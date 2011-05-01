‘Treme’ – ‘Everything I Do Gonh Be Funky’: Making the band

A review of tonight’s “Treme” coming up just as soon as I listen to my fish…
“What’s the downside?” -The bartender
“Musicians.” -LaDonna
So many characters this week are looking for music to save their souls, or fill their wallets, or in some other way improve their lot in life, that were this a different kind of show – heck, even if it were “The Wire” – I’d imagine that within an episode or two, Antoine, Sonny, Davis, Albert, Annie and every other player in the cast would somehow wind up in the same band together, aying nightly at LaDonna’s bar and packing crowds in.
For now, at least, life in “Treme” isn’t that dramatically neat, and everyone’s working on their own thing independently of one another, each with their own agenda. Antoine likes the sense of purpose and the spotlight that could come with fronting his own group. Davis wants to showcase his love of bounce in a way that Darnell won’t let him at the radio station. LaDonna needs a better draw than Turkey Neck Tuesdays, and Sonny just wants to get the hell off the street already.
It’s particularly interesting to see the contrast between Antoine (talented, popular, charming native who knows and is known by everyone) and Sonny (mediocre musician, transplant, somewhat isolated addict). Antoine goes and schmoozes musicians all over town (just the way Davis did last year to make his “Shame Shame Shame” record), where all Sonny can do is hang up a flier in the music store and hope for the best.
Music will only save so many, and music can only concern so many characters, even on this show. But the music-related scenes were by far the most interesting ones this week.
This was a bit of a slow and bumpy episode – so much so that when we were going to discuss “Treme” on a recent podcast and Fienberg had only seen through this episode, I insisted he watch at least one more to get a better sense of where the season’s going. There are moments and stories here that will take on greater meaning later, but even by this series’ relaxed standards, this was a bit on the light side.(*)
(*) I know TV is a writer-driven medium, and that very little happens during production and post-production on this show that Simon and Overmyer don’t want to have happen, but I do wonder if the even slower-than-usual rhythms of this episode had anything to do with special guest director Tim Robbins.
In particular, where this episode – and the season in general – runs into trouble is in its mix of fact and fiction. Simon and Overmyer noted in an interview with Dave Walker (whose “Treme” annotations at his blog remain weekly must-reads) that their show is an odd sort of period piece, going back only a few years in time but caring very much about the details of those years. And when the show veers away from the lives of these fictionalized characters and has them talking about real-life people and incidents, it often feels like something separate from the series, even though Lt. Colson and Toni are supposed to exist in the same New Orleans as the cops from the Danziger Bridge incident, even though Nelson’s new political connections are in the know about that “Indian fellow” Bobby Jindal who has a shot to be governor, even though Janette is supposed to be as real as GQ food writer Alan Richman. (Whose post-Katrina takedown of New Orleans cuisine was as brutal as Janette’s summary suggests.)
Colson talks about how important it is to focus on the here and now, and when “Treme” sticks to stories of what its own characters were up to in 2006, it feels like that really is the here and now for them – it feels as alive and present as a good period piece should. When characters stop to talk about actual events and people (as opposed to when real people become notable characters themselves, like Kermit), it often starts to feel both abstract to their lives and like old news, in a way I’m sure Simon, Overmyer and company don’t want it to.
Some other thoughts:
• Though Toni just wants to focus on her pre-existing caseload (including a Danziger Bridge client), she can’t help being drawn into another private detective-style hunt on behalf of grieving Mr. Abreu.
• Like Annie, I am tremendously amused by Davis’ system for organizing his CD’s, which is as convoluted as anything the characters in “High Fidelity” could come up with.
• Janette’s chef boss is hanging on by a very thin thread. And I dig that about him.
• We don’t know what his exact endgame is, or whether he has any driving motive beyond profit, but Nelson is clearly a man who knows how to work the system, make contacts and exploit them for his own benefit. Smooth operator. And now he’s in business with Albert’s pal Robinette.
• Lt. Colson’s address to the troops about letting Bourbon Street be Bourbon Street sounded very much like something a similarly-wise cop – with the similar-sounding name of Colvin – might have said on “The Wire.”
• Though many of the characters continue to exist independently of each other, sequences like the Thanksgiving montage – filled with comic beats like Davis being horrified by his family and Davina being amused by Delmond having multiple women in multiple cities, and more poignant moments like Toni flinching at the sight of the third place setting – help place them all within the same context.
• Something is definitely amiss with Albert. He walks off the job site at the start of the episode, isn’t there for Indian practice, has broken up with Lula, etc. Though with only $495 to fix up his house, I can’t blame him for being tired and quiet.
What did everybody else think?
Man, it’s been really tough seeing Clarke Peters play Albert. It doesn’t seem like his character is ever going to open up like smooth Lester Freamon. I was aching for an Antoine/Davis collaboration but it looks like they’re saving that for another day. Right? Something in this show has to feel good soon, right?
Also, I have to say that I found the little camera pans between one main character to another having an independent experience to be a little too corny for what I’m used to in a David Simon show. That being said, I’m not really sure I disliked it!
I found that very jarring too, and I couldn’t remember that ever happening in a Simon show before. Just a strange little hokey quirk, I suppose, of having a guest director.
I like the pans from one character to another within the same scene. Having been to New Orleans a few times, it’s not (geographically speaking) a huge place. It’s quite possible characters could cross paths if their lives were fairly limited to the Treme, the Quarter, and the CBD, which are bunched tightly together. Beyond that, I think the writers and directors are trying to make a point — that this is a proud, somewhat provincial place, and the locals are all in it together.
I really enjoyed the episode, but I wonder if anyone else’s DVR summaries makes this show sound like a bad sitcom. “Toni takes on another case, while Albert tries to make a Thanksgiving turkey. Meanwhile, Davis explains to Annie how his records are organized.”
Well, now I understand why it’s called “bounce.”
Yeah, we got taken to school on that.
I also liked how when Sonny goes to hang up his flier, he’s reminded again that he’s not that talented by the little kid playing the keyboard in the store.
A very slow episode no doubt, but i think it is setting up for where these characters are headed. Albert i think is clearly depressed and I imagine is just getting tired of it all – here he is over a year after the storm, and still struggling just to live. I think we are headed for a blowup between Sophia and Toni, where the daughter, on top of seeing her city changed for the worse and her father dying, is going to strike back against her mother. Seeing the types of cases Toni tackles, and her devotion to her cases, it is likely she also is not devoting enough time to her daughter, who is not handling everything very well. Nelson i think is after land, and is doing the bidding for the developers who want to change New Orleans – i.e., gut the land in the poor areas, make money off of everything, and eventually make new orleans less poor, less black, less democrat, etc.
one other note, and it is a minor one, but LaDonna’s new husband must be an absolute saint. Those aren’t his kids, yet he seems to take care of them during the week while she runs the bar. That isn’t his mother, but again, he is the one taking care of her while LaDonna stays in New Orleans. i get the feeling at some point he is going to make her choose between him and New Orleans.
I totally disagree with your assessment of this episode which I found to be one of the series’ best and smoothest flowing. Not only was the Thanksgiving montage superb, but so was the sequence where Antoine recruits the musicians for his bands. Colson’s entire monologue is a classic as is Janette’s rant on the GQ article and the great Victor Slezak’s Enrico Brulard bit about the beautiful salmon and “listening to the fish.” I also do enjoy the references to real people and real events going on concurrent to the characters’ lives. It would seem false to ignore these aspects in a series whose whole basis is about what happened to New Orleans in the wake of Katrina. In a way, it’s reminiscent of an E.L. Doctorow novel, only the era isn’t that far removed from today as the settings of his novels are.
I’m not really a jazz fan by any means and I gave this show a shot because of Simon and the way he crafts stories.
I am liking the addition of Morse because he usually does a solid job but overall last night was the first time that the music really got on my nerves.
“Toni flinching at the sight of the third place setting”? I thought I saw two place settings, at side-by-side places, and Sofia chose to sit opposite her mother (in a spot where there was no setting) instead of next to her. But I wasn’t wearing my glasses….
I thought the same thing and I don’t wear glasses.
I thought it was two place settings and Toni’s was reacting to her daughter sitting across from, and not next to, her.
That would be three votes – Sophia is building resentment towards Toni and she’s unsure how to react.
Me too. And I took note b/c I prefer to sit across from people, not side by side.
I noticed three wire references:
The speech to the police at the beginning of let bourbon street be bourbon street
The insurance money being 495 dollars “and no cents” was an homage to Lester being in the pawn shop for 13 years “and four months”
And the thank for the donation of a staine glass window for saint alphonos, mustve donated more than valchek and sobotka!
Alan–Are you not commenting on Jon Seda’s almost offensively bad performance in hopes that if you don’t acknowledge it happened then it never did? Not really sure what to do with his portrayal of this character. I liked him in “The Pacific”, which admittedly made me re-evaluate my feelings of watching him, and I know he’s supposed to be over the top and hated. Maybe Simon has a problem presenting characters for whom he obviously has no sympathy. He’s Treme’s Scott Templeton/Captain America.
And I agree with you that the fusion of real-world figures and events sort of takes me out of the episode a little, at least when the perspective is offered from a non-(real life) resident of NO. To have Wendell Pierce, or the lady who plays his baby mama (sorry, couldn’t find her name, but she is a poet and was in “When the Levees Broke” right?) rip into outsider’s view on NO seems real, but Kim Dickens didn’t sell her anguish over the GQ article to me at all.
But, even with those two hang-ups, I really like living with these characters. Was I the only one who thought for a minute that they were going to possibly try an entire season without Big Chief Lambeaux saying one word? He speaks volumes with his carriage and his eyes, and it breaks my heart to watch him. Also, watching Melissa Leo’s shock and helplessness over her daughter pulling away was heartbreaking, and well-played. Those were two place settings at the table, side-by-side, not three.
Yes, the episode was slow, but I loved it. The world is so rich and I hope they continue to have the opportunity to tell these stories.
The only thing I have to say about this episode is that in a show run by a man with a fastidious attention to detail, it bothered me that the production went to the trouble of getting the train and service pattern correct for the “falling asleep on the subway” scene but used the wrong rolling stock.
Which is to say, great episode.
I think Davis’s quirky system for organizing his music might have also been a nod to Daniel Stern’s character in Diner. “Jazz! He was the greatest jazz saxophone player who ever lived!”
Alan said: “Though with only $495 to fix up his house…”
And four months, I mean and 13 cents. He way Clarke Peters delivered that line was just like the way Freeman said “13 year and 4 months” in The Wire. Loved it!
Did anybody else catch the significance of Janette’s stoner roommates watching the Thanksgiving Day Parade and laughing at the Bullwinkle floats? In the Season 1 finale, as Davis is wheeling her around NO for his “one day to make you stay” crusade, he mentions something to the extent of, “we got Mardi Gras! What do they have in NY?? Bullwinkle floats on Thanksgiving Day?!?” The look on Janette’s face as the roommates are laughing is like she can hear Davis telling her “I told you so…”
As with so much from Simon, it’s those little details that make his shows so great…
I’m surprised they didn’t mention Boris!