear a really good school band at the parades. Nope, not up to that yet by a loooong shot.
Also love that when Janette asks chef Ripert if she might celebrate Fat Tuesday at dinner at Le Bernardin, he replies with the exactly correct line: ‘Laissez les bons tons rouler,’ and Janette concurs with a little kitchen dance. Love it!
Even better when Toni plays “Go To The Mardi Gras” before she and Sophia leave for the parades, given how she’d dreamt of Cray doing the very same in the last episode. It’s a sign: Toni’s healing because she can show again that it means something to her, but Sophia can’t yet and declines to react as she had before her dad’s death. She can only handle a bit of joy now and then (notice how she gives away the shoe she caught at the Muses parade to a couple of kids; she doesn’t want to keep it once her mother notices and remarks on it). That kid needs counseling and meds, but unless someone at school (like the school nurse) demands it, I can’t see that happening.
And Alan might be worried about Terry Colson, but counseling and meds wouldn’t change his objective reality: there aren’t enough cops returned after Katrina and the flood, the ones who did are overwhelmed and burned out, and there’s no relief in sight. And St. Joseph’s night is still to come. Besides that, Terry is missing his own estranged family, when he has time or energy to think about it. Still, a good line at the end of the night when he remarks to his colleagues that they had a Mardi Gras with only one death, and he crosses himself. His fellow cop observes that Colson isn’t a Catholic. “I am now,” he blurts. Snap!
Then there’s Albert stepping out into the sun, and how he waits until the right moment to sternly open his arms and show us Delmond’s embroidery on the chest of his brilliant white suit. What pride. And it’s all taken down on film by the documentarian (who evidently gets taken down in turn by Albert before the night is over — whoop!).
So many lovely moments in this ep, including the Delmond ‘CLICK!’ over Killer Joe. God, I love this show. Thank you, David Simon and crew.
Correction: Antoine’s actual quote to the kids is: “Y’all are killin’ that song! It’s gonna take a real band to cut that sucker loose and send it to he St. Louis Cemetery.”
Pardon the strangeness of my question, but it has been driving me crazy for weeks. I love this show, and especially the theme song by John Boutte. My question has to do with the line in the song, “buck jumpin and havin fun”. Can anyone tell me what buck jumpin is? I can imagine any number of possibilities, but have confidence in the amazing wisdom of this group of viewers. Thanks in advance, and apologies if this is well-known information. But his has been keeping me up nights. Have mercy!
Damn, I had the answer posted here, but it disappeared after half an hour. Hmph.
Buck jumping is a kind of dance done at second lines. Dave Walker answered this question back during the first season; check his posts for the early episodes and the ones about the theme song. Also: go back and watch Daymo’s funeral scenes after they leave the cemetery — you’ll see Ladonna rear back and get into it with her handkerchief. It’s that rearing-back, stuttering motion that is the buck-jumping.
I really like this show. While it’s no The Wire, whatever it lacks in overarching and important plotlines, it makes up for in acting, dialogue, music and atmosphere. However, I have one big problem with the show and I really wonder if anyone else feels the same way. It is, in a word:
DAVIS!!!!
I can not effing stand his character. What’s more, I cannot stand the fact that we are clearly supposed to root for him as an annoying but irresistible and lovable trickster. He’s loud and annoying, he thinks he’s the smartest person in the world, and he’s the worst kind of music/cultural snob. Yet, despite all that, everyone (maybe begrudgingly, but always eventually) loves his antics, falls in line with his schemes, and (if they’re female) is attracted to him.
I can not stand any scene he is in.
And I apologize for the bad grammar.
Disagree. He’s another spicy, colourful, realistic character. I’m kind of a spicy, colourful character myself, as well as a music/culture snob. So he’s fine by me.
I think Davis is great. He’s my favourite character on the show.
I like Davis, too. I think the people in the show like him because he doesn’t have a mean bone in his body. Some of his ideas do have merit and the people he enlists in his schemes know they can trust him. That counts for a lot.
Well, that’s interesting that you guys like his character so much. Different people, different opinions, I guess.
I will say this, though, in regard to him not having a mean bone in his body. He may not be intentionally mean, but he is very very selfish and self-centered (example: getting out of going to the Mardi Gras party with Annie). And he’s also very condescending regarding music, culture, authenticitiy, etc. Those are traits in real life that would really piss a lot of people off – even if he’s not trying to be intentionally hurtfull – so I don’t think it’s realistic that everyone reacts so positively to him (except for the black guy who punched him in the bar for using the n-word, which also, I might add, was not what I would call endearing behavior).
Alan, you need to go to NOLA IMMEDIATELY! I wemt for a bachelor party and the first weekend of Jazz Fest…from So Cal, so first nite we went to see the Lakers close out the Hornets. After the game, we went to Vonn’s and saw Kermit play the “Treme” theme song. Then Jazz Fest Friday, and that nite i met the real life Davis on Frenchman street.
The rest of the time…a whole lot of incredible food, music, architecture, history, and people. Everyone who went marveled at what a great and unique city we visited.
It has given me an even better appreciation of the show than I already had (which is saying something!). Cheers to David Simon on an incredible series, and I know David Mills is watching.
On Delmond’s epiphany – remember that his character is loosely based on saxophonist Donald Harrison Jr., son of a legendary Mardi Gras Indian chief, who recorded an album called “Indian Blues” with his jazz band, “Indian” percussion and chants, his father’s vocals and contributions from Dr. John. [www.amazon.com]. Since Mac is shown in the previews in a studio scene, I think that’s where they’re going.
Alan,
I read your column in the Star Ledger every week, great work. I’ll gladly take the trip from Newark & show you around, I’ve been there at least a dozen times, festivals & off-season, & I’m hooked. I’m going to N.O. again for the Red Dress Run. You really gotta go!
Love the show, it’s like a postcard from one of my favorite places.
Maybe I am wrong, but after Katrina, many vultures swarmed around the city seeing dollars signs in the city – in taking over as much land as possible and moving out anyone (i.e., poor people) who was in their way. Nelson has fallen in love with the city, no doubt, but I am just waiting for him to have to choose between the traditions and culture of the city and making money. And my guess is he will choose money.